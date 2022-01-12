Is it a distortion caused by my media bubble, or are the Beltway gossip columnists collectively moving on from Trump?

There’s a piece in Vanity Fair about Pence’s political resurrection (despite having been lightly killed politically by Trump) and his willingness to run in 2024 as a “stealth frontrunner” even if Trump is in the race. There’s a CNN article about Trump’s inability to get Republicans to “disavow” Mitch McConnell and how that shows the limits of his power. There are a few “let’s you and him fight”-flavored pieces about Trump calling DeSantis “gutless” on the down-low. That’s all just from today.

Maybe they’re preemptively scrubbing the Republican Party’s Trumpism stains in anticipation of the upcoming election. Maybe I’m imagining things. Just wondered if anyone else had noticed a trend.

Open thread!