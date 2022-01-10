Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

People are complicated. Love is not.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

No one could have predicted…

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

I did not have this on my fuck 2021 bingo card.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Good luck with your asparagus.

I really should read my own blog.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Open Thread: Act Of Kindness

Open Thread: Act Of Kindness

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Open Thread: Act Of Kindness

”Red Piano Ballroom Ensemble” (1996) © Eldzier Cortor / Artists Rights Society (ARS)

On display at the MFA in Boston until January 17 – Black Histories, Black Futures Exhibit

If you guys think it’s a good idea, I would like to devote one post a week to good news stories. And I mean really good news stories – not some political win or some indictment – just straight-up acts of kindness.

But if it’s something you think is a good idea, I’ll need your help. As in, send me good news stories!

Let me know what you think in the comments.

And because I know my audience, I would like you to behold Trixie and Scout’s feet side-by-side. My 4 yr old vs my 14 week old.

Open Thread: Act Of Kindness 1

We went to the vet today and had a little weigh-in:

Trixie – skinny butt that she is, weighed in at 39.6 lbs and she looks like I never feed her, LOL
Scout at 14 weeks was 26 lbs
Bixby at 14 weeks was 36 lbs and he was a chunk.

Her feet are almost the size of Scout’s. I’m pretty sure this is how Clifford the Big Red Puppy started out. Also, if she grows into those feet, I’m going to need a bigger car…

Open thread + give me your thoughts on a kindness post once a week

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Benw
  • eclare
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HumboldtBlue
  • LeftCoastYankee
  • Leslie
  • Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Steeplejack
  • Steve in the ATL
  • TaMara (HFG)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      I could swear this same thing was proposed here previously and kind of fizzled out.

      Not that there’s anything inherently wrong with the idea.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Benw

      Not to worry. Trixie’s feet will shrink to normal size soon and you’ll have a perfectly normal dog. I’m pretty sure that’s how puppies work.

      I’m all in for news about good stuff and will do my best to find some stories.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TaMara (HFG)

      All right, I have to get the animals all set for the night, but I’ll check back and see what the verdict is.

      Again, email me good news stories if you’re on board.

      whats4dinnersolutions (at) live (dot) com

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      Kindness is good.

      Speaking of which, I don’t think that I’ve seen “kindness” around here in a while…

      Our Sophie had (relatively) huge feet but only ended up around 50 pounds.  No Great Dane genes in her, though.  You indeed might have a Clifford in your future!  :-)

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Leslie

      Big yes for good news stories. I am sitting here stroking that senior kitty’s fur through my screen. 😍😭❤️

      Reply
    18. 18.

      LeftCoastYankee

      “Also, if she grows into those feet, I’m going to need a bigger car saddle”.  Fixed it for you.

      Great idea on the good news posts.  There’s more of it than bad, but it’s less dramatic, so making an effort to call it out is a great idea.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.