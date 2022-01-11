Poet Maya Angelou becomes the first Black woman to appear on a US quarter pic.twitter.com/6MI768E6kV — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) January 10, 2022

Michelle Obama has launched a campaign to get 1 million people registered to vote ahead of the 2022 midterms. Obama says her foundation, When We All Vote, along with 30 other organizations, will recruit and train at least 100,000 volunteers to register voters. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 10, 2022

For the sake of one of the most important pillars of our democracy, we must put politics aside, step up, and act. The Senate must pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 10, 2022

Fascinating..Schumer is asking for unanimous consent to hold votes at a majority threshold of 51 votes for all the GOP bills McConnell has put on the legislative calendar using Rule 14, plus the Democrats' two voting bills. McConnell objects. https://t.co/H6mKn7Y3g9 — Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 11, 2022