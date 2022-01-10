Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Readership Capture

Monday Evening Open Thread: Readership Capture

by | 44 Comments

If you prefer ‘rantspirational’, Chris ‘Mad Bitcher’ Cillizza is your guy:

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      We’ve got quite the to-do list before us:

      Voting rights.
      Affordable childcare.
      Expanded health care.
      Aggressive climate action.
      An extended Child Tax Credit.
      And more.

      I don’t know when the fuck he’s going to find time to hang out with us and talk about his book.

      :-)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MisterForkbeard

      The last one is nuts. Trump was famous for giving lots of insane and useless press conferences. Why would Biden want to emulate any of that?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Several years back, Charlie Pierce said this:

      When the Smithsonian opens its American Museum of Feckless Journalism, the Cillizza exhibit is going to be right there in the lobby, across from the statues of Maureen Dowd and David Brooks.”

      I swear he’s giving Mrs Greenspan and most of NPR’s political team (and a host of others to numerous to name) a run for their money in terms of the highest tumbrel number.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Urza

      Biden should most definitely tell the nuts NOT to drink bleach, Ivermectin, viagra, strychnine, polonium, arsenic and cyanide to cure and prevent disease, and definitely not all at once in massive doses.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Poe Larity

      (CNN)As Los Angeles students and staff prepare to return to school Tuesday, about 62,000 have tested positive for Covid-19, school district data show

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lapassionara

      How did Chris Cilizza get to be someone people even care to listen to? Seriously? He has no deep intelligence, no impressive vocabulary, no obvious learning that qualifies him as a pontificator. Help me out here . . .

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      The first month of Trump’s press conferences were him repeating his inaugural audience was larger than any in history, until the media gave up. Or gave in, one of those.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Starboard Tack

      @Lapassionara: Reminds me of something somebody said way back, that voting for Papa Bush was like rooting for an incessant whine to win a noise contest. That’s what Cilizza sounds like.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Quinerly: Wow.  And even the Russkies are pushing that the Capitol security guard (secret service?) was black who shot that terrorist trying to climb through that broken window.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      Cillizza and his ilk have a vastly overinflated view of their own importance, and one of the ways that manifests is in thinking that asking Tough Questions at a Presidential press conference counts as real journalism. It doesn’t, any more than quoting anonymous sources looking to plant a story counts as investigative reporting.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      scav

      They drink their own urine and return to their own vomit. “Do you see a man who is wise in his own eyes? There is more hope for a fool than for him.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      brendancalling

      I have long considered it an injustice that Chris Cillizza has a job. He’s an utter piece of shit, a man with lower morals than sewage, the very definition of “unserious” and “feckless.”

      If I had my way, he’d be packed into a rocket and launched into the sun. The worst part is the unctuous skid mark managed to reproduce, which is a tragedy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mike in NC

      Let’s pretend that the nation is poorer for not having been blessed with a Donald Trump Farewell Address. Of course he never planned on leaving in the first place.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      BC in Illinois

      People type LOL, and very often I doubt whether they actually laughed out loud.

      This made both me and Mrs BC laugh out loud.

      One out of three

      Trump supporters

      are just as stupid

      as the other two.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

      @brendancalling:

      I have long considered it an injustice that Chris Cillizza has a job. He’s an utter piece of shit, a man with lower morals than sewage, the very definition of “unserious” and “feckless.” 

      If I had my way, he’d be packed into a rocket and launched into the sun. The worst part is the unctuous skid mark managed to reproduce, which is a tragedy.

      Sun has a capital “S”!  Has no one learned anything from my desire for numerous piles of trash to throw themselves into the Sun? :)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      hueyplong

      Why on earth would we want them to stop drinking their own urine?

      And the best part is that the easiest way to get them to pissguzzle is to tell them not to do it, with a dollop of condescending and elitist inferences that they’d be stupid to do it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      James E Powell

      @Poe Larity:

      As Los Angeles students and staff prepare to return to school Tuesday, about 62,000 have tested positive for Covid-19, school district data show

      Today we had the big faculty zoom to discuss all this. We still do not know how many students will show up tomorrow, but we expect our numbers to be down about 20%. This is for both students who have tested positive and students who have not yet tested.

      Faculty is another matter. They did not share numbers, but warned that we would be short of people. We have no building & grounds staff.

      Could be an interesting opening week.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      James E Powell

      @Lapassionara:

      How did Chris Cilizza get to be someone people even care to listen to?

      If memory serves, he made hating Hillary his brand. Naturally the entire press/media world adored that.

      He’s like a lot of our current press/media people & I don’t mean just the ones I despise. He adds nothing to the discourse. He provides nothing of value, but for some reason gets a job.

      Reply

