Four Directions Q & A Tonight at 7:30 Eastern + Zoom on Thursday

Four Directions Q & A Tonight at 7:30 Eastern + Zoom on Thursday

105 Comments

This post is in: ,

OJ Semans, Bret Healy, and Lewis Cohen will join us at 7:30 pm Eastern time this evening to talk about the plans FOUR DIRECTIONS has for 2022.

Four Directions Q & A Tonight at 7:30 Eastern + Zoom on Thursday 2

OJ is the founder and co-Executive Director of Four Directions, along with his wife Barb.  Bret Healy is the COO for Four Directions.  Lewis Cohen is the Finance Director.

OJ was recently featured in the New Republic as one of Democracy’s Heroes, featuring six people who are fighting back against the assault on voting rights.

Please join us for the Q & A tonight at 7:30 pm Eastern – these meetings with Four Directions are always interesting and well received!

They will talk about their plans for Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.  Don’t forget to bring your questions!

OJ, Bret and Lewis will also join us for a ZOOM conversation on Thursday evening at 7:30 pm Eastern time.  If you would like to attend the zoom, please send email to WaterGirl.

    14. 14.

      Baud

      OJ was recently featured in the New Republic as one of Democracy’s Heroes, featuring six people who are fighting back against the assault on voting rights

      Congratulations to you.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bret Healy

      Thank you Water Girl.  Glad to join tonight’s conversation.  And thank you to the Balloon Juice Community for your support of our work.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve lived in Georgia for 35+ years, lived in Michigan for 9 years before that. One of my brothers lives in Arizona, the other in Wisconsin. So I have personal interest in all four target states :-)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MazeDancer

      We have been hoping that we might have helped raise enough money – and certainly we hope to do more – that you might have been able to hire some organizers. Or are planning to do so.

      Is that so? And, if so, what will they do?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Almost Retired

      Maybe I am getting ahead of the program, but I am generally curious about the native American community in Michigan – how large is it, geographical distribution, percent of eligible voters registered, historical turnout etc. .

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bret Healy

      @WaterGirl: Thank you.  I have been working with Barb and OJ from the beginning.  I am the political operator, if you will – having come out of candidate and Democratic Party politics from 1995-2002, mostly working for then Senator Tim Johnson from SD.  I help with the strategy, and the nuts and bolts – and move into the various geo-locations when we are actively running programs.  And, I usually get to threaten the law suits against state and county officials.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Lewis Cohen at Four Directions

      @WaterGirl: We have been raising money for our “core four” states of Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada – with much help from the BJ community. Now we’d like to make serious financial inroads into financing Michigan operations so we can have a comprehensive 5 state approach as we get into 2022.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      banditqueen

      hello Four Directions-thank you for being here this evening–

      What are the most significant barriers to voting in Michigan? Is there a lot of focus on non-presidential elections?

       

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Bret Healy

      @MazeDancer:   Base plans involve first engaging Tribal leaders and analyzing Native voter access.  The communities we are working with have great challenges – the early investments help set the table – but fair monthly pay for a single organizer is roughly $6,000 plus expenses.  We are at the very front end of what will eventually be needed.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Bret Healy

      @banditqueen: The main challenges are the lack of private resources for tribal members – and the unequal distribution of public resources when it comes to elections.  And, of course, the apathy of election officials who simply do not provide the same level of service to Native Americans – whether or not they are aware of their actions.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      banditqueen

      @Bret Healy:  if these are the baseline barriers (which are horrible already), do you see things getting worse given the aggressive anti-voting measures underway this year?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      @Bret Healy:  You guys had numbers for Arizona and Wisconsin… numbers of native people, numbers of people who weren’t registered, etc.

      Is it fair to say that since FOUR DIRECTIONS hasn’t been active in Michigan before, that you are starting from a different place in Michigan.  More to learn about the tribes?  Just starting to make connections?  Or are you further along than that, and I just don’t realize it?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Bret Healy

      @Almost Retired: We have worked with closely the Midwest Alliance of Sovereign tribes in 2019-2020 with our first ever Presidential Candidate Forums in Iowa n August 2019 and in Las Vegas in 2020.  We plan on replicating this approach at the state level, again working with tribal leaders.

      This makes the candidates more responsive to tribal issues and brings media attention to bear.  We also plan to use these events as a training forum for tribal members to participate in the election process at several levels: 1) working as election workers for the state and local officials – a friendly face at the election site; 2) core Four Directions voter registration and get-out-the-vote training; and 3) Four Directions voter protection programs – making sure election officials are doing their job – and making sure no one is interefering with the election processes.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Lewis Cohen at Four Directions

      @WaterGirl: I will say this: funds raised at this stage of the electoral cycle – with some 9 1/2 months until the midterms – go a lot farther and are more meaningful than money raised 1 – 3 months out. In actuality, money raised in January of an election year can be considered its own double match if you will due to the advantageous timing of the raise. So, thank you all again for doing this!!

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Bret Healy

      @WaterGirl: We have worked extensively with Tribal leaders from Michigan Tribes – but this cycle, with a nudge from our good friends in the Ballon Juice community, will be our first fully engaged effort.

      We will go through the same process – full analysis of geography, ballot access, and evaluation of local election officials – figure out the best engagement strategies – then train, train, train, – and find the necessary resources.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Lewis Cohen at Four Directions:

      That’s a really interesting point. Certainly it would be much easier to leverage your funds and do strategic planning early in the year with a nice cushion or commitment. Thanks for pointing that out. So obvious, but I hadn’t thought of it.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      WaterGirl

      @Bret Healy: Glad to hear that!  A lot of us have ties to Michigan, plus it’s such an important state.  With this being an election year for governor, we have to help keep Gretchen Whitmer as gov.

      Plus, I understand there are a couple of other critical races in Michigan this year.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Lewis Cohen at Four Directions

      @SiubhanDuinne: My pleasure. People often overlook that key point. They scramble to give and raise money with 30 – 90 days until an election, overlooking the fact that they no longer have time on their side. Our most effetive campaigns have been launched with time to spare. Out of necessity, however, we put together a good get-out-the-vote operation in Georgia in November, 2020 – January, 2021 – because no one had the heads up that a double Senate runoff would be taking place. If we could do that in less than 60 days with no funds raised and little time, imagine what we could do with funds raised in advance and time not being a pressing issue.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      banditqueen

      @Bret Healy:  Thanks! It’s a big deal this year–getting out the vote and then protecting it from state legislatures that will attempt to find any way at all to negate any result they don’t like.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Bret Healy

      @WaterGirl: Great point on the importance of races for Governor and other state officials – Indian Country spends too much time having to fight wrong-headed efforts by state officials who do not recognize the actual history of the United States.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      H.E.Wolf

      Cante waste nape ciyuzapelo to OJ, Bret & Lewis – so glad that you’re again visiting the blog, and thank you for telling us about the operations side of things. It’s really interesting to hear about the nuts & bolts of your GOTV process.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      WaterGirl

      @Lewis Cohen at Four Directions: MomSense is the person who was the catalyst for the whole Balloon Juice angel thing.

      In a post one night she said she had $100 and was willing to match 10 people who donated $10 each to Voces de la Frontera.  Shortly after that Mousebumples stepped forward with a BJ angel match for Voces, and everything after that is history.

      Living history, I hope, as people continue to come forward with BJ angel matches.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Sure Lurkalot

      So appreciative of Four Directions efforts to give power to these disenfranchised voices and putting our donations to excellent use. Thank you.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      WaterGirl

      Are you still here, OJ?  We have been gabbing away so you haven’t been able to get a word in edgewise, as they say.

      Would you like to fill us in on your big event last July and how things are going on that front?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      MomSense

      @WaterGirl:

      I was wondering if we wanted to reach out to Little Green Footballs and LGM to see if they would like to join in our fundraising shenanigans.  There’s a lot of crossover between the sites and it could increase our donations.
      We could make it a friendly competition or just a team effort.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Bret Healy

      @H.E.Wolf: We appreciate your interest – and support.  Barb and OJ – and all of our team cannot do the work without the support of like-minded folks willing to part with some of your hard-earned money.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      WaterGirl

      @skerry:  Four Directions is making sure that the (hopefully) double-match they are arranging will match everything in the thermometer, starting from when it went up in early December.

      So no BJ angel matches until our official Jan 15 start, but whatever is donated through the thermometer will get whatever match they are able to secure for us.  (Hopefully, double!)

      Reply
    92. 92.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’m thrilled to have a glimpse of what the 4D field organizer(s) will be doing. I volunteer locally with a GOTV organization, and the field organizers are inspiring in their dedication and seemingly boundless energy. I feel more hopeful about the future whenever I interact with them.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Betty

      No questions. I want to say how grateful I am for your important work especially now when the fight for voting rights has become so critical.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      WaterGirl

      @Lewis Cohen at Four Directions: While I was looking for an image to put with tonight’s post, I stumbled across images that appear to be from lots of organizations that are working with the native vote – I saw some Wisconsin Native Vote images and various other groups.

      When I saw them I wondered if the various organizations working for the native vote ever work together.  Or did I come away with the wrong impression after my image search?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Sure Lurkalot: So appreciative of Four Directions efforts to give power to these disenfranchised voices and putting our donations to excellent use. Thank you.

       Well said. What an honor for Balloon Juice to be part of this effort.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      WaterGirl

      @MomSense: I wondered if that was an indication that they didn’t think they had anyone decent to run if Ron Johnson did not.  Which was kind of reassuring because my first thought was that they would run him but had a plan for him to back out close to the election and sub in someone else who couldn’t make it through a whole campaign.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Bret Healy

      @Omnes Omnibus: However, if Native voters vote in Wisconsin similarly to Native voters in Minnesota (and elsewhere) – it is likely that it will be a 9 to 1 vote against Senator Ron Johnson.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      WaterGirl

      @Bret Healy: Is it fair to assume that your work is to identify unregistered eligible voters, register them and get them to the polls?  But that you don’t promote particular candidates or political parties?

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Bret Healy

      @WaterGirl: The Obstacle at Every Turn Report was the result of the Native American Voting Rights Coalition – Four Directions is a founding member of that organization – Also, NARF is a partner of ours in much of the work that we have done – especially over the last 6 years.

      Reply

