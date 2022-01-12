On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
way2blue
Before our visit to Südsteiermark, we spent time in the Zillertal Alps of Südtirol near the village of Meransen/Maranza. The town has a gondola up to ski runs on Gitschberg [8230 ft] which was still running in October. We would take the gondola up to Nesselhütte [6915 ft] to hike up, down & around a web of trails with stops at Nesselhütte for glühwein / beer. Great autumn colors as the larch foliage had turned yellow. Although a bit taxing at first given my home is closer to 600 ft elevation.
We hiked a combination of trails such as this one, access roads for the ski infrastructure, and wobbly, muddy mountain bike tracks
Looking toward Innichen/San Candido. The air was a little misty so photos aren’t as clear as I’d like of the valleys far below. Drei Zinnen /Tre Crime in the Dolomiti di Sesto mountain range visible on upper right.
Larch trees in their autumn colors.
Valley below Nesselhütte to the west.
Close-up of same valley from the upper hütte.
Rustic hütte perched on side of the valley (closed for the season). We resolved to hike to Ochsenboden [7210 ft] at the top of this high valley the next day along a trail which wraps around west side of Gitschberg. Adjacent to what appeared to be a series of rope-tow supports. And look over the edge…
A gated path at Ochsenboden led down to the valley below. We turned to the left to walk a narrow ridge to Kleiner Gitsch [7420 ft] and continued down along the ridge before turning back toward the valley.
Larch mark the treeline.
