way2blue

These photos are from the second half of a hike in Sudtirol. (Before our visit to Südsteiermark, we spent time in the Zillertal Alps of Südtirol, near the village of Meransen/Maranza. The town has a gondola up to ski runs on Gitschberg [8230 ft] which was still running in late October. We would take the gondola up to Nesselhütte [6915 ft] to hike up, down & around a web of trails with stops at Nesselhütte for glühwein / beer. Great autumn colors as the larch foliage had turned yellow. A bit taxing at first given my home is closer to 600 ft.)