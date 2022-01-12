Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Frazzled

Frazzled

42 Comments

This post is in: ,

I’m a bit frayed around the ends, but I thought I would pop in and say hello. Things are just fabulous.

Last night before bed, I went to brush my teeth and wash my face, as I always do. There was a stinkbug on my toothbrush fibers, because it still has not been cold enough to kill off all the damned bugs or reset the stone fruit trees. Took my glasses off to wash my face, got a good lather going, and then rinsed three to four times and every time I looked in the mirror, it still looked like I had soap on my face. I rinsed a couple more times before I realized it was not soap, just my beard is THAT FUCKING WHITE that with my glasses off it looks like soap.

Moving along. Yesterday I went out for milk and bananas and the grocery has smoked salmon in those little packets that normally sell for like 9 bucks marked down to 2.79 a packet, so I did what every 51 going on 95 year old who spiritually lived through the depression and shops like it would do, which is to look around and see if anyone is watching and then throw all of them in my cart. Picked up some bagels in the bakery section, and went to get some cream cheese and discovered they only had flavored cream cheese in those little tubs. No regular philadelphia or store brand in sight. Whatever, I grabbed one of the flavored ones and decided I would just soldier on.

Got home, and curious why there was no cheese, I googled cream cheese and lo and behold it appears there is a national cream cheese shortage:

Zabar’s is running low. Tompkins Square Bagels is down to sticks. Pick-a-Bagel has only a few days’ supply left.

All over New York City, bagel makers say, a schmear shortage is threatening one of the most treasured local delicacies: a fresh bagel with cream cheese.

“This is bad. This is very bad,” said Pedro Aguilar, a manager at the Pick-a-Bagel chain, which has several Manhattan locations. On Friday afternoon, Mr. Aguilar said he had only enough cream cheese to last until Monday.

Nick Patta, who has worked at Absolute Bagels on the Upper West Side for 11 years, said his usual supplier in Queens had run out of the shop’s go-to cream cheese brand for the first time that he could remember.

“We went this week and the shelves were empty,” he said.

Supply chain issues have plagued the United States for months, causing scarcities of everything from cars to running shoes. In Alaska, residents are struggling to acquire winter coats.

Now, New York’s bagel purveyors are starting to feel the effects in a sudden and surprising development that has left them scrambling to find and hoard as much cream cheese as they can.

Scott Goldshine, the general manager at Zabar’s, estimated on Friday that he had enough to last 10 days.

This apparently caused hell for the holiday cheesecake makers, and CNN pins it on a cyber attack. I’m starting to think putting the production and distribution of everything in the hands of just a few companies so a handful of people can get super rich might be a bad idea. So that’s that.

Went to make my bagel this morning with subpar flavored cream cheese, and discovered that I could not find my jar of capers. And we are not talking about one of those dainty little tings the circumference of your thumb. We’re talking about one of those 16oz massive jars of capers you get at your italian deli. Gone. And it is not near the mustard and I immediately regret telling you this because as I wrote this I realized I will be hearing about the Caper caper of 2022 for the rest of my life.

In other local news, Jim Justice, who on a good day is a very NOT HEALTHY person, has tested positive for Covid and apparently feels like hammered shit:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced late Tuesday that he is “extremely unwell” after testing positive for the coronavirus, forcing him to postpone his State of the State address.

Justice, who is vaccinated and boosted, said in a news release that although he was “surprised” he tested positive, he was “thankful to the Lord above that I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve been boosted, and that I have an incredible support system, especially my loving family.”

“That being said, I feel extremely unwell at this point, and I have no choice but to postpone my State of the State address to the Legislature,” he said. He added that his wife, first lady Cathy Justice, tested negative.

The governor is experiencing moderate symptoms, such as congestion, coughing, a headache and a fever, and is isolating at home, his office said. The 65-year-old is being given a monoclonal antibody treatment prescribed by his physicians.

He had to cancel the State of the State address, which, if you have ever had to listen to him speak, is a blessing, but the body politic is being threatened with a makeup address at a later date, so it appears no reprieve, just a delay. These events did not, however, deter the WV Republicans from rushing through a billion dollars of tax cuts to “create”… 200 jobs.

So that is the news here on the Cole homefront. Happy Tuesday.

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      James E Powell

      I can only speak for my own patch of paradise in Riverside County, California, but over the holidays I made several recipes using cream cheese – Philadelphia of course – and also had plenty for bagels and I never noticed any shortage or even a low supply at the local grocery stores.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Moar You Know

      The 65-year-old is being given a monoclonal antibody treatment prescribed by his physicians.

      Which doesn’t work on Omicron.  At all.  He needs a better doctor.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      As a woman of a certain age, I can report that my eyebrow hairs have gotten so light I have to pencil them in, while at the same time the fine hairs on my face have gotten darker. Good times!

      I have a slight sweet spot for Gov. Justice simply because at one point he told West Virginians to “get the fucking vaccine.” (Other than that, I realize he’s bog standard GOP.) So for that reason, and the fact that any replacement is probably going to be worse, I wish him a full recovery.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      I have heard about shortages of cat food.  The large bag of kibble is half full, but perhaps I should see if I can get more, just in case.

      I have not noticed any shortages of people food, but I am not in the stores all that often these days.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Butch

      I started making cheese as a hobby several years ago and this week made my first batch ever of cream cheese – mesophilic starter and rennet with cream and milk allowed to sit for 24 hours and then drained in a butter muslin bag for 12 hours; it’s delicious and really low effort.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      My ophthalmologist caught the ‘rona late December and was lucky enough to bounce back after a few miserable days, after getting a monoclonal infusion. Said the turnaround after that was rapid.

      Hit home, since his office takes exceptional care in protecting staff and patients alike and yet…. Also, he lost his receptionist last year after her husband died of covid and she was forced to move in with family in another city, along with their two kids.

      The pee-drinking advocates can just go die in a fire.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Okay, this explains why I was also unable to buy unflavored cream cheese last week. I thought some local had hogged it all because most of the shelves are full. (Random items have been in short supply though.)

      Gov. Justice is a Republican and therefore a scumbag, but at least he’s not politicizing vaccines like my shitty governor. Plus, Justice has a bulldog that he calls “Baby Dog,” and apparently the dog predicts football game outcomes, so there’s that.

      My sister, who is a nurse anesthetist, triple vaxxed and careful about masking, is sick. It’s probably COVID, but there aren’t enough tests for her confirm that because some sweaty, bloated Trump wannabe sat on the state’s huge stockpile and let them expire and didn’t bother to acquire more because the dumb fuck doesn’t want to face the actual numbers.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Old School

      The governor is experiencing moderate symptoms, such as congestion, coughing, a headache and a fever, and is isolating at home, his office said.

      Which just goes to show that even if vaccines help prevent hospitalizations, you can still feel awful even if you don’t reach that level.  Thus, there is still the need for masks, social distancing, etc.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Van Buren

      This AM I went for what I thought was a routine checkup with a urologist, and now I am scheduled for a CT scan of my kidneys the day before my cardiac ablation.

      My organs are having a contest to see who can kill me first.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dww44

      @Jerzy Russian: that’s the thing in these parts, it seems no one knows what variant they have.  I’m wondering if they’re even testing here for that.  Probably not.  Republicans run everything at the state level.

      and thanks @jc for the detailed post.  I’ve got several packs of regular cream cheese, both Kraft and Kroger store brand. I absolutely endorse your statement that it is NOT good that competition in our capitalist economy seems to be going the way of the dodo bird.  Not good for the plebes.

      Saw on my iPhone this morning that Tim Cook made 98 million at Apple in 2021 and while I like him fine, it’s unseemly for anyone to make that much money.  He needs to go fund vaccinations for a few third world countries. More importantly, capitalism does NOT need to be unfettered to the degree that it currently is.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Meyerman

      First mustard. Now capers. Someone on the other side of the tear in the space-time continuum has a good start on a delicious sandwich. You may want to count those salmon packets carefully.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kent

      So my oldest daughter is out working in Jackson WY this winter to continue her objective of getting paid to snowboard and surf until the economy sorts itself out and the more professional tourism PR and marketing jobs she really wants start to emerge again.

      As it turns out, Teton County, which is Jackson is currently the #1 county in the entire country when it comes to Covid rates with a number in the mid-600s.  Miami Dade is second . And, of course my daughter got sick the week she arrived and quarantined for 4 days while awaiting her test results.  Which turned out negative, but she still got paid for all those days of quarantine which is not bad for a seasonal gig that she only started the week before.

      On the plus side, Jackson has seen no deaths and few hospitalizations and the vaccination rate is at 89% so it is kind of a weird case. But my daughter says no one masks at all, even though it is only one of two blue dots in what is a sea of red in Wyoming (the other blue dot is the Wind River reservation).

      Anway, our extended family of 12 which is spread across four states and two continents is still 0-12 in terms of getting Covid.  We are all vaxed and boosted and most of us work in high risk jobs or are students in school.  So there’s that.  Not EVERYONE is catching Covid.  We shall see if we can keep it up through Omicron.  My wife has her doubts.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nicole

      Oh, thank you for this post.  It reminded me I meant to wax my upper lip.  Gonna do that now.

      @CaseyL: I empathize with the eyebrow hairs.  Occasionally I get a crazy long Grandpa one now, too.  Man, it’s the tiny humiliations of aging that can really get my goat.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Yarrow

      The 65-year-old is being given a monoclonal antibody treatment prescribed by his physicians.

      The monoclonal antibodies are not supposed to work very well or at all against Omicron. The FDA paused distribution of Rengeron, although it’s started back up again now. There is one monoclonal antibody treatment that works better than the others, from what I’ve read.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kent

      @Betty Cracker: The infuriating thing (among many infuriating things in FL) is that home rapid test results don’t generally go into the state’s positive data results anyway, just the institutionally-administered PCR tests.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker:

      Ugh, hope your sister is okay.

      Infection rates of unvaccinated and fully vaccinated here have both skyrocketed, lending credence to the notion omicron is the honey badger edition of covid that doesn’t give a shit whether you’ve been jabbed. Only the outcomes differ.

      To wit, in November the infection rate among fully vaccinated was around 6/100k. Latest data show 87/100k (126 for unvaccinated). Eye-popping jump.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      @Yarrow: Mentioned one thread down my ophthalmologist received the infusion late December and had a rapid turnaround in what had been a pretty rough case. Unknowable is whether it was coincidental, but he’s pretty convinced it helped. He had another week of quarantine but was able to function normally.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      @Nicole:  Oh, yeah; those, too.

      I’m not the most vain person in the world, and refuse to indulge in expensive, elaborate “beauty treatments,” but I gave serious thought to getting my eyebrows tattooed in. Decided against it because apparently the tattoos spread over time (!). Also, it’s expensive, and I can find much better uses for that kind of money.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      retiredeng

      Oh yeah. Cream cheese was a struggle just before New Years here. In my absent mindedness I decided to make a cheese cake for the party the kids were throwing.  No problem getting exactly what I needed while doing regular shopping the week before. I made the crust and batter and popped it in the oven, As I turned away from the oven I realized that I had left out the sugar! I let it bake thinking how bad can it be? Can I make up for it with added sugar in the topping? Well, after it was baked and cool enough to taste the answer was a resounding NO!  The taste was like sour wallpaper paste.

      So, out I go and managed to find all the ingredients (sour cream and Ricotta cheese) but no cream cheese until the third super market had some off brand “blend” tucked in a corner.  The second cake (with sugar) turned out just fine. Seems I got lucky. Unlike poor John.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Scout211

      @Nicole:

      Oh, thank you for this post.  It reminded me I meant to wax my upper lip.  Gonna do that now.

       

      Okay, I laughed out loud at this, Nicole.

      I discovered that wearing masks every day, everywhere just encourages me to ignore the “lady stache.”  It’s actually been awesome.

      But last month, when I was on the way out the door to see an oral surgeon (who would actually need me to remove the mask), I checked the mirror and immediately ran to the bathroom for some much-needed grooming. 🙄

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Nicole

      @CaseyL: Sometimes I see photos of myself from the 1980s, and I immediately flash forward to a night in my dorm room in the 1990s, plucking my eyebrows into a thin, Beverly Hills 90210 arch, and I want a time machine so I can go back to that young woman and scream STOP YOU’LL REGRET THIS.  MAYBE NOT TODAY, MAYBE NOT TOMORROW, BUT SOMEDAY AND FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      different-church-lady

      I’m starting to think putting the production and distribution of everything in the hands of just a few companies so a handful of people can get super rich might be a bad idea.

      Monocultures are bad for the physical environment and their conceptual equivalents are bad for the economy. But nobody will do a thing about either one, even after the cream cheese riots begin.

      In one tiny bit of good news, what I’ve nicknamed Boston’s Poop Index is indicating a hopeful sign.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      @trollhattan: Thanks. I’m worried about her, of course, but she’s pretty fit and healthy, so she should be okay. She’s not experiencing breathing problems. She says it feels like a really nasty flu.

      At a congressional hearing yesterday, in between righteously bludgeoning two Republican morons, Dr. Fauci said it looks like omicron is coming for damn near everyone, so yeah, the honey badger.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mai Naem mobile

      You may want to try goat cheese if you’re using it for a bagel.Not exactly the same but close enough. As far as your white beard didn’t there use to be a product that was advertised for coloring beards? Just Not Grey os something? It would be worth it just to read your subsequent beard coloring disaster post.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

      No regular philadelphia or store brand in sight. Whatever, I grabbed one of the flavored ones and decided I would just soldier on.

      And just how is strawberry cream cheese with smoked salmon?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SandyZ

      There is no shortage of stinkbugs. It has been plenty cold enough to kill them here, but I found two last week. We find dead ones in the Spring wedged between the locked windows and the casement. There was a hellacious wind before the sightings. Could they have somehow blown inside?

      Gross nonetheless.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      LiminalOwl

      @Kent: And this morning Boston news is reporting tha people have been told explicitly, including at a presser (yesterday?), NOT to submit in-home results.  The problem with the in-home tests is false negatives, of course, and meanwhile the recording at my doc’s office says no testing available for asymptomatic folks, 3-day wait for testing (and another for results) if symptomatic.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      jonas

      Yeah, I like my schmear as much as the next guy and started noticing the empty cream cheese shelves in the grocery store a little before Christmas. For a few weeks, all they had was this horrible vegan “cheez” product. Now there are a few bricks of the store’s generic brand available now, but no Philly anywhere to be seen. And this is upstate NY: Kraft cream cheese is made in Lowville, NY, which has been hit by the usual staffing and supply-chain issues, but no cyber attacks, afaik.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MisterDancer

      Weirdly, I got a rare accidental grocery delivery, and a block cheese cream was included — which was neat, because the store I normally shop at was out.

      Very strange, and a lovely coincidence — at least for me.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Geoduck

      I don’t know about cream cheese, but my local supermarket here in WA state currently has a lot of gaps on the shelves. I’m a hermit, so I don’t know how widespread the problem is in the area.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Yarrow

      The cream cheese thing is regional, I think. It’s worse on the east coast than elsewhere. The cream cheese shortage was all over the news in December. I use it in some holiday recipes so when I saw it I stocked up. Never once went to the supermarket in December and even this week where there hasn’t been tons of cream cheese. No shortage that I can tell.

      Reply

