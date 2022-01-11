OJ Semans, Bret Healy, and Lewis Cohen will join us at 7:30 pm Eastern time this evening to talk about the plans FOUR DIRECTIONS has for 2022.

OJ is the founder and co-Executive Director of Four Directions, along with his wife Barb. Bret Healy is the COO for Four Directions. Lewis Cohen is the Finance Director.

OJ was recently featured in the New Republic as one of Democracy’s Heroes, featuring six people who are fighting back against the assault on voting rights.

Please join us for the Q & A tonight at 7:30 pm Eastern – these meetings with Four Directions are always interesting and well received!

They will talk about their plans for Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan. Don’t forget to bring your questions!

OJ, Bret and Lewis will also join us for a ZOOM conversation on Thursday evening at 7:30 pm Eastern time. If you would like to attend the zoom, please send email to WaterGirl.