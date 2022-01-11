Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: ‘Grandma Killer’ Mandel Is At It Again

Bethany Mandel’s job is being a MOMMY, who homeschools. Her side gig, for pin money, is running point for the deranged ideas that her fellow Realistic Conservatives mutter among themselves.

If (usually when) Bethany’s hot takes prove a little too ‘prescient’ for the bulk of us normies on social media, she pulls back in to her safe little bubble — how can you libtards be so cruel to a MOMMY?!? — secure in her husband’s guaranteed lifetime sinecure(s) in the Wingnut Wurlitzer. And her professional fellows take note, and wait for the next opening.

Which is why I usually ignore Mandel’s ‘provocative takes’. But we should have this on the record: She, and the people who run with her, consider 800,000 dead Americans mere collateral damage on the road to FREEEEDUMB!

    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      Even if one takes her seriously [which one should not], the distribution of human lifespans is going to following something somewhat like a normal distribution, and even assuming that all these folks lived “well beyond life expectancy”, if we remove them early, that will reduce that same “life expectancy”, since it’s an average.  And hey presto! ISTR we saw reductions in life expectancy these last two years.

      What a maroon.  But also, of course, what a ghoul.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Middlelee

      I just want to slap that nasty bitch.  And on that note I’m shutting down the computer and going to bed with a book. JFC

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sdhays

      I find it hard to wrap my mind around the idea that Fucker Tarlson can go on national television and claim that vaccines make it more likely that you’ll get infected by omicron and he won’t be forced off the air or suffer any legal consequences.

      Is there literally no threshold for lying that makes a person and their network legally liable? Is it because the vaccine can’t sue for libel that makes it possible for him to say this? Can Moderna and Pfizer sue like Dominion? It’s unconscionable.

      I also don’t know how much longer these people can fan the flames like this before some of the violence they’re fomenting blows back on them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      “Republicans don’t lie to be believed. They lie to be repeated.” – LOLGOP

      Meanwhile, …

      Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has defeated Republican Jason Mariner in a special election to fill Florida's vacant U.S. House seat. The seat had been held by Democrat Alcee Hastings, who died last year. https://t.co/70EwcgxmS6

      — The Associated Press (@AP) January 12, 2022

      Good, good.

      (via harrisonjaime)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Benw

      OT I just took the big man for a late night walk. Brrrrr. I don’t know how Hudson does it at 13 degrees F, since he’s not a floofy guy, but cold has never bothered him, sometimes even bounding through single digit temperature walks in the snow!

      Nice stars tonight. Even though the moon was more than 50%, both Orion and Cassiopia were up. The dipper, too, so I could find Polaris, which is always fun.

      Reply

