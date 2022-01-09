Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – New Year, New Culture, Post 2 of 2022!

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – New Year, New Culture, Post 2 of 2022!

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.  We’re here at 7 pm on Sunday nights.

For this, our second Medium Cool of 2022, let’s talk about what we’re looking forward to in the new year in terms of culture. I’m just finishing Michael Pollan’s book How To Change Your Mind, and have his newest one on deck.

What’s on your horizon? A new book or film? Revisiting or catching up with something? Planning to get to something you haven’t done in a while? Covid forcing you to finally learn a foreign language or new musical instrument? Do tell.

    25Comments

    1.

      Baud

      I’ve been learning Spanish for many years now but I’m stuck at maintaining a rudimentary proficiency. Not sure how to take it to the next level.

    2.

      BGinCHI

      One thing I’m looking forward to in this space is a post on friend-of-Medium Cool John Lingan’s forthcoming book on Creedence Clearwater Revival. We’ll do something during the pre-order stage and then again when it lands, and John will be here to answer all your Rock ‘n Roll questions.

      If you haven’t heard of, or read, John’s first book (Homeplace), it’s here.

    4.

      mvr

      I’m working on building a concert ukulele. So far I’ve made the form for bending the sides and a template for cutting them. And got some nice Koa. I guess this counts as learning new musical instrument (though perhaps not in the intended sense) as I have made a few guitars, but uke’s are new to me.

      And the Creedence book does sound interesting to me.

    9.

      Leto

      Avalune and I are traveling to Italy in April so I can attend a weeklong cooking shindig/seminar. Very excited to go back. Will attempt to eat my weight in gelato and will also try to fill a very large suitcase with hard to find items.

      Regarding Polian:

      NPR Fresh Air: ‘Reluctant Psychonaut’ Michael Pollan Embraces The ‘New Science’ Of Psychedelics (First interview, 42 mins long; May 2018)

      NPR Fresh Air: ‘Reluctant Psychonaut’ Michael Pollan Embraces ‘New Science’ Of Psychedelics (Second interview, 37 Mins; May 2019)

    12.

      mvr

      @BGinCHI: Not so much skill as persistence in my case, but two of the three (the electrics) I made came out very well and the other one (an acoustic) needs a bit of work as it was built where it is humid and now lives where it is dry and I didn’t sufficiently curve the bracing to allow it to stand up to that well.

      I’ve been hoarding wood for some more guitars in the next few years or if not then when I retire.

    14.

      Leto

      @BGinCHI: Calabria region, town of Dasa. When we lived in Italy we never got past Rome. We explored the northern half of Italy quite a bit, so heading further south and exploring their cuisine/cooking will be amazing.

      We’ve read most of Pollan’s work, just haven’t gotten to this one. We’ll get there.

      Edit: going to kill my autocorrect.

    21.

      Gin & Tonic

      Not really in the same music/art vein as others, but I’m hoping to build another boat this year. If I put strings on it, can I pretend it’s an instrument?

    23.

      brendancalling

      Over the holiday a friend of mine showed me the basic finger-picking roll for guitar, so I’m working on that.

      In March I start applying to teaching jobs in Philly and Nashville. Burlington VT is a nice place to visit, but I’m out at the end of summer. Gonna be nice to back in either city.

      It’s raining on the snow right now, and temperatures for tomorrow -6 to -10 Fahrenheit. So the drive into work (never mind the walk to my car) will be an Olympic skating event.

    24.

      Leto

      @BGinCHI: we’re super excited. I’m excited for the new recipes I’ll learn, Avalune is excited for the new recipes I’m going to learn ;) It’s been 9 years since we’ve lived there, and honestly that’s just too long to be away.

