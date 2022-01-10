Hey, wanna see how a 1960 Soviet comic imagined the year 2017?

— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) January 8, 2022

While his American puppet rants about revolution from his Miami dacha, Vladimir Putin nurses his own dreams of vengeance…

Are they still eagerly awaiting the day when they'll get Alaska back or has reality set in? — (((Daniel Timm))) (@dtimm53217) January 8, 2022

Putin's favorite band is Lyube, practitioners of gangster/patriotic pop. Their most popular song is "Alaska", which commands America to return it or else.

It also blames Catherine the Great for selling it, despite its happening 70 yrs after her death. Because women, I guess. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) January 8, 2022

Here are some more.

Don't play the fool, America

You're probably bored overseas

Siberia and Alaska are but two coasts

Broads, horses, expanse of the road (Alaska is not near Siberia. This song is as geographically illiterate as it is historically and grammatically) — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) January 8, 2022

It seems like a bad satire to my American ears, but there’s a certain logic to Lyuba as the Russian version of Toby Keith’s We’ll put a boot in yer ass, it’s the American way...