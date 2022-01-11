Hot takes are a renewable resource pic.twitter.com/hskBNs71gC
— CeaseAndDeceaseHat (@Popehat) January 10, 2022
Bethany Mandel’s job is being a MOMMY, who homeschools. Her side gig, for pin money, is running point for the deranged ideas that her fellow Realistic Conservatives mutter among themselves.
If (usually when) Bethany’s hot takes prove a little too ‘prescient’ for the bulk of us normies on social media, she pulls back in to her safe little bubble — how can you libtards be so cruel to a MOMMY?!? — secure in her husband’s guaranteed lifetime sinecure(s) in the Wingnut Wurlitzer. And her professional fellows take note, and wait for the next opening.
Which is why I usually ignore Mandel’s ‘provocative takes’. But we should have this on the record: She, and the people who run with her, consider 800,000 dead Americans mere collateral damage on the road to FREEEEDUMB!
No amount of optimist on my part about the eventual end of the pandemic mitigates the rage and despair I feel about being stuck in the same country as these fucking people. pic.twitter.com/fp1l1FesZN
— Daniel “dietary course correction” Summers, MD (@WFKARS) January 9, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings