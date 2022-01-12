Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Jan. 11-12

Australian businesses are grappling with the growing toll of workers out sick or ordered to isolate for being close contacts. But the virus is also scaring customers away from airlines, entertainment and hospitality sectors, already battered by several lockdowns over the past two years.

“Essentially (small businesses) are in a lockdown … there is little support out there to help them keep their doors open,” Alexi Boyd, head of the Council of Small Business Organisations, told broadcaster ABC on Wednesday.

Australia’s daily infections on Wednesday lingered near records with around 100,000 reported so far. Forty-two new deaths were registered, with New South Wales suffering its worst day of the pandemic with 21 deaths…

An excuse for a little… radical honesty about the actual statistics?

Freedumb ain’t free…

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website:

      There were 1136 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on 1/11.
      There were 1587 new positive COVID home tests reported on 1/11.

      My nephew lost taste and smell yesterday; I guess it’s Delta instead of Omicron. He’s supposed to see his doctor today.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Red Cross Declares First-ever Blood Crisis amid Omicron Surge

      The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
      [snip]
      The Red Cross has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. Adding to the concern is the surge of COVID-19 cases. The Red Cross has experienced low donor turnout ever since the delta variant began spreading in August, and that trend continues as the Omicron variant takes over.
      [snip]
      Supplying 40% of the nation’s blood, the Red Cross has had to limit blood distributions to hospitals in recent weeks. In fact, on certain days, some hospitals may not receive as much as one-quarter of the blood products requested.…

      NotMax

      Ain’t no such thing as Zoom meating.

      Rising COVID-19 infections among U.S. workers have forced meat plants to slow production and the government to replace slaughterhouse inspectors, according to meat companies and union officials.
      [snip]
      The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated beef processors killed 112,000 cattle on Friday, down about 6% from a year earlier and matching Jan. 3 levels that were the lowest since October. Pig slaughtering, meanwhile, was down about 5% from last year on Friday, the USDA said.
      [snip]
      COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 3 had increased over the previous 14 days in 26 of the 30 counties where the nation’s biggest beef production plants are located, according to Steiner Consulting Group. Source

      MagdaInBlack

      @NotMax: Yet another reminder of just who the workers are that keep this country running.

      Eta: In my little part of the world, collision repair, the problem now is not parts so much as staffing at the parts suppliers.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/11 China reported 166 new domestic confirmed (none previously asymptomatic) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shaanxi Province reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases. 125 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 1,501 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xi’an reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all from persons already under home or centralized quarantine. 122 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 1,480 active confirmed cases in the city. 2 university campuses & 1 sub-district remain at High Risk. 3 sub-districts & 4 communities have been re-designated to Low Risk. 37 sub-districts & 4 communities remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yan’an 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 5 communities, 1 residential compound, 1 village & 1 company remain at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the rest of the province (8 at Xianyang & 1 at Weinan)

      At Yuncheng in Shanxi Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person arrived from Xi’an in Shaanxi.

      Guangdong Province reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 22 active domestic confirmed cases (18 at Dongguan & 4 at Shenzhen) in the province.

      • Shenzhen reported 7 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all are traced close contacts or have had crossed paths w/ previously reported domestic positive cases. There are 11 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all in the same transmission chain. 1 residential compound & 1 residential building are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Dongguan 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 16 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, a secondary outbreak seeded by travels returning from Xi’an in Shaanxi.

      At Guangxi “Autonomous” Region there currently are 17 active domestic confirmed (all at Dongxing in Fangchenggang) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Chongzuo) cases in the province.

      Tianjin Municipality reported 33 new domestic confirmed & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. The city is commencing the 2nd round of mass screening, & is shutting down for half a day on 1/12 to freeze movement. There currently are 67 active domestic confirmed & 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all presumed Omicron) in the city, concentrated at Jinnan District. 3 residential compounds have been elevated to High Risk. 5 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently are 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 

      At Jiangsu Province there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Nanjing) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Wuxi) in the province.

      At Zhejiang Province 39 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 176 active domestic confirmed cases (spread across Shaoxing, Ningbo, Hangzhou & Jinhua) in the province. A factory & a village at Jinhua remain at Medium Risk. A factory & a village at Beilun District in Ningbo remain at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining, a quarantine hotel worker.

      Henan Province reported 118 new domestic confirmed cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 503 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 12 new domestic confirmed cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are 117 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (none serious or critical). As all cases in the past 4 days have been discovered from persons under quarantine or hot zone areas under lock down, the authorities will halt city-wide mass screenings, & will instead concentrate on daily screening of the hot zone areas. 8 residential compounds & 2 residential buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhoukou there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. Outside of the areas under lock down or w/ movement restrictions (which are larger than the areas designated as Medium Risk), the rest of the city has tested negative in the community in the past 3 rounds of mass screening.
      • At Luoyang there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Xin’an County. 1 community & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xuchang reported 41 new domestic confirmed cases. This is a major increase from the recent decreasing trend. There are 275 active domestic confirmed cases (227 mild & 48 moderate) in the city, all at Yuzhou. Yuzhou has completed 8 rounds of mass screening. 1 township, 1 sub-district, 4 villages, 3 residential compounds, 1 community, 1 residential building & a school are currently at High Risk. All of Yuzhou is currently at Medium Risk (except for the High Risk areas there).
      • Anyang reported 65 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all at Tangyin County. There are 91 active domestic cases in the city (all milder, all presumed Omicron). 1 village & 1 school at Tangyin County are currently at High Risk. All of the rest of Tangyin County is currently at Medium Risk, as are 1 village, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building unit elsewhere in the city.
      • At Xinyang there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both at Gushi County, both returned from Zhengzhou in Henan on 1/3.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, part of the transmission chain from Zhengzhou.

      At Yunnan Province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed (6 at Dehong Prefecture & 5 at Kunming) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic (1 at Dehong Prefecture & 2 at Sipsongpanna Prefecture) cases in the province.

      At Tongren in Guizhou Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who returned from Jinghong, Sipsongpanna Prefecture in Yunnan.

      Imported Cases

      On 1/9, China reported 55 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 28 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 20 confirmed cases, 6 Chinese nationals returning from the US, 5 from Canada, 2 from Finland & 1 each from Hungary (via Vienna), Russia & Serbia (via Vienna), 2 US nationals coming from the US, a French national coming from France & a Japanese national coming from Japan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national coming from the US, who had arrived at Shanghai on 12/21, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative 4 times, the case was tested 2 more times during the 7 days of health monitoring period post-quarantine, testing positive the 2nd time, 37 close contacts & 4,815 related persons have been traced & tested & all negative, of the 568 environmental samples tested only 17 from the case’s residence tested positive; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 19 confirmed cases, 13 Chinese crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines, 3 Chinese nationals returning from the US, 2 from France & 1 from Australia; 9 asymptomatic cases, 5 Chinese nationals returning from the US, 2 from France & 1 each from Malaysia & the Philippines
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Australia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Tianjin Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Italy & 1 from Madagascar (via Paris CdG)
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Australia & 1 from Hungary (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & a US national coming from the US
      • Putian in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), a Canadian national coming from Italy & a US national coming from the US; 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 2 confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Egypt; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Mexico & 1 each from Australia & Peru
      • Suzhou in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan, off a flight that landed at Shanghai
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Thailand
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 7 asymptomatic cases, 5 Chinese nationals returning from Laos & 2 from Myanmar, via land border crossings

      Overall in China, 203 confirmed cases recovered (35 imported), 25 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (22 imported) & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 2,699 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 3,476 active confirmed cases in the country (1,150 imported), 14 in serious condition (2 imported), 724 active asymptomatic cases (681 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 47,638 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 1/11, 2,912.178M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 6.65M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 1/12, Hong Kong reported 22 new positive cases, 17 imported & 5 domestic (4 traced close contacts & from community transmission). All schools in the city have shifted to remote learning.

      On 1/12, Taiwan reported 96 new positive cases, 92 imported (34 from the US, 4 each from Australia, the Philippines & Vietnam, 2 from the UAE & 1 each from France, Germany & the UK) & 4 domestic (3 are close contacts from the Taoyuan outbreak).

      YY_Sima Qian

      As of 2PM on 1/12, there is a total of 137 positive cases (all presumed Omicron) in Tianjin Municipality, of whom 76 are confirmed cases (50 mild & 26 moderate) & 17 asymptomatic, 44 yet to be diagnosed. 130 are at Jinnan District). The outbreak contains 11 family clusters to date, as well as cluster at 2 schools & an after school instruction facility. Other than the 2 index cases reported on 1/8, 5 cases were found from mass screening, & the remaining 130 cases were all traced close contacts or residents in hot zones (under lock down or movement restrictions). Of the 1st 107 cases, 103 cases were fully vaccinated (including 36 boosted), 3 were partially vaccinated, & 1 child was unvaccinated. All schools & universities in the city are entering winter break early from 1/12, all public & private indoor businesses closed & events cancelled. Based on timing for onset of symptoms, the cases started to increase sharply from 1/4, reaching peak on 1/8, but plateaued on 1/9 & 1/10. The authorities are hoping the rapid response after discovery of the outbreak on 1/7 is already taking effect. Given the short incubation periods of the Omicron Variant,  one might see the impact from NPI measures more quickly.

      As of 8 AM on 1/12, Anyang in Henan Province reported another 32 positive cases (all mild, 31 at Tangyin County & 1 at Hua County), to be included in tomorrow’s data dump, for 123 cases total (all mild, all presumed Omicron). 

      satby

      For two years as this has raged on, there’s been a hardcore refusal by several of the farmers (oh hell, basically all of them) to mask up at the farmers market. And somehow most of them seem to have evaded serious covid, though I doubt they would admit it if they were sick and not hospitalized. Luck has started to run out for at least a couple of them, including the guy whose booth is opposite mine. I stopped in yesterday to a nearly empty market to do inventory, and heard he’s down with pneumonia. And it may be there and not the doctor’s office where I caught it.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My youngest and his wife both have covid, who knows which type. He suffers from asthma so we’ll see how it goes for him

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: I have to wonder how much of that is self inflicted by Red Cross management. Some of their employees are on strike.

      eta and none of the rest are happy.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: Yep. I have a friend who’s worked there for as long as I’ve known her, thankfully she should be getting close to retirement.

