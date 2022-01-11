Harry Reid, the late former Senate majority leader from Nevada, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week. Ceremonies at the Capitol will take place Jan. 12. Reid died Tuesday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/y2vJTiKcBZ

U.S. political luminaries including President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama honored the life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada https://t.co/w5evSnrI3c pic.twitter.com/4JOZ3Rm0cc

Speakers at Harry Reid's memorial service include President Biden, former President Obama, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, House Speaker Pelosi and members of the Reid family. "In the Name of Love" will be performed by singer Carole King. pic.twitter.com/ScfS23l04k

… Over more than three decades of service in Congress, Reid earned a reputation for fighting relentlessly to protect his home state and everyday Americans. As Senate Democratic leader for a dozen years, he played an instrumental role in passing the Affordable Care Act and shepherding through Congress pivotal economic recovery legislation in the wake of the Great Recession.

“I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination,” former President Barack Obama said in a statement.

President Joe Biden called Reid “a dear friend and a giant of our history.”

“If Harry said he would do something, he did it. If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That’s how he got things done for the good of the country for decades,” Biden said in a statement. “Harry looked at the challenges of the world and believed it was within our capacity to do good, to do right, and to do our part of perfecting the Union we all love.”

Reid also spent considerable time focusing on water, energy and public lands, issues at the forefront of a state that was undergoing rapid growth. In 2020, Reid said more than half of his congressional papers dealt, in some form, with the environment.

A savvy dealmaker and sometimes polarizing figure who made as many enemies as he did friends, Reid still earned the respect of colleagues in both parties — sometimes turning former enemies to friends. Soft-spoken with a sharp tongue, Reid compelled those around him to listen…