Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Let there be snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The math demands it!

I did not have this on my fuck 2021 bingo card.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

This really is a full service blog.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Consistently wrong since 2002

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Open Thread: Graphic 1/6 Commemorations

Open Thread: Graphic 1/6 Commemorations

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I know some of you appreciate good political cartoonists as much as I do…

Open Thread: Graphic 1/6 Commemorations 1

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)
.

Open Thread: Graphic 1/6 Commemorations 2
(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Open Thread: Graphic 1/6 Commemorations 3
(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)

Open Thread: Graphic 1/6 Commemorations 4
(John Deering via GoComics.com)

Open Thread: Graphic 1/6 Commemorations
(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

Open Thread: Graphic 1/6 Commemorations 5
(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • James E Powell
  • schrodingers_cat

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    4. 4.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT India update
      There have been several open calls for genocide across various cities, with BJP luminaries sharing stage with the speakers calling for a genocide of Indian Muslims. It is not being covered much in our news media.

      Three important states are going to polls this February Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab. Uttar Pradesh being the biggest prize. The saffron clad Ajay Bisht, who goes by the name Yogi Adityanath is being groomed as Modi’s successor and UP is the biggest electoral prize

      in terms of the number of representatives it sends to the Loksabha (People’s House, Indian equivalent of the House of Commons). Bisht is worse than the worst Republican governor you can imagine in terms of his zealotry. Who controls these states especially UP, will be important
      for the general elections in 2024. If BJP wins again India as we know it will be over and replaced by nationalist theocracy which weaponizes Hinduism. In the last elections BJP was openly rooting for Trump so this will have an effect stateside too because BJP controls vast bot-troll armies on social media and is highly influential among the Indian diaspora in this country.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      James E Powell

      @Baud:

      It will be featured in a TV ad in every Republican house & senate campaign. They have nothing else but culture war and it’s been working fairly well for them over the last 40 years.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.