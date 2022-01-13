Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mid-Morning Open Thread: KILL THE FILIBUSTER

Sounds like a version of LBJ’s Make ’em deny it tactic…

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party’s sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios…

Driving the news: The House is expected to take up an amendment in the coming days related to NASA leasing “underutilized” property to private groups. Democratic leaders are referring to this as the “shell bill.”

– It will then strip that legislation of its existing language and replace it with the text for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

– The House would then pass the updated bill and send it to the Senate as a “message.” Then, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will file a motion to concur with the House amendment.

Between the lines: This would allow the Senate — for the first time — to quickly take up the bill and debate it on the floor…

… the problem being that #MoscowMitch *delights* in being known as a pig fornicator racist traitor. But maybe it can peel off a few Repubs from purplish states?

  Alison Rose
  Citizen Alan
  dmsilev
  NotMax
  Old School

    4. 4.

      Citizen Alan

      Until I had to move to NYC, I kept a bottle of champagne chilling in my fridge for over 2 years to celebrate when that SOB kicked it.

