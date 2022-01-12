Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Book Clubs / Adam Schiff Midnight in Washington Book Club / Adam Schiff Midnight in Washington Book Club: Open Discussion

Adam Schiff Midnight in Washington Book Club: Open Discussion

Welcome to the first meeting of the Midnight in Washington Book Club!

Interest in a Weekly Book Club to Read & Discuss Adam Schiff's Book Midnight In Washington?

Tonight is an open discussion of Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff, and we will also collect ideas for questions we might ask Adam Schiff, if given the opportunity.

The zoom version of the book club will start at 8 pm sharp.  Doors open at 7:45 so we can all be settled by 8pm Eastern when the meeting will officially start!

Themes for following 4 meetings:

Theme 2. The Insurrection on Jan 6 – The Revolution Really Was Televised!
Theme 3. What Didn’t You Know Before You Read the Book? What Surprised You?
Theme 4. So Many Shocking Betrayals, On So Many Fronts.
Theme 5. We’re Not Helpless Passengers On a Bad Ride – Making Our Own Shade.

Remember, we may not cover the themes in order, because we will cover themes 2 and 4 at the meetings Adam Schiff is available to attend.

Tonight is a wide-open discussion of the book.

Discuss!

