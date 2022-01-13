Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 2/2

These photos are from the second half of a hike in Sudtirol.  (Before our visit to Südsteiermark, we spent time in the Zillertal Alps of Südtirol, near the village of Meransen/Maranza.  The town has a gondola up to ski runs on Gitschberg [8230 ft] which was still running in late October.  We would take the gondola up to Nesselhütte [6915 ft] to hike up, down & around a web of trails with stops at Nesselhütte for glühwein / beer.  Great autumn colors as the larch foliage had turned yellow.  A bit taxing at first given my home is closer to 600 ft.)

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 2/2 7
VIEW FROM TRAIL TO KLEINER GITSCH

Larch against rocky mountain slopes as seen from the trail to Kleiner Gitsch.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 2/2 6
TRAIL TO KLEINER GITSCH

Trail to Kleiner Gitsch runs along a narrow ridge crest.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 2/2 5
TRAIL DOWN FROM KLEINER GITSCH

Valley and mountains to the south appear as the trail drops down from the crest.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 2/2 4
VIEW TOWARD MASL FROM KLEINER GITSCH

Another view of the valley and mountains, looking south.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 2/2 3
13 VIEW INTO NARROW VALLEY WEST OF KLEINER GITSCH

Narrow stream valley filled with small farms bounds the north side of the ridge.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 2/2 2
ANOTHER VIEW INTO VALLEY WEST OF KLEINER GITSCH
On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 2/2 1
CIRCLING BACK AROUND KLEINER GITSCH

View of high valley from opposite side of the valley.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 2/2
VIEW TO SOUTHEAST FROM KLEINER GITSCH

Both Nesselhütte (where the gondola ends) and Gitschhütte (above it) are visible on opposite side of the valley.  Ski lift to the top of Gitschberg and gondola infrastructure are also visible.

