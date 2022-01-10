NEW: President Biden and VP Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta on TUESDAY to deliver remarks about the "urgent need" to pass voting rights legislation and stop "corrupt" attempts to restrict ballot access, WH says. https://t.co/pq6Ls5JwGq

… “Right now, in state after state, new laws are being written — not to protect the vote, but to deny it; not only to suppress the vote, but to subvert it; not to strengthen or protect our democracy, but because the former president lost,” the president said from the Capitol’s Statuary Hall Thursday.

“It’s wrong. It’s undemocratic. And frankly, it’s un-American,” Biden said in his speech, which neither called Trump out by name nor suggested any remedies to a Republican endeavor he has regularly described in apocalyptic terms…

Biden has revisited the theme of voting rights since taking office, but began a fresh push on the issue last month as his Build Back Better legislation stalled, one of several progressive priorities he wasn’t able to deliver in the past year. His speech on Thursday harked back to his rhetoric about Trump during the 2020 campaign, urging voters to see the election as a stark choice, not a referendum, something some Democrats says could help them in the midterms.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki later made clear Tuesday’s remarks would center on calling for passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, both stalled in the Senate because of GOP opposition and the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome. To date, Biden has not had enough Democratic support to change Senate rules, which requires all 50 members of his party to band together…