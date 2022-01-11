Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Jan. 10-11

But there were worrying signs that the Omicron variant had already spread beyond Tianjin. The central Chinese city of Anyang, in Henan Province, reported two local Omicron infections on Monday, traced to a student who had traveled from Tianjin on Dec. 28, spurring concerns that the Omicron variant may have already been circulating in Tianjin for nearly two weeks.

Millions of people in the Chinese cities of Xi’an and Yuzhou, in Henan Province, are also currently being confined to their homes following a recent surge in cases of the Delta variant.

The outbreaks have concerned officials in Beijing, who are stepping up measures to ensure that the virus does not penetrate the capital city’s already substantial fortifications ahead of the Games. On Monday, the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention called on residents who had traveled to areas with recent flare-ups to report themselves to the authorities. That would include anyone who has been in or passed through Tianjin since Dec. 9.

On Monday, Beijing officials also urged residents not to leave during the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Jan. 31. For many of the city’s millions of migrant workers, it is the third year in a row in which the coronavirus has spoiled the weeklong holiday, which is typically their only chance to return home and see loved ones.

At least 173 passengers from Rome, and 125 travellers from Milan tested positive on arrival in Amritsar.

Thirty of them were tested again at the airport – but only three people tested positive for Covid the second time.

Airport officials told BBC Punjabi they have stopped using the services of the lab, SpiceHealth, for now.

“If it’s a manufacturing fault, we have to follow certain guidelines. If it’s a human or procedural fault, then we will certainly take action,” airport director VK Seth said…

At least 13 passengers who arrived on the flight from Milan and tested positive escaped institutional quarantine.

Footage from that day showed ambulances lined up outside the airport to take the infected passengers to hospital as crowds gathered and chaos ensued. Many of the passengers appeared furious, alleging that their positive test results were inaccurate as they had tested negative before boarding the flight…

India has so far recorded more than 35 million Covid cases and around 484,000 deaths from the virus.

Portugal –

The studies – one of which was carried out when Omicron infections were surging in South Africa last month and another which resampled participants around the same time – found a far greater number of people tested positive for the coronavirus but were not showing symptoms compared to previous trials.

In the Ubuntu study evaluating the efficacy of Moderna’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine in people living with HIV, 31% of 230 participants undergoing screening tested positive, with all 56 samples available for sequencing analysis verified to be Omicron.

“This is in stark contrast to the positivity rate pre-Omicron, which ranged from less than 1% to 2.4%,” the researchers said in a statement.

In a subgroup of the Sisonke trial evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine, the mean asymptomatic carriage rate rose to 16% during the Omicron period from 2.6% during the Beta and Delta outbreaks.

“The Sisonke study included 577 subjects previously vaccinated, … with results suggesting a high carriage rate even in those known to be vaccinated,” the researchers said…

I’m Pfizer x3, but if this hold up, I might insist on Moderna for my next booster…

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website:
      1174 new cases, 20.6% test positivity
      Deaths now at 1614

      Full vaccination still at 69.4%

      Hospitalizations as of 1/8/22:

      156 cases hospitalized, 69% were unvaccinated
      27 of those cases are in the ICU, 85% are unvaccinated
      19 of the cases in the ICU are intubated, 85% are unvaccinated

      The NYSDOH website: 1128 new cases on 1/10/22

      My sister told me my other nephew now has COVID. It was only a matter of time since he works with a bunch of MAGAts who refuse to be vaccinated. When he did a nose swab it came back negative, but the throat swab came back positive, so I’m guess he’s got Omicron.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Following up on the above (emphasis added).

      Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

      Under the new policy, first detailed to the AP, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit.
      [snip]
      Americans on Medicare won’t be able to get tests reimbursed through the federal insurance plan, but Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program plans are required to cover the cost of at-home tests fully.… Source

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      The Southern Nevada Health District reported nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the count to more than 400,000 since the outset of the pandemic in March 2020.

      The highly contagious omicron variant is raging, with the test positivity rate in Clark County at 28.8%.

      In total, there have been a total of 400,870 cases of the virus in the Las Vegas area, including 7,899 new cases tallied in the weekend report released today. A total of 6,110 positive tests were recorded on Friday, a daily record. Source

      Help me out here; might there possibly have been some sort of, I dunno, large public gathering recently?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Locally,

      Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 3,875 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 147,099 cases.

      No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,105.
      [snip]
      Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 2,761 new cases on Oahu, 348 on Hawaii island, 564 on Maui, 134 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai, nine on Lanai and 48 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.
      [snip]
      The state’s 7-day average infection count is 3,439 and its seven-day average positivity rate is 20.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

      The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 2,509 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 21.8%, state health officials said today.
      [snip]
      The department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard was updated late this afternoon to show that a total of 328 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of today. The total was a correction from a higher number earlier in the afternoon. The updated included 31 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators.
      [snip]
      In a tweet at 9 a.m. today, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said that six of the hospitalized patients are children. Source

      Reply
    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/10 China reported 110 new domestic confirmed (none previously asymptomatic) & 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shaanxi Province reported 13 new domestic confirmed cases. 70 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 1,618 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xi’an reported 13 new domestic confirmed cases (8 mild & 5 moderate), all from persons already under home or centralized quarantine. 70 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 1,594 active confirmed cases in the city. 2 university campuses & 1 sub-district remain at High Risk. 40 sub-districts & 8 communities remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yan’an there currently are 11 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 5 communities, 1 residential compound, 1 village & 1 company remain at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province there currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases in the rest of the province (9 at Xianyang & 1 at Weinan)

      At Yuncheng in Shanxi Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person arrived from Xi’an in Shaanxi.

      Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. Shenzhen municipal authorities has declared that the genetic sequence (which is Delta Variant) of the cluster there does not match that of ongoing outbreaks elsewhere in Mainland China or Hong Kong, nor that of recent imported cases into Shenzhen. They suspect the cluster is seeded by overseas parcels, as the index patient works in international logistics & had recently worked w/ packages from overseas. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 22 active domestic confirmed cases (18 at Dongguan & 4 at Shenzhen) in the province. 1 residential compound & 1 residential building at Shenzhen are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Guangxi “Autonomous” Region there currently are 17 active domestic confirmed (all at Dongxing in Fangchenggang) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Chongzuo) cases in the province.

      Tianjin Municipality reported 10 new domestic confirmed & 11 new domestic asymptomatic cases. Another 14 domestic cases are preliminarily positive. There currently are 34 active domestic confirmed & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all presumed Omicron) in the city, all presumed Omicron, all at Jinnan District. 1 residential building is currently at High Risk. 6 residential buildings are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently are 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 

      At Jiangsu Province there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Nanjing) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Wuxi) in the province.

      At Zhejiang Province 30 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 215 active domestic confirmed cases (spread across Shaoxing, Ningbo, Hangzhou & Jinhua) in the province. A factory & a village at Jinhua are currently at Medium Risk. A factory & a village at Beilun District in Ningbo remain at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining, a quarantine hotel worker.

      Henan Province reported 87 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 386 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 11 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 106 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (none serious or critical). 2 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk. 8 residential compounds & 2 residential buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhoukou there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. Outside of the areas under lock down or w/ movement restrictions (which are larger than the areas designated as Medium Risk), the rest of the city has tested negative in the community in the past 3 rounds of mass screening.
      • At Luoyang there currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Xin’an County. 1 community & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xuchang reported 74 new domestic confirmed cases (200 mild & 34 moderate). This is a major increase from the recent decreasing trend. There currently are 234 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Yuzhou. 1 township, 1 sub-district, 4 villages, 3 residential compounds, 1 community, 1 residential building & a school  are currently at High Risk. All of Yuzhou his currently at Medium Risk (except for the High Risk areas there).
      • Anyang reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both mild), both at Tangyin County. There currently are 26 active domestic cases in the city (all milder, all presumed Omicron). 1 village & 1 school at Tangyin County have been elevated to High Risk. All of the rest of Tangyin County has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 county, 1 village, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building unit are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Xinyang there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both at Gushi County, both returned from Zhengzhou in Henan on 1/3.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, part of the transmission chain from Zhengzhou.

      At Yunnan Province 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed (7 at Dehong Prefecture & 5 at Kunming) & 6 active domestic asymptomatic (4 at Dehong Prefecture & 2 at Sipsongpanna Prefecture) cases in the province.

      At Tongren in Guizhou Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who returned from Jinghong, Sipsongpanna Prefecture in Yunnan.

      Imported Cases

      On 1/9, China reported 82 new imported confirmed cases (8 previously asymptomatic), 39 imported asymptomatic cases, 0 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 27 confirmed cases, 7 Chinese nationals returning from the US, 3 from Canada, 2 each from Germany, Serbia (1 each via Frankfurt & Vienna) & the UK (1 each via Copenhagen & Helsinki) & 1 each from Japan, Benin (via Paris CdG), Mali (via Paris CdG), Nigeria (via Frankfurt), Mexico (via the US), New Zealand, Switzerland & the Ukraine (via Zürich), & 3 US nationals coming from the US
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 16 confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 7 Chinese nationals returning from the US, 2 each from Canada & Qatar (1 each via Amsterdam Schiphol & Muscat) 1 each from Australia, Ecuador (via Miami) & the Ukraine (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & 1 foreign national each coming from Canada & the US; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the US & 1 from Timor Leste
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Ecuador & Saudi Arabia; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Australia & the UK; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 10 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Australia, Canada & the Philippines & 1 from the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol), & an Indian, a Filipino & a Ukrainian crew members off cargo ships
      • Tianjin Municipality – 8 confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 5 Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines & 1 from Italy, no information released yet for the other 2; 5 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese national returning from the Philippines, & 1 each from Congo-Brazzaville (via Paris CdG) & France
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 7 confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), of the 4 new cases 2 coming from Mexico & 1 each from Chad & Egypt; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Spain & 1 from El Salvador
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 5 confirmed & 8 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 2 confirmed case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Laos & Myanmar; 7 asymptomatic cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Laos & 3 from Myanmar; all via land border crossings
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Canada; 1 asymptomatic case, a Singaporean national coming from Thailand
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Austria; 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Suzhou in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan, off a flight that landed at Shanghai
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Pakistan
      • Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Singapore

      Overall in China, 138 confirmed cases recovered (36 imported), 20 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (18 imported) & 8 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 1,370 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 3,458 active confirmed cases in the country (1,130 imported), 21 in serious condition (3 imported), 721 active asymptomatic cases (681 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 45,090 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 1/10, 2,905.638M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 6.608M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 1/11, Hong Kong reported 21 new positive cases (20 suspected to be w/ Omicron Variant), 13 imported & 8 domestic (all traced close contacts). All schools in the city have shifted to remote learning.

      On 1/11, Taiwan reported 70 new positive cases, 58 imported & 12 domestic (including 5 from a cluster at an electronics factory, seeded by a relative of a Taoyuan Airport worker that tested positive).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Those mustering out, please report for debriefing.

      Conscripts in Norway have been ordered to return their underwear, bras and socks after the end of their military service so that the next group of recruits can use them.

      The Norwegian military said Monday that it is struggling with dwindling supplies, in part due to the pandemic. Source

      Reply
    9. 9.

      YY_Sima Qian

      As of noon on 1/11, there is a total of 97 positive cases in Tianjin Municipality (49 confirmed, 15 asymptomatic, 33 yet to be diagnosed; 90 at Jinnan District), w/ half reported this morning that will be included in tomorrow’s data dump. The city is expected to complete the 1st round of mass screening today. Source of the outbreak is yet to be determined, but the index patient (as in 1st discovered) initially developed symptoms on 12/29, & the number of cases that developed symptoms rapidly increased from 1/6 on. The outbreak contains 6 family clusters to date. Other than the 2 index cases reported on 1/8, 3 cases were found from mass screening, & the remaining 92 cases were all traced close contacts or residents in hot zones (under lock down or movement restrictions). Of the 1st 80 cases, 76 cases were fully vaccinated (including 20 boosted), 3 were partially vaccinated, & 1 child was unvaccinated.

      As of noon on 1/11, Anyang in Henan Province reported another 58 positive cases (all mild, all at Tangyin County), to be included in tomorrow’s data dump, 84 cases total (all mild). Apparently there is a major outbreak at a boarding school. 

      As of noon on 1/11, Shenzhen in Guangdong Province reported 8 new positive cases. 4 are traced close contacts of previously reported cases & should have been already under centralized quarantine, while another family cluster of 4 were discovered when 1 member (a salesperson at a Walmart) tested positive during regular screening. A batch of 10 mixed samples from Shenzhen Airport personnels also tested positive, the 10 persons in the batch are being re-tested. One of my team members in Shenzhen received a notification last night indicating that he was at the same place at the same time as a positive case. As such he is required to be tested twice, 48 hrs apart, but no movement restrictions otherwise. All members of our office are working from home. Another of my team members live in Guangzhou, but normally travels to Shenzhen during weekdays. He is staying at Guangzhou working from home for the time being, too.

      1 of my wife’s university students had returned from Zhengzhou in Henan Province to Wuhan a couple of weeks ago, on 12/28. At the time, all areas of Zhengzhou were at Low Risk, following the previous outbreak there in Oct. – Nov. When the new outbreak at Zhengzhou was discovered at the beginning of Jan., she was placed under centralized quarantine in Wuhan. While nearing the end of her centralized quarantine, contact tracers determined that she had taken the same high speed rail (different carriage) as the Omicron case that traveled from Tianjin to Anyang in Henan on 12/28 (seeding the Omicron outbreak there). As such, she was deemed an F1 close contact, & all of her dorm roommates were deemed F2 close contact & were sent to centralized quarantine, as well (but only for a couple of days, until 14 days has passed since their last contact w/ her). 2 dorm buildings were locked down this morning & all students tested. By noon all results were negative & the lock down was lifted.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A pernicious Covid testing scam. Fake tests that are always negative. The scammers also collect your personal information. Outfit operates out of Florida, of course ↓

      At least Tony the dog is getting some nice tips.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will require staffers to have received a COVID-19 booster shot to be able to work from its US offices, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Meta had already said that US office employees would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when they returned to the office, but beginning March 28th, they’ll also need proof of a booster vaccine, Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton confirmed to The Verge. The company is also delaying its full office reopening until March 28th, pushing back a return that had been previously set for the end of this month.
      [snip]
      Other big tech companies have also recently shifted their office reopening plans. Apple indefinitely delayed its return to work in December, pushing back a previously-set February 1st reopening. Google had planned to keep in-office work voluntary until today, January 10th, but the company pushed that back in December, saying it would wait until 2022 to make more return to office plans. Microsoft gave up predicting an office reopening date in September, and Amazon announced in October that it would let individual teams decide when they would return to offices. Source

      Reply
    12. 12.

      New Deal democrat

      While the nationwide news in the US continues to be awful, there are increasing signs that the Omicron wave has peaked in most of the jurisdictions hardest hit early, including NY, NJ, PR, DC, OH, and IL. Among the States hit early, only HI continues to increase. Similarly, in Canada the hardest hit province, Quebec, has peaked. So the sliver of good news is that the national peak is perhaps only a week or so away.

      Internationally the U.K. and Portugal have peaked as well, while Denmark and Israel still show increases.

      Hospitalizations made another record in the US, ICU admissions increased, and deaths increased slightly again.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      @NotMax:

      Americans on Medicare won’t be able to get tests reimbursed through the federal insurance plan

       

      That statement is very unclear but I am making the assumption that Medicare Part D plans will cover the cost of the in-home COVID tests like they do for all medications and many vaccinations that Medicare doesn’t cover. Part D plans are private health insurance plans, not federal insurance plans. Hopefully, this will be clarified in the next day or so by all of our Part D plans.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      O/T, but I have to start work and it looks like I’ll miss the morning thread, so I’m sharing this happy news and hoping it’s just the first of many similar actions:

      JUST IN:

      North Carolina voters file lawsuit to disqualify Madison Cawthorn from running for office ever again.

      Splendid.
      — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) January 11, 2022

      Reply

