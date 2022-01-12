The ACA Open Enrollment Period for Healthcare.gov ends at 11:59pm on December 15th — that is this coming Saturday.

After the Open Enrollment Period, getting individual market health insurance gets a whole lot harder. After January 15th, you need a Qualifying Life Event (QLE) to open up a Special Enrollment Period to get coverage. A QLE is a major change in your life like a birth, death, marriage, move or loss of coverage.

As of this morning, the ACA markets are running at a record volume with over 13 million sign-ups. Get signed up by Saturday and save yourself some headaches.