Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Just a few bad apples.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This really is a full service blog.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Cillizza, who will never be asked to bring the noodle salad to the mensa picnic…

I’m going back to the respite thread.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The willow is too close to the house.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

It’s been a really long fucking year.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Antigen testing and administrative burden

Antigen testing and administrative burden

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: ,

The Biden Administration now requires insurers for fully insured plans to reimburse individuals for up to eight tests per month.  Dr. Valerie Lewis of UNC makes an excellent point last night:

 

Reimbursement is an administrative burden nightmare. Receipts will be required. There may be requirements for prescriptions. Cash needs to be fronted and then payments will be received via check or direct deposit several weeks to months later.

This is an obstacle course that will lead to predictable and disparate fall-off from people either trying and failing to get reimbursed or looking at the obstacle course and saying “fuck it.” We know that administrative burden is most heavily borne by individuals with low incomes, complex lives, low education and likely to be heavily minoritized (in an international and American contexts). People like my wife and I who are overly educated professionals who are good at navigating complex bureaucracies because this is what we do for a living and have been trained to do for our entire lives will figure out how to get reimbursed. People earning $20,423 and have a kid at home because school is closed because seventy percent of the teachers are either sick, in isolation or on quarantine and whose boss is demanding that they come in for an extra overnight shift tomorrow are far more likely to not succeed in getting a $50 or $100 reimbursement check approved — if they could ever afford to front the $50 or $100 to buy a few boxes of tests.

Antigen testing is primarily intended to provide public externalities. There are a few treatments which are reliant upon early identification where the gains of an early positive test can be captured by the individual taking the test. However, the primary purpose for antigen testing is to identify people without symptoms early enough so that future chains of infection can be broken before other people are infected.

Reimbursement is an attempt by the government to pay for some of the externalities that we want and need to generate. However given the administrative burden, take-up will be fairly light and non-uniform.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • Central Planning
  • daveNYC
  • Gin & Tonic
  • narya
  • Old School
  • Phylllis
  • sab
  • TheOtherHank
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    9. 9.

      narya

      As I said at the end of the last thread: FQHCs (community health centerrs) are soon going to be able to order lots of at-home tests. Free to health centers, free to patients! So folks who can’t afford to buy tests should check with their local health centers!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Dave explained how reimbursement complicates uptake rather well, so that goes to the “easily implemented” question. Logistics is irrelevant since insurance companies aren’t going to be involved in delivering tests either.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      @Old School: My guess is no, or they would have done it. If you are forced to co-govern with an anti-government partner ( GQP) what you get is lots and lots of friction that interferes with smooth governance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Two different issues.  One is the logistics the administration has to deal with to implement a different policy vs. this policy, the other is the logistics involved in getting reimbursements under this policy.

      Implementing this policy may have been easy for the administration to do quickly, as opposed to the free test for everyone by mail proposal.  I don’t know, and everything I’ve seen about it is just conclusory statements about how much better it would be to have free tests by mail.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yarrow

      Reimbursements are a pain. I’m in the middle of dealing with a reimbursement issue for my dad. Been working on it since September. Took until just before Christmas for me to get all the documentation and make the required phone calls so I could understand what needed to be done. It’s going to take me a full day to do the actual work because I have to go through six months of EOBs, make copies of everything and match them up, which is why I haven’t got to it yet. Oh, and they also said mail it, don’t fax it, so I have to spend money to send it in. So many obstacles at every step. It’s easy to see why people wouldn’t do it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Old School

      @sab: That’s what I assume as well, but I was hoping David would chime in with whether a system other than reimbursements could have been implemented, but he seems to have not stuck around this morning.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      TheOtherHank

      Flashback to all the computer gear sales that were implemented via rebates. I hated those, and I hate this. Means testing and paperwork bullshit are ways to say you did a good thing without actually having to do the good thing. And then you get to act surprised when people think you didn’t make their life better.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Yarrow

      Seems to me there could be some version of a “prescription” people could print or pick up at the pharmacy, which then would dispense their free Covid test. Most people know how to go to a pharmacy.  The pharmacies could just have a bunch of “prescriptions” that would have the code on them. The pharmacy has the person’s insurance information and they’d send it in that way.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      KaiserHealthNews:

      White House Directs Private Insurers To Cover Most At-Home Covid Test Costs

      Under guidance issued by the Biden administration yesterday, providers must shoulder the costs for up to 8 rapid antigen tests per month starting Jan. 15. Insurers can work with preferred pharmacies or retailers to directly cover over-the-counter test kits or reimburse beneficiaries after purchase.

      (Emphasis added.)

      Presumably CVS-Caremark will do the former, and that would presumably pressure all the other pharmacies to do the same. We can hope anyway.

      We’ll see!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      daveNYC

      Getting reimbursed for a COVID test is going to be as easy or hard as the insurance company wants it to be. I’m sure this will go swimmingly.
      Since the insurance companies will have to do work to process the reimbursement requests, I don’t think it’s beyond the realm of possibility for the administration to have required insurance companies to cover the costs of the tests up front instead of having the patients eat the cost and then fill out paperwork to get their money back.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Central Planning

      Does anyone know if the 8 tests are 8 single tests or 4 boxes that have 2 tests each?

      Are the tests covered regardless of the type of insurance? I have a high deductible plan which just reset so I generally pay for all healthcare for a few months.

      Finally, are there places that accept unopened test kits? If I don’t need them, I’m happy to get them and donate them to a local charity. Maybe something like a homeless shelter.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      daveNYC

      @Another Scott: Would they though?  They’ll just do the math as to which process costs them less money and go with that.  And I’m pretty sure that covering the cost of tests at the time of purchase will be more expensive.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.