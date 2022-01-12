If one more idiot tries to blame Biden or any other member of this administration for “supply chain issues,” I am going to no longer keep up the facade of my sparkling demeanor and I am going to lose my shit on everyone. The supply chain is not some inanimate object that you break like you dropped a wine glass. It’s not something you can fix with solder and duct tape. It’s not actually even a fucking chain.

The supply chain is people. People showing up at work to cut the hay. People showing up to deliver the hay to dairy farms. People to feed the hay to the cows and milk them. People to transport the milk. People to make the dairy product. People to grow and cut the trees. People to deliver the trees to the pulp mill. People to turn that into paper products. People to turn the products into packaging. People to ship the packaging to the plant making the dairy product. People to package and ship the dairy product. People to unload and stock the item. And in between tens of thousands of other things going on. The utility workers to keep the power on. The traffic cops and road crews to keep the roads open. The people to educate your kids while you are at work doing one of those things above.

It’s not dark fucking magicks, it’s people, although if you ask any Sergeant Major or Colonel and above anywhere they will tell you that logistics is in fact one part dark magic of some sort.

So when there is a pandemic that is sickening and killing large numbers of those people in a population, and even worse, half those people refuse to do anything to protect themselves because “mah freedoms” or to make a political statement or because Jenny McCarthy is a fucking twat, the supply chain breaks down. Biden isn’t sitting somewhere like Johnny from Airplane the movie turning the power to the supply chain on and off. There just isn’t much he can do about it. There isn’t much GODKING Trump can do about it.

No one can do anything about it until you stupid motherfuckers do something yourself, and even then, there are going to be variants that wipe us out for a while. Grow the fuck up.