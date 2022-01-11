Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Not all heroes wear capes.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Just a few bad apples.

Cillizza, who will never be asked to bring the noodle salad to the mensa picnic…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Infrastructure week. at last.

I really should read my own blog.

Good luck with your asparagus.

The math demands it!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Battle won, war still ongoing.

I did not have this on my fuck 2021 bingo card.

This really is a full service blog.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Right to Vote

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Right to Vote

by | 124 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Brantl
  • Chris
  • debbie
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Immanentize
  • JMG
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • lowtechcyclist
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Quinerly
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Soprano2
  • topclimber
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    124Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      Also, the right not to vote for traitors:

      North Carolina voters file lawsuit to disqualify Madison Cawthorn from running for office ever again.

      Splendid.
      — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) January 11, 2022

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Apologies if this is a rerun. Honestly cannot recall if mentioned it before.

      The Swiss army has told its ranks to stop using foreign instant-messaging services like WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram for official communications. Instead, it’s opting for a Swiss alternative —- in part over concerns about legislation in Washington that governs how U.S. authorities can access information held by tech companies.
      [snip]
      The Swiss army said it will reimburse soldiers for the 4-franc (about $4.40) annual cost for use of the Swiss app. Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brantl

      I think we need to do commercials about what Mitch McConnel has done against voting rights and access to voting, and make him the poster-child for the Republican Party. They get a pass because no one adds up what they’ve done. Let’s expose Mitch’s “bank account” of opposition to all voting rights for anybody that isn’t day-glow white.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      You know how you can register to vote at the DMV?

      Isn’t it different in each of the three jurisdictions?

      And how about the rest of the country?

      j/k

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      Biden chose the wrong day to visit GA, because he won’t lead the evening news.   I’m disappointed that Abrams will not greet him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Relatedly, …

      Here are some of the things the Framers had to say about the idea that a minority should be able block them majority in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/2JuvUKDOnB

      — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) January 11, 2022

      They got that right – ultimately, the majority must get its way in a democracy.

      (via LOLGOP)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JPL

      @debbie: On CNN someone just said, a calendar conflict?   There is a group disappointed that Biden didn’t address voting rights months ago.   I feel that they are simply giving Fox News headlines.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      gene108

      I don’t think Republicans in Congress actually want their legislative agenda to pass. Their plans are not popular. They tried to pass next to nothing of importance the first two years of TFG.

      No rewriting of environmental laws to allow more pollution, for example. They let the Executive and courts, especially the courts, push their toxic agenda.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      The fight for voting rights takes persistence. As MLK exhorted, “The clock of destiny is ticking out. We must act now before it is too late.” Thank you, @POTUS, for refusing to relent until the work is finished. Welcome back to Georgia where we get good done. #FTVA #JLVRAA

      — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 10, 2022

      Reply
    20. 20.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: We drove downtown after the game right as it was exploding!  I wasn’t here 41 years ago but I’ve been going to Dawg games for 38. This is awesome but I couldn’t sleep much so I’m pretty foggy. GO DAWGS!!!!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      germy

      The “go get a free Covid test but it might not be free, you might have to file a claim with your insurance company” nonsense is an ADD trap.

      Just mail the tests to people.

      — Just Regular Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) January 11, 2022

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JPL

      @Baud: It is, but I wonder if it has more to do with this, from the AJC

      Several voting rights groups also won’t attend, after saying separately they’ll boycott the Biden-Harris trip promoting voting rights in Atlanta on Tuesday.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: This is as intense as it’s ever been for me. The Bears Super Bowl, the Cubbies and the Braves were all great but I’ve been going to Dawg games since 84 so this is really special. And Stetson Bennett, if there is a better underdog story I don’t know what it is!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      @JPL:

      A reply in AGB’s thread:

      Another reason these tests should be mailed for free is – surely most people that need them have reason to believe they’ve been exposed to Covid?

      Popping out to your local store to stand in line to get one feels counter intuitive at best?

      — David Haddon – Enby Witch (@ebonrook_film) January 11, 2022

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Quinerly

      @JPL: they are. And l am pissed at these groups in general and Stacy Abrams in particular. You just don’t show up when the Pres and VP come to town. As for Abrams, she should make room on her calendar.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      artem1s

      @debbie: ​
       

      Here’s the cherry on top of that Sunday…

      Excellent! It was filed by constituents of Cawthorn’s new (even more gerrymandered) district with the State Board of Elections.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Kay

      @Quinerly:

      The approach running for governor is different than running for congress. They usually put some distance between themselves and the national D leadership. Just as a practical matter, on the issue of voting rights in GA, Abrams is much more valuable as a governor than any D in Congress, if D’s in Congress don’t have the votes and they don’t seem to. Her strategy for her race should take precedence over a voting rights event.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      germy

      Last month, Republican Tom Cotton refused to confirm five U.S. attorney nominees, demanding that Sen. Dick Durbin first apologize for interrupting him 8+ months earlier during a hearing. The Senate confirmed all five nominees after Durbin apologized. https://t.co/9ALuUuUkPI

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 10, 2022

      “Comity!”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JPL

      @germy: That makes sense.   I have some tests, but I’m looking for more, since it’s suggested that each person take two tests.   I have company arriving in a month.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      It’s misguided. It’s not like we have a government that dictates policy. They should be angry at the people actually blocking votiig rights.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: Yep. One more month of PT and another month of strengthening at home after which I should be good to go.
      @raven: I don’t recall which World Series it was I ended up in downtown STL after the Cards won it all, and to be honest I don’t recall much about that night at all, so I’m guessing I had a pretty good time.

      Stetson Bennett had some special moments. I’ll bet you were on pins and needles after that first half, which made the 2nd half all the sweeter.

      And speaking of PT, time to go. Have a good ‘un all.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Immanentize

      @raven: Yay Raven! Yay Dawgs!!

      @NotMax: I loved Underdog the cartoon. When I was in highschool band my friend and I orchestrated the opening song for the marching band. Who knows, they still might use it? Sadly, we played it a lot.

      @germy: Ok, that’s a good idea, but more “just do it” bullshit. Who is going to do it? With what Congressionally authorized money? With what non-existent hundreds of millions of supplies of rapid tests? I am so sick of foot stamping Veruca Salt lefties.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      @raven:

      Worse, kind of.  It’s as if Biden we’re going to give a defund the police speech and people were unhappy because he didn’t do it sooner.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      @JPL:

      Latosha Brown won't show up when invited by @VP to attend a meeting on voters' rights.

      She won't show up when @POTUS @VP go to her state to speak out for voting rights legislation.

      Isn't voting rights her thing?

      This is what chaos agents do. I'd like to see the tax returns

      — Petty Tendergrass (@2nPac) January 11, 2022

      To be clear, I don’t know either of those people. But we know that there really are chaos agents (intentional or not) out there. People aren’t the same.

      It’s great that Biden and Harris are going and speaking out.

      (via eclecticbrotha)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      JPL

      @Kay:  It’s created negative press locally.   You would think a wreath laying at MLK crypt would be positive, but unfortunately, not.   I think Stacy’s move hurts Warnock also.  Voter turnout is key.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ken

      @artem1s: What’s the legal theory behind the Cawthorn lawsuit? Is there some Federal or North Carolina law forbidding insurrectionists from holding office?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I also think the boycott is dumb. One of the activists even told the President, “don’t come if you don’t have a plan [to pass voting rights legislation].” But the plan is obvious: to try to get 50 Senators to vote for a filibuster carveout for a voting rights bill. That person was grandstanding.

      Stacey Abrams has not said she is joining the “boycott.” She just will be somewhere else, campaigning. I think if Abrams thought her presence would make the  difference, she would appear with the President and Vice President. But this process will play out in Washington, not Atlanta. It may well result in disappointment, in which case Abrams is better off keeping it at arm’s length.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Quinerly

      @debbie: lt’s downright stupid and destructive. The Biden haters/Fox are having a field day with it. And rightfully. We would be spiking the ball too if groups normally aligned with Trump failed to show up at one of speeches/rallies. And made a big show of not showing up. This is as stupid as “Defund the Police.”

      Reply
    53. 53.

      germy

      It's probably foolish to think a NYC mayor will successfully translate into being a national political figure, but I still think Eric Adams would be in my top 5 for "who will be the next Democratic presidential nominee after Joe Biden?".

      — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 3, 2022

      Good Lord, let’s hope not.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Immanentize

      @Ken: 14th Amendment, Section 3:

      No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Quinerly

      @raven: looks like you got there first. I posted my first comment. Started getting angrier. Came back and started reading comments from bottom up. Then came to yours after my second comment.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @gene108:

      I don’t think Republicans are monolithic on this issue.  McConnell doesn’t want anybody to know how weak he is.  McConnell doesn’t want to pass things period, because that is the specific kind of asshole he is.  He can keep his caucus united in obstructing Democrats, barely, because there is nothing else they unanimously want besides Fuck You, Libtards.  If they have to actually vote on anything else, it will be revealed that he is not the mighty genius everyone thinks.  Fuck, he couldn’t get Obamacare repealed, and his caucus was thirsty for it.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Immanentize

      @raven: Yes I did, I’m gonna send one back to you. Thank you! What an impressive woman. I’m going to send her a thumbs up too. I really appreciate it.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Quinerly

      @Baud: This.

      (l’m very hot under the collar over this bullshit. I have a POD to load. I don’t need to be just throwing shit in it in a fit of anger. JoJo las Orejas is already so very confused in the chaos here)

      Reply
    75. 75.

      germy

      I agree with this thread:

      Cat ownership is just going “that trash has been there for two months because the cat likes to sit on it. That’s the cat’s trash”

      — Kendra (normal version) (@kendrawcandraw) January 10, 2022

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ken

      @Immanentize: That I knew about, but wouldn’t there have to be a legal finding that a person has engaged in insurrection? Is the lawsuit trying to establish that Cawthorn did?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Immanentize

      @Another Scott: The man really is a good Quant and I do appreciate his aggregations, but like many Quants, he seems to be quite a non-zero amount on the spectrum. Making his punditry delusional.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Baud

      @Quinerly:

      Yeah, this is why I chose the path of the normies.  I don’t need to care.

      I do hope that if any honest person is funding these groups, that they will stop.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      geg6

      @germy:

      That stupid motherfucker knows nothing.  Jesus.  I wouldn’t vote for Eric Adams if there was literally no one left on earth but me and him.  I can’t understand why NYC voted for him.  I know there were better, less insane candidates.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution  had an article about Abrams a few days ago in their politics column The Jolt: “Stacey Abrams lays out plan for 2022 campaign.” The article is paywalled, but a quotation from Abrams was featured as a teaser:

          “I’m not running a doom and gloom campaign because I don’t feel gloomy.”

      Abrams is determined to win come hell or high water. My Atlanta friend believes she will this time. A committed Democrat, he is a realistic person well aware of Republican efforts to subvert the election.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Immanentize

      @Ken: That’s the goal. Constitutionally unfit for the office. I’m sure it will get thrown out, but the discovery would be exquisite if allowed to happen.

      ETA sometimes such lawsuits force candidates to panic and make big blunders. Cawthorn is capable of being that guy.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Soprano2

      @Quinerly: I agree. I want to know what their great, super-secret plan is to pass this law when no Republicans will vote for it and a Democratic senator insists that a Senate rule is more important than affirming voting rights in law. I get tired of people saying “You should have a plan” when they don’t have one. Kind of like Bill Maher continually asking Democrats what their plan was when Trump refused to leave office if he lost; Bill never articulated a plan himself, he just wanted others to say what they would do so he could shoot it down. I kept wanting one of the Democrats he asked this question to press him on what his plan was, but they never did.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Soprano2

      @germy: He appointed his brother to be deputy police commissioner. I’ll be surprised if he can get through one term without some kind of corruption scandal. I think New Yorkers will rue the day they voted for him.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Kay

      @Quinerly:

      Democrats have to win state races to protect voting rights. Abrams isn’t in charge of getting federal voting rights legislation past the Right wing Democrats who are blocking it. She’s in charge of winning the governor’s race.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Baud

      @topclimber:

      Oh, I detest Bernie and think he helped spawn a monster.  But he was quiet in 2021 so I left him alone.  I don’t recall him coming up that much recently.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Immanentize

      @Soprano2: Appointed his brother — who may or may not have been at one time, including now?, under federal indictment. The way Adams is sucking up to the cops, I suspect he is corrupt AF.

      Cops didn’t stop the deadly fire in the Bronx….

      ETA talk about fishy, Adams himself did not announce the appointment, his Brother did on social media.  What?

      Guilluani 2.0

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Don’t yell at me about my lack of a plan if you don’t have a plan! They seem to think Biden can abolish the filibuster by himself.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Why would Joe Manchin care about who appears with the President and Vice President today. He’s been lobbied on this issue by Bill Clinton, Jim Clymer and slew of other Democratic heavyweights. He’s going to what he’s going to do, and whatever rationale he ends up giving will not be in good faith anyway.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Betty

      @geg6: Media were hyping the rise in violent crime. He is an ex-cop who said he could fix it. A key rival, Maya Wiley, had spoken out about police reform. The voters in Brooklyn, his home turf,  apparently were big supporters and turned out. That is part of it at least. He sounded like a kook to me.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      germy

      @Immanentize:

      Another reply:

      I found myself obliged to keep a piece of Styrofoam packing (I think it came with my laptop?) because my old cat claimed it as his favorite bed.

      It lived in his preferred spot under the TV until after he died, and I won't lie it was hard to finally get rid of it.

      — Abby (@minorvariation) January 10, 2022

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Quinerly

      @Kay: We have to agree to disagree. I think it hurts Warnock. Not to mention since our first Black and woman VP is also going to be there, it’s an insult to her. Abrams not showing up will be mentioned in all the coverage. Where she actually went and what she did will never be mentioned. Dems have to stand together. Dissing an already wounded Pres and VP is destructive.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Moscow mitch is, as we all knew, a hypocrite. He says voting *rights* is a solution in search of a problem, right?

      But then he whines like a WATB over voter fraud – one photo of hour long voting lines proves more about the Democrat’s point than EVERY SINGLE REPUBLICAN ATTEMPT TO PROVE VOTER FRAUD.

      Ahem. As a side note, I find it distressing that my fingers keep typing GOP. Oh, I will still manage GOParty of death from time to time. But to call those dishonest, disloyal, unpatriotic assholes “grand”? The only thing “grand” that I think of when speaking of them is “…theft.”

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Chris

      @germy:

      It’s probably foolish to think a NYC mayor will successfully translate into being a national political figure, but I still think Eric Adams would be in my top 5 for “who will be the next Democratic presidential nominee after Joe Biden?”.

      It seems like everyone who succeeds in becoming Mayor of New York City gets it into their heads that this might just be a gateway to the Presidency.  Giuliani, Bloomberg, now this guy.  And yet they always crash and burn.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      germy

      NYC Mayor Eric Adams says there's a key message to take from devastating Bronx fire: "Close the door."

      "If we can drill that in, we can save lives…This painful moment can turn into a purposeful moment." https://t.co/Wkcue98QF6 pic.twitter.com/chpeqIk6z3

      — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 10, 2022

      I thought the key message to take away from the tragedy in the Bronx was that landlords should provide adequate heat to their tenants, but I guess that ignores the fact that the landlord in this tragedy served on the Eric Adams transition team. https://t.co/1A6DgXJDZW

      — Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) January 10, 2022

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      I was optimistic about passage of something because when Sherrod Brown was here 9 months ago he was optimistic and it’s a political must have for Democrats, but we met with Tim Ryan and he wasn’t optimistic- although he made sure and reminded us he isn’t in the senate and so isn’t part of negotiations. The conserva-Dems aren’t budging.

      That said, absolutely Biden should go out and bully pulpit. You do what you can.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Geminid

      @Immanentize: Adam’ brother was never under indictment. You may be thinking of a Mr. Edwards whom Adams appointed to a position in civilian police leadership. Edwards was named as a co-conspirator in a federal corruption case some years ago, but never indicted.

      Adams said he appointed his brother Bernard to be in charge of his personal protection detail because “he knows me…[and] I trust him.”

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Chris

      @Kay:

      Democrats have to win state races to protect voting rights. Abrams isn’t in charge of getting federal voting rights legislation past the Right wing Democrats who are blocking it. She’s in charge of winning the governor’s race.

      And frankly, she’s earned the benefit of the doubt.  There are very few people who have done as much as she has to get Democrats elected and to stay on the front lines of the Republican war on voting rights.  This isn’t some “Obama is worse than Bush he sold us out!” “talking about the Supreme Court is blackmail!” Berniebro.  If she’s missing this event, she might just have good reasons for it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      narya

      With regard to tests: The Bureau of Primary Health Care is sending free two-test packs to FQHCs. We’re still trying to get the thing set up, which is a non-trivial task, but these will be FREE to us, and, therefore, to patients as well. findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov can help you find one near you.
      Keep in mind that FQHCs are designed to serve folks who have barriers–including financial barriers–to care (which means I personally likely won’t access them that way), so if you or family members or friends need tests and are financially strapped, this may be a path for you.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      JMG

      1. Have the vote and make Manchin cast one. He’s a natural weaseller. Make him own his position.
      2. Sometimes when a pol doesn’t show up for an event held by another pol in the first pol’s home territory, it’s by mutual agreement. Biden may want his voting rights pitch to be as nonpartisan as possible.
      Reply
    122. 122.

      Kay

      @Chris:

      I would bet you 50 dollars it was agreed upon. They have to win their races. Abrams has to win hers and Democrats in Congress have to win theirs.

      And this is just a personal bugaboo of mine, but it is vitally important that rank and file Democrats understand how state and federal laws operate in voting. In the current climate a D governor in a potentially  contested state is more valuable than a D Senator who even though no fault of his own, cannot pass a federal voting rights law. Election law is state law.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.