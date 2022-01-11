Stay tuned for tomorrow's press briefing, when Doocy will ask why seatbelt laws have not completely eliminated traffic deaths. https://t.co/nx0FY8cyu1 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 10, 2022





The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing https://t.co/ctaz7lNavn — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2022

US hospitalizations have surpassed last winter's peak. As of Sunday, 142,388 COvid patients were hospitalized nationwide, according to the US Dept of Health & Human Services, surpassing the peak of 142,315 on Jan. 14 of last year https://t.co/wiIoFfIXJD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 11, 2022

Here is the unedited version of Rochelle Walensky's comments, where it's clear that her comments about comorbidities were referring solely to a CDC study of vaccinated people, and not to all "Covid deaths," as ppl like Clay Travis have claimed. pic.twitter.com/Z7oJQv3gem — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 11, 2022

Walensky seems genuinely unaware that there's an information war going on, in which antivaxxers and Covid skeptics will misuse any poorly phrased or unclear or overstate comment to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccines or the seriousness of Covid. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 10, 2022

Private health insurers must cover 8 at-home coronavirus testing kits per person per month. People who provide their insurance information will be able to get the tests w/ no out-of-pocket costs at certain pharmacies. Rule goes into effect Saturday https://t.co/oIlNxSUcDz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 10, 2022

It's also what makes every indoor activity dangerous now. Inside air is like virus soup. I'm staying home. 2/2 — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) January 10, 2022

======

A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Anyang and its 5.5 million residents join Xi’an and Yuzhou in lockdown. https://t.co/egPZs2kT27 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2022

Breakouts and lockdowns in Chinese cities make a risk-free Olympics look unlikely. With less than a month to go until the Winter Games, Chinese officials are racing to extinguish a spate of coronavirus infections, including cases of the #OmicronVariant. https://t.co/2Km8ODs7Pv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 11, 2022

… But there were worrying signs that the Omicron variant had already spread beyond Tianjin. The central Chinese city of Anyang, in Henan Province, reported two local Omicron infections on Monday, traced to a student who had traveled from Tianjin on Dec. 28, spurring concerns that the Omicron variant may have already been circulating in Tianjin for nearly two weeks. Millions of people in the Chinese cities of Xi’an and Yuzhou, in Henan Province, are also currently being confined to their homes following a recent surge in cases of the Delta variant. The outbreaks have concerned officials in Beijing, who are stepping up measures to ensure that the virus does not penetrate the capital city’s already substantial fortifications ahead of the Games. On Monday, the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention called on residents who had traveled to areas with recent flare-ups to report themselves to the authorities. That would include anyone who has been in or passed through Tianjin since Dec. 9. On Monday, Beijing officials also urged residents not to leave during the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Jan. 31. For many of the city’s millions of migrant workers, it is the third year in a row in which the coronavirus has spoiled the weeklong holiday, which is typically their only chance to return home and see loved ones.

Indian health officials investigate laboratory after claims of faulty Covid tests for international passengers https://t.co/ZY2gxzk0gv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 11, 2022

… At least 173 passengers from Rome, and 125 travellers from Milan tested positive on arrival in Amritsar. Thirty of them were tested again at the airport – but only three people tested positive for Covid the second time. Airport officials told BBC Punjabi they have stopped using the services of the lab, SpiceHealth, for now. “If it’s a manufacturing fault, we have to follow certain guidelines. If it’s a human or procedural fault, then we will certainly take action,” airport director VK Seth said… At least 13 passengers who arrived on the flight from Milan and tested positive escaped institutional quarantine. Footage from that day showed ambulances lined up outside the airport to take the infected passengers to hospital as crowds gathered and chaos ensued. Many of the passengers appeared furious, alleging that their positive test results were inaccurate as they had tested negative before boarding the flight… India has so far recorded more than 35 million Covid cases and around 484,000 deaths from the virus.

Japan to maintain strict border restrictions until end of February https://t.co/EhPaSicP03 pic.twitter.com/Z0kdWcN9Xl — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2022

How about a thread of good news for a change. Tokyo, a city of 14 million people, hasn't reported a Covid death in two weeks. Indeed, since the beginning of December, only 4 people have died. https://t.co/KW9T1SdeBk — Gearoid Reidy リーディー・ガロウド (@GearoidReidy) January 11, 2022

All indications from Okinawa seem to suggest that omicron is indeed weaker, and not just (as I half-feared) owing to previous immunity https://t.co/Tk1NrnnvCt — Gearoid Reidy リーディー・ガロウド (@GearoidReidy) January 11, 2022

Hong Kong had a year to vaccinate its elderly — but didn't. Now #omicron is spreading and scores of people are vulnerable https://t.co/yxXPWl1mf0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 11, 2022

for anyone keeping score at home, singapore's omicron wave seems to have peaked after a sharp (relatively… from 150 cases/day to 850 cases/day) increase in late december. does not seem to have made an impact in terms of serious illness and death population here highly vaxxed — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 11, 2022

how vaccinated is singapore? this vaccinated. coulda been the u.s. too, maybe, if it weren't for a whole lot of grifters pushing bad ideas pic.twitter.com/z2lMq1ELT4 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 11, 2022

Breaking: Boosters in Indonesia will be given for free, President Joko Widodo said. The elderly and other vulnerable groups are prioritized. Folks who received their shots six months prior are eligible for the third one. — Stanley Widianto (@stanleywidianto) January 11, 2022

Australia's COVID-19 infections hovered near record levels as a surge of infections caused by the Omicron variant put a strain on hospitals already stretched by staff isolating after being exposed to the virus https://t.co/s6at2ZYVYe pic.twitter.com/1XLi8zo1ZL — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2022

Russia on Tuesday reported 17,525 new Covid-19 infections and a further 783 fatalities. In Moscow, cases jumped 66% over the last 24 hours to 4,635 — the highest number in two months.https://t.co/Jcfj4PGucN — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 11, 2022

Portugal –

The whole picture is even better. pic.twitter.com/fWwH4Md25h — Hell Maestro (@maestro_hell) January 10, 2022

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is calling for a debate in Europe on whether to treat COVID-19 as endemic and to move away from the detailed tracking that the pandemic has required until now to a flu-like monitoring system. https://t.co/GWxG1gK0AD — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 10, 2022

Italy has targeted the unvaccinated with a host of new coronavirus restrictions, with proof of vaccination or recovery from a recent infection required to enter the public transportation system, coffee shops, hotels, gyms and other everyday activities. https://t.co/iEBV5mh7Qd — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 10, 2022

Uganda’s schools have reopened their gates, ending the longest school disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic anywhere in the world. More than 10 million learners were affected by the full or partial shutdowns, which lasted 83 weeks. https://t.co/s4kBDjWwQX — The Associated Press (@AP) January 10, 2022

South African studies suggest Omicron has higher 'asymptomatic carriage' https://t.co/xo7tv5euXj pic.twitter.com/Lo1ccttv3I — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2022

… The studies – one of which was carried out when Omicron infections were surging in South Africa last month and another which resampled participants around the same time – found a far greater number of people tested positive for the coronavirus but were not showing symptoms compared to previous trials. In the Ubuntu study evaluating the efficacy of Moderna’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine in people living with HIV, 31% of 230 participants undergoing screening tested positive, with all 56 samples available for sequencing analysis verified to be Omicron. “This is in stark contrast to the positivity rate pre-Omicron, which ranged from less than 1% to 2.4%,” the researchers said in a statement. In a subgroup of the Sisonke trial evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine, the mean asymptomatic carriage rate rose to 16% during the Omicron period from 2.6% during the Beta and Delta outbreaks. “The Sisonke study included 577 subjects previously vaccinated, … with results suggesting a high carriage rate even in those known to be vaccinated,” the researchers said…

From ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services https://t.co/0KllqzMI6P pic.twitter.com/xxYtbLovWg — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2022

======

Misinformation about Covid-19 tests — including PCR and at-home tests — has spiked across social media in recent weeks. The burst of misinformation threatens to further stymie public efforts to keep the health crisis under control. https://t.co/3gKByPKSzU pic.twitter.com/cF9XYJWbTl — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 10, 2022

I’m Pfizer x3, but if this hold up, I might insist on Moderna for my next booster…

Also, as previously noted, the improved Omicron protection with Moderna booster https://t.co/vRjnlKrFgC — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 10, 2022

======

A pernicious Covid testing scam. Fake tests that are always negative. The scammers also collect your personal information. Outfit operates out of Florida, of course ↓ https://t.co/4pPzJRzA3c — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 11, 2022

Just to be clear. If all adults had vaccinated in the Spring, the pandemic would be over — and we would be concentrating care on a very limited number of breakthroughs & children. https://t.co/PuLw0BdCaq — Nathan Newman 🧭 (@nathansnewman) January 11, 2022