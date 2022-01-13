I'll be clear: to protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules to prevent a minority of senators from blocking action on voting rights.

BREAKING: Chuck Schumer has found a mechanism to enable Democratic leaders in the Senate to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills. https://t.co/vWkHybQhF3

Sounds like a version of LBJ’s Make ’em deny it tactic…

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party’s sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios…

Driving the news: The House is expected to take up an amendment in the coming days related to NASA leasing “underutilized” property to private groups. Democratic leaders are referring to this as the “shell bill.”

– It will then strip that legislation of its existing language and replace it with the text for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

– The House would then pass the updated bill and send it to the Senate as a “message.” Then, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will file a motion to concur with the House amendment.

Between the lines: This would allow the Senate — for the first time — to quickly take up the bill and debate it on the floor…