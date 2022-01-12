Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 1/2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

It’s not unusual for us to have so many On the Road submissions in the queue that you don’t get to see your pics published for a month or two.  At the moment, though, we have enough submissions for this week and next, but nothing at all after that.  So if you have been thinking of sending in some pics but haven’t done it, this would be a great time to send them in and get to see your pics published with a short turnaround.

way2blue

Before our visit to Südsteiermark, we spent time in the Zillertal Alps of Südtirol near the village of Meransen/Maranza.  The town has a gondola up to ski runs on Gitschberg [8230 ft] which was still running in October.  We would take the gondola up to Nesselhütte [6915 ft] to hike up, down & around a web of trails with stops at Nesselhütte for glühwein / beer.  Great autumn colors as the larch foliage had turned yellow.  Although a bit taxing at first given my home is closer to 600 ft elevation.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 1/2 7
TRAIL UP TO NESSELHÜTTE

We hiked a combination of trails such as this one, access roads for the ski infrastructure, and wobbly, muddy mountain bike tracks

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 1/2 6
VIEW TO THE EAST FROM NESSELHÜTTE

Looking toward Innichen/San Candido.  The air was a little misty so photos aren’t as clear as I’d like of the valleys far below.  Drei Zinnen /Tre Crime in the Dolomiti di Sesto mountain range visible on upper right.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 1/2 5
VIEW TO THE SOUTHWEST FROM NESSELHÜTTE

Larch trees in their autumn colors.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 1/2 4
VIEW TO THE NORTHWEST FROM GITSCHHÜTTE

Valley below Nesselhütte to the west.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 1/2 3
VIEW TO THE NORTHWEST FROM GITSCHHÜTTE

Close-up of same valley from the upper hütte.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 1/2 2
VIEW TO THE NORTH FROM VALLEY TRAIL

Rustic hütte perched on side of the valley (closed for the season).  We resolved to hike to  Ochsenboden [7210 ft] at the top of this high valley the next day along a trail which wraps around west side of Gitschberg.  Adjacent to what appeared to be a series of rope-tow supports.  And look over the edge…

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 1/2 1
VIEW NORTH FROM RIDGE CREST

A gated path at Ochsenboden led down to the valley below.  We turned to the left to walk a narrow ridge to Kleiner Gitsch [7420 ft] and continued down along the ridge before turning back toward the valley.

On The Road - way2blue - SÜDTIROL – Hiking Ochsenboden + Kleiner Gitsch in October 1/2
VIEW FROM RIDGE CREST

Larch mark the treeline.

