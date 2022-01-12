Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Supply Chain is People You Fucking Morons

The Supply Chain is People You Fucking Morons

If one more idiot tries to blame Biden or any other member of this administration for “supply chain issues,” I am going to no longer keep up the facade of my sparkling demeanor and I am going to lose my shit on everyone. The supply chain is not some inanimate object that you break like you dropped a wine glass. It’s not something you can fix with solder and duct tape. It’s not actually even a fucking chain.

The supply chain is people. People showing up at work to cut the hay. People showing up to deliver the hay to dairy farms. People to feed the hay to the cows and milk them. People to transport the milk. People to make the dairy product. People to grow and cut the trees. People to deliver the trees to the pulp mill. People to turn that into paper products. People to turn the products into packaging. People to ship the packaging to the plant making the dairy product. People to package and ship the dairy product. People to unload and stock the item. And in between tens of thousands of other things going on. The utility workers to keep the power on. The traffic cops and road crews to keep the roads open. The people to educate your kids while you are at work doing one of those things above.

It’s not dark fucking magicks, it’s people, although if you ask any Sergeant Major or Colonel and above anywhere they will tell you that logistics is in fact one part dark magic of some sort.

So when there is a pandemic that is sickening and killing large numbers of those people in a population, and even worse, half those people refuse to do anything to protect themselves because “mah freedoms” or to make a political statement or because Jenny McCarthy is a fucking twat, the supply chain breaks down. Biden isn’t sitting somewhere like Johnny from Airplane the movie turning the power to the supply chain on and off. There just isn’t much he can do about it. There isn’t much GODKING Trump can do about it.

No one can do anything about it until you stupid motherfuckers do something yourself, and even then, there are going to be variants that wipe us out for a while. Grow the fuck up.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    68Comments

    5. 5.

      fey

      To be fair, the CDC recommendations and lack of eo based support is forcing more and more people into situations that lead to illness and hence inability to work. I know gop intransigence isn’t helping but the general attitude from the leadership is “vaccines!” and that’s more or less it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      It’s always people. Send in the National Guard? People. Schools: People. Hospitals? People. Workers? People. It’s always people, but it is easy for some to forget.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Turtle speaks, pretends to know/care what “presidential” means.

      Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has denounced US President Joe Biden’s voting rights speech as “incoherent” and “profoundly unpresidential”.

      “I have known, liked, and personally respected Joe Biden for many years,” Mr McConnell said on the Senate floor.

      “I did not recognise the man at the podium yesterday.”

      Addressing his colleagues in Washington on Wednesday, the Kentucky Republican senator slammed Mr Biden’s comments as a “rant” that was “incoherent, incorrect, and beneath his office”.

      “Unfortunately, President Biden has rejected the better angels of our nature. So it is the Senate’s responsibility to protect the country,” Mr McConnell said.

      He described Mr Biden’s speech as evidence the filibuster must be preserved.

      “You could not invent a better advertisement for the legislative filibuster than what we’ve just seen; a President abandoning rational persuasion for pure, pure, demagoguery,” Mr McConnell said.

      “A president shouting that 52 senators and millions of Americans are racist unless he gets whatever he wants is proving exactly why the framers built the Senate to check his power.”
      -BBC

      Where was this dude in the period from 2017 to 2020?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      fey

      Using executive orders to provide support to protect people or provide financial/medical support.  The fact that we have “insurance (which you may or may not have) will reimburse you for tests (which are impossible to find) vs actually using the power of the executive branch to force the production and distribution of tests is fairly depressing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HRA

      Thank you John! I had just read an article where they are bashing everyone about it and it tired me to imagine people are unable to improvise as needed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      fey

      I know gop captured courts will make eo based solutions harder to make land but even the threat of the vaccine mandate was getting results before it was struck down.  Rapid fire off executive orders and hope some stick.  It’s better than nothing.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @fey:

      Using executive orders to provide support to protect people or provide financial/medical support

       
      I’m not sure what powers you think Biden has, but I’m pretty sure he can’t just give out financial support through EOs.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      danielx

      …I am going to no longer keep up the facade of my sparkling demeanor…

      Who are you and what have you done with John Cole?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Juju

      What you said, John Cole.  Also, learn to cope, people.  If the worst thing in your life is that you temporarily can’t find whatever food product or non food product you are looking for except for toilet paper and pet food, consider yourself lucky.

      Wow, I do feel better.  I think I’ll go make some black bean soup. I probably need some fiber in my diet.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      fey

      Didn’t Trump use executive orders to divert existing funds from fema into extending additional unemployment benefits?  It was a shitty kludge but it was certainly good politics.  Direct payments are the most effective subsidy and are wildly popular.

      Beyond purely finical issues Psaki’s annoyance at the idea of sending tests out to Americans was embarrassing when it’s certainly safer for everyone and more economically sound than letting half the workforce get sick and not even have info on who isn’t and isn’t spreading covid.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      The people who jump in to bash Biden always have a different nym. I know we’re not supposed to notice this, but Mezz, Mart, etc., seem to have a similar drive-by technique.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @fey:

      Didn’t Trump use executive orders to divert existing funds from fema into extending additional unemployment benefits?

       
      I think he diverted funds to build his Wall.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Old Man Shadow

      But… but Biden has a Green Lantern Ring. He can just will all of our problems away and give us Medicare and cream cheese for all!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Juju

      @trollhattan: Did his nose grow while he was saying this, or did his skin crack off and reveal a lizard being underneath?  Did his head burst into flames?  I sometimes wonder if he actually produces a reflection of himself if he looks into a mirror.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      sab

      My apologies to whomever I snarled a few weeks back at about using “twat.” Apparently it is now acceptable. Sigh.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Spanky

      @debbie:

      Well, we can blame the moron who came up with the theory of Just in Time.

      Were Shakespeare alive today, he would have written

      First we kill all the MBAs!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      fey

      Is anything less than ebullient support bashing?  The fact that I think the Biden admin can, and should do more with the levers of power it does have access to seems like a fairly mild rebuke.  The country is in an extremely bad place right now and it feels as though the only guidance/support from the executive branch is telling people to get vaccinated.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @raven:

      Hey, Raven, first, how are you feeling?

      Second, did you see the nice message POTUS sent to UGA?

      “Congratulations @GeorgiaFootball on your national championship! Your skill, grit, and determination show us what is possible – and how to win your school’s first title in 41 years. I’m proud of you, Bulldogs.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      HeleninEire

      Fabulous rant. This is kinda like John’s rants when he was drinking and he told us he hated us and call us all fuckers. I loved those rants.

      Good times.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Brachiator

      The supply chain is people.

      YEP. A huge part of it. And yep, right wing fools who insist on “getting back to normal” are making things worse by doing everything they can to make sure that workers are put at risk and exposed to Covid.

      I remember a story early in the pandemic. about California meat industry workers who were not given any protective equipment and who were forced to work in close proximity in a refrigerated room that may have been very conducive to the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the owners and supervisors were well protected and socially distanced.

      This kind of thing is still often the case for low wage and migrant workers all over the world. And in many countries the migrant workers live and sleep in cramped dormitories, guaranteeing spread of the virus.

      So right now we are stuck. The supply chain can’t improve if fools keep ignoring the virus. We have to fight against this.

      And also fight against fools like Manchin who believe that raising wages or giving poor people a little extra money is going to outrageously fuel inflation and sink the economy.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Scout211

      So wait a minute. Are you saying that removing the block chain won’t actually fix the supply chain?  I’m so confused.  I thought I had it all figured out.  Sigh.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      cain

      What Biden could do he’s done – including working with Port Authorities to bring the shipments in instead of them floating out there for weeks.

      Speaking of supply chain, I’ve been told that milk and eggs are going to be difficult. Luckily milk and eggs are not things you can hoard since it is all perishable.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Kirk Spencer

      So as a part of the so-called supply chain, I’m going to rant. See, there’s a couple of issues.

      We, like all the rest of the so-called essential workers, are burning out.

      huh, wasn’t going to start with that. Let’s digress.

      There is a new inescapable social divide, as distinct as urban vs rural. Some will spend time on each side, most won’t. I have little clue what it is to spend weeks isolated from all (most) direct human contact. You are the same trying to understand those of us who worked 5 or six days a week, 8 to 12 hours a day, all to keep the supplies moving so you COULD stay isolated thus keeping you, yours, and mine safe.

      I don’t know all the effects down the road. But there will be effects, not least being the bogglement of “how the h*** did you do that” between each side. There will be resentment (both directions). There will be dismissal (you don’t know, you weren’t there isms). And worst there will be unthinking assumptions made that you will understand me and I will understand you because we had the same experience when, actually, we didn’t.

      But I do know that those of us on the ‘essential side’ are, well, we’ve done a lot of work and we’re kind of tired and it’d be nice if we got a bit of rest. A series of 40 hour weeks with full weekends sounds like something I used to know.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      fey

      @Omnes Omnibus

      Do you think any sort of executive action to provide free and available testing or financial support that would allow people to actually take off from work when they are sick is impossible? Do you think the insurance based solution for testing is an effective or good one? It seems like you’re positing there’s nothing the administration can do to protect US citizens right now.

      I am not a legal scholar, I don’t know what exactly they could or could not get away with, but with a view from the ground it feels like they aren’t even trying and getting shot down by courts anymore. That’s incredibly depressing. Triple vaccinated people I know are getting sick and we don’t know if they’re going to run into long covid. I work a public facing job and I’m constantly worried about getting sick and in turn getting my partner sick. The attitude of “our hands are tied” makes it really hard to feel like we’re cared about and while I’ll still support and work for my candidates I can’t say the same for everyone else who feels like they’re left behind.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Mike S

      Not to mention the fact that the reason our shelves are emptying is because our economy is rocking. People have money and they are spending it.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      fey

      And to preempt it, yes I absolutely blame the gop for the situation we’re in.  But they’re willing to go to the mat and fight like animals for their goals, we can’t fight that with playing 100% by a rulebook they will throw out in a heartbeat

      Reply

