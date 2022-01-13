Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Morning Open Thread: Ted Talk

I didn’t intend to watch “Ted Lasso” because, despite the rave reviews, the show’s premise and the vignettes I’d heard repeated led me to conclude it would be formulaic drivel. But puppy-induced insomnia got the better of me, and I started watching it recently. I was right; it is formulaic drivel.

But the fans and critics were right too — it’s fun, and the acting is good. Also, because the story revolves around a soccer club, there are many fit young men in various states of undress to look at.

In other news, this may be the goofiest picture of any dog, ever:

This is the “I will fight you to the death, Giant Scary Hand!” look.

Open thread!

 

    34Comments

    2.

      Lymie

      There is a certain freshness to the characters and the writing that elevated it, for me. And the emotional trauma that I experience when I engage with many shows was not a problem. So many shows have that “I Love Lucy” aura of watching a slow motion accident…

      Reply
    6.

      Phylllis

      Goofy pup pup is goofy. No Apple TV here, and had not planned to add it. However, the raves for Ted Lasso have me wavering. We did get through Get Back, which was great. I was reading an article about it the other day & the author was commenting on how much film there was of John sitting around with a blank stare. I thought ‘that would be the heroin kicking in’.

      Reply
    9.

      Soprano2

      So, update on my cat Killer. When it got really cold here back around New Year’s Day, we made him come in the house along with the gray striped tabby who has been hanging out at our house for the past couple of months. The gray tabby’s name is Gary, and he’s a sweetie and a talker. I guesstimate that they’re about the same age, or within a couple of months of each other. Killer is shyer; he doesn’t like to be picked up, and being with you on the couch definitely has to be his idea. They both adapted to being inside pretty well considering that there wasn’t any time for dog or inside cat “introductions”, since temps around zero are an emergency for outside cats! They’ve seen and interacted with our dogs in the yard for a few months, so that probably helped a lot. I think our cat Eliot up in the bedroom was a surprise, though – lots of angry hissing by all the cats, especially Gary. Killer and Gary will now lay in our laps when we’re on the couch – hubby’s more than mine, and they aren’t worried about the dogs anymore. Gary is going to the vet today to get neutered and checked out. I would have preferred to get that done before he came into the house, but again it was an emergency and unfortunately I don’t have a room where I can keep a cat isolated for days. So he was in the bathroom this morning kind of disgruntled, because had to have no food or water after midnight. I’m pretty sure that he’s healthy; he seems to be fine. I’m crossing my fingers that I’m right.

      Reply
    10.

      Tony Jay

      That is one bloody adorable pup!

       

      You were wondering yesterday if I had any further opinions on the Partygate Scandal currently grinding its way up Flobalob’s colonic track? As it so happens, yes I do. Hope you don’t mind if I drop it here? Open Thread and all.

       

      Say what you will about Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (I know I have), but when it comes to clinging onto his perch at the top of politics’ pointy pole the manshaped needhole has a grip like a bonobo on the last stroke of a wanking marathon. He wanted so very, very much to be Prime Minister that he created an entire fictional persona to advance that ambition and rode it through two uninterrupted decades of over-privileged unaccountability. Now he’s got his arse wedged into the seat of absolute temporal power he’s not for shifting until he’s either removed via industrial explosives or someone (maybe a friendly oligarch, maybe an unfriendly one) makes it undeniably worth his while. Hark, is that the sound of a ticking detonator I hear? Amidst the din of angry Russian voices? You know, it just might be.

      Last night I mentioned the latest well-timed leak to emerge from within the upper reaches of the Tory Party machine, this one revealing that Johnson and his inner circle, after weeks spent at first denying they’d ever held illegal lockdown parties, then constantly scrambling to come up with ever more outlandish explanations for why the parties they were shown to have held weren’t actually parties/were within the rules/weren’t really illegal because I’ve got a note from my doctor, etc, had held a large ‘Bring Your Own Bottle’ garden party at Downing St on May 20th, 2020 that Flobalob himself attended and his own Personal Private Secretary sent out over 100 e-mail invitations for. Bang to rights? Certainly. There’s no way out of this one. The slovenly shit has clearly lied to Parliament when he denied knowing anything about Downing St parties and should, if he has so much as a scintilla of shame, resign immediately.

      Heh. Yeah. No. Have you met the guy? Not a chance.

      Instead, and entirely within what passes for his ‘character’, the mendacious solipsist rolled on up at the House of Commons yesterday with his thinning barnet carefully scruffed up like a fluffy dandelion and launched into a contrarian form of ‘apology’ that basically, when you strip away the flobalobbing, boiled down to:

      I was working so hard last May that I had to have a break from work, but when I stopped working briefly and walked into the garden of my workplace, I found all of these hard-working people having a socially-distanced drink, at work. Believing that this many workers all being together at their workplace meant that this must be a work event, my working girl girlfriend and I walked around for 25 minutes thanking all these workers for their hard work, then went back inside Downing St, to keep on working. In hindsight I may have been mistaken about this being a work event, but I’m not to blame. Alas”

      Yes, everyone laughed, some incredulously, many bitterly, but the Stout Scumbag had his painfully lawyered lie and he was going to hold onto it like Trump with a thirty-cent cheque. Never mind that it didn’t matter one iota what he did or did not think was going on in the garden that evening, that’s irrelevant, the whole thing was 100% against his own Government’s very clear rules that everyone else had to obey on pain of criminal charges. Never mind that he himself admitted during the course of his faux apologia that the main purpose of this ‘work event’ that he claimed he knew nothing about (he didn’t receive a copy of the e-mail invitation, we’re told, which someone should really tell him is in fact traditional when you are the frigging host) was for him to thank staffers for working so hard during Lockdown… ergo, he knew all about it. Never mind that his knowledge of and presence at this ‘work event’ was in direct contradiction to all of the claims of innocence he’d been making in the weeks before Christmas. Never mind any of a thousand other obvious holes in the tattered shawl of denial he’s wrapped around his naked guilt. He’d said his piece and everyone should leave him alone, the matter was now in the hands of Sue Gray, the well-connected civil-servant with a reputation for burying uncomfortable evidence of wrongdoing whose inquiry into Number 10’s predilection for party-hearty booze-ups was still ongoing and would be revealed as soon as she’d completed gathering the evidence and handed it over to the person with the authority to decide if anything in it was actionable (Johnson himself) and then sent to the person with jurisdiction over what punishments should or should not be applied (Simon Case, the cabinet secretary who had to step aside from heading the inquiry last month because he himself was a target of investigation).

      There’s probably a good old-fashioned Latin, French or German word for how fucked up that whole system is, but I’m just a modern guy, so I’m going with Trumpy. I’m sure everyone understands exactly what that implies.

      It’s bollocks, all of it. Yesterday was all about getting the Bullington Bunter through the next few 24-hour obstacles and nothing more. The only Tories initially willing to do the TV/Radio circuit to defend him after Prime Minister’s Questions were the ‘characters’, the kind of obviously mentally-hilarious fruits of forbidden love between harelipped conjoined-cousins who are usually kept well away from recording devices should they embarrass the Party with their digressions on Hollow Earth Theory and the need for more Primary School teachers with a grounding in Eugenics. Not a single Minister was initially willing to tweet in his defence, which is a sure sign of impending doom. The usual suspects flooded out later on to jabber the approved script that Johnson had “fully apologised” and “we should all wait for the results of the inquiry”, but one thing that the likes of Dominic ‘The Steroidal Peanut’ Raab, Pritti ‘Leather Knickers’ Patel, Kwasi ‘Poundshop Renfield’ Kwarteng, Sajid ‘Sontar’s Shame’ Javid, Jacob ‘Gravemould and Incense’ Rees-Mogg and Nadine ‘The Mills and Boon Goon’ Dorries share is that they are all to one extent or another Johnson’s people. They wouldn’t get in any other Cabinet. Hell, on performance alone they wouldn’t even get an interview at Dunder Mifflin, never mind Wernham Hogg. Their loyalty is one of self-preservation, naked desperation and entirely performative.

      Some of them probably harbour illusionary dreams of being anointed as Johnson’s heir-apparent when the noose finally tightens and going on to compete against the likes of Rishi ‘Mahogany Mannequin’ Sunak (who was very obviously very far away from London today) Liz ‘Z-List Thatcher’ Truss and Jeremy ‘Utter and Complete’ Hunt in the ensuing leadership battle as the ‘candidate of spite’, vote for me to show the Party Elites what ‘we’ think of backstabbers. I don’t rate their chances, but these are Tories we’re talking about, who knows what ghastly urges tickle their withered amygdalas? What is certain is that all the best access-journalists are being briefed like mad by the various factions of the festering Tory body politic that MPs of all persuasions are pretty much done with Johnson’s spiralling freefall, and the only question remaining is when and how he gets the boot. Now? Tomorrow? In a few months so that he can take all the blame for the Omicron deathrate. After the May local elections so he can take the blame for them as well? Should they stab him in the front to put murky blue water between his corruption and the Party or should they let him ooze out with his pants still on and let him pretend it’s just because he wants to spend more time with his families?

      Whatever, he’s done. The Tories can’t sustain this kind of self-inflicted mutilation for much longer, not if they want to have any hopes whatsoever of redonning their patrician togas and conning enough awful but not entirely evil voters into sticking with them rather than scrawling a protest-X in the Liberal-Democrat column at the next General Election. Some quite senior backbenchers are now coming out and saying that he simply has to resign regardless of what Grey’s inquiry reveals. And they’re obviously right. He just admitted before Parliament that there was an illegal gathering at Downing Street and he attended it, end of story. This isn’t going to stop, either. None of these revelations are due to good old fashioned investigative journalism (cue a montage of confused expressions passing across the round, white faces of Britain’s elite infotainers as they hear the sounds but don’t quite grasp the concept) they’re all due to high-level leaks being spoon fed at precise intervals to news outlets where the pressure to bury anything damaging to Tories is less fundamental to the management structure. The current conventional wisdom is that it’s all Dominic Cummings, the Megamind action-figure who used to be ‘Johnson’s Brain’ until ‘Johnson’s Babymomma’ had him turfed out. That might be true. Cummings certainly wants everyone to think it’s him, and the recent occasion where he came to Johnson’s aid by confirming that photographs of another lockdown-busting garden booze-up (in which he features) really was a ‘work-event’ (oh, that’s convenient, isn’t it?) might just be an example of clever-clever fuckery to keep the News Media intrigued.

      Oh, and while we’re in the vicinity of ‘convenient’, isn’t it ‘convenient’ that this May 20th party took place just two days before the newspapers published their expose (leaked, again) of Cummings’ own lockdown-busting trip to Barnard Castle and the ensuing circling of the Tory wagons around Johnson’s then-ally that, more than anything, blew a bloody great hole through the very idea of Lockdown being a national effort we were all in together. It was very odd at the time the lengths Johnson and Co were willing to go to to protect Cummings from paying any price for flouting the Covid rules, now we know why. They were shoring up the dam of entitled unaccountability in order to keep their own secrets off the radar. We can tell this is true because of the absolute refusal of the News Media to even mention the Barnard Castle scandal when they talk about Cummings’ role in this spate of leaking. Yet another massive story the British Media missed/ignored gets flushed down the memory hole in order to keep their Narrative unwrinkled.

      Whatever, I don’t really care who it is. It doesn’t actually matter who is doing the leaking, only that they are leaking, and that the News Media seem to be under orders not to show any great interest in exposing the Golden Goose to public scrutiny. It’s just accepted that this is part of an internal Tory Party power struggle to oust Johnson in favour of some other figurehead, as if the country being put through hell (again!) as part of an incestuous mud-wrestle between international donor interests was perfectly normal. It’s not, though. This is a country of nearly 70 million people, not a fictional sequel to Trading Places. 170,000 + people dead to Covid and probably twice that as a result of Austerity are not fucking pork belly futures or frozen fucking concentrated orange juice. I resent in the strongest possible terms the implicit understanding that this is all just some exciting game for Very Important People to indulge in when they get bored with fomenting wars and establishing hyper-efficient child slavery supply chains, a game that I’m somehow obliged to pretend isn’t taking place so that undereducated children with brains as shrunken as their souls can have careers oohing and ahhing at the shadows cast on the cave wall. I know they’re shadows. I know how they’re made. The fire is in the other direction and the smoke is getting thicker by the minute, so point your fucking cameras over there before we all choke to death, you preening gobshites.

      Ahem. Where was I?

      What should be happening is a Metropolitan Police investigation and the levelling of retrospective fines on everyone who was at this May 20th party plus charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing evidence of a crime. Why that’s not already happening is obvious and all of a piece with the incredibly pervasive institutional rot that runs through every single pillar of our oh so very august British Establishment. It’s been mentioned here already but it’s worth repeating, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Dame Cressida Dick (stop sniggering at the back) has argued that her force does not investigate crimes retrospectively which, correct me if I’m wrong, fails the “does this sound like utter bollocks?” test on every level. When pressed further the Met has claimed that they didn’t push ahead with investigating claims of lockdown-busting parties around Westminster because, duh, anyone who’d attended one would obviously just deny everything to avoid incriminating themselves, so why bother? Honest to Zeus, the crime rates around London must be absolutely stratospheric if this is how Dame Dick’s boys and girls in (Tory) blue respond to lawbreaking, but then, no, it’s only lawbreaking by the (very hard) right people that gets this kind of ridiculously gentle touch. If you’re black or poor or in any way lefty the Met will fuck you over so hard and fast you’ll be pregnant with twins before they get around to charging you with resisting arrest. It’s pretty much always been this way, but maybe it’s indicative of just how passively obsequious Dick’s Met has been to Tory Power (and of what the Establishment is suddenly willing to have said about said obsequiousness) that a former assistant commissioner has felt inspired to admit in a timely interview that he was ousted in 2009 after he launched a leak inquiry that led to the arrest of then Tory frontbencher Damien Green. Dick was his deputy back then, and when asked if he thought the experience had influenced Dick’s appetite for investigating Tories his response was blunt “She saw what happened to me”.

      It looks like Cressida is getting an overt nudge, and maybe something will come of it. Maybe it’s to do with the report in The Independent alleging that Number 10 staff have been told to ‘clean up’ their phones to “get rid of anything that looks bad”. If sources are telling friendly reporters that it certainly looks like underlings are beginning to emerge from the drunken haze of Brextremist triumphalism only to realise that they’re working for a bunch of crooks who will be out of office and unable to shield them from consequences sooner rather than later. Things fall apart, the centre far-right cannot hold, and like it or not there are a lot of people involved in running this bureaucracy of banal evil who would really rather not have the threat of criminal prosecution for obstruction of justice hanging over them when they’d much rather be looking forward to planning their summer holibobs in the Seychelles.

      Never mind all that, though. The real ‘oh shit’ moment of yesterday happened at the High Court where the Good Law Project (great cause, hard work, absolute bellend of a top dog) won a judgement that the Government’s so-called VIP lane for PPE contracts, the mechanism via which they channelled tens of billions of pounds in public money into the pockets of cronies, chums and Party donors at the height of the pandemic, was illegal. So much money, sums vast enough to give Smaug the Golden horde envy, and all of it will now eventually have to be accounted for as part of a massive criminal investigation. That’s probably going to be Johnson’s main legacy to the Tory Party. Not Brexit, not Covid, those fuck-ups would have happened without him, but the sheer scale of corruption exposed by the VIP feeding frenzy, that’s going to hurt them for a long, long time.

      Nice. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of reptiles. And there’s only another two years of it to go. Lucky, lucky UK.

      My cold is going, though. So it’s not all bad.

      Reply
    12.

      Betty Cracker

      We added Apple TV (after vowing we would not expand subscriptions) because hubby wanted to watch “Foundation.” He says the series departs from the Asimov novel significantly, but he seems to be enjoying it so far.

      I didn’t find “Ted Lasso” clips or descriptions compelling either, but the show works somehow (for me). It’s just charming and winsome. Even the industrial strength irritant created when Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema teamed up on a “Ted Lasso” stunt couldn’t pre-ruin the show for me.

      Reply
    13.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: That’s because they hide the good stuff; you have to pay to see it.

      Except for that free week thingie. Then you don’t have to pay to see it.

      Reply
    19.

      UncleEbeneezer

      When it goes dark/serious I think it is one of the best shows on tv. But the rest of the time (which is most of the show) I find it cute but only mildly funny. It makes me chuckle here and there but never really gut-laugh or think “wow, that was clever!” And the wholesome/earnestness gets so sappy at times that I can only roll my eyes. The Christmas episode was so close to a Hallmark Channel movie that we almost bailed because of it. But I’m sorta glad we didn’t because I did very much enjoy the more serious episodes, and the relationship with the Psychologist. The cast does have excellent comedic timing for sure. But alot of the jokes just don’t land for me.

      So, I really don’t get the hype. I mean I get why people like the show, and like I said, I think it is a good show (sometimes bordering on great). But not a sweep-the-Emmys level good. It’s not a show I think about afterward (unlike For All Mankind or I May Destroy You or Atlanta).  It’s more like a slightly funnier version of The Detectorists.

      I do like that it explores toxic happiness and presents a more healthy version of masculinity. And of course the focus on anxiety is great. But for comedy I just like a little more (okay a lot more) edge. I think Sex Education covers much of the same territory but is much funnier while doing so. Dickinson too. That said, glad people enjoy TL as we all need humor and joy in these difficult times. I just put this particular show much further down my list than most fans that I know.  But then again I thought Schitt’s Creek was not funny at all and turned off The Good Place after 15 minutes (two other shows that everyone raved about), so I know my taste is definitely outside the norm on this stuff.

      Reply
    21.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Betty Cracker: Since you have AppleTV, I highly recommend For All Mankind and Dickinson.  FAM has the same feel as Battlestar Galactica where just about every episode feels like a season finale.  Lots of plot twists that will make your jaw drop, and very progressive/feminist.  And Dickinson gives historical/period art a really interesting and updated spin.  Also super-feminist while still incredibly fun.  Just my $.02

      Reply
    24.

      Betty Cracker

      @Tony Jay: No wonder you feel better, now that there’s the prospect of seeing that collection of evil cockwaffles get their richly deserved comeuppance.

      Reply
    26.

      narya

      I think the thing that grabbed me w/r/t Ted Lasso (and The Good Place and Schitt’s Creek, for that matter) is that they all show folks who are genuinely trying to be better, to grow, and not in an after school special kind of way. Too many things seem to be mean humor (or scary/horror, which I cannot watch)–the slow-motion accident is sort of a version of that, in a way. They all challenge toxic masculinity, too, and THAT is a pleasure to see, absolutely. I ended up doing AppleTV because I got a free year (with a new phone); I do Netflix, and some premium cable channels (so I can watch Formula 1), but otherwise, no Hulu, HBO, whatever. I just don’t watch enough of the premium stuff to make it worthwhile.

      Reply
    27.

      NotMax

      Don’t have Apple+. That said, Club de Cuervos on Netflix was bingeworthy fun* (included in that is the between seasons 3 and 4 spin-off mini-series The Ballad of Hugo Sánchez).

      N.B.: The opening minutes of the initial episode are way over the top and, while a springboard for a plot point which comes up later on, not necessarily indicative of the the tenor and pace of the series as a whole.

      Reply
    29.

      FelonyGovt

      I love the women characters on Ted Lasso. So rare on a show that’s (at least nominally) about men’s sports.

      Reply
    30.

      Chris

      I was right; it is formulaic drivel.

      But the fans and critics were right too — it’s fun

      A decade ago, I went through all five seasons of The A-Team thanks to Netflix.

      That was formulaic drivel: pretty much the same episode over and over.  But even after that had gotten boring, and even after they tried and failed to revive it with their “tune to see which eighties celebrity you’re too young to remember will guest-star THIS week!” routine, and then with a change of premise… I was still guaranteed to have at least a few laugh-out-loud moments per episode, usually from B.A. and Murdock’s shenanigans, and there was always some cathartic fun in watching the gang beat up the overgrown-schoolyard-bully-of-the-week.  So I kept watching through to the end.

      Formulaic drivel doesn’t mean bad.  There’s something to be said for comfort food.

      Reply
    31.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We don’t get Apple TV either. At the moment, I’m watching Wheel of Time on Prime. I like the visuals. I’m not good at imagining all those details of place, dress, etc, so I find it satisfying when someone else does it for me. There are a lot of chase and fight scenes, which bore me.

      For tension lessening entertainment, we’re watching Seinfeld.

      Reply
    34.

      Tony Jay

      As ever, it feels so much better out than it does in.

      One of these days the howling shoal of hellbandits will shut up long enough for me to write a novel or something, but that day is not today!

      Reply

