Monday Afternoon Open Thread

Looks like we could use an open thread.

In case you missed this from Subaru Diane… she is definitely our BJ poet laureate!

BALLOON JUICE TURNS TWENTY

Balloon Juice is really as good as it gets
(Come for the politics, stay for the pets)

Sometimes it's cheerful and sometimes it's rude
(Come for the animals, stay for the food)

It's for excellent jackals — plus assholes and dicks
(Come for the recipes, stay for the flicks)

It's for interests, hobbies, and fun of all sorts
(Come for the movie nights, stay for the sports)

It is run by a fellow who doesn't wear pants
(Come for the football and stay for the plants)

It's for brilliant professors and every-day loons
(Come for the gardens and stay for the tunes)

We argue the redistribution of wealth
(Come for the music and stay for the health)

So many smart people! So many good deeds,
So many great outcomes we planted as seeds.
This place fits as comfortably as an old glove,
So come to Balloon Juice and stay for the love.

I love this so much!  Open thread.

      Ohio Mom

      @WaterGirl: Smitten Kichen's roast chicken and cabbage. The noodles are holding everything up, needs another eight minutes.

That is a fabulous bit of verse. Bravo, S.D.!

      That is a fabulous bit of verse. Bravo, S.D.!

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      For the first time ever, in 6 years, my little Henry chose to be in the other room all by himself, rather than in the room I am in.  I wonder if it's something I said?

    13. 13.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      This poem is sooooo good!  And I love Subaru Diane.  Should't the story of how she got that name be in the 20th Anniversary stories?

    16. 16.

      dexwood

      @WaterGirl: I don't remember a story, but I have a memory of a regular calling her Subaru Diane when that person couldn't remember how to spell her nym. Others picked it up and rolled with it.

    22. 22.

      germy

      There was a young man named Cole
      Who played an important role
      He unleashed some jackals
      To laugh, moan and cackle
      And chase away every last troll.

    24. 24.

      VeniceRiley

      Lovely!
      Hunkered down at work. I don't have anything interesting to say or share really. Been watching cooking shows in my downtime. Anyone watching Alex Cornacelli's (sp?)new show? It's more in the hardcore serious iron chef type than then fun whimsy of Bobby Flay or Guy's Grocery Games.

    26. 26.

      Old School

      @Cowgirl in the Sandi:

      Shouldn’t the story of how she got that name be in the 20th Anniversary stories?

      The question I’ve always had is whether she likes being called “Subaru Diane.”

      But I agree is that she’s a treasure.

    28. 28.

      stinger

      SiubhanDuinne, what a perfectly constructed poem — meter, rhyme, transitions — love it!

Also, good job, Poe Larity!

      Also, good job, Poe Larity!

    36. 36.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Oh wow, thanks, everybody — to WG for front-paging my doggerel and to all who said such nice things about it.

      I have no recollection of who first turned SiubhanDuinne into Subaru Diane, but I always thought it was cute. Could very well have been Stuck.

    46. 46.

      germy

      I sat in an "undisclosed location" at the Capitol with Jim Jordan for 8 hours after the insurrection. I watched him on the phone for hours, calm and collected while other members of both parties were panicked and in shock. What is he hiding? https://t.co/YzxzKkKUA5

— Hank Kronick (@Hankkronick) January 10, 2022

      — Hank Kronick (@Hankkronick) January 10, 2022

    56. 56.

      Poe Larity

      @SiubhanDuinne: I've never had success at poetry, except Vogon. Had a college roommate who had a breakup, bought a book of depressing poetry and then highlighted the worst of it. Somehow it ended up in my box and it took years before I threw it out.

So other than here, I associate it with the sad.

      So other than here, I associate it with the sad.

    63. 63.

      Waldo

      Latest New Yorker podcast is about how we are headed for a 2nd civil war.

      I guess it’s good that they’re recognizing the threat. The bad news is they conclude that the only people who can defuse the threat are Republican leaders.

      So, yeah, arm yourselves.

    65. 65.

      The Dangerman

      @raven: I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen a better football game than last night’s Chargers and Raiders. And why hasn’t the Chargers Coach been fired yet for that last timeout? Good grief.

      Anyway, I want another good game tonight,   i.e. getting beat down like they were a few years ago against (I don’t remember). I’m greedy that way.

    66. 66.

      Tony Jay

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I have a stinking cold and a gummy scratched eye and generally feel pretty low, so thanks for this verse, it’s a literary nurse, I feel better, I thought you should know.

    69. 69.

      raven

      @hilts: This is not in anyway to be negative but I had no idea who he was when people started posting about him dying. Then again lots of people here never heard of Nanci Griffith or Commander Cody.

    71. 71.

      narya

      @VeniceRiley: Guarnachelli is the spelling :-). I'll check out the show; I find her interesting–she obviously has the cooking chops, but a lot of what she's done more recently doesn't necessarily display that.

    74. 74.

      Winston

      So last week, I was taking a nap and fell off the couch and landed on my face. Yes I had been drinking. Recovered enough to call 911 which responded and hauled me to the ER. 11 stitches above my right eyebrow and a CT said I had  a something something brain damage bleeding thing and I still remember nothing about it. I' m better now and somewhere along the line someone relieved me of 160 dollars. I called to file complaints with the Hospital and police about the theft.

    75. 75.

      raven

      @The Dangerman: We lost in the 2017 National Championship after winning the greatest Rose Bowl ever. We had sacked Tua and it was 2nd and 26 and he hit future Heisman winner DaVonta Smith for the win in  OT.

    80. 80.

      The Dangerman

      @raven: yeah, that was a WTF was he thinking, too, but the timeout cost him the playoffs. NFW was Oakland gonna try a 50 yard field goal (a block and a run back for TD would have been Joe Pizarcek The Sequel)

I'm sure I screwed up Joe's last name. Shoulda been named Smith.

      I’m sure I screwed up Joe’s last name. Shoulda been named Smith.

    82. 82.

      frosty

      @raven: @The Dangerman:  Good luck to your DAWGS!! There was a moment last night when the @#$% Steelers* could have been knocked out but the damn Raiders decided to win the game instead of tie.

      (Wrong league, I know)

      *Ravens fan here. 8-1 then 0-8 so 8-9 for the season? Argghh. As a friend said yesterday, time to change it up and be disappointed by the Orioles.

    88. 88.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Baud@Omnes Omnibus: apologies—I realize now that my statement made you feel like failures.  To clarify, as long as I have posted here I have felt unworthy, inadequate, and unwelcome.   I'll now seek solace in my bottle of fine wine, a 2022 Charles Shaw.

    93. 93.

      Steve in the ATL

      For anyone who digs a superstoned guy playing some Omnes/Baud style bluegrass gitfiddle, I give you Billy Strings's "Dust in a Baggie", loosely based on the life of Subaru Diane

    94. 94.

      frosty

      @Steve in the ATL: I don't recognize that name. Lamar Jackson, who is worth watching win or lose, was out the last four games. The second QB, Tyler Huntley, was almost as good a scrambler, but a little bit slower. Coach Harbaugh, asked if he would have to change up the game plan with Jackson out, said nah, Huntley's the same kind of player, we're good.

They lost three of their last games by one point. Arrgghh again!

ETA: compared to most blog posters, including yours truly, you're not old, whippersnapper!

      They lost three of their last games by one point. Arrgghh again!

      ETA: compared to most blog posters, including yours truly, you’re not old, whippersnapper!

    95. 95.

      CarolPW

      @raven: Nanci's death was really hard, even though I didn't even know her name except I knew her songs and loved them. Way too many musical, TV, film and stage artists lost over the last few years.

    98. 98.

      Gin & Tonic

      And I want a "waterproof" "ironclad" "bulletproof" guarantee Russia will end its occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian territories, will never invade Ukraine or Georgia again and will stop its efforts to undermine democracy in Ukraine & Georgia. https://t.co/WbDdTvlLco
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 10, 2022
      — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 10, 2022

