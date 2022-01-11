Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: What's the Word(le)?

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: What’s the Word(le)?

68 Comments

This post is in: 

This was a word from earlier this week:


Tuesday Evening Open Thread: What's the Word(le)?

The only game I play is Shanghai – on my iPad – and I play a few games before I go to bed because it’s a great way to clear my mind.

But you guys have been talking about Wordle, so I decided to try it.

Here is my first try tonight.  Oh wait, never mind, I can’t do that in case you guys are Wordlers or you haven’t tried it yet but you will try it now as a result of this post.   Good thing I caught myself or I would have returned from the FOUR DIRECTIONS POST later and found that everyone is pissed at me.

I think I like this game!   A lot!  Of course, it helps that I got it in 4 lines on my first try.  Is that good?  Average?  Below average?  This is Balloon Juice, where everyone is above average!

It looks like everyone gets the same word on a particular day?  Seems like that would be a problem… surely people would see other people’s results and then the game would be spoiled?  (I’m sure someone here can explain why that’s not a problem.)

Here’s an open thread to take about games or politics or music or whatever you like so you have a current place to talk while the FOUR DIRECTIONS Q & A is going on, if that’s not your thing.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    68Comments

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @dlwchico:

      You only get 4 chances to guess though, so don’t fuck it up.

      Too funny.  It doesn’t seem like there are that many 4-letter swear words… so I wonder how long this can last.  Good on them for jumping on the bandwagon.  They didn’t let any ground grow beneath their feet!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      I don’t do it, but there’s apparently a way to display your results that doesn’t show the letters but just shows the colors—gray, gold and green.

      To reveal the word would be incredibly dickish, because there is only one game a day, and everybody gets the same one.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Steeplejack: I was about to do it, not to be a dick, but because it’ hadn’t occurred to me that everyone got the same word, so that would be a HUGE spoiler.

      Sometimes it’s not that you’re not a dick, it’s that you’re just clueless or distracted.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      I’ve done three Wordles. The first two took me all six tries but I am catching on. Learning that the keyboard lets you know which letters you haven’t tried yet has been key.

      It’s a toss-up which game I rue my involvement with more, Wordle or the NYT Spelling Bee. The Bee’s acceptable answers can be arbitrary, which somehow seems to me to fit the Times’ overall approach to everything.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      After you do the Wordle you can click “Share,” and your result gets copied to the clipboard like so:

      Wordle 206 5/6

      ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
      ⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
      ⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
      ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
      🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
      (That’s my result from this morning.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Starfish

      @WaterGirl: Guessing in the same way that they guess on the Price Is Right is not a bad choice. What were the most common letters that people would pick?

      People get tripped up by rare letters and letters repeating.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Hungry Joe

      Wordle is based on Master Mind, a board game that has been around at least since the early ‘70s. Master Mind uses colors instead of letters/words, so the puzzle to be solved (re-create the color sequence) is random and requires pure logic, while Wordle requires knowledge of orthography and vocabulary as well. Both are enormous fun.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      Don’t usually do games, but this one is appealing.

      A fun BBC story about a 5 letter word.

      The popular Welsh word cwtch has been used for the first time in the UK Parliament.
      It commonly means a hug or cuddle but has no literal English translation.
      Brecon and Radnorshire MP Fay Jones said cwtch while questioning Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons on 5 January.

       

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: i got it on my third try. But definitely had to debate what swears to go with.

      With a 2 year old in the house, I’ve been in the habit of using The Good Place replacements. (eg Holy Forking Shirtballs)

      Still a fun game to try. 😅

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Starfish

      @Steeplejack:
      One of my mutuals told everyone that they can add
      🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
      to their mute words, and so I took my Wordle result and…

      Wordle 206 4/6

      ⬜⬜💛⬜⬜
      ⬜💚⬜⬜💛
      💚💚💚⬜⬜
      💚💚💚💚💚

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SP123

      There is a site where you can play as much as you want:

      https://octokatherine.github.io/word-master/

      Another site where you can play four to eleven letter words:
      http://foldr.moe/hello-wordl/

      An adversarial site Absurdle- see explanation there but basically it cheats by changing the word  continuously without invalidating any of the clues you’ve already found. The goal is to pin it down so there’s only one possible word:

      https://qntm.org/files/wordle/index.html

      Reply
    22. 22.

      craigie

      My best is 3 tries, my worst is 4. Although I guess the worst would be not getting it at all, but so far so good.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tony Jay

      I’m going to bed, my sinuses feel like there’s a bowling ball stuffed in there, and this is an Open Thread.

      Imma just going to drop this here and hit the horizontal.

       

      Today’s Word is – “Liar”

      It’s been a while since I’ve had the time or the inclination to flap my e-gums about Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and his ongoing spirit-quest to smear handfuls of rancid smegma across every single facet of British life. He and his Party haven’t stopped being the bastard children of Operation Paperclip’s corporate propaganda arm and the people who’d attend Lady Warblethorpe’s evening of fundraising for Generalissimo Fransisco ‘Hammer of the Reds’ Devota-Sanguinario’s ongoing legal fight against extradition at Downton Abbey, but sometimes life intervenes and time flits by. There’s been Christmas (I got new pans!) then New Year (I got drunk!) then the boy’s birthday (I got a trip to London!) and now I’ve got a stinking cold (I got a stinking cold!) but today has been one of those days when the prospect of Fate’s hobnailed boot volleying the slack-gutted vomitoid’s corpulent arse right out of Downing Street took a hop, skip and a jump closer to inevitability. Sure, I know he’ll only be replaced by another in a long line of Murdoch-approved sockpuppets preaching Red (Meat) White (Power) and Blue (Meanness) to a choir of house-trained Media lapdogs but given how irredeemably crap everything to do with life in Britain is these days, I’ll take my meagre pleasures where I find them.

      You might recall that early December saw a spate of internal leaks about sexy parties held at Downing St for staffers (and who else? Dunno, no one’s asking) during the previous Christmas when everyone else in the country was struggling to feel festive under strict Covid restrictions that forbade gatherings of virtually any kind on pain of a £10,000 fine. These are still being ‘independently investigated’ by one Sue Grey, the second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (yeah, fucked if I know either) who was appointed to head the inquiry after the previous pick, the cabinet secretary Simon Case, was revealed to have not only held his own parties at the time but attended some of the ones he’d be investigating, then just completely forgot to mention them, which is perfectly reasonable behaviour, if you’re a Tory. I mean, in all the hurly-burly of bankrupting the country and stripping away legal rights that have existed for centuries who can possibly remember every single illegal gathering they’ve attended during a pandemic, eh? We’re told (by Tories and the Media) that Sue Grey is very strict, someone who’s role as ethics overseer during the Cameron and May Premierships (a fucking what, now?) made her a bureaucratic power node, a proper Mycroftia Holmes in fact, utterly dedicated to her job and unwilling to cut corners no matter who she’s investigating. From that we can probably conclude that she’s one professionally applied coat of whitewash and a clumsily performed oral massage of Johnson’s fiery-red nutsack away from at least a Damehood and probably a seat in the Lords, as is the tradition amongst these kinds of people.

      Except, hold your horses there intemperate one, the Secret Leaker of Scandalous Secrets has woken up from their Midwinter hibernation to drop another depth charge under the hull of the HMS Flobalob. It turns out, and you’ll laugh when you hear this, that there was yet another party that Johnson and Co just plain completely forgot about. This time it was a “bring your own booze” garden party at Number 10 on May 20th 2020 with the invitations sent out via e-mail by Johnson’s own principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds. If the earlier leaks were, as I’ve suggested before, warning shots across the bow, this one was aimed right at the ship’s magazine with malice aforethought by someone who knows – exactly – what they’re doing.

      All the denials, all the obfuscation, all the smirking lies delivered to journalists who know better than to question their chief-editor’s very special friend, dispelled with a satisfying crack of glass and bone as the firm hand of interparty rivalry propels a certain thinly-thatched head face first into the Mirror of Erised. There’s no way he’s wriggling out of this one. His own PPS sent the invitations on behalf of “we”, which in this case might not be royal but it’s certainly Prime Ministerial. Leaving aside the obvious questions for later (100 people got this e-mail but not one of them had the self-respect to mention it through this whole Partygate saga? What a bunch of shits. The Metropolitan Police and Special Branch have officers all around this area with everyone in and out logged, but none of them told a senior officer that the law was being broken right at the heart of Government? Who do they work for again?) there’s only one question that matters where Flobalob’s continued survival is concerned.

      Where were you on the afternoon and evening of 20th May 2020?

      Now, we know he’s going to lie. Tomorrow is Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, which used to be a serious occasion where PMs were judged on the accuracy of their responses and the potency of their rhetoric, but is now just a boring kabuki where Labour’s heavily oiled figurehead of a ‘leader’ tries to catch Johnson in a brilliant forensic trap for the edification of his supporters, only for the blustering munt to just drop his pants and fart, to rapturous Tory applause, into his perpetually confused little face. This should (and I underline the should here) be different. Sir Keir Starmer might be a transparently obsequious placeholder for the next Murdoch-approved ‘centrist’ Alpha-Male to briefly bestride a post-Tory world, but even he can’t fuck up something this easy-peasy. It would be better if he was still isolating from his latest bout of Covid and deputy-leader Angela Rayner was on call to provoke Flobby Fibster (and Starmer’s inner circle of pinch-anused zealots) with her mouthy, Northern femaleness, but we can’t have everything. Johnson will claim that he can’t answer questions on the topic while Sue Grey is still running her inquiry, but Starmer just needs to follow the lead of his more outspoken MPs and hammer the turd with the truth – Grey’s inquiry is about were there parties that broke Covid rules, but there is absolutely nothing stopping Johnson from answering a simple question about where he was when forty staffers and unknown numbers of others were getting pissed in his back garden.

      Chances are he’ll claim he’s caught Covid again and duck the humiliation. He hid today, sending out a creepy little junior minister to gulp a lot while Labour MP after Labour MP recited stories of their own constituents who couldn’t be with dying relatives while the Downing St Posse were enjoying their piss-ups. This minister, one Michael Ellis, clearly didn’t want to be there, and barely had a script to work from, telling a disbelieving House that Johnson “retains the confidence of the people” and was “going nowhere” and visibly shrinking as the anger rose on the benches opposite. Normally he’d have been able to rely on at least pro-forma support from the Tory benches, but today there was no one there. A handful of Tory backbenchers and not one single front bench Minister. As far as demonstrations of non-existent support go today was up there with Ney at Waterloo and Manchema at any given Senate vote. Ellis was out there humiliating himself like a Cruz, but it was all for nothing.

      Meanwhile, the hush-hush campaign to limit opportunities for people to test themselves for Covid is having the expected effect on positive test results (yay, they’re down, lets dump all of the protections and show how manly we are!) but the NHS is crumbling under the pressure and hundreds are dying every week, and Brexit is about to hit us like a drunk gorilla who just had his favourite banana stolen. Tory MPs are arguing that the Trial by Jury system is anti-democratic and everyone with a newspaper column is just bouncing up and down impatiently waiting for the leadership race to start so the can write paeans to the unexpectedly leaderlike charisma of whichever moral dwarf their paper’s owner had dinner with last.

      Let’s face it. Short of an alien invasion by E.T. and A.L.F. and maybe the kids from Battle of the Planets, the UK is permafucked. Let’s see if we can at least put on a show as we circle the drain.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ohio Mom

      @Starfish: All over the internet, people are sharing their secret formula for their first word. Everyone agrees that fitting in as many vowels as possible is the goal.

      For me, the key has been, after the first letters have been identified, using pencil and paper on the side, and trying out possibilities that way.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      toine

      I’ve done it twice… it is fun! Reminds me of that game with the colored pegs when we were kids (Mastermind?)… Seems like your 1st word will have a big impact on your chances. Got it in 4 the 1st time and 2 today… feels more like luck… :-)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Starfish

      @Steeplejack: People on Twitter are getting annoyed at other people on Twitter posting their Wordle scores.

      You can add mute words there, which is useful when stupid things are trending.

      The most straight forward solution is to mute the word “Wordle.”
      The less obvious solution is to mute the five green squares that show someone completing a Wordle.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne

      There are 4 of each type of tile.  Some are identical like the top tile you see in the center.  Some are related like the “4” that’s on the bottom row on the right.  “1”, “2”, “3” and “4” are part of the same set.

      You touch two tiles of the same type and they disappear from the board..  The goal is obviously to clear the board.

      : Tuesday Evening Open Thread: What's the Word(le)? 2

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      Gray = not in the word. Gold = in the word but not in the right location. Green = right letter in the right location.

      ETA: S_C’s result linked at #35 is a better illustration.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Pete Mack

      I do NYT Spelling Bee and crossword nearly every day.Yes the Xword cost $48/year, but it is the best one in the US.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      The white squares are green on my display (Firefox, Win10). Like I said, I don’t typically share my results, so it won’t be an issue going forward.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      zhena gogolia

      Oh, I just tried it, it’s fun. I had to use all my guesses but I got it on the last one. Now I understand it better.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @Steeplejack:  To me, this indicates that in the first row they had one correct letter but in the wrong position.

      Second row: postion 2 is the right letter in the right place, position 5 is the right letter in the wrong position.

      Third row: correct letters in the right place in the first 3 positions, wrong letters in position 4 and 5.

      Fourth row:  all correct letters, all in the right positions.

      In other words, you can show the progress of your game and the final result without showing the actual letters involved.

      Tuesday Evening Open Thread: What's the Word(le)? 3

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MazeDancer

      Wordle strategy is pretty obvious. First word  matters. Use one with as many vowels as possible.

      Then you can move on to those letters they give away free on Wheel of Fortune.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Kalakal

      @Tony Jay: To add a little more to how well Flobalobs prospects are looking here’s tomorrows UK headlines. These papers (with the exception of the Grauniad & Mirror) are all Tory through and through and when a Tory is being monstered by Uncle Rupes rags you know he’s in the brown stuff well above his nostrils

      https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/12/the-partys-over-boris-what-the-papers-say-about-johnsons-no-10-crisis?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      I understand all of that! My result and S_C’s show the same thing, but with colored squares instead of heart shapes.

      What I don’t get is “add [something?] to mute words.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Starfish

      @Steeplejack: My friend did not want to see wordle results in his Twitter timeline so he muted green squares. I, a jackass, took time to turn the green squares to green hearts to get past his attempt at muting the game.

      Reply

