Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Kill the Filibuster

by | 34 Comments

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Kill the Filibuster

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)
.

… not our democracy. Be nice if we were only fighting the Republicans, but it is what it is.

    34Comments

    5. 5.

      Ken

      I hope there’s some mockery of McConnell’s threat to gum up Senate business, pointing out that he’s already doing that. Heck, even when he was running the chamber they didn’t accomplish anything other than routine funding resolutions, one massive tax cut, and approving judges — the last because the Republicans eliminated the filibuster for judicial nominations.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SFAW

      Says he would “personally guarantee” the Senate “would not be more efficient”

      Who cares, you traitorous piece of shit? I just want them to be more effective in the pursuit of things which benefit America and Americans.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      germy

      Mary Trump: "Donald is the weakest person I've ever met in my life… And yet, he has been able to find people even weaker than he is whom he is able to bend to his will."

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Sinema was against a filibuster carve-out as recently as mid-December. If she’s issued a statement on it since then, I missed it. Her objection back then was that lawmaking via simple majority would lead to legislative whiplash. That wouldn’t be the most terrible argument ever if our our opponents weren’t authoritarians who are dismantling democracy.

      I think everything will come down to two competing versions of reality: one that recognizes the red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard and one that doesn’t. Maddeningly, the latter seems more likely to prevail. But hey, maybe we’re all overreacting and everything will be fine. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Well, we need unanimity so it’s a hard path to success.

      I think worrying about overreactions vs underreactions is a waste of time.  I worry more about productive reactions vs. destructive reactions.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Maybe worrying about that is a waste of time too? I know that fretting in general isn’t productive, but it’s so difficult to avoid, especially for certain personality types. I’m a lifelong worrywart, but I’m trying to get better!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: The first two signs being the designated hitter rule and the infield fly rule.

      It’s a slow-moving apocalypse! The DH is closing in on 50 years in the AL, but at least I remember the pre-DH era.  The infield fly rule goes back to 1895.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      Stacey Abrams had quite a busy day on Twitter yesterday, and depending on how you look at them, two tweets might seem appalling, or encouraging:

          Likewise, as an original sponsor of voting rights legislation, I am grateful to Senator Sinema as she seeks to protect the institution she serves and the constituents put at risk by state legislators unwilling to defend access to the ballot.

      Then it gets worse!

         As past secretary of state and governor, Senator Manchin understands better than many how vital our elections are to our highest ideals. I commend his continued engagement on how to guarantee vibrant, full debate on these bills and hope he will see them through to passage.

      “Grateful”! “Commend”!

      Is Stacey Abrams naive and softheaded? Or is she a hardheaded,, pragmatic politician who uses her best arguments to press two other politicians to advance crucial legislation?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @germy: ​ I remember the distant past, when Kal’s editorial cartoons were a major (if not the major) reason for subscribing to the Baltimore Sun. Long departed, as the rag has sunk (stunk?) steadily below the level of serviceable fishwrap…

      Reply

