Thursday Evening Open Thread: Seditious Conspiracy

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Seditious Conspiracy

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, these were the first seditious conspiracy charges levied in connection with the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

It marked a serious escalation in the largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history – more than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes – and highlighted the work that has gone into piecing together the most complicated cases. The charges rebut, in part, the growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who have publicly challenged the seriousness of the insurrection, arguing that since no one had been charged yet with sedition or treason, it could not have been so violent.

The indictment alleges Oath Keepers for weeks discussed trying to overturn the election results and preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and setting up battle plans. They repeatedly wrote in chats about the prospect of violence and the need, as Rhodes allegedly wrote in one text, “to scare the s—-out of” Congress. And on Jan. 6, the indictment alleges, they entered the Capitol building with the large crowds of rioters who stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running…

The indictment against Rhodes alleges Oath Keepers formed two teams, or “stacks,” that entered the Capitol. The first stack split up inside the building to separately go after the House and Senate. The second stack confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda, the indictment said. Outside Washington, the indictment alleges, the Oath Keepers had stationed two “quick reaction forces” that had guns “in support of their plot to stop the lawful transfer of power.”

Rhodes, 56, of Granbury, Texas, is the highest-ranking member of an extremist group to be arrested in the deadly siege. He and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested on Thursday. The nine others were already facing criminal charges related to the attack…


    13Comments

    5. 5.

      Paul W.

      This reminds me that the only thing that will stop the Republican creeping coupe from becoming a violent one, again, is negative consequences for their actions. So far they have had very few, and those that have received it are mid or low level and easily replaced with newer and crazier models.

      Trump and Trump direct affiliates need to feel the hurt before people will stop bowing to him and assuming he is just one more lucky die roll from being in power.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dm

      Re: Kilgore Trout and “Moron Labe” — whenever I see Ted Cruz or MTG with a face mask reading “Molon Labe”, I think: “You spelled ‘Moron Label’ wrong.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      Always remember that Oathkeepers were founded because a black man had the audacity to get himself elected President of the United States. They were convinced that the government was going to take their guns. Us at the anti birther forum covered them extensively at the time. They are racist as well as being seditious. They are dangerous because they are former law enforcement and military.  It is very good news that they have been seen for what they are.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      Mistal says he doesn’t think Rhodes will flip, and he may be right. When the conspiracy failed, though, Rhodes was quick to disown the Oathkeepers who entered the Capitol. He knew he had bought more trouble than he wanted. So Rhodes might not tough it out. Even if he doesn’t flip, prosecutors may be able to work around him to get the goods on Roger Stone. That would put them one step away from Trump.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

      @dm:

      IIRC, Ted Cruz avoids the “Molon Labe” version.  He prefers the Texas-specific version based on the flag with the Gonzales cannon on it. It’s actually a decent populist take, wrapping up the message in a way that will play especially well in his state.

      Reply

