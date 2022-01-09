A year later, the most vivid memory I have of Jan 6 is the moment I returned to the House chamber after the riot had been quelled. I stepped over broken glass to get into the chamber. What ensued over the next hour was the most powerful experience of my career. THREAD pic.twitter.com/UlYEQ7qaCH — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) January 6, 2022

I glanced around the room. This is the room where our nation united during some of our darkest moments. Where FDR gave his Pearl Harbor “Day of Infamy” speech. Where leaders gathered after 9/11 to show resolve and unity. Where decisions of war and peace were made. 3/18 pic.twitter.com/x3a5RLrfms — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) January 6, 2022

Could it happen again? Would we finally unite? For a brief moment I thought what happened would be a shock to the system. Like a defibrillator pulling our country back into rhythm. The speeches were raw, talking about the need to pull together. But then something changed… 4/18 pic.twitter.com/aZuC3TZO2v — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) January 6, 2022

Please read the whole thing — it’s beautiful, thoughtful, and ends on a note of hope…