Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

The willow is too close to the house.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I did not have this on my fuck 2021 bingo card.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Not all heroes wear capes.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

This blog will pay for itself.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Good luck with your asparagus.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 8-9

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,


=======


The call is coming from within the house country:

India, from the earliest days of the pandemic, has reported far fewer COVID-19 deaths than expected given the toll elsewhere—an apparent death “paradox” that some believed was real and others thought would prove illusory. Now, a prominent epidemiologist who contended the country really had been spared the worst of COVID-19 has led a rigorous new analysis of available mortality data and concluded he “got it wrong.” India has “substantially greater” COVID-19 deaths than official reports suggest, says Prabhat Jha of the University of Toronto— close to 3 million, which is more than six times higher than the government has acknowledged and the largest number of any country.

If true, the finding could prompt scrutiny of other countries with anomalously low death rates and push up the current worldwide pandemic total, estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) at some 5.45 million people. “I think it does call for a recalibration of the global numbers plus saying, ‘What the heck is going on in India?’” says Jha, whose team published the new India analysis today in Science. And India’s suffering could be far from over—the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has begun to surge there.

At the end of 2021, India reported about 480,000 deaths from SARS-CoV-2 infections. That’s 340 COVID-19 deaths per million—about one-seventh the per capita COVID-19 mortality tallied in the United States. Jha’s own early analysis supported the assertion that India had an unusually low mortality rate from COVID-19, but he and his colleagues have now probed more deeply. They tapped data from an independent polling agency that surveyed nearly 140,000 people across the vast country by telephone, asking whether anyone in each household had died from COVID-19. They also analyzed government reports from hospitals and similar facilities and looked at officially registered deaths. The result: a much higher estimate—between 2300 and 2500 deaths per million by September 2021, comparable to the rate in the United States, which has one-third as many people…

======

Caveat, extremely small sample sets, and (hopefully!) self-resolving, as it is in many adult Covid cases:

… The researchers found increases in diabetes in both data sets, though the relative rates were quite different: they found a 2.6-fold increase in new diabetes cases among children in one, and a smaller 30 percent increase in another.

“Even a 30 percent increase is a big increase in risk,” said Sharon Saydah, a researcher at the C.D.C. and lead author of the study. The differences likely result from different ways of classifying children as having Covid, she added.

Dr. Saydah said it was not yet clear whether post-Covid Type 2 diabetes would be a chronic condition in these children, or a transient condition that resolves. (Type 1 diabetes is not reversible.) Most of the children were only followed about four and a half months…

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NeenerNeener
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      The NYSDOH website: 2235 new cases on 1/8/22.

      I remember when I used to think 300 cases a day was horrific.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.