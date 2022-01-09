From commentor and desert gardener Jerzy Russian:

The San Diego Botanic Garden is located north of San Diego in the coastal city of Encinitas. It sits on 22 acres, and features, among other things, “four miles of trails wind through its 29 uniquely themed gardens, among them a tropical rainforest, a bamboo garden, and regional desert landscapes.” Each December they host the “Botanic Wonderland” where guests can go in the evening hours and look at thousands of Christmas lights on display. The show was very popular this year so they added extra hours in January. We took advantage of this and went the evening of Sunday, January 2. Overall, the event was very impressive. It was pretty dark for the most part, and it was very cold for here (the temperature was around 45F). I tried to capture the impressive displays of lights (using my iPhone XR), and for the most part I failed… Given the darkness, I could not read many of the signs, so I don’t know the exact species of the plants. Top pic: These are succulents native to South Africa. There were hundreds of these types of plants in this section of the garden. I think this is a green agave, lit up with green lights. Here is a variety of palm, which I believe is native to Southern Africa. These types of trees can be seen all over San Diego County.

I think this is some kind of aloe vera plant. I am not sure what this is, other than the fact that it is native to some arid region. This shot captures the variety of colors on display.

Posting this here, since anyone reading this will be looking forward to the vaccine:

An mRNA vax that protects against tick bites has been developed by scientists at Yale & UPenn. The vax prevents Lyme disease by deterring the tick. Researchers used a cocktail of 19 different mRNAs to alert the human immune response as well as impede the tick from feeding https://t.co/l8X7tBpWAV pic.twitter.com/CeUxt4nn8r — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) January 8, 2022

It’s garden-catalog season, as most of you already know. My current plan is to pre-order just a half-dozen or so plants from my favorite heirloom tomato source now, while my back still remembers how much of a pain it is to relocate the used rootpouches come winter. (My ‘vegetable garden’ is a strip of asphalt originally intended for the Spousal Unit to leave the car when the snowplow guy is due.)

Bearclaw, Cherokee Purple, Chocolate Amazon, Chocolate Stripes, Ruby Gold, and Tati’s Wedding, all of which are extremely delicious and which I can rely upon to produce at least a few fruit for us. Plus a couple of hybrid Chocolate Sprinkles (the Spousal Unit’s favorite), and maybe a Ramapo or another Cherokee Purple, from White Flower Farms — pricey, but when you’re as lazy as I am, sometimes you pay extra for your pleasures…

What’s going on in your garden (memories / indoor / planning), this week?