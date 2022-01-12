On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It’s not unusual for us to have so many On the Road submissions in the queue that you don’t get to see your pics published for a month or two. At the moment, though, we have enough submissions for this week and next, but nothing at all after that. So if you have been thinking of sending in some pics but haven’t done it, this would be a great time to send them in and get to see your pics published with a short turnaround.

way2blue

Before our visit to Südsteiermark, we spent time in the Zillertal Alps of Südtirol near the village of Meransen/Maranza. The town has a gondola up to ski runs on Gitschberg [8230 ft] which was still running in October. We would take the gondola up to Nesselhütte [6915 ft] to hike up, down & around a web of trails with stops at Nesselhütte for glühwein / beer. Great autumn colors as the larch foliage had turned yellow. Although a bit taxing at first given my home is closer to 600 ft elevation.