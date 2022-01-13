Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

She Chose Poorly

She Chose Poorly

Two days ago in Atlanta, Joe Biden laid out what’s at stake in the fight to protect voting rights:

So, I ask every elected official in America: How do you want to be remembered?

At consequential moments in history, they present a choice: Do you want to be the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?

Here’s one elected official’s answer:

Sinema chose Wallace over King, Connor over Lewis, and Davis over Lincoln.

I don’t claim to have any special insight, and I admit I often have crappy political instincts. But the president and all party leaders have been shouting the danger Republican-led voter suppression and election subversion pose to democracy from the rooftop, and rightly so.

Now they need to hold the vote on a filibuster carveout to protect voting rights, which will fall short by at least one or more likely two Democratic votes and 100% of Republican votes. And then they need to throw the saboteurs off that same rooftop — Republican and Democratic saboteurs alike.

Otherwise, “Democrats” will take collective blame for failing to protect voting rights. That may happen anyway, but IMO, party leaders, including the president just shivved by Sinema, need to treat “nay” voters like people who chose Wallace, Connor and Davis. The consequences of that nay vote have to be in line with the scale of the betrayal and equal to the magnitude of the danger the saboteurs are keeping us in.

I don’t know exactly what that would look like. But absent a serious and perhaps unprecedented response to this unprecedented betrayal, the words spoken about the danger we’re in will ring hollow.

As a senator who famously got along with Republicans back in the day, Biden used to say that while he might question a colleague’s actions, he never questioned their motives. Well, maybe it’s time to question their motives. I don’t think this is a situation where you can disagree without being disagreeable.

    118 Comments

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      a lot to talk about here, but I still think our guiding star has to be “Will this help or hurt Dems’ chances in 2022?”, cause if you think we’re fucked now, think about Majority Leader McConnell and Speaker McCarthy (if not Speaker trump, unlikely but I think there’s a chance he’d do it just have that chair during the ’23 SOTU, then resign and go back to the golf course).

      Barely a year after Amy Coney Barrett’s SuperSpreader Dance on RBG’s grave, let’s not fall into the trap of “judges or whatever”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      A Ghost to Most

      Eleven seditious conspiracy charges just handed down, including Stewart Rhodes. The tide has turned. This is a big fucking deal. Thanks, Joe.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Well, if nothing else she’s probably guaranteed herself a primary opponent with lots of resources and lots of support. Manchin is safe from that sort of thing given the lack of plausible alternatives, but Sinema most certainly is not.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @RaflW: (reposting from below)

      IANAL, but seditious conspiracy seems like a whole new ball game to me, the big gun I’ve been wondering if they’d bring out. At the very least, that may inspire some plea bargains.

      That dumb coward Merrick Garland might actually be a careful lawyer who understands he’s in mostly unchartered waters, and so is working his way up the chain. Who woulda thunk?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Low Key Swagger

      Hate to ask in this important thread, but a few commenters have posted links to good places to get kn95 masks.  If anyone who did so reads this, please post again?  My daughter is frantically looking.  Thanks.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty

      Sinema will be replaced and that will hopefully be by a Democrat. She thinks she is playing the Maverick role. I expect her to find out she didn’t understand how to do that and stay in office. Maybe she doesn’t care, but she has engendered more animosity than any Democrat I can remember. Manchin gets a pass from a lot of folks because West Virginia is so red.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Dangerman

      Waking up slowly so you are forewarned. I see only two outcomes:

      The voting bill is passed and the Right loses their shit.

      The voting bill fails and the Right cheats their asses off causing the Left to lose their shit. Sienna and/or Machin are on top of the blame list.

      I don’t see a third outcome.

      I have no particular problem with Voter ID if just about everything under the sun, including a note from your Mother, is considered valid ID. I’d trade that for, say, Election Day being a Holiday.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eolirin

      @dmsilev: Assuming she actually votes against it when it comes to it. This could just be stupid grandstanding. I’m not willing to bet on it, mind, just she’s that fucking nuts that I wouldn’t take anything she says as being indicative of how she’ll end up acting.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Paul W.

      I’m not going to watch a video of her. But what did she say that is putting a kibosh on voting rights before they are even brought up for a vote?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @dmsilev: pretty sure Ruben Gallego is going to run against her and he’s got a nice resume going for a Senator. Kyrsten Sinema wrote in John Lewis’ name for speaker when she was in the House because she supposedly admired him so much. This POS  is now actively advocating against what John Lewis would want.  I did try calling all three of her offices this AM. Sounds like the office is getting a ton of calls because you get a busy signal not even going to voice mail.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      @Paul W.: She opposes any sort of filibuster reform, thereby immediately dooming any sort of voting rights bill that can’t get 10 Republican votes (which is to say, dooming any sort of voting rights bill).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Patricia Kayden

      Kyrsten Sinema represents the white women who talk a real good game and then walk into the booth every two years to vote for white supremacy.— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) January 13, 2022

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Cameron

      Ms. Cracker, we’re not in a good position down here. We can denounce Manima and Simchin all we like, but at the end of the day we’re stuck with Nosfetratu and Scooter. I don’t know what else we can do other than to fight state and local fights. Well, we could quit, too – that’s always an option.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MattF

      @A Ghost to Most: Seditious conspiracy charges raise 14th Amendment questions- e.g. suppose a Federal court declares that Trump & Co. are ineligible to run for federal office… what happens then?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Eolirin

      Honestly even if by some miracle we actually get these bills passed, what’s the likelihood they survive the Supreme Court?

      With a decision stayed all the way through the election.

      Outrage is all we can rely on here.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      As a senator who famously got along with Republicans back in the day, Biden used to say that while he might question a colleague’s actions, he never questioned their motives. Well, maybe it’s time to question their motives. I don’t think this is a situation where you can disagree without being disagreeable.

      Um. Haven’t Republicans been using funds provided with them, to investigate actual legislative matters, to stage their next campaign video? (And C-SPAN provides the recording for them!) Rand Paul has gone even further, filming campaign spots, while also using *our* money to lie about a person who is doing his best to protect people.

      It’s long past time to question their motives. People motivated by doing the right thing simply wouldn’t do this.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Rusty

      I have to wonder about Sinema’s staff.  Who, as a democrat, would sign up to work for someone that opposes so much of what the party represents?  Is she getting any professional advice at all?  It’s all particularly bizzare given she ran as a green, which theoretically puts her at the far left.  I really can’t believe her staff hasn’t quit en masse.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      She’s just wrong on division. If the states supress voting all that will do is give people no peaceful and lawful outlet to express disagreement or desire for change.

      It is once again the incredibly short sighted, lazy bleating about “healing divisions” without doing any fucking WORK. You don’t “heal divisions” by pretending they don’t exist. These people can’t return to 1986 or 1993 or whatever bullshit, romantized past they’re yearning for. As always, the only way forward is through. There is no “staying in place”. You go forward or you go backward. She chooses “backward”.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Steeplejack

      I am apoplectic over Sinema’s grandstanding sabotage, so here’s a minor distraction that may be of use to some others.

      Last night I upgraded Firefox (Win10) to 96.0 (64-bit) and found that it screwed up my color scheme. WTF. Very dark, almost unreadable in places. So I spent some time today distracting myself from politics by fixing my colors.

      Short version: I had been using the Blue Carbon Fiber theme and have now switched to Elemental (Balanced). You can look at and try out themes in Firefox by going to Tools | Add-Ons and Themes.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Suzanne: I haven’t spent much time in AZ, but I’ve read and can see enough about it that I am only surprised at Sinema’s success because the way she presents strikes me as so juvenile (I’m thinking of the fuck you ring, not so much the hair and clothes, but the ring colors my perception of the wardrobe)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      The funniest part if they have managed to convince themselves that there are, actually, no real divisions.

      They dismiss the divisions. Not real. They don’t do any work at all to actually debate them or delve into them, no, it’s easier to declare them “not real”. All contested points or issues are now “divisive” so either imaginary or off limits entirely.

      The carpet they’re shoving all this shit under is now so lumpy they can barely cross the room, but she’ll shove “voting rights” under there too and thereby “heal the divisions”. See any voting rights in this room? No? Division HEALED. Like magic.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      Maybe we can reach a compromise with Senate Republicans that would preserve democracy while allowing the Arizona legislature to overturn Sinema’s reelection in 2024.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      @different-church-lady: Time for a revision of the “There’s a few people Putin pays” theme?

      I kid, but Sinema gives off shoe whiffs of having been turned. Turned by domestic big money corruption? Turned by her own foolish self-regard? Turned by forces beyond our shores? It’d be irresponsible not to speculate.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Suzanne: i used to think that but I think the combination of Gallego being young, Hispanic, a veteran and stridently anti TFG will help motivate Dem voters.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Geminid

      @Low Key Swagger: She might start calling around to local grocery stores. I picked up a 12 pack of KN95 masks two weeks ago at the Stanardsville, Virginia GreatValue. It’s just a plain grocery store in a small town.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      JPL

      @Baud:  And Barrett who preaches life, dissented on the CMS mandate, along with Alito, Thomas and Gorsuch.    I think Gorsuch cares more about ridding us of all regulation, except those that control the female body.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Subsole

       

       

      @Rusty: I have read that members of her staff have resigned, loudly, in disgust.

      Not over this. Some other dumb stunt, but the fact remains.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      RaflW

      @Baud: Split the baby ‘pragmatism’ from America’s Highest Court™.

      eta: Conservatives have consistently hated OSHA. A nakedly partisan SCOTUS I’m sure is happy to weaken it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Rusty

      @Suzanne: Pragmatic as in, “it’s a job”, or politically pragmatic as this part of a larger strategy (I can’t see that strategy but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist).

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Suzanne: I’ve only seen him through the media– TV and twitter, etc– and I’ve seen him look really good, and not ready for prime time. There are models he can study, but I hope he chooses the right ones.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kay

      @Ksmiami:

      There are no good choices, but that’s the least bad, IMO, in terms of the D base and the D base is all they have right now. Manchin and Sinema have not attracted any Right leaners or independents. There is apparently no group of voters who find this performance appealing, outside political media.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      ian

      @Rusty: The staff thing can be tricky.  You don’t always get a choice- before the election of Mark Kelley, the staff had to choose Sinema or Bust.  The politics of the congressperson doesn’t always reflect on their staff’s politics.  I know a fairly liberal social studies teacher at University of Wyo who staffed for John Barasso, not because he liked the guy or his politics but because there is no other option here.  Being a staff member for any congresscritter is a good resume enhancer, and not easy to get especially if the person in question has walked away from an earlier staffing gig.

      That being said, I would have been fired from Sinema’s staff for throwing a cake or a pie at her during a televised event, which shows just how uncivil of a person I am.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      catclub

      @Rusty: I have to wonder about Sinema’s staff. Who, as a democrat, would sign up to work for someone that opposes so much of what the party represents?

       

      That goes double for any re-election prospects. Maybe she already knows it is one  and  done  payday elsewhere.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ksmiami

      @Kay: I mean they’ve pretty much done exactly what Republicans wanted so stop giving either of them airtime or political support. And move their offices to the bathrooms.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Kay

      @JPL:

      They’re going after OSHA. Maybe it has to happen. Workplace regulations really are written in blood. If you take them for granted you lose them and have to learn the lesson all over again.

      You just run out of people who remember what it was like before we had them. I see it with wage and hours rules in my practice. They think these things sprang from the earth unbidden and are impossible to lose. No part of that is true.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: This year’s Arizona Senate and State office elections will tell us something at least about the Arizona electorate,  whether or not Democratic victories last year were part of a trend or were outliers. Kelly and Hobbs(?) look like strong candidates on the Democratic side, but right now the Republicans seem pretty fractious.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ksmiami

      @Baud: nah I blame him for not being able to find rare earth truffle salt in Albertsons. Now that needs to be an administration priority.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      mick mcdick

      Those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable. – JFK

      I see the Supremes have blocked OSHA vax mandates. They permitted nursing home vax mandates though, 5-4.  The timing was engineered to give max effect to a very bad day for Biden. Yeah, who doesn’t think it’s political with the 6 unwise souls?

      Revenge is a dish best eaten cold – Talleyrand

      What a day…and i unfortunately heard chuck toddler giving advice to dems – “Why don’t they reach across the aisle?” yeah that’s what he thinks, sweet reason and Kumbaya time. Jesus Christ what a tool he is.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Kay

      @matt:

      They think the scary thing is disagreeing, but it’s not. The scary thing is papering over divisions with platitudes until the divisions resurface at a flashpoint and explode. They want to avoid the hard, unpleasant part. It just won’t work. You can’t wish it away.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      MisterDancer

      @Rusty: Who, as a democrat, would sign up to work for someone that opposes so much of what the party represents?

      This is the bit where I blithely mention that, as a teen who was vocally a Democrat, my equally (at the time) vocally Democratic Party aligned Parents got my Black ass on as an Office Page for Strom “Black People Sux My Dick (literally)” Thurmond.

      Jesse Jackson was making his run for President when I was there, and I’m here to tell you, those were some awkward conversations, gang.

      That said — yeah, it can be Just a Job. Which doesn’t excuse them not walking out over something this critical! Just explains why someone might take such a gig and just try to keep head down.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      JPL

      @Kay: It was only a few years ago, that talk radio bigots wanted those receiving a free lunch at school to mop the floors and clean the bathroom.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      MisterDancer

      @Low Key Swagger: I went for N95s straight from the manufacturer, Honeywell: https://ppe.honeywell.com/collections/n95-masks-1/products/honeywell-dc300-n95-particulate-disposable-respirators-box-of-20-df300h910n95

      Costs more than a lot of the KN95, but they shipped pretty quick just before XMas and they are as “real” as you get, from what I can surmise.

      Can also confirm thru both Bona Fine’s increasingly-frantic “we’re working on it” emails and friends still waiting for shipping, that they will be a while to get you your masks.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      JPL

      @Kay: Abbott blocked companies from requiring the vaccine, or a test.   Do you know if that stands?    I’m not sure it was part of this ruling, but I do know it was mentioned.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Paul W.

      @mick mcdick: I wish I could understand why the general Dem population is not more aware of how we are careening towards the world where Democratic administrations are stripped of power at every level. The OSHA ruling is a farce, and has no historical basis – but I will not be surprised when the media somehow portrays this court as “reasonable”. It does not resemble any court we have had in living memory, and is a power grab in a way that I can’t point to a similar historical precedent.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Kay

      @JPL:

      I talked to a labor organizer once about “gig workers”, whether they would ever be organized or unionized. He said it would take decades for a union just to bargain them to a place where they had the same workplace protections every “employee” does now under federal law. It would just be privately negotiated contract rights that would only replicate existing federal and state regulations, never exceed them because each one would take years.

      You don’t notice the ground under your feet until it’s washed away.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Kent

      I can see no downside to forcing a vote and getting everyone on record. For far too long, Sinema, Manchin, and others have been allowed to skate along and not actually cast anti-Democratic votes. Make them actually vote so we actually know who the good guys are and who the obstructionists are.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ksmiami: And move their offices to the bathrooms.

      Actually, this is an excellent idea.  Maybe not to the bathrooms, but to the most cramped offices in the most dingy, out-of-the-way corners of the Capitol and Senate office building basements.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      RaflW

      @mick mcdick: JFC, Chuckie Todd. Even the mild Mitt Romney slapped Biden’s hand away on voting. The fantasies of people who will never face deprivation or discomfort. SMDH.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      taumaturgo

      @Patricia Kayden: Hear, hear. Conservative white women posturing as progressives tend to vote for conservative centrist politicians that also pose as progressives while campaigning but once in power, vote against the interest of the working class. Any benefits for the working poor is a drip measure, cut back to the bone on orders from powerful corporate donors.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Kent

      @Kay: The solution isn’t to unionize gig workers. The solution is to just legally treat them like employees by law.  Something Biden’s DOL could do at any time through regulation.  So their employers are required to pay into social security and unemployment comp just like for everyone else, regardless of whether they get a W2 or 1099.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Baud

      From the libs dissent in the OSHA case.

      When we are wise, we know enough to defer on
      matters like this one. When we are wise, we know not to
      displace the judgments of experts, acting within the sphere
      Congress marked out and under Presidential control, to
      deal with emergency conditions. Today, we are not wise. In
      the face of a still-raging pandemic, this Court tells the
      agency charged with protecting worker safety that it may
      not do so in all the workplaces needed. As disease and
      death continue to mount, this Court tells the agency that it
      cannot respond in the most effective way possible. Without
      legal basis, the Court usurps a decision that rightfully belongs to others. It undercuts the capacity of the responsible federal officials, acting well within the scope of their authority, to protect American workers from grave danger.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      JoyceH

      @RaflW:

      I kid, but Sinema gives off shoe whiffs of having been turned. Turned by domestic big money corruption? Turned by her own foolish self-regard? Turned by forces beyond our shores? It’d be irresponsible not to speculate.

      I don’t understand why there doesn’t seem to have been any in-depth Ronan-Farrow style investigative journalism into Sinema. Before she was a Senator, she made public statements supporting abolishing the filibuster, and I haven’t seen any persuasive or even coherent explanations for why she did such a 180. Isn’t that worth a real look?

      Reply
    91. 91.

      narya

      @Low Key Swagger: I got some N95s from WellBefore dot com. They were a Wirecutter/FYNYT pick. They’re individually packaged, which is a little odd, but it does make it easier to throw one in your bag or pocket, or to share with others.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      lowtechcyclist

      @mick mcdick: What a day…and i unfortunately heard chuck toddler giving advice to dems – “Why don’t they reach across the aisle?” yeah that’s what he thinks, sweet reason and Kumbaya time. Jesus Christ what a tool he is.

      Good Lord, how ridiculous.  That makes as much sense as Arthur King and his silly k-niggets trying to negotiate with the French taunters.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      RaflW

      @Paul W.: Jay Rosen and others would likely have some pithy words for why Dem voters are unclear on what’s happening.

      I listen to NPR from time to time (and still contribute to my MN & CO affiliates). There are times when I’m am just screaming at the radio. It’s like they live inside of cotton balls and have no perception, despite being paid reporters and analysts, of what is coming down the pike. Forest for the trees, some of it.

      At other times, NPR or the NYT or whoever does some bang-up journalism. But on politics, it’s awful.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Ksmiami

      @Baud: I don’t see this court -as it is made up today -lasting very long. Been studying the French Revolution lately and well there’s only so much a population can take.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I think Democratic voters will come out in force for Kelly in November. Party registrations as of last October were 35% Republican, 32% Democrat, and 31.7% Independent, so Kelly will probably need a majority of Independent voters too.

      The big question I have is the effect of Trump’s absence from the ticket. That’s a question hanging over a lot of close contests this year, and I don’t think we’ll find out until November.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Kay

      @JPL:

      I don’t have the heart to read the opinion right now. Voting rights are the issue I care about most. I haven’t felt this bad since they gutted the VRA. I know there are “workarounds”, that organization and voter education can do a lot, blah, blah, but it’s really profound to me that we as a country no longer stand for this principle. I think these ideas we’re jettisoning do a kind of damage that is larger and more profound than any immediate harm. My personality and temperament is such that I think you have to pay for mistakes. There are consequences. You can’t just beat a malicious actor like Donald Trump and breeze away, back to “normal”. There’s a cost and it accrues. Pay now or pay later, but we will pay.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      germy

      @JoyceH:  I haven’t seen any persuasive or even coherent explanations for why she did such a 180.

      She meets with big money donors and they tell her she’ll be taken care of for the rest of her life if she does what they want.

      She has said in the past she suffered from economic hardship growing up.  She has vowed never to experience that again.

      What is the mystery?  She’s a former Green (flake) with dollar signs in her eyes.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      JPL

      @Kay: I feel your pain.   I live in Lucy McBath’s district in Fulton Cty.    Election results in this democratic county will soon be overseen by republicans, only.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      RaflW

      @JoyceH: [side note: I should proofread better. How tf spellcheck or my fat fingers wrote ‘shoe whiffs’ for ‘some whiffs’ I do not know. Though maybe the scent of a pair of Salvatore Farragamos is enough to turn her?]

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Gravenstone

      @Rusty: she ran as a green

      A reminder that Green has become (always been?) Getting Republicans Elected Every November. They are not a serious party.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Kent

      @Rusty: I have to wonder about Sinema’s staff.  Who, as a democrat, would sign up to work for someone that opposes so much of what the party represents?  Is she getting any professional advice at all?  It’s all particularly bizzare given she ran as a green, which theoretically puts her at the far left.  I really can’t believe her staff hasn’t quit en masse.

      When I was younger and working in DC in the 90s I was technically on McCain’s staff for a spell. I was actually working for NOAA and detailed to the Senate Commerce Committee to work on Magnuson-Stevens Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act reauthorization, and another piece of legislation called the American Fisheries Act.  As a committee staffer I technically answered to the committee Chairman McCain.  And the permanent committee staffers were all on his payroll.  That’s the way it works.  But Congress has two categories of staff.  The personal staff of each member.  And then the professional committee staff and folks who work for the CRS. Who technically answer to whoever is in the majority.

      But yes, those who work on Sinema’s personal staff have to be a little oblivious I would think.  Or just typical mercenary young DC climber types who don’t care.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      taumaturgo

      @Paul W.: Part of it is the party abandoning the base in a trade for electability and power. Beginning in earnest with Clinton’s triangulation, the base was pushed to the side while NAFTA, welfare “reform”, and bank deregulation planted the seed for today’s obscene wealth inequality. The party cynical move to the center allowed for some presidential and congress election wins but at the high cost of voting for corporate-friendly legislation at the working poor expense. Unfortunately, Obama internalized the majority of Clinton’s neoliberal dogma exacerbating the party electability issues and like Biden, believed in the delusional idea of bipartisanship.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @germy:

      What is the mystery? She’s a former Green (flake) with dollar signs in her eyes.

      Yep. Seems pretty clear. If she’s that transactional, though, I wonder what carrots and sticks from the Democrats were not enough to keep her on board. Ah well, she’s shit the bed now. Hopefully Shumer will dole out grisly punishment publicly if she votes the wrong way. Not even sure what that would be though.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: I know nothing about AZ politics, but I think read fairly recently that a Pillow Guy-level conspiracy crackpot is leading the GOP gubernatorial primary race. (Too lazy to look it up. Kara somebody?) If they nominate a bunch of nuts — and there’s every reason to believe they will — maybe that will help drive Dem turnout for Kelly and other Dem candidates.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Kay

      @JPL:

      I just think there’s only so many “national values” a country can jettison and cavalierly throw away before there’s not much left to care about. We can be just about making money- we can do that. But it isn’t a national identity and it isn’t anything anyone will die to defend. It’s a transaction.

      I’ve read extensively on voting rights for 20+ years. It was a MORAL argument. Always. It was a matter of national character. It’s much, much bigger and more profound than the mechanics of voting systems, and that was reflected in the suffrage movements, including the womens movement. It’s a big, foundational idea and we’ll be much, much poorer without it.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      germy

      Sen. Durbin: "Perhaps the president went a little too far in rhetoric."

      — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) January 12, 2022

      Want to know one reason Dems rarely "go on the offensive"? Because if you do, there's a 99% chance that some other Dem will undercut you in an effort to signal how Reasonable they are to the DC chattering classes. https://t.co/Lolp44eckj

      — David Roberts (@drvolts) January 12, 2022

      Reply
    113. 113.

      The Dangerman

      @Baud: Well, it can be done on the Macro (all employers with more than 100 by order of OSHA) or done on the Micro (all CEOs tell their employees they have 2 choices, get jabbed or get fired). Not including legitimate exemptions. This is bullshit on steroids.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Geminid

      @Rusty: Sinema was a Green before she ran for public office. Then she won state legislative offices as a Democrat. When she won a new Congressional District in 2012, Sinema joined the Blue Dog Caucus. So Democrats who voted her in as Senator in 2018 knew where she was in the Party.

      Ironically, Sinema’s positions would make her an outlier among the 19 members of the current House Blue Dog Caucus.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      JoyceH

      @germy:

      She meets with big money donors and they tell her she’ll be taken care of for the rest of her life if she does what they want.

      She has said in the past she suffered from economic hardship growing up. She has vowed never to experience that again.

      What is the mystery? She’s a former Green (flake) with dollar signs in her eyes.

      Nope. Still not getting it. If we were talking about something like prescription drug prices, that would make sense. But what major industry or eccentric billionaire is going to open up their pocketbooks and risk bribery charges over an arcane rule of the Senate?

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Jinchi

      I don’t see much discussion about this anymore, but early on in the filibuster debate we heard lots of ideas for reforming the filibuster, but not eliminating it (to win over the support of Manchin and Sinema).

      Things like requiring members to hold the floor in a classic “Mr Smith goes to Washington” fashion. Or that 41 Senators have to actively oppose cloture, rather than 60 Senators actively voting for it.

      Manchin at least has given lip service to these reforms, not that I’m holding out hope that he’ll act in good faith.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      germy

      @JoyceH:

      Do you really think Sinema’s biggest donors want more Democrats voting?  What happens to their taxes if more Democrats are elected? I would assume their tax rate would go up, unless they can find more Sinemas.

      Reply

