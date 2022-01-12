Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread (with bonus zoom reminders)

Open thread!

There is no great way to remind everyone unless I do it in a thread, so I am taking this opportunity to share a bit of info IN THIS OPEN THREAD about the two upcoming zooms, tonight and tomorrow.

I just sent out the zoom link to all the BJ book club peeps who sent me email saying they plan to attend by zoom.  If you sent me the reminder email but did not receive an email message, please let me know ASAP.

If you would like to attend the zoom with Four Directions at 7:30 pm on Thursday, please send me an email message.

OPEN THREAD

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      The Dangerman

      Other commitment for tonight. No Zooming for me unless a major change.

      ETA: You may know this already since I didn’t send you a reminder email. Department of Redundancy Department.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @The Dangerman:

      “Five for the symbols at your door

      Four for the Gospel makers

      Three, three the rivals

      Two, two, the lily-white boys clothèd all in green-oh

      One is one and all alone, and ever more shall be so.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      Got the book club zoom link and can’t wait! I finished the book on Monday and thought it was completely fantastic. Plus, seeing him use swear words gave me such joy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ejoiner

      Ok, so the wife and I decided to take a look at “Succession” on HBO Max…a week later and we have non-stopped binged our way to the end of second season. My God what a wonderful, delightful, trashy, trashy, show. (I liken it to “Arrested Development” …if the Bluth’s were billionaire power players in global finance. GOB fits right in with the Roys!)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ejoiner: Thank you for sharing that — I’ve been debating whether to watch the series for months now, and you’ve tipped me over into the “yes” camp. (I feared a dramatic portrayal of rich scumbags would infuriate and depress me, but it sounds funny/edgy/trashy, which would not.)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Well I dumped this one on your Wordie post last night, because it was there and as noted I felt like bleaugh.

      I was going to throw another one out boggling at today’s spaffathon but I’ve been momentarily distracted by ‘Ron’s  Gone Wrong”, which is very funny, BTW.

      It’s nearly finished, though.

      Oh, and it’s not the C Word. I’ve just had a shitty cold.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ejoiner

      @Betty Cracker: exactly my fear as well…it’s a drama for sure, but every scene is strangely hilarious (especially after an episode or two and the characters are established, Tom and Greg should get their own spin-off buddy series)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JoyceH

      For those worried that it’s gone on so long he must be getting away with it – Gaetz ex-girlfriend is testifying before the federal grand jury today in the sex trafficking probe.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      Anyone ever watched Black Sails? Rough going early on; it’s improved as it progresses.

      Available on Hulu now. Originally ran on Starz, so gratuitous nudity is a given.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @Tony Jay: Since you prefaced that last night with this:

      I’m going to bed, my sinuses feel like there’s a bowling ball stuffed in there, and this is an Open Thread.

      Imma just going to drop this here and hit the horizontal.

      I figured that was just your quick take :-) and that you weren’t up for the longer version last night because you felt like crappola.  I figured we’d get the longer version when you were feeling up to it!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      MomSense

      @Ejoiner:

      So good.  It was like a trump/Murdoch kind of family – so trashy.  My son and I would actually call each other on the phone to talk about it.  We haven’t felt that way since Peaky Blinders.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Roger Moore

      @SiubhanDuinne
      Twelve pipers piping
      Eleven drummers drumming
      Ten lords a leaping
      Nine ladies dancing
      Eight maids a milking
      Seven swans a swimming
      Six geese a laying
      FIVE GOLDEN RINGS
      Four calling birds
      Three French hens
      Two turtle doves
      And a partridge in a pear tree
      Or something like that

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tony Jay

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I’ve concluded you only get a hangover if you stop drinking long enough to let reality lay it’s filthy paws on you.

      Seriously, I’m 123% better than I was yesterday, just a bit bunged around the nose and occasionally sweaty. The last two days felt like the 24 hours after my booster shot, and that was a Bad Day.

      I’m still having a better time than Flobalob, though. Which is nice.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MattF

      Mike Lindell has offered an explanation. He says he now has enough evidence to put 300 million Americans in jail. So… if everyone but Lindell is a criminal…

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Miss Bianca

      @NotMax: I loved Black Sails – it’s definitely on the rewatch list (even have the credits song as my ring tone – loves me some hurdy-gurdy!)

      Let’s just say I found Captain Flint to be a man ahead of his time – there’s at least one scene where he’s basically trying to tell the pirates about his nifty 401k plan for them. That’s the scene where I really fell in love with the show.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kent

      @NotMax:

      Anyone ever watched Black Sails? Rough going early on; it’s improved as it progresses.

      Available on Hulu now. Originally ran on Starz, so gratuitous nudity is a given.

      I watched it and loved it.  I don’t know how accurate it is in either plot or general vibe.  But I liked it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ohio Mom

      @Roger Moore:

      Children go where I send thee
      How will I send thee
      Oh, I’m gonna send thee two by two
      For Paul and Silas
      One for the little bitty baby
      That was born, born, born
      In Bethlehem

      Three was the Hebrew children
      Four was the four that stood at the door
      Five was the five that came back alive
      Six was the six that didn’t get picked
      Seven was the seven that never got to heaven
      Eight was the eight that waited at the gate
      Nine was the nine that stood in the line
      Ten for the ten commandments…

      Reply

