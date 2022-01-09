Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: VitaMegaCATaMix

They’re no Jorts, but the Vitamix Kitnapping Trio are a little Sunday treat.

It arrived on Dec. 16 at their home on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Jessica put the hefty box down on the floor in the kitchen, just for a second. Her 4-year-old tuxedo cat, Max, otherwise known as the “sentient soccer ball,” jumped up on the box. Jessica thought it was funny and snapped a photo.

Then Max’s 13-year-old feline siblings, George: Destroyer of Worlds (“sentient potato”) and Lando Calrissian (“the questionably sentient dust bunny,”), demanded their turn on the knee-high box…

On Jan. 2, the couple reached out to Vitamix on a public Facebook post, asking for three empty boxes that might fool the cats into relinquishing the appliance. The company immediately obliged, but between snowstorms and customs, the empty boxes have yet to arrive — and Nikii and Jessica aren’t quite sure how the boxes will fit in their small apartment, much less if they will satisfy the cats.

But the duo and their many followers are happy to let the battle run its course…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    80Comments

    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Q: Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?
      A: Yes to the first and we’ll get back to y’all on the second.

      Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block the state’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build prisons, although the U.S. Treasury Department document states that new prisons are generally not an eligible use of the money. Source

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I love that these three moggies are tag-teaming to knock Jorts and Jean off their comfortable top-of-the-cat-memes stack.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      Joe comin’. To Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

         Fresh off a high-profle speech in which he warned that a dagger had been placed at the throat of American democracy, Joe Biden will travel to the state White House officials view as “ground zero” for Republican-led election suppression efforts.

      “We are doubling down, kicking into high gear, we are going right to the belly of the beast, ground zero for voter suppression, voter subversion and obstruction, said Cedric Richmond, senior White House advisor.

      Politico Jan.9 2022

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Mentioned some time back that (years and years ago) bought as a gag gift for a friend a Carl Cthulhu.

      Lady he was shacked up with at the time (they’ve since wed) had nine – count ’em, none – cats. In a one-bedroom apartment

      As an experiment to see how and if they would react, he set Carl on the floor and switched him on. He swears to this day all nine almost immediately arrayed themselves in a semi-circle in front of it, all of them in the classic Sphinx position. And did the same every time Carl was brought out.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ALurkSupreme

      Showed my wife the story about the crazy cat lady and the Vitamix boxes.

      Her reply:  “Pfft.  The minute those extra boxes arrive, the cats will lose all interest in them.”

      Sounds about right.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      geg6

      Heh.  Kitties gonna kitty.  Made my morning.

      Nice to see Soonergrunt stopped by last night.  Sorry I missed it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      As a leading art historian, Christopher Wright has uncovered several old master paintings in public and private collections over five decades. Now he has discovered that a copy of a painting by Sir Anthony van Dyck, which he bought for himself for £65 in 1970, may actually be an original by the 17th-century Flemish court painter to King Charles I.

      “I bought it from a jobbing dealer in west London,” he said. “I was buying it as a copy, as an art historian. I took no notice of it, in a strange way. The syndrome is the cobbler’s children are the worst shod. So the art historian’s collection is the least looked at.” Wright estimated the painting might be worth around £40,000, although some Van Dycks have fetched seven-figure sums.

      ………………………………
      He looked at the infanta’s portrait more closely only after it caught the eye of a visitor to his home, Colin Harrison, senior curator of European Art at the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford. “He comes to see me. We chat. He says, ‘I really think your picture is by Van Dyck,’’’ said Wright.

      “When you own something, you don’t take any notice of it. It was the sitter’s hands that set it off. That’s what Colin noticed.”

      Harrison recalled: “In the normal way of a museum curator, Iimmediately was looking around the walls. It seemed to me that this was an interesting and possibly good picture [and] that, if you got the hands right, Van Dyck may very well have painted them.”

      When buying it, Wright had assumed that it was one of numerous copies of Van Dyck’s infanta portraits in various formats, including full, three-quarter and half-length versions. His is half-length, an oil on canvas measuring 81.5cm by 70.5cm.

      Makes me wonder how good he is at his job. In his defense,

      “It was dirty and had yellow varnish, but it was in decent condition,” he said. “The whole thing looks absolutely magnificent now.”

      If you’re looking for 2nd hand rubbish, that’s what you’ll see.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: That’s kind of surprising.  Every friend I have who is a carpenter or does construction immediately comments on what ever building they are in.  I see a room and they see the skeleton and the structure and the workmanship.

      It’s not something that turns off – they literally see the world differently.

      People who do body work instantly notice that someone is leaning, or one shoulder is lower than the other.  That doesn’t turn off just because they aren’t seeing a patient.

      I don’t see who this guy missed this.  I, too, wonder how good he is at his job.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      “OMG! The signature at the bottom! Is this an original Picasso?”

      “Don’t get too worked up. Yes it is, but it’s a Bambi Picasso. Different market entirely.”

      :)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      So wife is COVID positive and been symptomatic since the day after Xmas.

      I am not, but suffering a standard Dec/Jan bronchial cough (my test was done Friday am, hers on Sunday).

      It makes little sense. We’ve shared a bed 3 in 5 days (I snore, she sends me out).  We’ve had intimate contact with some, uh, sharing of wine I won’t overdescribe. She goes nowhere, I go only to work and home. When her test came back she was blaming my work party that she didn’t attend, but since I’m negative, that’s out, and nobody else in the family – including my aged parents from Xmas Eve – has it. Oldest daughter and I posit that it came in on mail or in a Prime delivery.

      At least I’m not being blamed anymore.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Another Scott

      One for WG, Steep, and the other coders out there…

      It's possible to automate this technique and download most or all of an account's tweets archived on Wayback Machine/Internet Archive. Here's how to write a basic Python program to download the tweets and store them as a CSV file.

      (Pastebin link to source code at end of thread) https://t.co/rveyokPcLd

      — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) January 6, 2022

      (IIRC, there were some old efg or Schlamezel comments that are visible in the Wayback Machine that somehow are invisible here (got lost/corrupted in one of the transitions).)

      I’ll have to try it one of these days, when I get one of those elusive round tuits.

      (via JJMacNab)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl: ​
      Yes. As a professional author, I analyse every story I consume, prod phrasing for whether it can be improved, and even do the same for random speech. I can’t stop doing it, which can sometimes really mess with enjoying media.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      NotMax

      @Frankensteinbeck

      I just wish e-books were more diligently monitored for typos, misspellings and misused tenses. Drives me batty how rife they are, they take me right out of the reader’s reverie.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gin & Tonic

      Russia is now militarily intervening in 7 countries. Propping up tyrants in Syria & Kazakhstan, occupying territory in Georgia, Ukraine & Moldova, destabilizing Libya, & seizing mines in Central African Republic.

      Complaints about “Western Imperialism” are at this point a farce.
      — Der Kraut (@Der_Parrot) January 7, 2022

      Reply
    44. 44.

      JPL

      @Yarrow: What a horrifying ordeal.   Thank you for mentioning that she posted again.   Although three hours is not enough, at least she did manage some shuteye.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic: Yeah, I went back to last night’s thread to see what Suzanne was talking about.  The first clue that something big had happened was that when I searched for “Suzanne” 63 matches came up!

      Holy shit that was scary, and I’m sure it still is in retrospect.  Sometimes “what if” can really get you after the fact.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Barbara

      @WaterGirl: Expectations can override even the best analysis. You just can’t imagine finding an authentic masterpiece in a secondhand shop. You make assumptions accordingly.  During the course of his career he has probably disappointed many people hoping to validate their bargain finds as “the real thing.”

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Barbara

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Do you interact with your mail carrier? It doesn’t take much. My son tested positive on Xmas day, bad head cold, quickly resolved. No one else tested positive.  We think most likely it was the one hour in a car with his driving instructor. We might well have gotten it as well (stopped testing after a while) but if we did we didn’t know it.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      debbie

      @WaterGirl:

      You’re assuming he’s being honest when he says he hadn’t realized what he’d bought

      ETA: Especially because he’s an art historian!

      ETAETA: Why isn’t there a picture of the painting in the article?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl:  We are all okay. I spoke with my next-door neighbor, who also witnessed the dude, and we are about to deal with the insurance company and start all that nonsense.

      I have some coffee, which helps.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Betty Cracker

      Pretty good “do something” column by Ezra Klein in today’s NYT. He quotes Wisconsin’s Ben Wikler, who will get a chance to take Ron Johnson down this year:

      “If you want to fight for the future of American democracy, you shouldn’t spend all day talking about the future of American democracy,” Wikler said. “These local races that determine the mechanics of American democracy are the ventilation shaft in the Republican death star. These races get zero national attention. They hardly get local attention. Turnout is often lower than 20 percent. That means people who actually engage have a superpower. You, as a single dedicated volunteer, might be able to call and knock on the doors of enough voters to win a local election.”

      ICYMI, Johnson announced he’s running for reelection (WSJ). I don’t know WI enough to know whether that’s good news or not, but it seems like it would be since Johnson is such a dolt.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Avalune

      Leto was telling me about Suzanne last night. Crazytown.

      These cats lol. It’s a cute story but I’d be scattering some cats were it me. Guess that’s why I have a dog.

      We made Bella homemade food last night after two days of her basically not eating and she ate it up and as importantly held it down. So we gave her some more this morning and so far so good. She’s looking less lethargic and weak today. Hopefully we can get a few good meals in her.

      Tried to hide the incontinence pill in marshmallow today. She didn’t smell it right away this time but clocked it after a bite and spit the whole thing out. Lol. Eat this or stay off my couch dog!

      Reply
    63. 63.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: Ummm, there is a picture.

      eta: As for this:

      You’re assuming he’s being honest when he says he hadn’t realized what he’d bought

      Why would he tell a lie that might damage his professional reputation?​​

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I’ve been going out a little into the world, she hasn’t. As we watch local cases skyrocket and businesses closing back down with no notice, she’s been getting steadily more anxious about my excursions.

      I hit a tipping point this week and decided I’m going back into lockdown, though I’m hoping this one will be for only 2-3 weeks instead of 14 months. I really would hate to be the carrier of a breakthrough infection.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      dc

      Just pick up the cats and move them. I have cats. They can be moved. Or just start opening the box around them. They aren’t tiger sized. And they aren’t trying to get them to swallow a pill or cut their nails. Just move them.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Yarrow

      @debbie: @OzarkHillbilly: He also bought it in 1970. Had to be early in his career when he was not nearly as experienced as he is now.

      I can see how he could have mentally marked it as a copy and not really looked closely at it for ages. Sometimes it’s hardest to see the things closest to us.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Barbara

      @Betty Cracker: I have a running theory that for some voters the stupider the  candidate the better. What better way to say that any white man is preferable to any other demographic category?

      Reply
    69. 69.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: To up the auction value? Not having knowledge of the high dollar art world, I’m trying to imagine how that would work. And besides,

      Now, having realised its significance, he wants it to go to a public institution. He is putting it on permanent loan to the Cannon Hall Museum, Barnsley, which boasts a collection of fine 17th-century Dutch and Flemish paintings.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      dkinPa

      @Suzanne: How awful for your family!  Keeping fingers crossed that nobody gets sick from this, and that you’re able to get a cleaning firm/handyman in quickly to clean up your house and get everything repaired.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      StringOnAStick

      @WaterGirl: We have a friend who did costuming in Hollywood for movies and theatre; her specialty was period costuming and that includes through modern times.  She can’t look at any visual media without seeing the clothes through that lens.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Damned_at_Random

      Machias sat in my lap for over an hour this morning because he heard the words “steelhead” and “football” and he was pretty sure he wanted to be involved. (He’ll get a taste of the steelhead)

      Reply

