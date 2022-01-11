Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Christopher Mathews – Ice Lands

On The Road – Christopher Mathews – Ice Lands

Christopher Mathews

There’s an old saying that Greenland is icy and Iceland is green. That’s fairly accurate – especially if you spend your time near the coast, where a branch of the Gulf Stream flows around Iceland to moderate the temperatures. But venture inland a bit and you’ll find Iceland earns its name …

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Ice lands 6
Just off road F336, REPUBLIC OF ICELANDDecember 10, 2021

The highlands of Iceland. Home of the glaciers – remote, windswept, brutally cold. No one lives here. But there are visitors.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Ice lands 5
Basecamp Jökull, REPUBLIC OF ICELANDDecember 10, 2021

If you want to see the glaciers up close, you need the right set of wheels. Great, big wheels.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Ice lands 4
Langjökull glacier, REPUBLIC OF ICELANDDecember 10, 2021

A fracture in the heart of Iceland’s second-largest glacier hints at frozen adventures within.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Ice lands 3
Langjökull glacier, REPUBLIC OF ICELANDDecember 10, 2021

Entering the realm of ice.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Ice lands 2
Langjökull glacier, REPUBLIC OF ICELANDDecember 10, 2021

Water, water everywhere – but not a drop to drink.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Ice lands 1
Langjökull glacier, REPUBLIC OF ICELANDDecember 10, 2021

The blue ice of this cave formed when pressure from the sheer weight of the glacier squeezed out even the tiniest bubbles of air, leaving nothing but pure crystalline water.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Ice lands
Langjökull glacier, REPUBLIC OF ICELANDDecember 10, 2021

Moonrise on an unearthly landscape.

