Hot takes are a renewable resource pic.twitter.com/hskBNs71gC — CeaseAndDeceaseHat (@Popehat) January 10, 2022

Bethany Mandel’s job is being a MOMMY, who homeschools. Her side gig, for pin money, is running point for the deranged ideas that her fellow Realistic Conservatives mutter among themselves.

If (usually when) Bethany’s hot takes prove a little too ‘prescient’ for the bulk of us normies on social media, she pulls back in to her safe little bubble — how can you libtards be so cruel to a MOMMY?!? — secure in her husband’s guaranteed lifetime sinecure(s) in the Wingnut Wurlitzer. And her professional fellows take note, and wait for the next opening.

Which is why I usually ignore Mandel’s ‘provocative takes’. But we should have this on the record: She, and the people who run with her, consider 800,000 dead Americans mere collateral damage on the road to FREEEEDUMB!