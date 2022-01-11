On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Christopher Mathews

There’s an old saying that Greenland is icy and Iceland is green. That’s fairly accurate – especially if you spend your time near the coast, where a branch of the Gulf Stream flows around Iceland to moderate the temperatures. But venture inland a bit and you’ll find Iceland earns its name …