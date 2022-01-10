Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Jan. 9-10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Jan. 9-10

======

United Kingdom:

======

The DARPin (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) antiviral therapeutic candidate met the primary endpoint of viral load reduction over eight days in a study in acute COVID-19 ambulatory patients comparing single intravenous doses of ensovibep versus placebo, the two companies said in a statement.

The two secondary endpoints also showed a clinically meaningful benefit compared with a placebo, the partners said.

Novartis will first seek the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where it is applying for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

DARPins offer a differentiated approach to treating COVID-19 through a single molecule that can engage up to three parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus simultaneously to neutralize the virus through multiple mechanisms, Molecular Partners said on its website…

======

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/9 China reported 97 new domestic confirmed (none previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shaanxi Province reported 15 new domestic confirmed cases. 88 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 1,675 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xi’an reported 15 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), 14 from persons already under home or centralized quarantine & 1 from mass screening. 87 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 1,653 active confirmed cases in the city. 2 university campuses & 1 sub-district remain at High Risk. 4 Medium Risk sub-districts & 3 Medium Risk communities have been re-designated to Low Risk. 40 sub-districts & 8 communities remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Yan’an there currently are 11 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 5 communities, 1 residential compound, 1 village & 1 company remain at Medium Risk.
      • In the rest of the province 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases in the rest of the province (9 at Xianyang & 1 at Weinan)

      At Yuncheng in Shanxi Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person arrived from Xi’an in Shaanxi.

      Guangdong Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), at Shenzhen, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 22 active domestic confirmed (18 at Dongguan & 4 at Shenzhen) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Foshan) cases in the province. 1 residential compound & 1 residential building at Shenzhen are currently at Medium Risk.

      At Guangxi “Autonomous” Region 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 17 active domestic confirmed (all at Dongxing in Fangchenggang) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic (at Chongzuo) cases in the province.

      Tianjin Municipality reported 21 new domestic confirmed (17 mild & 4 moderate) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, most are students at a primary school & 2 middle schools, most have been under home or centralized quarantine since 1/8. Another 14 domestic cases are preliminarily positive. There currently are 24 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all at Jinnan District. 1 residential building has been elevated to High Risk. 6 residential buildings have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 

      At Jiangsu Province there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed (at Nanjing) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Wuxi) in the province.

      Zhejiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 30 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 245 active domestic confirmed cases (spread across Shaoxing, Ningbo, Hangzhou & Jinhua) in the province. A factory & a village at Jinhua are currently at Medium Risk. A factory & a village at Beilun District in Ningbo remain at Medium Risk.

      At Xiamen in Fujian Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining, a quarantine hotel worker.

      Henan Province reported 60 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. The authorities in the province are slow to release the case summaries, as of 1/9 only cases that tested positive to 1/6 or 1/7 have had their summaries published. There currently are 301 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou reported 24 new domestic confirmed cases. 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 103 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 3 residential compounds & 2 residential buildings have been elevated to Medium Risk. 6 residential compounds & 2 residential buildings are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhoukou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Luoyang did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Xin’an County. 1 community & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xuchang reported 21  new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 160 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Yuzhou. 1 township, 1 sub-district, 4 villages, 3 residential compounds, 1 community, 1 residential building & a school are currently at High Risk. All of Yuzhou has been elevated to Medium Risk (except for the High Risk areas there).
      • Anyang reported 15 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all at Tangyin County, all in transmission chain from a boarding middle school located there. There currently are 18 active domestic cases in the city, w/ the epicenter being a boarding middle school. The city’s authorities have announced that the outbreak there is of the Omicron Variant, & phylogenetic analysis indicates it is of the same transmission chain as the outbreak in Tianjin, likely seeded by a university student who returned from Tianjin on 12/28. This suggests that there has been at least 2 weeks of cryptic Omicron community transmission at Tianjin prior to its discovery. 1 village & 1 school at Tangyin County have been elevated to High Risk. 1 village at Neihuang County has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 village, 1 residential compound & 1 residential building unit are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xinyang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both at Gushi County, both returned from Zhengzhou in Henan on 1/3.
      • Shangqiu did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, part of the transmission chain from Zhengzhou.

      At Yunnan Province 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed (8 at Dehong Prefecture & 5 at Kunming) & 6 active domestic asymptomatic (4 at Dehong Prefecture & 2 at Sipsongpanna Prefecture) cases in the province.

      At Tongren in Guizhou Province there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city, a person who returned from Jinghong, Sipsongpanna Prefecture in Yunnan.

      Imported Cases

      On 1/9, China reported 60 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 40 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 26 confirmed cases, 8 Chinese nationals returning from the US & 1 each from Japan, Côte d’Ivoire (via Paris CdG), the DRC (via Paris CdG), Nigeria (via Frankfurt), Canada, Columbia (via Frankfurt), Mexico (via Amsterdam Schiphol), Panama (via Amsterdam Schiphol), Germany & the UK (via Helsinki), 2 US nationals coming from the US, 2 French nationals coming from France, a Finnish national coming from Finland, a German national coming from Germany, a Canadian national coming from the US & a Taiwanese resident coming from the US; 3 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 6 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Australia, India (via Muscat), France, Canada, Panama & the US; 8 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Timor Leste, 2 from Canada & 1 each from Ethiopia, Qatar & Romania
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Thailand
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (1 previously asymptomatic), coming from the Netherlands; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Tajikistan & 1 from Peru; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 6 confirmed case, 5 Chinese nationals returning from Laos & 1 from Myanmar; 8 asymptomatic cases, 4 Chinese nationals each returning from Laos & Myanmar; all via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese & 3 Canadian nationals returning from Canada
      • Quanzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a case that had 1st arrived at Xiamen in Fujian, no further information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Italy & the US, no information released yet for the other 2; 5 asymptomatic cases, 4 Chinese national returning from Italy, no information released yet for the last 1
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), the new case coming from Serbia; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Australia, Nigeria & Russia
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 3 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Canada
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 5 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Indonesia
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 145 confirmed cases recovered (24 imported), 14 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (13 imported) & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 2,001 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 3,404 active confirmed cases in the country (1,084 imported), 27 in serious condition (3 imported), 699 active asymptomatic cases (668 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 43,224 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 1/9, 2,899.57M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 5.392M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 1/10, Hong Kong reported 33 new positive cases, 27 imported & 6 domestic (5 traced close contacts & a passenger cabin cleaner at the airport).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Of the 100 case summaries published by Xuchang in Henan (out of 160 cases to date, covering persons who tested positive up until 1/7), the initial ~ 30 cases are mostly employees at the ceramics factory that appears to be the epicenter of the outbreak, the vast majority are traced close contacts, though ~ half had tested positive shortly after being placed under home or centralized quarantine. Of the next ~ 30 cases, ~ 40% were found via the multiple rounds of mass screening conducted at Yuzhou. The final ~ 40 cases were almost all found from home or centralized quarantine. In all, 16 cases were found via mass screening & have not had likely sources of transmission identified. 88 of the 100 cases have been fully vaccinated, of which 16 had been boosted. Of the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, more than half are elderly people, as well as a pregnant woman.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cermet

      That staff at hospitals are being worn down isn’t major news and even argued in front of the U.S. inferior corruption … (aka supreme court) is ridiculous. How do those AO’s on the right not care about …oh, their thugs, so they don’t care about human life, only guaranteeing access to power by themselves and cronies. Too bad the Weathermen are defunct.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Correction for Hong Kong’s numbers on 1/10, 24 new positive cases, 19 imported & 5 domestic (1 from community transmission w/o source of infection identified).

      Taiwan reported 60 new positive cases on 1/9, 49 imported & 11 domestic (a growing cluster of Omicron cases follow breach at the Taipei Taoyuan International Airport.

      COVID has spread to an elderly care section of a hospital at Yuzhou in Xuchang, Henan Province. As of 1/7 at least 10 residents & caretakers have been infected. The residents are in their 70s & 80s.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece: the peak for daily new cases was 50,126 on January 4, according to Worldometers. Cases seem to be fluctuating at the moment; it may take a few days for the numbers to stabilize, and until then, it’s tough to tell whether cases are dropping from a peak or still rising.

      Still, there have been a quarter of a million new infections since January 3, in a country with a population of just under 11 million.

      Mandatory vaccination for people over 60 is now in effect, with fines levied against violators, and the government is considering making vaccination mandatory for people over 50.

      Still, testing is much better in Greece than in the US. I was in Maryland for two weeks, and I saw lines out the door at urgent care centers that did COVID testing, the only home-test kit I saw was the two-pack I was handed when I got off the plane at BWI (I brought a bunch of test kits with me from Greece), and when I went to get a PCR test mandated for return to Greece, the results took four days instead of the promised two (I had to get a rapid test at the airport before I could check in to my return flight). Meanwhile, testing in Greece is rather more straightforward, home-test kits are readily available at pharmacies, and at least where I’m located, I’ve got a nearby test lab where I can walk in to get a rapid test with a written result within an hour, or if I go before 11 in the morning, I can get a PCR report that same evening, or the next day at the latest.

      We’re at the point where the American healthcare system is becoming the punchline to a bad joke.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Well, woke up with a 100’f temp, so maybe my turn in the barrel. On the other hand this seems to be more like cold that the descriptions of Covid I have heard.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      Spare some rage for the Republicans who turned public health into a culture war issue. They all got vaccinated and told the rubes that refusing the shot was freedom.

      The politicians and right-wing media types who’ve spread lies about masks, vaccinations, and the virus itself should be rounded up and tried for crimes against humanity. They are traitors to the human race, and are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HeartlandLiberal

      My spousal unit was able to meet with doctor at the new hospital here in Bloomington first of last week, for needed review of blood work. Fortunately, stable. But doctor informed us that IU Health, largest conglomerate of health providers and hospitals in the state of Indiana, had just issued orders cancelling ALL elective surgeries. And that hospitals were seeing staff out sick with COVID, while trying to figure out what rooms could temporarily be converted to hospital beds for surge of COVID patients. Here surgery for cochlear implant was cancelled twice in December last year, and is limbo now, may not happen for months.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      Citigroup is telling their employees if they aren’t vaccinated and don’t qualify for exemption, they will go on unpaid leave on the 17th and if they aren’t vaccinated by the end of the month, they’ll be terminated. Tough love, baby.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geo Wilcox

      @HeartlandLiberal: My daughter had her surgery canceled last week. No word on when it can be rescheduled. Fortunately it wasn’t for any urgent health care problems or illnesses so she can wait until the people who really need surgery are taken care of.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      Waving at Amir, and hoping he is feeling much better.  Amir, you are missed.

      ETA:  I have not been around much, so he could be back and I would not know it …

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mousebumples

      Got news this am that my 80+ year old grandmother (2x mrna Vax and boosted) tested positive for covid. Sore throat symptoms and fatigue, but otherwise doing well.

      It’s everywhere. Stay safe, everybody.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      New Deal democrat

      Cases have topped out in PR, and are flat in NJ for the past 5 days. Cases still rising in NY and HI. In Canada, the hard hit province of Quebec has also topped out. Deaths in the US at 1600/day, which is high for the past 12 weeks, but no evidence of further rise yet. Deaths continue to rise sharply in Canada, now at an 8 month high. Cases appear to have peaked in the U.K., with deaths still rising. Deaths also continue to rise slowly in South Africa. In short, Omicron isn’t as “mild” as it looked a couple of weeks ago.

      Very important thread by Eric Topol:
      https://mobile.twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1480245067591786499
      While hospitalizations, ICU use, and deaths are lower than with Delta, with proper lags it is apparent that they aren’t that much lower: hospitalizations at about 80% of prior wave, ICU admissions at about 66%, and deaths over 50% (so far).

      And Scott Gottlieb, who usually is optimistic, chimes in:
       https://mobile.twitter.com/ScottGottliebMD/status/1480248221691699200
      “U.S. decoupling between cases, hospitalizations, deaths, while measurable vs prior waves, isn’t as strong as UK; perhaps due to lower U.S. vax/booster rates (50% eligible adults boosted). Our protracted wrangling over boosters may have sowed confusion, sapping consumer interest”

      But also cautions:
      https://mobile.twitter.com/ScottGottliebMD/status/1480295820180312069
      This graph, which is making rounds today, showing deaths shifted by three weeks from cases on December 17, may still reflect a lot of delta admissions and not yet incorporate total displacement of #Omicron.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @debbie: that’s good but the Chase and Wells Fargo branches here are dealing with staff shortages. Branches are closed random days. Some, when they are open, are open only in drive thru. Some have the lobbies open but not drive thru. I have no idea whether Chase or WF has an employee mandate but if they don’t, these Citi employees will find new gigs without a problem.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Local news was reporting that one of the main testing places in the Phx metro area had car lines so long that they wound into the neighborhood in the back of the site. I used to live in this neighborhood so I know the area and for the lines to go into that neighborhood they had to be damned long.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @New Deal democrat:

      Our protracted wrangling over boosters may have sowed confusion, sapping consumer interest”

      Child safety seats are much more effective than they used to be, but they’re hard to put in correctly – communities all over the country offer a program where a fire department will check your child seat to see if you’ve put it in right. Have to buy it, struggle to put it in – straps are SNUG, gotta tug and wrestle-  and then perhaps drive in for a check up. No one talks about blaming the manufacturer or the fire department if you don’t bother.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      Locally,

      The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 4,578 new cases today. This comes following a record high of 4,789 new cases reported on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

      Todayʻs count includes 679 cases on Maui, 364 on Hawaiʻi Island, 226 on Kauaʻi, 20 on Molokaʻi, eight on Lānaʻi, and 69 out of state, as the omicron surge spreads across the state. There are 3,212 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

      The latest data represents a total of 39,071 “active” cases statewide over two weeks, far surpassing the delta peak of 11,500. Maui County’s seven day average of cases is now 252.2 cases per 100,000, surpassing the delta peak of 57.6 per 100,000 reported on Aug. 25.
      [snip]
      Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,105, with three new deaths reported today, including two on Hawaiʻi Island, and one on Kauaʻi. Source

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ohio Mom

      I have a routine colonoscopy scheduled for Friday. It’s at a stand-alone clinic but I am really, really, rethinking it.

      A smallish room crowded with nurses and five or six other patients and their loved ones coming to take them home, plus on the very tiny chanced one thing goes wrong, then what? I’m pretty sure the hospitals are full up.

      There better not be anything lurking in my colon is all I can say because it’s going to end up staying there for a good long while.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      The Grand Princess cruise ship docked at Pier 2 in Honolulu on Sunday, Jan. 9, and over a thousand people arrived despite the recent surge in COVID cases.

      The ship started out in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 4. This is the first cruise ship with passengers that will get off the ship since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
      [snip]
      Lt. Gov. Josh Green also noted that there will be outbreaks.

      “It is a terrible feeling to be on a ship where you don’t have access to a lot of healthcare and they put you in isolation the best they can — it’s difficult,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “There are doctors and nurses on these ships and they are testing people, but as we know omicron spreads with an RN of 10, which means for every case that you have that ends up on that cruise ship 10 other people will catch it.” Source

      For those unaware, the Lt. Gov. is also an actively practicing doctor.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      satby

      So this is day 10 after I first showed symptoms. According to even the old CDC guidance I’m not contagious any more and I’m supposed to go in to work at the doctor’s office today. I still feel crappy, though a highly improved crappy than before; and I just feel so bad for all the doctors and nurses and support technicians who drag themselves in to work every day feeling like this. It will take years to get medical staffing back up to pre-pandemic levels, and there was already a shortage before.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Argiope

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: A temp (low-grade) plus body aches and fatigue were my boosted breakthrough symptoms.  I’d assume the rona until proven otherwise.  May it leave you quickly! Only one fever day for me then pretty much resolved. I never did get a sore throat—I think my immune system took one look at the virus and said Hell No, accounting for the fever, aches & fatigue: that was flipping the cellular immunity switch on.  Kicked the virus out with extreme prejudice.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Soprano2

      @Ohio Mom: You need to decide in a day or two, because the last thing you want to do is go through the prep and then not have the procedure. I had mine on December 28th, and their protocols are good – everyone masks all the time, and as far as I could tell there were two or three people in the room when they did the procedure, which only took 15 minutes.  All of the medical personnel have to be vaxxed in this health care system. Only one person per patient is allowed into the facility, because you have to have a driver. I’d say I was there for about 2 hours total – I felt it was safe, but if your facility is as you describe then it sounds a lot riskier.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Peale

      I know Dr. Hotez’s heart is in the right place, but delta arrived way too early for vaccination to be an effective measure, and it lets Modi off the hook for delaying until an Indian developed vaccine was available.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lee

      I also have what appears to be a mild head cold. Temp never got over 99.9. Some congestion that is easily treated with pseudoephedrine.

      Mine has an interesting back story:

      So over the summer we booked a trip to Republic of Ireland to be there for New Years (bucket list trip for the wife).

      ROI implemented strict covid protocols in place so while we wouldn’t get to do as much as we wanted we felt pretty safe. So we decided to go ahead with the trip. A lot of what we planned was outdoor activities.

      In early November I had a kidney stone that didn’t pass all the way out. It ended up lodged 2cm from my bladder. 23 Dec I had a non-surgical procedure to laser the stone out (use your imagination how they got the laser up there). I had the stent removed 28 Dec. Our flight was 29 Dec.

      We also had to have a negative PCR test to allow us into ROI. We had to wait in line for hours to get it done.

      So we left.

      Lovely trip, lovely country, wonderful people. Everything my wife wanted it to be.

      The folks in ROI were strict in their adherence to the government mandated covid protocols (masks everywhere, proof of vaccination to do just about anything, most things closed at 8pm). We felt safer there than back home.

      While we were there the US implemented a requirement of a negative test from a private company the day prior to leaving. No worries as there are 2 companies doing testing at the airport each had 2 different locations.

      Schedule the tests for the family 9pm Friday night before our flight at 10:40am Saturday morning. Here’s where the fun begins….

      Antigen tests for everyone.

      Me: Not-Detected

      Oldest: Not-Detected

      Wife: Detected

      Youngest: Detected

      No one had a single symptom. So we retested and wife and youngest 2nd tests came back Not-Detected.

      We fly out Saturday morning. By the time we land I’m feeling a bit run down. Not sure if it it is the jet lag or something else.

      Sunday morning around 3am I wake up with a fever of 99.9 & congestion. Takes some meds, they kick in and I go back to sleep. Yesterday I felt fine other than a bit of congestion. Again last night I woke up around 1:30am with slight fever of 99.3. More meds and back to sleep. This morning a little congestion but feel fine.

      No one else in the family has any symptoms at all.

      Testing in ROI was amazing. If we could have used a test from the HSE we could have walked into any number of places and gotten tested without a wait. Even with the private company it was quick an efficient.

      So our ‘joke’ for this trip is ROI was wonderful, the getting there and leaving was horrible.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: My case last August (I am double vaxxed) was pretty much a week or so of bad head cold, started with a mild sore throat, turned into a screaming sinus headache two days later, 100 degree fever for a couple days. Fatigue held on for another week but all in all not bad.  I hope you have a really mild case, what ever this turns out to be.  If you do not have a pulse oximeter I would recommend you get one.  a few friends, or family of friends who got it back at the beginning felt like it was a bad cold, until they became very short of breathe.  Feel better soon.

      Reply

