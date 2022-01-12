— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 7, 2022
I know some of you appreciate good political cartoonists as much as I do…
(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)
(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)
(John Deering via GoComics.com)
(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)
(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)
Happy anniversary to the last time a Republican actually took a stand pic.twitter.com/1Vroy1TYtD
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 6, 2022
To be fair, it wasn’t the Republicans’ country that was attacked.
Nice group of cartoons. BTW Anne I sent you an email.
On the other hand, I assume they will do a big production on the anniversary of the Fox Christmas tree burning.
OT India update
There have been several open calls for genocide across various cities, with BJP luminaries sharing stage with the speakers calling for a genocide of Indian Muslims. It is not being covered much in our news media.
Three important states are going to polls this February Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab. Uttar Pradesh being the biggest prize. The saffron clad Ajay Bisht, who goes by the name Yogi Adityanath is being groomed as Modi’s successor and UP is the biggest electoral prize
in terms of the number of representatives it sends to the Loksabha (People’s House, Indian equivalent of the House of Commons). Bisht is worse than the worst Republican governor you can imagine in terms of his zealotry. Who controls these states especially UP, will be important
for the general elections in 2024. If BJP wins again India as we know it will be over and replaced by nationalist theocracy which weaponizes Hinduism. In the last elections BJP was openly rooting for Trump so this will have an effect stateside too because BJP controls vast bot-troll armies on social media and is highly influential among the Indian diaspora in this country.
It will be featured in a TV ad in every Republican house & senate campaign. They have nothing else but culture war and it’s been working fairly well for them over the last 40 years.
