Omicron causes less severe disease than other coronavirus variants, according to a new study of nearly 70,000 Covid patients in California. The research aligns with similar findings from South Africa, Britain and Denmark. https://t.co/ta5K0Tq7J2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 12, 2022





The explosion in omicron-fueled coronavirus infections has caused a breakdown in basic functions and services across America. https://t.co/5kbV7u4vHp — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2022

The desperate situation in the US, worsening each day, with weeks to go before a turnaround pic.twitter.com/8VIj1S2djJ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 12, 2022

For two years, coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have been widely used barometers of the pandemic. But the omicron wave is making a mess of the usual statistics, forcing news organizations to rethink the way they report such figures. https://t.co/zpchuA4xcp — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2022

Updated chart with corrected date: pic.twitter.com/DvGMbY8PJI — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) January 12, 2022

The number of COVID-19 tests available to schools will be increased by 10 million per month, the White House said https://t.co/yIgZzEe7NA pic.twitter.com/vl2kjQYwqO — Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2022

Life insurers adapt pandemic risk models after claims jump https://t.co/5TSE6kDz0K pic.twitter.com/rtbP70G1wE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2022



The actuaries are not seeing silver linings:

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – A coronavirus pandemic which lasts five years, another pandemic in a decade, and ever more transmissible variants are among the scenarios life insurers are predicting after COVID-19 claims jumped more than expected in 2021. The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to COVID-19 of $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021 versus $3.5 billion for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden in a report on Jan 4, while the industry had expected lower payouts due to the rollout of vaccines… The long-term nature of life insurance products – often lasting 20 years or more – means premiums are not yet capturing the risk that deaths or long-term illness from COVID-19 will likely remain higher than previously estimated. Competition in the industry is also keeping a lid on premiums. Actuaries say rising claims will be eating into the capital which insurers set aside to ensure solvency… “We take into account the possibilities of more transmissible and less transmissible (variants),” Narges Dorratoltaj, scientist at modelling firm AIR said. “We cannot say specifically which path we are going to follow but we are trying to come up with the possible ranges to at least narrow down the possible outcomes.” AIR is factoring in periodic lockdowns around the world and is also considering factoring in more uncertainty over whether governments will continue to impose restrictions to keep transmission rates low, and over individuals’ willingness to obey them, Narges said… Bruno Latourrette, chief knowledge officer of reinsurer SCOR Global Life (SCOR.PA), said he did not expect the next pandemic to be as devastating as COVID-19. “COVID is…the perfect storm with pre-symptomatic contagiousness, a lethality that is not too high to lead to super-strong zero tolerance measures, a waning of immunity and high transmissibility”.

Just weeks before the Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in half a dozen cities with the one closest to Beijing driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. https://t.co/BfjBvvcwkS — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2022

Tianjin outbreak grows as Omicron spreads to Dalian, Volkswagen China shuts factories https://t.co/w4Yr2qURq0 pic.twitter.com/t8XROWDpX2 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2022

2 big questions: A. How long China can continue with its "zero Covid" policies even with the mounting socioeconomic costs

B. How big will the impact of rolling brown/blackouts in parts of China be on the global supply chain and/or inflation https://t.co/UbYfUWDFfR — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) January 13, 2022

An army of millions is enforcing China’s 'zero-Covid' policy, at all costs. As the lockdown in the massive mega-city of Xi’an has shown, many Chinese people remain willing to work diligently toward the govt’s goal of eliminating the virus, no matter what https://t.co/JAhN6gSrGq pic.twitter.com/zLEc4pgACV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 12, 2022

Analysis: India's new COVID-19 rules aim to free up resources but carry risks https://t.co/qgDit5oiAj pic.twitter.com/jz68ZXj1AZ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2022

India has eased its COVID-19 rules on testing, quarantine and hospital admissions in a bid to free up resources for its neediest people, a strategy hailed by experts even though it carries the risk of a heavy undercount of infections and deaths. The moves will offer a breathing space for healthcare facilities, often overstretched in a far-flung nation of 1.4 billion, as they battle a 33-fold surge in infections over the past month from the highly contagious Omicron variant. This week, federal authorities told states to drop mandatory testing for contacts of confirmed cases unless they were old or battling other conditions, while halving the isolation period to a week and advising hospital care only for the seriously ill… India’s tally of infections crossed 36 million on Thursday, with 247,417 new cases, although daily testing has stayed well below the capacity of more than 2 million… But some experts say the new rules could lull people into taking infections lightly until it is too late, especially in the rural areas home to two-thirds of the population, where few seek tests unless directed by authorities. “This new strategy will affect data from rural India or certain states in a disproportionate way,” said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiology professor at the University of Michigan. “It will be harder to predict upcoming hotspots and epicentres,” she added, which would leave authorities less time to marshal resources against the disease. It would also affect the tracking of COVID-19 deaths, an effort Mukherjee said was “already highly imperfect and under-reported”. Health experts say India massively undercounts infections, with its death toll outstripping the official figure of about 485,000, as few victims of earlier waves, chiefly in rural areas, learnt of their condition until the last moment…

India's big cities could see COVID-19 cases peak next week https://t.co/kg4G4cHk7v pic.twitter.com/l1jw9FEcqT — Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2022

New COVID-19 infections in Indian cities such as capital New Delhi and Mumbai could peak next week after rising rapidly, experts said on Thursday, as the country reported the highest number of daily cases since late May. The 247,417 new infections were more than 30 times higher daily cases from a month ago, rising as the more transmissible Omicron variant replaced Delta across the country. Total infections reached 36.32 million, behind only the United States. “Our modelling, and those of others, suggests that the big Indian cities should see their peaks in cases close to Jan. 20, while the overall peak in India may be shifted a bit later, to early February,” said Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University near the capital. Mumbai recorded a high of 20,971 infections last Friday but cases have been coming down since. City officials said the rate of infection was also coming down, with nearly 80% of COVID-19 hospital beds vacant. Delhi reported more than 27,500 infections on Wednesday, close to its all-time high, and its health minister told local media this week infections could start coming down in a few days… India has administered two primary vaccine doses to nearly 70% of its 939 million adult population but many still remain unvaccinated. This has worried officials especially as five states hold elections starting on Feb. 10. The country reported 380 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, more than 46% of them fatalities in the southern state of Kerala not previously recorded. Total deaths have reached 485,035, only behind tolls in the United States and Brazil.

South Korea has received its first supply of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pills to treat patients with mild or moderate symptoms. Health officials have described the Paxlovid pills as a potentially important tool to suppress hospitalizations and deaths. https://t.co/nXxyUq2re5 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2022

Australia, with 78% of its population 2-shot vaccinated, crushed the virus throughout the pandemic. Then came Omicron. The absolute numbers of ICU patients and fatalities are small. But the near vertical lines convey Omicron's pathogenicity.@OurWorldinData pic.twitter.com/MvG1363pLj — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 12, 2022

⚡ Russia on Thursday reported 21,155 new Covid-19 infections — a 17.8% increase overnight https://t.co/05zsoU3Cod — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 13, 2022

France to relax its restrictions for those travelling from UK from Friday, government announceshttps://t.co/LRBP8WH5Xd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 13, 2022

Already exhausted by the pressures of surging COVID-19 cases, French teachers are walking out in a nationwide strike organized by teacher’s unions to protest virus-linked class disruptions and ever-changing isolation rules. https://t.co/IirvfzllGk — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2022

Peru’s hospitals are near collapse as the South American nation is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections. While 66% of the population has been vaccinated, vaccine hesitation by some is a challenge for health and government officials. https://t.co/NCMNgeOuC3 Peru’s — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2022

Canada drops vaccine mandate for its truckers after pressure from industry https://t.co/aPXdewX2UW pic.twitter.com/LZ8a8Bldma — Reuters (@Reuters) January 13, 2022

Once again – rapid tests are detecting Omicron virus. “It’s working as it was designed…There does not seem to be any performance deficit with Omicron.” -Joe Derisi Professor and Head of BioHub at @UCSF https://t.co/D0wx6pZl7n — Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) January 12, 2022

this is something I have been wondering about – whether the vaccines are also likely to significantly reduce the odds of long covid. (Magdi, a very informed and intelligent writer, is an excellent follow on health stuff.) https://t.co/Mz6VKoBfjp — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 12, 2022

Analyses: 52,297 #COVID19 cases w/#Omicron vs 16,982 cases #DeltaVariant at Kaiser-Permanente SoCAL since Nov30:

– 1.3% of Delta cases admitted to hosp

– 0.5% of Omicron cases admitted

– D cases hospitalized avg 5 days; O cases 1.5 dys

– zero deaths for Ohttps://t.co/mhndu8A6Vw — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 12, 2022

Officials across the U.S. are again weighing how and whether to impose mask mandates as COVID-19 infections soar and the public grows weary of pandemic-related restrictions. Much of the debate centers around the nation’s schools. https://t.co/H0dRGiRKuP — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2022

Suspicion, misinformation and other factors have combined to produce what authorities say are alarmingly low COVID-19 vaccination rates in U.S. children ages 5 to 11. As of Tuesday, just over 17% of these youngsters were fully vaccinated. https://t.co/F1gospEOo5 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2022

More evidence of the #staffingcrisis in #longtermcare. National Guardsmen arrive at NJ long-term care facilities amid staff shortages https://t.co/BMjt4JgkIT — Irving Stackpole (@istackpole) January 12, 2022

Another example of disinformation by strategically sharing only part of the story. Of those 458 officers, 301 died of COVID-19. That one statistic fundamentally changes the meaning of this story. https://t.co/V6gPGFZ8PF — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) January 12, 2022

Seriously, though — apart from the notorious Standells song, Boston tests wastewater because they’ve got the capacity to do so. Surely there are other cities that do so?