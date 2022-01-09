BIDEN: “No, I don’t think covid is here to stay. But having covid in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay. … We’re going to be able to control this. The new normal is not going to be what it is now, it’s going to be better." pic.twitter.com/lQSfLMy7Mq — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 7, 2022





The US reported +2,025 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 858,346. The 7-day moving average rose to 1,489 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/s275vYdsVL — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 8, 2022

The US is currently administering about 1 million new vaccine shots per day. pic.twitter.com/NEnJ3mC2Oo — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 8, 2022

U.S. administers over 518 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC https://t.co/rhI9K4DXE0 pic.twitter.com/lLN0J6boyU — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2022

"37% of admitted NY COVID patients have no symptoms and one [hospital] CEO says it's 'very, very rare' to see a boosted patient admitted" https://t.co/KIifLpWRj6 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 8, 2022

=======

Coronavirus in the World (see link for country-by-country break down):

Cases:

303,867,612

Deaths:

5,497,567

Recovered:

258,339,700 https://t.co/tqAXSvaSjA pic.twitter.com/iu8kxrOVsB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 8, 2022

A major Chinese city near Beijing has begun mass testing of its 14 million residents after a cluster of 20 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the omicron variant. The testing is to be completed over two days. https://t.co/yMHjizYcHA — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2022

#Tianjin is quite close to #Beijing which will host the Winter Olympics in a matter of weeks. #China — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) January 9, 2022

There was a study released in the #UAE this week reportedly finding that a new protein-based booster from Sinopharm is more effective against #Omicron than a third shot of the original Chinese vaccine. — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) January 9, 2022

Restrictions imposed in several states in India as Covid-19 cases rise https://t.co/fubieImSAU pic.twitter.com/hUDsAwbOrM — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2022

"India has “substantially greater” COVID-19 deaths than official reports suggest, … close to 3 million, which is more than six times higher than the government has acknowledged and the largest number of any country."https://t.co/4RwIX8G0VD — Matthew Rae (@matthew_t_rae) January 8, 2022



The call is coming from within the house country:

India, from the earliest days of the pandemic, has reported far fewer COVID-19 deaths than expected given the toll elsewhere—an apparent death “paradox” that some believed was real and others thought would prove illusory. Now, a prominent epidemiologist who contended the country really had been spared the worst of COVID-19 has led a rigorous new analysis of available mortality data and concluded he “got it wrong.” India has “substantially greater” COVID-19 deaths than official reports suggest, says Prabhat Jha of the University of Toronto— close to 3 million, which is more than six times higher than the government has acknowledged and the largest number of any country. If true, the finding could prompt scrutiny of other countries with anomalously low death rates and push up the current worldwide pandemic total, estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) at some 5.45 million people. “I think it does call for a recalibration of the global numbers plus saying, ‘What the heck is going on in India?’” says Jha, whose team published the new India analysis today in Science. And India’s suffering could be far from over—the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has begun to surge there. At the end of 2021, India reported about 480,000 deaths from SARS-CoV-2 infections. That’s 340 COVID-19 deaths per million—about one-seventh the per capita COVID-19 mortality tallied in the United States. Jha’s own early analysis supported the assertion that India had an unusually low mortality rate from COVID-19, but he and his colleagues have now probed more deeply. They tapped data from an independent polling agency that surveyed nearly 140,000 people across the vast country by telephone, asking whether anyone in each household had died from COVID-19. They also analyzed government reports from hospitals and similar facilities and looked at officially registered deaths. The result: a much higher estimate—between 2300 and 2500 deaths per million by September 2021, comparable to the rate in the United States, which has one-third as many people…

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says “a basic agreement” has been reached with the U.S. on banning the U.S. military from leaving base grounds, a step to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. https://t.co/z3TLr08EX1 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2022

Philippines prepares more hospitals beds with record COVID-19 cases https://t.co/Zl9fsL3Df1 pic.twitter.com/xOARG3TyOX — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2022

Australia’s New South Wales state has reported 16 deaths in its deadliest day of the pandemic. Just over 30,000 new cases were reported in Australia’s most populous state. https://t.co/kBTLhde2rp — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2022

HOW SMART IS THAT!! Well done ACT. That is so so smart.https://t.co/iVxAwUdQIu pic.twitter.com/u8EoFffr4k — Prof Marc Tennant (@MarcTennant) January 9, 2022

Russia on Sunday confirmed 16,246 Covid-19 infections and 763 deathshttps://t.co/3koUH7lEr5 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 9, 2022

Covid: Thousands protest in France against proposed new vaccine pass https://t.co/WSVrajky7p — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 8, 2022

PM recognises ‘terrible toll’ as official Covid death total passes 150,000 https://t.co/bXcE136YBX — The Independent (@Independent) January 8, 2022

Covid in Scotland: Virus hospital patients increase by 50% in a week https://t.co/ER8XuYt5m4 — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) January 8, 2022

Mexico hits record in new COVID-19 cases, more than 30,000 https://t.co/V7ZPyKDp81 pic.twitter.com/MbyKj4EyEY — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2022

Drugmaker Moderna has donated 2.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Mexico, as the country’s official COVID-19 death toll topped 300,000. Mexican officials said the vaccines will be used to inoculate teachers in an effort to resume in-school classes. https://t.co/HgzcvNZ4Zi — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2022

======

Children who have recovered from Covid-19 appear to be at significantly increased risk of developing Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, CDC researchers reported on Friday. https://t.co/tFTcb80MeR — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2022

Caveat, extremely small sample sets, and (hopefully!) self-resolving, as it is in many adult Covid cases:

… The researchers found increases in diabetes in both data sets, though the relative rates were quite different: they found a 2.6-fold increase in new diabetes cases among children in one, and a smaller 30 percent increase in another. “Even a 30 percent increase is a big increase in risk,” said Sharon Saydah, a researcher at the C.D.C. and lead author of the study. The differences likely result from different ways of classifying children as having Covid, she added. Dr. Saydah said it was not yet clear whether post-Covid Type 2 diabetes would be a chronic condition in these children, or a transient condition that resolves. (Type 1 diabetes is not reversible.) Most of the children were only followed about four and a half months…

A Twitter account with more than a million followers, famous for helping consumers track down elusive PlayStation 5 consoles, is helping the fight against covid-19 by pointing the public to hard-to-find home tests and available vaccination appointments. https://t.co/j4SiVO9vFU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 7, 2022

======

“This really does, I think, remind everyone of when COVID-19 first appeared and there were such major disruptions across every part of our normal life.” Omicron-fueled coronavirus infections have caused a breakdown in basic functions across America. https://t.co/Luu88daeFc — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2022

Hospital -like so many – requires Covid+ nurses to come to work after five days, even if still positive. Sudden outbreak of Covid among patients who came to hospital without COVID. Just like everyone who isn’t hoping magic will intervene said would happen. https://t.co/AOxETLtfiM — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 8, 2022

Not only did New York State report >90,000 new cases today, but it has now exceeded the number of hospitalizations and ICUs from its winter peak.

Doesn't bode well for the rest of the country

(NYS good immunity wall: 2-shot vaccinated rate 72 vs 62%, US avg + lots of prior Covid) pic.twitter.com/svXUDWvvIA — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 8, 2022

Covid-19 cases among dockworkers are colliding with a pandemic-fueled surge in cargo volumes https://t.co/rw2GPByyz9 — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2022