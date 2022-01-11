Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rest in Power, Harry Reid

Over more than three decades of service in Congress, Reid earned a reputation for fighting relentlessly to protect his home state and everyday Americans. As Senate Democratic leader for a dozen years, he played an instrumental role in passing the Affordable Care Act and shepherding through Congress pivotal economic recovery legislation in the wake of the Great Recession.

“I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination,” former President Barack Obama said in a statement.

President Joe Biden called Reid “a dear friend and a giant of our history.”

“If Harry said he would do something, he did it. If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That’s how he got things done for the good of the country for decades,” Biden said in a statement. “Harry looked at the challenges of the world and believed it was within our capacity to do good, to do right, and to do our part of perfecting the Union we all love.”

Reid also spent considerable time focusing on water, energy and public lands, issues at the forefront of a state that was undergoing rapid growth. In 2020, Reid said more than half of his congressional papers dealt, in some form, with the environment.

A savvy dealmaker and sometimes polarizing figure who made as many enemies as he did friends, Reid still earned the respect of colleagues in both parties — sometimes turning former enemies to friends. Soft-spoken with a sharp tongue, Reid compelled those around him to listen…

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Old School

      “In the Name of Love” will be performed by singer Carole King.

      A deep cut. I would imagine Harry Reid requested it. I wonder what the significance is.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      japa21

      Harry Reid was a man of integrity, honor and almost all the other honorifics you would want to add. He also knew what was and what wasn’t possible. He would fight for what was and would try to accomplish as close to what wasn’t as possible.
      He was also frequently vilified more by Dems than by Republicans. Even here people would call him weak and spineless.
      When he retired, suddenly he became a miracle worker with shoes Schumer couldn’t dream of filling.
      Which makes me wonder how Schumer will be viewed when he retires.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Almost Retired

      I have to think his leadership and his stature helped turned Nevada purplish.  Priced-out Californians couldn’t do it alone.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      @japa21: I remember the transition from “feckless wimp” to “miracle worker” in attitudes toward Reid happening once Reid actually became Majority Leader with a Democratic President, and had a sufficiently good hand that he could actually get things done.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I remember how much shit he (and Pelosi) took from certain corners of the left blogosphere back in ’07-10, but he was a wily and almost ruthless old codger of the sort we could see more of.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      Yeah, even we cognoscenti have been known to fall for the “leadery leadership” nonsense.  Less and less as time goes on, thankfully.

      Reid worked with the tools available to him.  Schumer at least has a somewhat less fractious caucus: still a few recalcitrants, but not nearly as many as Reid had to deal with.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Benw

      I love in the blurb about Harry Reid and the mob that it might be Harry Reid who was about to be arrested before choking the dude out. RIP

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Old School: The Natalie Ravitz thread is worth clicking through to for those who didn’t click on the links.

      By all means, click through to that one. But be warned, your vision might get a bit blurry before you’re done.

      I read it two weeks ago, and just now my eyes started tearing up just from the remembrance of it.

      Reply

