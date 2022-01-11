Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I did not have this on my fuck 2021 bingo card.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Cillizza, who will never be asked to bring the noodle salad to the mensa picnic…

This fight is for everything.

The math demands it!

I really should read my own blog.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Repub Venality Open Thread: Rand Paul Is Pro-Virus

Repub Venality Open Thread: Rand Paul Is Pro-Virus

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Dr. Fauci didn’t actually use the phrase ‘two-bit grifter’, but you could see he was thinking it…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bex
  • Brachiator
  • Cacti
  • Dan B
  • debbie
  • delk
  • Eolirin
  • Eunicecycle
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HalfAssedHomesteader
  • japa21
  • NotMax
  • RaflW
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      The big thing for me is the doublethink on display. On the one hand, COVID is a gigantic nothingburger, and we shouldn’t be taking the kinds of steps we’re taking to combat it. On the other hand, Dr. Fauci is responsible for millions of deaths from the pandemic. It’s unreasonable to believe both things, but unreasonable has never stopped the Republicans.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      From the morning’s open thread:

      204.
      SiubhanDuinne
      JANUARY 11, 2022 AT 11:13 AM
      Fireworks — again! — between Rand Paul and Dr. Fauci at a committee hearing. I’m sure the clip will be all over the news and internets later.

      I knew the minute it happened it was going to be A Story, and sure enough, it’s led almost every newscast and political Twitter account!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gin & Tonic

      I got a fair amount of pushback here for criticizing the glacial pace of ambassadorial appointments by Biden and Blinken. Well, it gets worse, as they seem committed to appointing hacks when they bestir themselves to move the process.  George Tsunis, whose only apparent qualification is being a campaign donor, is nominated as Ambassador to Greece. In his last appearance before the Senate, when Mr. Tsunis was nominated by Barack Obama to be Ambassador to Norway, he beclowned himself so badly that he withdrew.

      If this were a country to which the US had a history of posting hacks, it would be one thing, but the current Ambassador is the very highly regarded career Foreign Service Officer Gregory Pyatt.

      I know the previous administration did not take diplomatic relations seriously, but I had hoped that would change.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Open thread, but slightly off topic. But really on topic regarding idiot Republicans, though.

      The USPS under DeJoy is just awful. I sent my daughter a box of N95s and KN95s on Friday and it took less that 24 hours to reach Seattle (which is less than 2 hours by truck to her house). Instead of being delivered to her house on Monday, it disappeared from tracking and then was finally scanned . . .  in AUSTIN, TEXAS!

      And oh yeah, we just got the Christmas card she sent to us . . . TODAY! Sigh. 

      There’s a lot of differing opinions here, but on Rand Paul and Postmaster DeJoy, I am pretty sure we all agree.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dan B

      @Gin & Tonic: You’re not the only person upset with this appointment. But Rufus Gifford got the second in command at State and he seems great plus gay.  He’s got charisma in spades.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Don’t know whether anyone here watches Chris Hayes on MSNBC, but I understand Dr Fauci will be his guest sometime during the next hour to talk about (inter alia) his antler-locking today with Rand Paul and Roger Marshall.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eunicecycle

      @Scout211: oh no, not Austin! Because I’m pretty sure there’s a black hole at the post office there. My son lives there and we have a terrible time mailing things to him. They disappear or are returned to us although the mailing is addressed properly. It’s bizarre.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      I’m certainly glad that Dr. Fauci has taken the gloves off.

      Unfortunately, I just don’t think the GOP is ever going to be impacted by any Joseph Welch “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” type moments.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      No no, you see, Senator Paul is just asking questions, to which the American People deserve answers!

      I mean, if Dr. Fauci isn’t making millions of dollars personally by promoting a fake pandemic scare, well then let him prove it, out in the light of day where everyone can see, and not in his secret underground George-Soros-funded Big Pharma / Big Tech elitist hideout, along with Hillary Clinton and the Pelosi Squad!  (I’ve heard they’re holding JFK Jr prisoner there too!)

      Really, if everyone just drank their own urine, instead of paying Big Pharma for their Death Jabs (and don’t talk to me about how they’re free), then we wouldn’t have any of this to worry about!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RaflW

      @delk: Truth is a defense.
      I’m sure the civility brigade will pass out cold from the shock. But I also think that kabuki has lost its impact, what with Margarine Traitor Greene, CO’s Lorena Bobbitt (no, that’s not quite right, is it) and so on.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore:

      The big thing for me is the doublethink on display. On the one hand, COVID is a gigantic nothingburger, and we shouldn’t be taking the kinds of steps we’re taking to combat it.

      Rand Paul and the other right wing idiots have been pushing the “Covid is nothing, we should just return to normal” nonsense since forever. They will continue to do so in hopes of people getting tired of Covid and getting tired of attempts to fight it. Ultimately, they want to get rid of or neutralize public health officials.

      Quebec, for example, recently saw the resignation of their chief health official:

      Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda has resigned after serving as the province’s top health official throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Arruda submitted his resignation in a letter to Premier Francois Legault Monday, which the premier accepted, according to his office.

      In the letter, Arruda said he gave the best of himself as he helped lead the province’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, but that recent comments about the credibility of his and his team’s advice have “eroded the public’s trust and adhesion.”

      It doesn’t matter to these dopes how many people die or suffer from Long Covid. And so, they will keep bringing pointless challenges to Fauci and the CDC.

      On the other hand, Dr. Fauci is responsible for millions of deaths from the pandemic. It’s unreasonable to believe both things, but unreasonable has never stopped the Republicans.

      The right wing nut jobs will play this down or link it to some insane conspiracy theory that suits their purpose.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Anne Laurie

      @japa21: Does anybody know what Paul was talking about when he accused Fauci of politically attacking top epidemiologist.

      Back in October 2020 — when the pandemic was in full spate and there were no proper vaccines — three Radical Free-Thinking Scientists published their Great Barrington Declaration, basically claiming that if ‘we’ would just lock up all the Olds and the Cripples for a few weeks or months, the Youngs could go back to their pre-pandemic freedoms and the magic of Herd Immunity would become universal salvation.  This document was signed by ‘thousands’ of ‘important scientists’, only some of whom were obvious frauds like Dr. Hugh Jarse, Chief Epidemiologist at Fekk U.

      The people actually trying to quench the pandemic reacted to this with the predictable anger & outrage, and of course some of their private messages were selectively edited & leaked.  It’s clear in hindsight that the Geenyus Plan was bullshit on stilts, but its very existence has become a magical talisman, especially among glibertarians like Young Prince Rand — if only we’d had the clearsighted WILL to let the takers & eaters die quickly, think of the Galtian paradise we’d now share!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I got a fair amount of pushback here for criticizing the glacial pace of ambassadorial appointments by Biden and Blinken. Well, it gets worse, as they seem committed to appointing hacks when they bestir themselves to move the process.

      I had not been paying attention to this process. But it seems to be a game of nonsense and double nonsense pushback by GOP asswipes. From a December 15 story,

      President Joe Biden announced two high-profile diplomatic nominations on Wednesday, tapping Caroline Kennedy, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, to be his envoy to Australia and Michelle Kwan, the world-famous figure skater, to be ambassador to Belize.

      The announcements were the latest chapter in the Biden administration’s ongoing effort to install American ambassadors overseas, an effort that has been effectively halted in the Senate by two ambitious Republicans, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

      Hawley seems to want to punish Biden for Afghanistan.

      Apart from this, there is a long practice of some cushy ambassadorships (UK, France, Luxembourg) going to big donors or other VIPs.  Deputies and other folk would be foreign service veterans.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Eolirin

      @Gin & Tonic: I could be wrong, but I was under the impression that the nominated Ambassadors were mostly ceremonial postings and that the career staff did all of the actual work anyway?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      Paul knows just when to start to talking over Dr. Fauci.  It’s like we have a Congress where half the members are all Joe McCarthy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Brachiator: Hawley and Cruz cannot delay a nomination that is not even submitted, as in the case of Ukraine and a host of other countries. And Greece is not typically a country to which a clown is nominated.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.