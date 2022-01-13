Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Jan. 12-13

The actuaries are not seeing silver linings:

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – A coronavirus pandemic which lasts five years, another pandemic in a decade, and ever more transmissible variants are among the scenarios life insurers are predicting after COVID-19 claims jumped more than expected in 2021.

The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to COVID-19 of $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021 versus $3.5 billion for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden in a report on Jan 4, while the industry had expected lower payouts due to the rollout of vaccines…

The long-term nature of life insurance products – often lasting 20 years or more – means premiums are not yet capturing the risk that deaths or long-term illness from COVID-19 will likely remain higher than previously estimated. Competition in the industry is also keeping a lid on premiums.

Actuaries say rising claims will be eating into the capital which insurers set aside to ensure solvency…

“We take into account the possibilities of more transmissible and less transmissible (variants),” Narges Dorratoltaj, scientist at modelling firm AIR said. “We cannot say specifically which path we are going to follow but we are trying to come up with the possible ranges to at least narrow down the possible outcomes.”

AIR is factoring in periodic lockdowns around the world and is also considering factoring in more uncertainty over whether governments will continue to impose restrictions to keep transmission rates low, and over individuals’ willingness to obey them, Narges said…

Bruno Latourrette, chief knowledge officer of reinsurer SCOR Global Life (SCOR.PA), said he did not expect the next pandemic to be as devastating as COVID-19.

“COVID is…the perfect storm with pre-symptomatic contagiousness, a lethality that is not too high to lead to super-strong zero tolerance measures, a waning of immunity and high transmissibility”.

India has eased its COVID-19 rules on testing, quarantine and hospital admissions in a bid to free up resources for its neediest people, a strategy hailed by experts even though it carries the risk of a heavy undercount of infections and deaths.

The moves will offer a breathing space for healthcare facilities, often overstretched in a far-flung nation of 1.4 billion, as they battle a 33-fold surge in infections over the past month from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

This week, federal authorities told states to drop mandatory testing for contacts of confirmed cases unless they were old or battling other conditions, while halving the isolation period to a week and advising hospital care only for the seriously ill…

India’s tally of infections crossed 36 million on Thursday, with 247,417 new cases, although daily testing has stayed well below the capacity of more than 2 million…

But some experts say the new rules could lull people into taking infections lightly until it is too late, especially in the rural areas home to two-thirds of the population, where few seek tests unless directed by authorities.

“This new strategy will affect data from rural India or certain states in a disproportionate way,” said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiology professor at the University of Michigan.

“It will be harder to predict upcoming hotspots and epicentres,” she added, which would leave authorities less time to marshal resources against the disease.

It would also affect the tracking of COVID-19 deaths, an effort Mukherjee said was “already highly imperfect and under-reported”.

Health experts say India massively undercounts infections, with its death toll outstripping the official figure of about 485,000, as few victims of earlier waves, chiefly in rural areas, learnt of their condition until the last moment…

New COVID-19 infections in Indian cities such as capital New Delhi and Mumbai could peak next week after rising rapidly, experts said on Thursday, as the country reported the highest number of daily cases since late May.

The 247,417 new infections were more than 30 times higher daily cases from a month ago, rising as the more transmissible Omicron variant replaced Delta across the country. Total infections reached 36.32 million, behind only the United States.

“Our modelling, and those of others, suggests that the big Indian cities should see their peaks in cases close to Jan. 20, while the overall peak in India may be shifted a bit later, to early February,” said Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University near the capital.

Mumbai recorded a high of 20,971 infections last Friday but cases have been coming down since. City officials said the rate of infection was also coming down, with nearly 80% of COVID-19 hospital beds vacant.

Delhi reported more than 27,500 infections on Wednesday, close to its all-time high, and its health minister told local media this week infections could start coming down in a few days…

India has administered two primary vaccine doses to nearly 70% of its 939 million adult population but many still remain unvaccinated. This has worried officials especially as five states hold elections starting on Feb. 10.

The country reported 380 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, more than 46% of them fatalities in the southern state of Kerala not previously recorded. Total deaths have reached 485,035, only behind tolls in the United States and Brazil.

Boomer bait!


Seriously, though — apart from the notorious Standells song, Boston tests wastewater because they’ve got the capacity to do so. Surely there are other cities that do so?

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website:

      There were 1461 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on 1/12.
      There were 928 new positive COVID home tests reported on 1/12.

      Things aren’t looking any better around here. I wonder when we’re going to run out of unvaccinated folks to infect.

      My nephew’s doctor didn’t seem to be terribly concerned about his condition, but we in his family are still freaking out.

    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      I don’t understand the discrepancy between Omicron being less deadly and hospitalizations/deaths soaring.  Unless the hospitalizations/deaths are still from Delta?

      I can see, if indeed Omicron is less serious, relaxing restrictions even as case numbers soar.  The most salient issue seems to be, not raw numbers of cases, but how sick people get.  IOW:  Is Omicron more like a regular flu (vaccinations are available and effective; and illness is very serious in a very limited number of instances, but most people can be treated effectively and recover completely)?

      This is particularly important to keep entire sectors of society – healthcare and education –  from collapsing.

    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/12 China reported 124 new domestic confirmed (none previously asymptomatic) & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shaanxi Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases. 122 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 1,385 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xi’an reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (4 mild & 2 moderate), 4 from persons already under home or centralized quarantine & 2 are pandemic response personnels living in “closed loops”. 122 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 1,467 active confirmed cases in the city. 2 university campuses & 1 sub-district remain at High Risk. 3 sub-districts & 1 communities have been re-designated to Low Risk. 34 sub-districts & 3 communities remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yan’an there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. All areas in the city are now at Low Risk.
      • In the rest of the province there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the rest of the province (8 at Xianyang & 1 at Weinan)

      At Yuncheng in Shanxi Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person arrived from Xi’an in Shaanxi.

      Guangdong Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 28 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Shenzhen reported 1 new domestic confirmed (moderate) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both are traced close contacts. There are 12 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all in the same transmission chain. 1 residential compound & 1 residential building are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Dongguan 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, a secondary outbreak seeded by travels returning from Xi’an in Shaanxi.

      At Guangxi “Autonomous” Region there currently are 17 active domestic confirmed (all at Dongxing in Fangchenggang) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Chongzuo) cases in the province.

      Tianjin Municipality reported 41 new domestic confirmed & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 108 active domestic confirmed & 21 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all presumed Omicron) in the city, concentrated at Jinnan District. 3 residential compounds are currently at High Risk. 5 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases (confirmed to be Omicron), both university students that returned from Tianjin on 1/8 (both had tested negative before leaving), both have been under centralized quarantine upon arrival.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently are 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 

      At Jiangsu Province there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Nanjing) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Wuxi) in the province.

      At Zhejiang Province 41 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 135 active domestic confirmed cases (spread across Shaoxing, Ningbo, Hangzhou & Jinhua) in the province. A factory & a village at Jinhua remain at Medium Risk. A factory & a village at Beilun District in Ningbo remain at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining, a quarantine hotel worker.

      Henan Province reported 76 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 579 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases. There are 120 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 8 residential compounds & 2 residential buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhoukou there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. Outside of the areas under lock down or w/ movement restrictions (which are larger than the areas designated as Medium Risk), the rest of the city has tested negative in the community in the past 3 rounds of mass screening.
      • At Luoyang there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Xin’an County. 1 community & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xuchang reported 28 new domestic confirmed cases, 26 from persons in quarantine & 2 from areas under lock down. There are 303 active domestic confirmed cases (237 mild & 65 moderate & 1 serious) in the city, all at Yuzhou. 1 township, 1 sub-district, 4 villages, 3 residential compounds, 1 community, 1 residential building & a school are currently at High Risk. All of Yuzhou is currently at Medium Risk (except for the High Risk areas there).
      • Anyang reported 44 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all but 1 at Tangyin County. There are 135 active domestic cases in the city (all mild, all presumed Omicron). Guxian Township at Tangyin County has been elevated to High Risk. 1 township & 1 school at Tangyin County are currently at High Risk. 1 residential building at Hua County has been elevated to Medium Risk. All of the rest of Tangyin County is currently at Medium Risk, as are 1 village, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building & 1 residential building unit elsewhere in the city.
      • Xinyang reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a person who returned from Zhengzhou in Henan on 1/4. The case had previously tested negative on 1/4 & 1/10, before testing positive on 1/11. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all persons who returned from Zhengzhou in Henan.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, part of the transmission chain from Zhengzhou.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, found via voluntary screening. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed (6 at Dehong Prefecture & 5 at Kunming) & 4 active domestic asymptomatic (2 each at Dehong & Sipsongpanna Prefectures) cases in the province.

      At Tongren in Guizhou Province the domestic confirmed case recovered.

      Imported Cases

      On 1/12, China reported 66 new imported confirmed cases (6 previously asymptomatic), 22 imported asymptomatic cases, 9 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 31 confirmed cases, 6 Chinese nationals each returning from France & the US,   4 from Russia, 3 from the UK (2 via Helsinki & 1 via Frankfurt), 2 each from Brazil (via Zürich) & Canada,& 1 each from Hungary (via Helsinki) & Serbia (via Zürich), 3 French nationals coming from France, 1 Canadian national each coming from Canada & France, & a US national coming from the US; 9 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 14 confirmed cases, 7 Chinese crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Canada & the US, & 1 each from Ethiopia, Tunisia & Qatar; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Thailand, Timor Leste, Vietnam & the US
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases (previously asymptomatic), both coming from Tajikistan, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Singapore
      • Tianjin Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Italy & 1 from the UK (via Paris CdG), a Japanese national coming from Japan & a US national coming from the US, no information released yet for the last 1
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Australia & 1 from Hungary (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & a US national coming from the US
      • Longyan in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 4 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each from Australia & Nigeria
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 2 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed cases, a Greek national coming from Turkey; 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 6 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Laos, via land border crossings
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 206 confirmed cases recovered (41 imported), 23 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 6 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 2,922 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 3,460 active confirmed cases in the country (1,175 imported), 10 in serious condition (2 imported), 726 active asymptomatic cases (674 imported), 9 suspect cases (all imported). 47,490 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 1/12, 2,918.249M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 6.071M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 1/13, Hong Kong reported 14 new positive cases, 9 imported & 5 domestic (all traced close contacts).

      On 1/13, Taiwan reported 65 new positive cases, 51 imported (28 from the US, 3 from Vietnam, 2 each from Australia, the Philippines, France & the UK, 1 each from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Denmark, Germany, Italy & the UAE, 3 yet to be published) & 14 domestic. Another cluster has developed at a bank in Taoyuan.

    5. 5.

      Nelle

      Des Moines, Iowa tracks Covid in wastewater.   Should be easy for Brian B to google it, or do a bit of research, right?

    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      As of 2 PM on 1/12, there is a total of 148 positive cases (all presumed Omicron) in Tianjin Municipality, of whom 126 are confirmed cases & 22 asymptomatic.

      As of 8 AM on 1/12, Anyang in Henan Province reported another 5 positive cases (all mild, all at Tangyin County), to be included in tomorrow’s data dump, for 140 cases total (all mild, all presumed Omicron). 

    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      Santa Clara County, CA and several cities in Canada are releasing wastewater COVID surveillance data. And Chicago says they’re doing it but they don’t seem to be putting out public numbers I can find.

      I think Boston just got on this early and started putting out public numbers early. Some company named Biobot Analytics is involved in cooperation with the MWRA.

    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      @CaseyL:

      I don’t understand the discrepancy between Omicron being less deadly and hospitalizations/deaths soaring.  Unless the hospitalizations/deaths are still from Delta?

      The infections are happening at a far, far greater rate. Multiply that by the smaller fraction of severe disease/death and you can still get increasing numbers. In addition to that, Delta is still around in my part of the country.

      But I think that in most places, this is mostly Omicron now. We’re not as fully-vaccinated or especially as boosted as the UK is. Seniors particularly need to get booster shots and many of ours haven’t. Our vaccination statistics are still headlining “1+ shot” numbers that haven’t really been the right thing to track since last summer.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      @CaseyL:

      I don’t understand the discrepancy between Omicron being less deadly and hospitalizations/deaths soaring.  Unless the hospitalizations/deaths are still from Delta?

       

      Volume.

    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @Nelle: Last year U. Va. put woman athletes in one dorm and monitered it’s wastewater. They were not the only ones by far.

      The University also tested athletes and coaches frequently. A coach I know was tested 55 times during the season.

    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My bile rises as I’m asked to move my dying cancer patient out of ICU to make room for an unvaccinated man with Covid

      A few hours later, the intensive care doctor calls.

      She’s very unwell, he says before getting to the real point.

      “I am asking you if we can make an early call to palliate and discharge her from ICU.”

      “When?”

      “Now.”

      My disbelief must be open because it prompts the rueful explanation that a Covid patient needs an intensive care bed.

      The pieces fall together instantly. With intensive care at capacity, I am being asked to move my patient to make room for another. “After all, your patient does have incurable cancer.”

      My bile rises. And even as I know it’s a petty question, I can’t help asking: “Is the Covid patient vaccinated?”

      “No,” he says wearily. “That’s why he is so sick.”

      Recriminations flood my mind, but this is no time for argument. I have deep regard for an old colleague who feels ethically conflicted and is asking for my help. I am torn between respecting his predicament and honouring my patient.

      He agrees that absent a pandemic, if I had suggested withdrawing care, he would have counselled hanging on a little longer. And he concedes that while many of my patients die prematurely, it is important for the family to know that we did all we could. To change course merely hours after our bedside conversation would multiply this family’s grief. In turn, I understand that for a chance at survival, the Covid patient needs a ventilator.

      “So, let’s make your position really clear for the night shift.”

      By nature, I seek consensus and I’d like nothing more than to relieve my colleague’s obvious stress. But in a career filled with ethical dilemmas, this one really tugs at me. Only my word stands between the trajectory of a patient’s life and how her family will forever recall the experience. I am staggered by a power that I never sought, and it makes me queasy.

      Keeping my voice steady, I say: “If you are asking for my permission to withdraw care tonight, I can’t give it. My patient may have cancer, but she deserves a chance.”

      As I worry about alienating him, his voice breaks.

      “I hope that if asked, my parent’s oncologist would make the exact same decision.”

    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @CaseyL: I don’t understand the discrepancy between Omicron being less deadly and hospitalizations/deaths soaring.  Unless the hospitalizations/deaths are still from Delta?

      Good question.  Here’s my WAG.

      There’s typically a delay of, what, about 3 weeks to a month? between when people are first infected with Covid, and when they die of it.  So most of the people dying of Covid in the week of January 6-12 would have typically gotten Covid in or around the interval between December 6 and December 22, of which only the last few days are in the period where Omicron was becoming dominant.

      But then you factor in reporting delays, and I’m not sure what the effect of that is, but let’s say it pushes things back another 1-3 days, and if that’s about right, then we’re still looking largely at Delta deaths.

      Like I said, this is a WAG, so I’d enthusiastically welcome adjustment and correction from my fellow jackals.

      My next WAG is that Omicron’s still going to push up the death count.  In comparing the variants, we’re looking at the product of number and severity of cases, basically.  Average severity of Omicron cases is noticeably lower, but the sheer number of them is way, way higher.

    14. 14.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Positive tests were over 40k here in LA County yesterday, but the positivity rate has plateaued, we may be at the peak here.  We’re still understaffed in the store, my dept head called out yesterday, I don’t know if for potential exposure or actually sick.

    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: South Africa seems to be hitting its peak in Omicron deaths now, about 4 weeks after their big case wave. It’s not nearly as many deaths as in their earlier waves but the peak is pretty obviously there. UK looks like a similar pattern.

      The US has more vaccination than South Africa, less than the UK–but our age demographics and our pattern of prior infection are also markedly different from South Africa’s so it’s hard to use their experience to estimate anything directly.

