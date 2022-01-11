Fauci just destroyed Rand Paul, moments ago. Watch this now. pic.twitter.com/nlV8fDl6ov
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) January 11, 2022
Dr. Fauci didn’t actually use the phrase ‘two-bit grifter’, but you could see he was thinking it…
Dr. Fauci to Rand Paul: "I just want to say, I'm actually stunned by the amount of misinformation."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 11, 2022
Dr. Anthony Fauci, in another contentious exchange with Sen. Rand Paul, says Paul's attacks against him "kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children." https://t.co/FAyLHnXdT6 pic.twitter.com/WoQM4vBbd2
— ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2022
Dr. Fauci shuts down Republican Rand Paul: "You just do the same thing every hearing."
"We are here at a committee to look at a virus now that has killed almost 900,000 people … And you keep coming back to personal attacks on me that have absolutely no relevance to reality."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 11, 2022
I don’t condone, defend, or approve of Rand Paul’s neighbor. I’m just saying I understand him.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 11, 2022
TONIGHT: Dr. Anthony Fauci joins @chrislhayes to discuss the latest on Covid-19 and the Omicron variant, as well as his heated exchange with Senator Rand Paul at today’s Senate hearing.
Tune in to @allinwithchris at 8pm ET on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/ryaLDAc7Kt
— MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) January 11, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings