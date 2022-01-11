The President will not be mincing words today as he talks about the corrupt attempts to restrict the right to vote – right here in the world’s most prominent democracy. A democracy, if we can keep it.

Live video of the speech is below the fold.

These speeches are almost always late, so we have a couple of warm-up acts while we wait.

I am thinking of John Lewis and crying. When Barack Obama spoke at the service for John Lewis, I thought for sure that the filibuster would be waived for the voting rights act.

John Lewis was such a joyous man that my tears led me to search for the video of him dancing.

I had never seen this before.



And of course, our President:

We are getting close to the Jan 17 date that Schumer set as the deadline for bringing the voting rights act up for a vote. I think it’s the right move, and the deadline date is just right – Martin Luther King day.

The timing of this big push has been very smart. Wait until after the holidays, then have a big push and tie it to MLK.

If John Lewis were alive today, there’s no way that we would be in this position. We are losing so many of our greats. As we learned over the past 2 years, have to fight that much harder in order to right the ship. Early speeches by John Lewis and Stacey Abrams were shockingly great in their own right, but even more so because the speakers were so very young.

Who are the young people today that show this same ability to inspire?

