Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Tucker Carlson Remains A Respected 'Source' Among His Theoretically Responsible Media Peers

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Tucker Carlson Remains A Respected 'Source' Among His Peers

(John Deering via GoComics.com)
.

I’d repeat the famous quote about power without responsibility, but no honest sex worker deserves to be classed with Tucker Carlson. Operation ‘Pretend the GOP Isn’t A Wholly-Owned Trump Property’ fires another salvo:

… [T]text messages — newly released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection — between Fox News hosts and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, crystallize with new specificity just how tightly Fox News and the White House were entwined during the Trump years, with many of the network’s top hosts serving as a cable cabinet of unofficial advisers.

As the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol unfolded, Meadows received texts from Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade, as well as Hannity, according to the newly released communications…

Other texts released by the committee reveal that Hannity also offered the White House advice in the run-up and aftermath to the attacks that resulted in five deaths. On Dec. 31, 2020, Hannity texted Meadows to warn, “I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told.” And on Jan. 10, 2021 — referring to a conversation he had with Trump himself — Hannity texted Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a close Trump ally, to try to discuss strategies to rein in Trump.

“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days,” Hannity wrote. “He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?”…


Carlson’s probably lost one fan for life, though, if this thread is anything to go by…

    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      I still wanna know about that dinner with Carlson, his wife, Matt Gaetz, and his “date”.

      (not the details, eww.  I just want more folks to know that Carlson hangs out with sex traffickers).

    6. 6.

      MagdaInBlack

      I admire your fortitude, A.L.  I follow these stories too, as part of my daily  ” what are these nutbags up to today”  dive in to the dark side.

    9. 9.

      cain

      How does Fox News get away with this unparalleled access to the highest level of the Federal Govt? I mean really this is really weird. Someone should drag the execs into congress to investigate how can Fox News can be fair and balanced when they have this level of access to Republican but not Democratic politicians.

    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Scam alert. Now you know to be on the lookout.

      Police in several US cities are warning residents not to pay for their parking using QR codes stuck to parking meters. That’s because these codes have been placed there by scammers, who are using them to direct people to fraudulent sites that capture their payment details. Source

