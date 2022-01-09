In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.



For this, our second Medium Cool of 2022, let’s talk about what we’re looking forward to in the new year in terms of culture. I’m just finishing Michael Pollan’s book How To Change Your Mind, and have his newest one on deck.

What’s on your horizon? A new book or film? Revisiting or catching up with something? Planning to get to something you haven’t done in a while? Covid forcing you to finally learn a foreign language or new musical instrument? Do tell.