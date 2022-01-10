Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Housekeeping: RSVPs for Adam Schiff Book Club

by

This post is in: 

I will have 3 lists in the comments:

  • those who said they want to zoom
  • those who said they will only participate in BJ threads
  • those who have not let me know how they plan to participate

If you plan to participate by zoom, you need to send me email or I have no way to share the zoom link.  :-)

If you plan to participate only on the the BJ threads, you can send email or let me know in the comments.

If you are on one of these lists and have decided not to participate, please let me know in the comments.

If I have you in the wrong list, please let me know that, too!

Thank you.

 

 

    38Comments

    19. 19.

      Leslie

      Question: will there be a BJ thread at the same time as the Zoom, and if so, will anyone be stopping by the thread with occasional summary comments / updates of anything especially noteworthy?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Leslie: Yes, the threads will start at 7:30 and the zooms will start at 8:00 (though doors will open at 7:45 so we can all get settled in and start the zoom at 8pm sharp.

      i have been thinking about we might do that.

      edit: You’re not on the list yet, but it sounds like you are planning to participate in the threads?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m confused. I’d been assuming the threads were just regular threads, that I could just read whenever — maybe in real time, maybe later.

      They’re not? They are going to be behind a wall of some sort? I was just planning on lurking, I need to sign up to lurk?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @Faithful Lurker: Yes, Eastern time.

      Everything I announce with a time on BJ, is on Balloon Juice time, aka Eastern time.

      Yes, 5 pm if you live in CA or thereabouts.

      If you are on your way home from work, you could always dial in to the zoom by phone until you get home. There are always phone numbers for dialing in with just audio.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @Ohio Mom: No, not to worry.  The threads will be regular threads.  You can  lurk or participate in the threads in real time, or read them later, just like any other thread.

      I know that some of the zoom people plan to also participate in the threads later.

      So if a person indicated that they wanted to participate in the book club, I need to know whether they will be zooming or doing the BJ threads.

      I need to know people for the zooms so I can send zoom links, and also to make sure won’t have more than 100.  We still have plenty of room before we get to 100, though, so it looks like that’s not going to be an issue.

      Reply

