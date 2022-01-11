On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Christopher Mathews
There’s an old saying that Greenland is icy and Iceland is green. That’s fairly accurate – especially if you spend your time near the coast, where a branch of the Gulf Stream flows around Iceland to moderate the temperatures. But venture inland a bit and you’ll find Iceland earns its name …
The highlands of Iceland. Home of the glaciers – remote, windswept, brutally cold. No one lives here. But there are visitors.
If you want to see the glaciers up close, you need the right set of wheels. Great, big wheels.
A fracture in the heart of Iceland’s second-largest glacier hints at frozen adventures within.
Entering the realm of ice.
Water, water everywhere – but not a drop to drink.
The blue ice of this cave formed when pressure from the sheer weight of the glacier squeezed out even the tiniest bubbles of air, leaving nothing but pure crystalline water.
Moonrise on an unearthly landscape.
