Harry Reid, the late former Senate majority leader from Nevada, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week. Ceremonies at the Capitol will take place Jan. 12. Reid died Tuesday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/y2vJTiKcBZ
U.S. political luminaries including President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama honored the life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada https://t.co/w5evSnrI3c pic.twitter.com/4JOZ3Rm0cc
Speakers at Harry Reid's memorial service include President Biden, former President Obama, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, House Speaker Pelosi and members of the Reid family. "In the Name of Love" will be performed by singer Carole King. pic.twitter.com/ScfS23l04k
And here's our obit, via Team @TheNVIndy:https://t.co/21vS6ezLzg
… Over more than three decades of service in Congress, Reid earned a reputation for fighting relentlessly to protect his home state and everyday Americans. As Senate Democratic leader for a dozen years, he played an instrumental role in passing the Affordable Care Act and shepherding through Congress pivotal economic recovery legislation in the wake of the Great Recession.
“I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination,” former President Barack Obama said in a statement.
President Joe Biden called Reid “a dear friend and a giant of our history.”
“If Harry said he would do something, he did it. If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That’s how he got things done for the good of the country for decades,” Biden said in a statement. “Harry looked at the challenges of the world and believed it was within our capacity to do good, to do right, and to do our part of perfecting the Union we all love.”
Reid also spent considerable time focusing on water, energy and public lands, issues at the forefront of a state that was undergoing rapid growth. In 2020, Reid said more than half of his congressional papers dealt, in some form, with the environment.
A savvy dealmaker and sometimes polarizing figure who made as many enemies as he did friends, Reid still earned the respect of colleagues in both parties — sometimes turning former enemies to friends. Soft-spoken with a sharp tongue, Reid compelled those around him to listen…
all you need to know about the supposedly “mild mannered” Harry Reid is he took on the mafia, won, and STILL lived to 82.
rest well, sir. you’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/8KDkatAi4T
Here's the clip of Harry Reid and mobster Frank Rosenthal , courtesy of the KLAS "Mob on the Run" special report, that I just talked about with @AymanM:https://t.co/aWIWJEnhZp
Harry Reid saw though you & knew that you were an lying, evil, monster trying to destroy America.
He also knew that as a legislator you kinda sucked. https://t.co/DwiHKgFwIz
The one time I got Harry Reid to stop and face reporters vainly peppering him with questions was when I said « wow, this is the best Mitch McConnell impersonation I’ve *ever* seen. » (He stopped, turned, grinned broadly, turned back, kept walking.) https://t.co/lCXd8nryQ4
say what you will of his legislative tactics but harry reid was a man friends genuinely liked and a man enemies genuinely feared, which is a world better than anything you can say of this sorry lot. no president ever had the balls to shitpost about him when he was in office.
America and Nevada lost a great fighter for causes from health care to Dreamers, but he’d expect us all to keep up the fights he waged.
Condolences to his family and his legions of friends. pic.twitter.com/RQiEXmHIFI
Former colleagues are lauding longtime Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died Tuesday. His political legacy includes an expansion of health insurance coverage for millions of Americans. https://t.co/sXNHz7Gltn
dog that didn’t bark stuff: with harry reid’s passing I just realized “repeal obamacare” has completely disappeared from the gop mantra for years now, which seems like de facto evidence it’s turned out to be a lot more popular than they threatened harry reid with
The Senator told us that his most prized possession in his Senate office (full of amazing things!) was this picture, framed and signed by President Obama. The caption:
“To Harry, this is the change you helped create. Barack.” https://t.co/wxEUBqLV7P pic.twitter.com/K4D2Q9fcg4
Harry Reid remembered for reshaping Obama presidency, Senate and Supreme Court by friends and foes https://t.co/8aKYuUYGew
Harry Reid. What a legacy. And the simplest way to honor him is to listen to him. https://t.co/I7hcf61MSI
Working in politics is hard. A lot of politicians don’t treat you very well. It’s kind of like waiting tables. I’ve done both, & patrons reveal a lot about themselves in how they treat servers, & pols reveal a lot about themselves in how they treat staff.
Please read this. https://t.co/qT8GeMoBvI
Hallo, here is your unroll: Reid had a theory of politics that was different from other Dem… https://t.co/GTgzOFXTpy Enjoy :) ??
