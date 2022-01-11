Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

President Biden Speech on Voting Rights and the Corrupt Attempts to Restrict the Right to Vote at 3:45 ET (LIVE)

President Biden Speech on Voting Rights and the Corrupt Attempts to Restrict the Right to Vote at 3:45 ET (LIVE)

The President will not be mincing words today as he talks about the corrupt attempts to restrict the right to vote – right here in the world’s most prominent democracy.  A democracy, if we can keep it.

Live video of the speech is below the fold.

These speeches are almost always late, so we have a couple of warm-up acts while we wait.

I am thinking of John Lewis and crying.  When Barack Obama spoke at the service for John Lewis, I thought for sure that the filibuster would be waived for the voting rights act.

John Lewis was such a joyous man that my tears led me to search for the video of him dancing.

I had never seen this before.

And of course, our President:

We are getting close to the  Jan 17 date that Schumer set as the deadline for bringing the voting rights act up for a vote.  I think it’s the right move, and the deadline date is just right – Martin Luther King day.

The timing of this big push has been very smart.  Wait until after the holidays, then have a big push and tie it to MLK.

If John Lewis were alive today, there’s no way that we would be in this position.  We are losing so many of our greats.  As we learned over the past 2 years, have to fight that much harder in order to right the ship.  Early speeches by John Lewis and Stacey Abrams were shockingly great in their own right, but even more so because the speakers were so very young.

Who are the young people today that show this same ability to inspire?

Open thread.

    14Comments

    4. 4.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Amanda Gorman is the biggest young person I can think of that meets Lewis-like levels of inspiration.

      Since this is OT- I made the rare move of actually accepting a friend request from a former HS classmate.  She’s a quilter who drew me in when I saw that she has done pieces for George Floyd and a series that had proceeds go to victims of human trafficking.  Turns out she’s very progressive, vocally anti-racist and pretty cool, all around.  She lived almost across the street from me as a kid though we were never very close friends.  Considering how many HS classmates are surely MAGA nowadays (the main reason I mostly avoid them) this was a really nice surprise.

    6. 6.

      Old School

      If John Lewis were alive today, there’s no way that we would be in this position.

      He’d be able to get rid of the filibuster?

    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Alison Rose:

      He was a lovely, lovely man.

      Also, huge Jon Batiste fan here. Will wait until after the Biden/Harris speeches to watch the conversation between Jon and John.

    10. 10.

      Geminid

      I found this too late for the morning thread, on the Twitter feed of the estimable “Black Professor” (@WonderKing82). One of his commenters complained about Stacey Abrams “dissing” President Biden, so another put this up:

          The fight for voting rights takes persistence. As MLK exhorted, “The clock of destiny is ticking out. We must act before it is too late.” Thank you @POTUS, for refusing to relent until the work is finished. Welcome back to Georgia where we get good done.

      @StaceyAbrams, Jan.10 2022

      Mr. Professor is a Hampton University graduate, an educator in a NYC public school, and an ardent defender of Democrats in his spare time. Also, a big Beyonce fan.

    12. 12.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Totally!  I usually dread even looking at a former-classmate’s FB page because the area I grew up is super-white and the odds of them being problematic are substantial.  So it’s nice to find someone who is not only problematic but is actually engaged and trying to do something.  She wants to do a Voting Rights quilt that will detail Republicans’ history of Voter Suppression, which I think is a killer idea.  You can see her work here.

