Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The revolution will be supervised.

This fight is for everything.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Just a few bad apples.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Cillizza, who will never be asked to bring the noodle salad to the mensa picnic…

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / It’s the political tipsheets that got small…

It’s the political tipsheets that got small…

by | 100 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Is it a distortion caused by my media bubble, or are the Beltway gossip columnists collectively moving on from Trump?

There’s a piece in Vanity Fair about Pence’s political resurrection (despite having been lightly killed politically by Trump) and his willingness to run in 2024 as a “stealth frontrunner” even if Trump is in the race. There’s a CNN article about Trump’s inability to get Republicans to “disavow” Mitch McConnell and how that shows the limits of his power. There are a few “let’s you and him fight”-flavored pieces about Trump calling DeSantis “gutless” on the down-low. That’s all just from today.

Maybe they’re preemptively scrubbing the Republican Party’s Trumpism stains in anticipation of the upcoming election. Maybe I’m imagining things. Just wondered if anyone else had noticed a trend.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • artem1s
  • AWOL
  • azlib
  • Barry
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Booger
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • debbie
  • dopey-o
  • Edmund Dantes
  • feebog
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Hunter Gathers
  • Jeffro
  • Jon Marcus
  • Ken
  • Lofgren
  • lollipopguild
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MazeDancer
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterDancer
  • moops
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • randy khan
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • StringOnAStick
  • Ten Bears
  • trollhattan
  • Urza
  • VOR
  • West of the Rockies
  • whomever

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    100Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      Maybe the better ones are moving on. Already, I’ve heard three separate NPR reports on Steve Inskeep’s “interview” with TFG, who hung up on him after nine minutes.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old School

      Maybe.  When they were teasing the “Trump hangs up on NPR” interview yesterday, I assumed I’d be reading about it a lot today.  But it hasn’t been much of a story from what I can tell.

      Edit: @debbie: Except on NPR, I guess.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      Maybe they’re preemptively scrubbing the Republican Party’s Trumpism stains in anticipation of the upcoming election. Maybe I’m imagining things. Just wondered if anyone else had noticed a trend.

      They want a Republican.  Just not that Republican, apparently.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      This comes as a pleasant surprise to this Buckeye:

      🏆VICTORY🏆Ohio’s Supreme Court has overturned the gerrymandered state legislative map plans drawn by Ohio Republican lawmakers that sought to manipulate maps to enhance their own power. Bravo to NRAF (our affiliate) who supported Ohio voters in these cases! pic.twitter.com/z7AIAyF20b— NDRC (@DemRedistrict) January 12, 2022

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Old Man Shadow

      I think the MSM has been desperately clinging to the notion that the GOP is just fine and Trump is the problem and they would very much like Trump and the MAGAts to go away and stay quiet so they can sell that fiction easier to the masses and go back to focusing exclusively on “how is Joe Biden failing you today” or “Kamala Harris is so shrill” or “we asked this diner in Ohio what they think of Critical Race Theory” stories.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chetan Murthy

      And it seems like TFG is losing a step, extolling vaccines and such.  [RWNJ] Electoral lunacy, that.  Maybe he really does have dementia.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Just read a crazy Florida road rage shoot-out story in The Orlando Sentinel. A board member for the state’s pension fund was allegedly shot and killed after he escalated a traffic accident dispute by ramming the other car and opening fire on its driver:

      Florida Politics cited unnamed sources who said the incident began when Kuczwanski’s BMW veered out of its lane and hit the Prius, after which both drivers pulled into a parking lot.

      The driver of the Prius confronted Kuczwanski, and then got back into his car to wait for law enforcement to investigate the accident, the sources told Florida Politics.

      The exchange then escalated dramatically as “Kuczwanski rammed his BMW into the Prius on the driver’s door, and began pushing the car sideways in the parking lot,” according to the account. “Kuczwanski then shot a gun at the white Prius, according to the sources.”

      The Prius driver, who also had a gun, shot and fired back into Kuczwanski’s windshield, striking him, the sources told Florida Politics.

      Florida, where even the Prius drivers are packing!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Old Man Shadow: Yep, and that’s why I think he’s lost a step.  Wilhoit’s Law demands that The Base be unconstrained, unbound.  And pushing vaccines on them is not that.  It’s one thing to go slagging your opponents; but if you do it by pissing-off your base …..

      Reply
    16. 16.

      feebog

      Trumps hold on the GOP is already slipping.  This latest kerfluffle with Sen. Rounds is illustrative.  Note the Turtle came to Rounds defense.  As did Romney.  You’ll know it’s over when the gutless Susan Collins breaks it off.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Barry

      Remember that we also just saw two pair of allegedly high-functioning Beltway genius’ talk about Clinton and Elizabeth Cheney being on the 2024 presidential ticket.

      I would say that it’s like a discussion in a college dorm room at 2 AM Sunday morning, when everybody is both drunk and stone, but those discussions are far more intelligent.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      CaseyL

      GOPers don’t need Trump.  They got what they wanted: SCOTUS, monstrous tax cuts for the wealthy, and a hollowed out Executive Branch.  They really don’t need the crazy.  I think what they’d like is an authoritarian Unified Executive that will be more… palatable, shall we say, to a majority of voters.

      Pence fits.   White, male, Christian paleocon, and not noticeably insane.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      This LGM post about Dick Durbin using his most un-Democrat tungsten spine in telling Republicans to fuck right the hell off trying to resurrect the Judiciary blue slip “rule” they abandoned while they were in charge, and confirming Biden’s judgeship nominations is the best thing you’ll read today. Marsha Blackburn is sad, yo!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      I think both the media and establishment Republicans (but I repeat myself) are reading the writing on the wall with the Jan 6 commission and all the other investigations of trumpov & Co that are going on.  They are straining to find ways to assert the obvious: the former guy is an utter crook, complete imbecile, election loser, and soon, defendant.

      I love that they think he’ll go quietly.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Lofgren

      Too good to be true.

      But then I’ve always thought that whatever brings Trump down will seem totally random. Could be getting booed for getting his booster by his own followers has given a few people the window to try to steal his spotlight. Getting booed is the new wrinkle here, if anything. It’s not as though there haven’t been periodic attempts to swivel away from Trump. The pundits and politicians won’t be the ones who decide when that happens.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      There’s a piece in Vanity Fair about Pence’s political resurrection (despite having been lightly killed politically by Trump) and his willingness to run in 2024 as a “stealth frontrunner” even if Trump is in the race.

      Is it me or does this seem like a ridiculous fantasy based on neverTrumper-conservative wishcasting?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      There’s no one left but thee and me
      And we’re not sure of thee
       Chad Mitchell Trio, “The John Birch Society”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Scout211

      Yes to all of that, Betty. But to me it seems less likely that  the media is driving this turn away from Trump and more likely that this is a planned slow-walk by the leaders of the Republican Party.  These media people only print what they have been told by their sources.

      Starting with Mike Rounds’ “stunning statement” that Trump lost. Trump was triggered and tried to bully Rounds. Republican colleagues of Mike Rounds “came to his defense.” It’s like it was planned. And I think it was.

      I predict that we will see a slow and steady stream of these stories making Trump look weak, triggering his attack of Republicans and then Republican colleagues circling the wagons to keep Trump out. It will slowly make Trump more and more of an outsider.  And loser.

      Or I could be completely wrong.  Again.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      VOR

      @Old Man Shadow: Agreed. I think there are plenty of media people who want to pretend Trump is the problem, not just a symptom of any underlying condition. If Trump went away the right-leaning media could get back to business as usual.

      Except IMHO this is completely wrong. Trump did research and figured out which way the GOP base was going. They wanted conspiracies, he gave them conspiracies. They wanted saying the quiet part loud, he did that too.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      randy khan

      The press does love its intraparty fights, and maybe this is a sign they’re tired of the Dem fights, which honestly are pretty boring because nobody really calls anyone nasty names.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Hunter Gathers

      They are greasing the skids for a Trump led fascist government. These people are all upper class twits who want their low tax rates permanently locked in and are also wondering if fascism will knock a few minutes off their Door Dash delivery times. They know that Trump being off major social media means ‘he’s gone, hurrah!’ to brain dead moderates and centrists.

      If they convince all the dullards in the middle that Trump’s upcoming run in 2024 is all Biden’s fault -‘Trump was gone, but BLM/CRT/inflation/2020 school closures/whatever the moral outrage of the moment is brought him back and it’s all Biden’s fault so I’m being forced to vote for Trump’, then we’re Hungary – a white trash Christian fascist country with low upper class tax rates.

      It’s what the upper class wants and they are doing everything they can to bring it about.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      @debbie: I will be interested to see how Trump’s rally in Florence, Arizona goes this Saturday. I think he intends to start his comeback there, and the unusual NPR interview was part of the preparation. Joe Biden has been hitting Trump hard this past week, and Trump will want to come out swinging. He could end up punching himself, though.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ruckus

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Maybe he really does have dementia.

      MAYBE? It may not be traditional dementia but it is what I call idiot dementia. It isn’t that his brain has stopped normal functioning, it’s because it was never actually in a normally functioning human.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jeffro

      @Mike in NC:

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Pence, perhaps more than any other Republican, would draw trumpov’s ire/fire/dementia-addled raving and ranting to his hardcore base more than any other R (or should I just say ‘RINO’, because that’s what trumpov would and will say).

      On top of that, there are so many utter lowlifes like Pompeo, Cruz, Cotton, etc etc, who are more than willing to ‘question’ Pence’s loyalty to trumpov er I mean the Republican Party in order to try and position themselves as the heir apparent.

      Never say never but Pence seems like a non-starter for many, many reasons.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      debbie

      @debbie:

      The more I read, the better it gets.

      Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor was the key vote, breaking with her party to rule against the maps. O’Connor, a Republican, joined the court’s three Democratic justices and the three GOP justices dissented.

      O’Connor, who has served in statewide office for 24 years, suggested an alternative to the commission, which she called out for its partisanship.

      “Having now seen firsthand that the current Ohio Redistricting Commission – comprised of statewide elected officials and partisan legislators – is seemingly unwilling to put aside partisan concerns as directed by the people’s vote, Ohioans may opt to pursue further constitutional amendment to replace the current commission with a truly independent, nonpartisan commission that more effectively distances the redistricting process from partisan politics,” O’Connor wrote in a concurring opinion.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MazeDancer

      Big Deal – if real.

      Schumer and Pelosi are going to try to pass Voting Rights by a “Message Between the Houses” scheme. It’s a reconciliation process that happens when both chambers pass a bill but need to work out language. It can’t be filibustered. And after it’s done 3 times, it’s set.

      Democrats in the House will take a bill that has already undergone messages between the Houses 3 times, substitute the bill’s language for the #FreedomToVoteAct and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, pass the legislation and quickly send it to the Senate. #JLVRAA

      Here is along thread explaining it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Bill Arnold

      @Old School:

      Maybe. When they were teasing the “Trump hangs up on NPR” interview yesterday,

      Somebody sent me a link, and I watched 1/2 of it before getting bored. Mr DJT appears to genuinely believe that he actually won the election, or at least that’s his working belief system ATM.
      He will continue to flail himself (and flail his most gullible followers) against the reality that he lost, and lost really badly in the popular vote.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MisterDancer

      RE: Voting Rights. And they (we!) have a plan: (EDIT Credit to nick-alike @MazeDancer as well!)

      Senator Schumer announces plan to push through filibuster and proceed with voting rights legislation using a procedure known as “messages between the Houses” in a caucus memo.

      What does it mean?

      Democrats in the House will take a bill that has already undergone messages between the Houses 3 times, substitute the bill’s language for the #FreedomToVoteAct and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, pass the legislation and quickly send it to the Senate. #JLVRAA

      Fascinating. I heard the “messages” term used before, yet this is the first I recall anyone using it in this way, if all this is true (I’m looking for a 2nd source on all this).

      Again, if true: This falls right in with how Schumer  and especially Pelosi have used their (relative) depth of knowledge of Congressional rules to beat back some of the worst effects of the GOP’s excesses — remember how we got Garland in because the GOP forgot what happens when they just walk off the “create a media circus” job without closing up the shop, the right way?
       

      I guess we’ll see what happens.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @debbie:

      Oh, he dissented from the majority opinion. Because of course he did:

      Here’s a good write-up from the Columbis Dispatch:

      Justice Sharon Kennedy, a Republican who is running for chief justice, wrote in a dissenting opinion that the court did not have the constitutional authority to send the maps back.

      She and Justice Pat DeWine, who signed on to her dissent, argued that the section in Ohio’s constitution that says no plan “shall be drawn primarily to favor or disfavor a political party” doesn’t have the same enforcement mechanisms as other sections. Pat DeWine is the governor’s son.

      “The majority today, though, finds the constitutionally imposed limits unduly constraining, so it chooses to disregard them,” Kennedy wrote.

      Chief Justice O’Connor was the key vote. She actually called out the Commission as blatantly partisan and disobeying the will of the voters. Dem Associate Justice Melody Stewart wrote the majority opinion

      ETA:

      @debbie:

      You beat me to the punch. Pretty good, right?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Old School

      @MazeDancer:

      It can’t be filibustered.

      As I read the tweets, it is the motion to proceed that can’t be filibustered.  Republicans could still filibuster the final bill, so a carve out would need to be approved.

      Still, it’s nice to see movement.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      AWOL

      When one converses with Ten Bears, one converses with an entity who believes quite strongly that “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” was a conspiracy created by “The Jews” to somehow form the nation of Israel.

       

      And I will never let the readers of any blog this entity posts on NOT know this.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ruckus

      @Mike in NC:

      My opinion is that Pence’s lack of a personality is better for them because when they pick republicans with a personality it is always a worse choice than Pence. Not that he’s a good choice mind you, but less poisonous is still less poisonous. Their big problem is that any of their choices is poisonous for the country and the voters. Including Pence.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      whomever

      @Lofgren: I mean look what’s going on across the pond.  After everything Boris has done, it looks like he’s going down because of…a few parties during lockdown.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      dopey-o

      @debbie: Maybe the better ones are moving on. Already, I’ve heard three separate NPR reports on Steve Inskeep’s “interview” with TFG, who hung up on him after nine minutes.

      i seem to recall something ….. heat ….. kitchen …. Harry Truman …..

      which makes me all the more eager to see Schiff / Maddow / Cole take TFG up on his debate challenge.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      sab

      @debbie: The decision was for the state senate and house districts, not for Congress. Maureen O’Connor voted with the three Dems.DeWine voted with the other two Repubs.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Edmund Dantes

      @trollhattan: nah. He should have done this long ago. They should have been putting out both red and blue state judges the entire time. Otherwise you have one senator suddenly pushing up daisies and you’ve wasted time and no longer get to put forth nominations at all.

      but yay for finally doing what should have been done as soon as Dems were in power and control of the process.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      debbie

      @sab:

      Understood, but those maps gave the GOP an 81% to 19% advantage when the actual voting runs closer to 54% to 46%. Seitz himself called the new maps “constitutionally consistent.” Compared to what, I’d like to know.

      ETA: These are the maps that will determine whether all vaccines become unmandated, whether the Ohio legislature can overrule election results, etc. This is a big deal.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      azlib

      @Geminid:

      It is somewhat ironic the rally is in Florence which is where several state prisons are located. In fact the prisons are most of Florence’s GDP.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      trollhattan

      @Ruckus: St. Mittens of Mittlandia would like us to reconsider the role of this “personality sham” in presidential politics. And from the far past, Mike Dukakis.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      MisterDancer

      @Old School: Right, that’s what I’m finding from the Axios article:

      Regardless of this new tactic, the Senate would still need to lower the 60-vote filibuster in order to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Acts in the face of Republicans’ total opposition to the bills.

      They also note it’s a similar tactic to the one that got the debt ceiling in position to be passed. That one, though, I don’t know as much about the details on how it all went down, rules-wise.

      I’d not be shocked if this move is why McConnell has been lying like a rug around this situation for a few days, now.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      moops

      GOP has gotten all they wanted from TFG.    A country ready to slide into minority rule through election tampering and all power in the hands of a partisan supreme court and the wealthy even wealthier.

       

      TFG is not going to usher in a new theocracy.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Ruckus

      @Bill Arnold:

      Look at SFB over the long haul.

      He has always had a completely illogical, idiotic, childish opinion of himself because every functioning adult human sees him as nothing more than a useless sack of poisoned protoplasm.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @debbie:

      Hah!

      Another related tidbit from the linked article:

      As part of those lawsuits, Dr. Kosuke Imai, a professor at Harvard University, created 5,000 possible district plans. None was as favorable to Republicans as the one adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

      “The fact that the adopted plan is an outlier among 5,000 simulated plans is strong evidence that the plan’s result was by design,” she [Stewart] wrote.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      West of the Rockies

      @debbie:

      I think that Trump’s whining about the election will eventually play like a 60-year-old man saying, “Back in ’79, we should have gone to the state championship, but the coach played another guy, and everybody knows I woulda ran it in for the touchdown!”

      Reply
    82. 82.

      mrmoshpotato

      Maybe they’re preemptively scrubbing the Republican Party’s Trumpism stains in anticipation of the upcoming election.

      We (Democrats) – and Pepperidge Farm – remember – that the GOP has been a shitpile long before the more skillful, orange conman oozed down the escalator.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Roger Moore

      @germy:

      They want a Republican.  Just not that Republican, apparently.

      It’s a variant on the general principle.  How failures are treated depends on who fails.  Failures among people like Us are always personal faults, while failure among Those People are always a reflection of how bad the group is.  It’s just that this time Us is a political party rather than a race or gender.  No matter how many Republicans fail in the same way, it’s always a personal failure and never a reflection of a problem with the party.  Whenever a Democrat fails, it’s a sign that the Democratic Party has a problem.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @artem1s:

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I was happy to vote for her in 2020. She seemed like a fair person and she had done a good job as Ohio SOS. She’s the one who introduced no excuse vote-by-mail IIRC. Her victory was one of the few bright spots in Ohio for that election.. Too bad O’Donnell wasn’t also elected instead of Sharon Kennedy, who wrote the dissent for this redistricting case

      Reply
    85. 85.

      cain

      @CaseyL: But they have invited the crazy into their house and they have taken over. They are not going to be able to continue without having to appease them. But the thing is, they are being replaced by crazy conspiracy theorists and soon the money bag people will have no one to lean on because it’s completely controlled by right wing crazy framing.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Baud

      @MisterDancer:

      Senator Schumer announces plan to push through filibuster and proceed with voting rights legislation using a procedure known as “messages between the Houses” in a caucus memo.

      Is there anything more arcane and complicated than the rules of the House and Senate?

      I’ll take it though.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      MazeDancer

      @MisterDancer:

      J(EDIT Credit to nick-alike @MazeDancer as well!)

      Did you propose? Wouldn’t MisterDancer be my spouse? And if so, are you going to write lots more PostCards?

      Ot maybe MisterMix and I had a love child. Only been here since 2008, might have missed it.

      Thought Woodrow was a nice nym.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      sab

      @debbie: Absoulutely it is a huge deal. I hope it augurs well for the case on the Congressional map.

      I have had the feeling for a while that O’Connor was getting disgusted with the GOP abandonimg even a pretense of following actual laws.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.