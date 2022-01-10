Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This really is a full service blog.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This fight is for everything.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The math demands it!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I did not have this on my fuck 2021 bingo card.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Late Night Open Thread: Dreams of A Failed Global Tyrant

Late Night Open Thread: Dreams of A Failed Global Tyrant

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , ,

While his American puppet rants about revolution from his Miami dacha, Vladimir Putin nurses his own dreams of vengeance…

It seems like a bad satire to my American ears, but there’s a certain logic to Lyuba as the Russian version of Toby Keith’s We’ll put a boot in yer ass, it’s the American way...

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • burnspbesq
  • Captain C
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gene108
  • Keith P.
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nettoyeur
  • oldster
  • opiejeanne
  • Starboard Tack
  • The Dangerman
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    3. 3.

      Nettoyeur

      Now that Putin’s plans and paranoias are resembling those of Stalin’s last demented years , maybe it’s time to trot out the old Evil Empire epithet. Seriously: (1) pretty much any non state media is required to label itself as a “foreign agent”, and lots of these “agents” are detained or under house arrest (2) resident foreigners age 7 and. up will be required to submit to testing for STD, AIDS, COVID, TB….. with required X-rays; (3) the epidemic of people mysteriously falling out of apartment windows continues; (4) Russian soldiers are now occupying parts of three former Soviet republics; (5) Putin is demanding free reign in any neighboring countries he thinks should be part of Russia’s buffer zone; (6) the CSTO, is like its Warsaw Pact predecessor, the only military alliance that specializes in invading its own members. This is huge blow to those of us with ties to Russia of one sort or another, who have been hoping it would continue transition to being a more or less normal country. I learned Russian almost 50 years ago, and used it extensively in my scientific career. I never paid much attention to Ukraine, thinking of it as a quaint Little Russia dependent on Moscow for fuel. Now I am trying to learn a little Ukrainian (which is similar to, but definitely different from, Russian) just out of spite.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Starboard Tack

      @Nettoyeur: Except for a decade or so after the Soviet Union and a few years after WW1, Russia has only been an absolute monarchy or some type of dictatorship. Not much history of “normal”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      gene108

      @Starboard Tack:

      Putin wants to reassemble the USSR without the fiction of Communism.

      So did the Soviet Union, after the civil war. Ukraine, Poland, and some other places had declared their independence from Russia.

      Edit: To be clearer, the USSR wanted to re-establish the borders of Czarist Russia, after the civil war. Ukraine, Poland, and maybe other places declared their independence after the Czar fell.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gene108

      It always amazes me how bad we are at thinking about innovation, especially how the 20th century viewed what the 21st century would be like.

      The Soviet comic from 1960 about what 2017 will be like is so similar to US ideas of man completely taming nature, and having machines cook for us.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      opiejeanne

      @gene108: We do have machines that cook for us, although we do have to be somewhat involved.

      We have rice cookers, slow cookers, instant pots, food processors, and various other “toys”, and microwave ovens have come a long way and are fairly inexpensive.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      oldster

      I hope he’s a failed tyrant, and he’s a thoroughly despicable person.

      But he did manage to pull off the two biggest intelligence coups in the post-war era:

      1. fomenting England’s exit from the EU, drastically weakening both England and Europe in the process, and
      2. fomenting the election of Trump in the US, thus weakening America and driving it towards internal collapse.

      No foreign meddling that the CIA ever undertook in its heyday was ever anywhere near as profoundly successful as these two black ops. I hope Putin rots in hell, and I hope he starts doing it soon.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Captain C

      @opiejeanne: That music sounds like early-80s MTV rock with a disco beat interspersed with a Balkan Muzak band.  Then the vocals come in and you add a well-below-replacement-level attempt at Visotsky vocals.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.