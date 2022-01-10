Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Moving Forward, Regardless of the Haters

Monday Morning Open Thread: Moving Forward, Regardless of the Haters

… “Right now, in state after state, new laws are being written — not to protect the vote, but to deny it; not only to suppress the vote, but to subvert it; not to strengthen or protect our democracy, but because the former president lost,” the president said from the Capitol’s Statuary Hall Thursday.

“It’s wrong. It’s undemocratic. And frankly, it’s un-American,” Biden said in his speech, which neither called Trump out by name nor suggested any remedies to a Republican endeavor he has regularly described in apocalyptic terms…

Biden has revisited the theme of voting rights since taking office, but began a fresh push on the issue last month as his Build Back Better legislation stalled, one of several progressive priorities he wasn’t able to deliver in the past year. His speech on Thursday harked back to his rhetoric about Trump during the 2020 campaign, urging voters to see the election as a stark choice, not a referendum, something some Democrats says could help them in the midterms.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki later made clear Tuesday’s remarks would center on calling for passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, both stalled in the Senate because of GOP opposition and the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome. To date, Biden has not had enough Democratic support to change Senate rules, which requires all 50 members of his party to band together…

      OzarkHillbilly

      Blech.

      eta, in the not blech file is the arrival of my new camera and a whole shitload of exotic wood from my eldest son’s friend who had a hoarder father who had a habit of buying tools and hardwoods that he neither needed nor had any plans for. Not sure where I’m gonna put it, but I’ll find a spot.

      RSA

      “Just get vaccinated” is the pandemic equivalent of the “just vote” response to fascism

      I’m reminded of Nancy Reagan’s comparable “Just say no”, which had quite a different reception.

      Kay

      I’m going to the state-wide Board of Elections educational event in Columbus Friday. It’s for Board of Elections members and employees and lawyers (and voting system contractors- lots and lots of contractors). It’s annual and I’ve attended in prior years. I’ll be interested to see the extent to which the Trump cult have infected (infiltrated) county Bds of Elections members and employees. I attended poll worker training the last cycle and there were lots and lots of conspiracy theory inspired questions by the GOP pollworker trainees. This is management, so we’ll see if it reaches up the ranks, and to what extent.

      NotMax

      Taking on the Axis.

      Governor David Ige signed a supplemental proclamation that extends the emergency relief period for conditions created by the overpopulation of axis deer in Maui County.

      Weather conditions and unexpected delays in shipments of critical mitigation materials continue to delay the state’s effort to manage the axis deer population on Maui, according to the governor.

      The deer have been encroaching onto active runways at the Kahului Airport, creating unsafe conditions for aircraft landings and take-offs, according to state officials. Source

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: Oh yeah. If you ever get a deep gouge from careless appliance delivery people or inattentive tenants, it will come in handy.

      eta: it should be from the same milling run which is the only sure way to know for sure it matches up size wise. Keep it in a dry location.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      Ohio has equal numbers of R’s and D’s on each Bd of Election by statute (there’s also a provision for independents to serve, and they do) so it’s not “nonpartisan”, it’s “bipartisan”, which IMO works better than claiming “nonpartisan” and then people gaming that. It’s nice because I’ve been before, when maybe 20-30% of the GOP entertained conspiracy theories about elections. See if it’s spread to the people who actually run them.

      JML

      @Betty Cracker: Finally, Amy K has taken on an issue and shown leadership for something that’s not clearly and broadly popular and where the outcome is still in doubt. If she’d done more of this years ago, she would have had a better time of it when she tried running for president. It’s about time.

      (I’ve never been all that wild about Amy K; know too many backroom stories from her former staff. But it’s good she’s using her popularity and standing for something that really matters)

      satby

      I see from headlines on the Guardian UK site that Bernie is back to flapping his gums and dissing Democrats again. Must be an election year.

