On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
way2blue
These photos are from the second half of a hike in Sudtirol. (Before our visit to Südsteiermark, we spent time in the Zillertal Alps of Südtirol, near the village of Meransen/Maranza. The town has a gondola up to ski runs on Gitschberg [8230 ft] which was still running in late October. We would take the gondola up to Nesselhütte [6915 ft] to hike up, down & around a web of trails with stops at Nesselhütte for glühwein / beer. Great autumn colors as the larch foliage had turned yellow. A bit taxing at first given my home is closer to 600 ft.)
Larch against rocky mountain slopes as seen from the trail to Kleiner Gitsch.
Trail to Kleiner Gitsch runs along a narrow ridge crest.
Valley and mountains to the south appear as the trail drops down from the crest.
Another view of the valley and mountains, looking south.
Narrow stream valley filled with small farms bounds the north side of the ridge.
View of high valley from opposite side of the valley.
Both Nesselhütte (where the gondola ends) and Gitschhütte (above it) are visible on opposite side of the valley. Ski lift to the top of Gitschberg and gondola infrastructure are also visible.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings