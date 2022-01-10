



Some states are opening mass vaccination sites because of the #omicron surge. The US is averaging ~650,000 new *known* cases a day, far more than last winter’s peak https://t.co/LFvr1CKxra — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 9, 2022

If the U.S.'s daily death toll from COVID stays where it is — doesn't even increase — we'll hit 1 million Americans dead in 100 days. April 19th.https://t.co/Mm5fP83dfh pic.twitter.com/5oroiQsJrY — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) January 10, 2022

Omicron is hitting the US much harder than the UK (or South Africa) in large part because we have significantly fewer double-vaxx'd adults and significantly fewer boosted seniors. (data via @OurWorldInData and @jburnmurdoch) pic.twitter.com/rpWCsDWCyF — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) January 9, 2022

WATCH: "We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate," @ZekeEmanuel says. #MTP "And for the Supreme Court to take that away in the midst of an emergency seems to me to be very wrong." pic.twitter.com/3T3oCKWBbz — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 9, 2022

We’ve now set the stage to manufacture >1 billion doses in the coming months for LMICs. But this is happening mostly without the help of the US Govt or other G7 nations. Right now the G7 has no plan. We can help. — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) January 9, 2022

called it. (It was a very obvious call.) https://t.co/MNvx8zu4ix — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 10, 2022

Tianjin, a major Chinese city near Beijing, has placed its 14 million residents on partial lockdown after 40 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the omicron variant. https://t.co/2GvVJy9Kob — The Associated Press (@AP) January 10, 2022

Actually Local authorities want anyone who may have symptoms or has reason to suspect they are infected to get tested and treated at facilities controlled by the government. They don’t want patients to be able to hide from them through self-testing and treatment). https://t.co/yzpdX1JQu2 — Dali L. Yang (@Dali_Yang) January 9, 2022

Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems are lining up at vaccination centers across India to receive booster shots as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. https://t.co/gkbDfyqk7M — The Associated Press (@AP) January 10, 2022

COVID-19 infections in Australia surpassed 1 million, more than half in the past week alone, throwing a strain on hospitals and supply chains. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country must 'push through' the fast-moving Omicron outbreak https://t.co/6wyb0anOu0 pic.twitter.com/lasPjtaBtf — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2022

With peak yet to come, Europe's healthcare creaks under Omicron's rapid spread https://t.co/PhakVQnPD8 pic.twitter.com/6dHthRXkKl — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2022

Hungary's daily COVID-19 cases could hit new peak exceeding 13,000 – minister https://t.co/ceBLDPdK9z pic.twitter.com/HIl1xO9FMF — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2022

Germany's ruling parties say plans to make coronavirus vaccinations compulsory may take months to pass in parliament. Some leaders previously had hoped a mandate could take effect as early as February. https://t.co/Fg6I0OXDNA — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 9, 2022

Britain puts private health firms on high alert as Omicron threatens NHS https://t.co/EdVSkMafEJ pic.twitter.com/niF12LYSXd — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2022

United Kingdom:

Avacta pauses sales of COVID-19 antigen test to boost Omicron sensitivity https://t.co/AeSVnltQ13 pic.twitter.com/zrERNGVDJ2 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2022

Brazil has 24,382 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, 44 COVID-19 deaths -ministry https://t.co/tA6OY66hBg pic.twitter.com/YsqV5vVAiY — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2022

Moderna donates 2.7 million vaccine doses to Mexico as COVID cases surge https://t.co/0qxEYDAj4b pic.twitter.com/yCuyYenhgp — The Hill (@thehill) January 9, 2022

Wow, this blew up! Thanks for paying it forward, lovely humans. 🙏❤ Here's some great info on how to safely reuse these masks:https://t.co/q6mY0h3rTN — laurie allee (@laurieallee) January 10, 2022

Is so-called "deltacron" a recombination event or a contaminated sample? This virologist says evidence so far points to contamination ↓ https://t.co/SG2mhtSRac — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 9, 2022

If a host cell contains two different coronavirus genomes for example #Delta and #Omicron at the same time, the enzyme can repeatedly jump from one to the other, combining different elements of each genome to create a hybrid virus. — BK Titanji #ILookLikeAScientist (@Boghuma) January 9, 2022

The best thing we can do besides worrying about it and coining variant names that sound like a "Transformers" villain, is ensuring that vaccines are available to everyone and combining vaccination with other strategies that give the virus fewer opportunities to spread. — BK Titanji #ILookLikeAScientist (@Boghuma) January 9, 2022

… The DARPin (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) antiviral therapeutic candidate met the primary endpoint of viral load reduction over eight days in a study in acute COVID-19 ambulatory patients comparing single intravenous doses of ensovibep versus placebo, the two companies said in a statement. The two secondary endpoints also showed a clinically meaningful benefit compared with a placebo, the partners said. Novartis will first seek the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where it is applying for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). DARPins offer a differentiated approach to treating COVID-19 through a single molecule that can engage up to three parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus simultaneously to neutralize the virus through multiple mechanisms, Molecular Partners said on its website…

Because at this point in the pandemic the shortage is not ventilators or ICU beds The shortage is in doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other healthcare workers So field hospitals won't help And we can't conjure up more doctors and nurses in short order https://t.co/LPzxz3Yw8V — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) January 8, 2022

“I think many people now come to work sick … because they feel they have no other choice,” Millions of U.S. workers who don't get paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck as the omicron variant rages. https://t.co/ktTD7GNhu8 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, in the real world https://t.co/q3yIzxmyEe — Rai-Ben Franklin (@raibenfranklin) January 8, 2022