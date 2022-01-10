Today, the 117th Congress begins its second year.
We've got quite the to-do list before us:
Voting rights.
Affordable childcare.
Expanded health care.
Aggressive climate action.
An extended Child Tax Credit.
And more.
Let's get to work.
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 10, 2022
Five years ago during my Farewell Address, I asked you to believe in your ability to bring about change. Since then, many of you have answered the call – starting nonprofits, organizing around important issues, and running for office yourselves. pic.twitter.com/Mz2JqQ2gPc
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 10, 2022
I wanted to share some of those stories, and also hear about the work you’ve been doing to create change: https://t.co/KhjWS3bFGo
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 10, 2022
If you prefer ‘rantspirational’, Chris ‘Mad Bitcher’ Cillizza is your guy:
Half as many opportunities to tell people to drink bleach. A real shame. https://t.co/9CxFsqFkQK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2022
