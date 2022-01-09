Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Reason to Sing.

by | 60 Comments

[EDIT: Yes, this is Woodrow/Asim, in my new nick!] Nothing pisses off The Right, like actually enjoying your life, even when that life holds pain and sorrow.

So let’s talk late 90s’ pop tunes!

Specifically: how one of them came to be played at the Inauguration…and how it reminds me, of the emotional richness from singing Gospel, many years ago. A richness that can help, to push back a bit of the darkness.

Let’s start with the song — “You Get What You Give” by the New Radicals, aka Beau Biden’s “theme song” as he fought cancer…:

…and a One-Hit Wonder. Yet, despite it’s seemingly ephemeral nature, so many of us who heard it at that time, kept it close to our hearts. As a struggling dancer myself, it was a massive uplift for me.

And for a Beau Biden who, years later, would struggle with something much more serious in his life? It became a balm, one he passed onto his “old man” — a man who is now our President, and who had the band come back from the dead to play the song at his Inauguration.

But why this song? And what the heck does any of this pop pablum, have to do with the long and treasured history of Gospel Music?

So let’s dive into Joy…and Pain. How “life is more, than mere survival.”

I suspect Beau and Joe came to this song for the same reason a lot of us did — because it made us feel, deep in our gut, emotions we don’t always acknowledge in our words and deeds — that we feel we cannot. And said feeling was of a song that, despite its catchy tune, despite lyrics reaching out for joy, it’s also drenched in — and it’s infamous ending reeks of — pain. Of a loss, of control over our lives, and screaming out for that to change.

And if it can’t change, much like the Serenity Prayer, you learn to accept.

In that, yeah, it reminds me of the Gospel I sang, as a kid.

Gospel Music (and in this, I’m laser-focused on the songs from the African-American tradition) has a lot of emotional power, power that comes from shared burdens and pain. By its very nature, both coming from the long history of Christianity, and the specific “out of bondage” narrative of the African-American traditions, they are oftentimes songs about finding joy in the worst of pain. The old saying of “Making a way out of no way” is richly echoed by “You Get…” without aping or appropriating, and that gives it a ton of power that helps explain it’s near-cultish survival.

When the Florida Mass Choir sings that Jesus “makes my bridge over troubled waters/makes my hope — hope! — for tomorrow,” yeah, it’s a Christian version of “You Only Get…”‘s chorus around “One dance left, this world is gonna pull through/Don’t give up, you’ve got a reason to live”. Both are reminders that there’s power in sharing our burdens, a topic I expect to return to, in my tenure here.

But more critically, Gospel does this not in the style of a hopeless, painful singing style, not in ways that drag down the actual listening experience. You learn to sing Gospel as an act of defiance, of joyous surrender to the moment, and to God/Jesus (yes, that’s a whole-assed topic itself…). Gospel taught me, and “You Get” reinforces, that you can sing about horribly painful subjects, about the ugliness of the world around you, and do so in ways that empower you to step into tomorrow.

That’s…not for everyone, to say the least. Toxic Positivity is a real thing, and so is real no-joke Depression that turns everything dark, with no light from anything. These words, my writing here today, should never be used to mask or force people into some “damned light”.

But, in the aggregate, they do matter. Pushing back fear, always matters. Building connections, especially across the boundaries of artifice and culture, always matters.

And if me building a connection between a lamented son’s favorite song, and a musical style that lifted up millions for decades, helps you, today? I’m glad.

And if it just confused you? Well, welcome to the fun house that is my mind.

    60Comments

    2. 2.

      MisterDancer

      Hi all! [EDIT to add: IT’s Woodrow/Asim using my new nick!]

      I’ve been working on this for a couple of days; I’ll do a more proper intro post later, but — yeah, it’s Sunday. When better to talk about Gospel music? :)

      And now I’ll get back to my Chidi Anna Kendrick Movie Marathon. :) I did final edits on this finally watching PITCH PERFECT after so many years, and now I’m trying MR. RIGHT on for size.

      Thanks for reading!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      raven

      @Baud: Try to keep up.

       

      Enough with the classics, out with the old, in with the new.

      I am very excited to announce that we have two new front pagers who will be contributing to the blog, promoted from the comments section. It’s our 20th and it is time for some new blood and new perspectives.

      Everyone say congratulations to Woodrow and the Thin Black Duke and welcome them aboard this hell bound shit show.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @MisterDancer:

      Ah.  Thanks for clarifying. John mentioned you and Duke were posting soon, so I was like “who’s this third guy?”

      Welcome aboard.  Looking forward to your posts.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      zhena gogolia

      I love this essay. Part of my frustration with my broken arm is that I can’t play the piano, which is my major source of joy when repugs get me down. Hope I’ll be able to again some day.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      Welcome back. Excellent first post.

      The stanza:

      Wake up, kids
      We got the dreamers disease
      Age fourteen, they got you down on your knees
      So polite, we’re busy still saying please
      Frienemies, who when you’re down ain’t your friend
      Every night we smash a Mercedes-Benz
      First we run, and then we laugh ’til we cry

      is very well done. The teenage years are times of huge changes and trying to figure out who one is and where one fits. Adulthood seems impossibly far away, and at the same time too close.

      On the Gospel side, I can’t really cite anything except for Obama singing “Amazing Grace”. Quite often, music really is the best medicine.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      raven

      So, when I was in the Army in the 60’s a lot of the brothers I knew had had it with the “non-violent civil disobedience” path that was associated with the Civil Right Movement. I know how vital the church is in the African-American community but I wonder if this tension still exists?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      I had a moment of confusion as well. I misread the byline as mistermix, I’m reading along, and bam! “Singing gospel” doesn’t sound like mistermix or any of the other front pagers for that matter (which may be an example of why Cole enlisted our two newest fp’s).

      Anyway, I heartily agree, music can bring you hope and raise your spirits even as everything around you appears to be going to hell. On a particularly frustrating day last year, I caught Ohio Son working to modulate his mood by playing the Mountain Goat’s “I’m going to make it through this year if it kills me,” over and over. (May not be the actual sing title, that’s what I call it.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      FelonyGovt

      I never knew about this song’s meaning to the Bidens. I remember it as a light and pleasant ditty and didn’t think about it having a greater message.  The parallel you’ve drawn to gospel music is fascinating.

      I look forward to reading more of your posts!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SpaceUnit

      I personally never cared greatly for gospel music, probably because my views regarding Jesus and the Christian church would have gotten me burned at the stake until fairy recent times.  I see Jesus as an early enlightenment figure and don’t really understand the concept of divinity all that well.

      We heretics listen mostly to punk.  Stick it to the man!!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      raven

      Maybe this answers my question

       

      “We were a bunch of kids,” recalled Kathleen Cleaver (who divorced her husband after he became born-again) many years later. “We didn’t understand the energy required to make real revolution. We discounted the organizing power of the black church, and we didn’t understand the spiritual commitment that would be necessary to achieve our goals.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Matt McIrvin

      I remember realizing this song had achieved classic status when I heard a college marching band playing it at a halftime show, just a few years ago.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      satby

      Pushing back fear, always matters. Building connections, especially across the boundaries of artifice and culture, always matters.

      Great inaugural post Mister Dancer! You’re quite right.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: MD can learn the second time it happens! :-)

      As for not having seen the announcement, I’m sure you read “enough with the classics”, figured Cole was dissing me, so you left in protest before you knew what the post was about.  I appreciate that!  :-)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Anne Laurie

      Welcome, MisterDancer! I am very much looking forward to reading more of your posts here!

      As for gospel music.. can we include Aretha Franklin? It certainly seems to have been a wellspring, and later a form of salvation, for her…

      Also, pathetic crayture that I am, I want to shout out The Preacher’s Wife. It doesn’t get much respect, but IMO Whitney Houston actually *was* compelling as a preacher’s kid who could only let loose singing gospel.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      @raven:

      I can not ligit answer your question but I can say I bet it does to some extent, if only because of the other side of the aisle. Hell it does on this blog, look at some of the comments in the prior post by AL. People want action and want it now! But reality strikes a blow and people find out that democracy takes time and effort, not bullshit and bluster, that it is a very long haul situation to change the power structure and it’s motivation, which has been and still is money. Sure they like the power but they like it because it’s profitable, not necessarily because it is or isn’t the right thing to do. Life and governing has always been about money, or more to the point, about wealth – and having more than others. Democracy isn’t about that at all. It’s not that it doesn’t take money, it’s that money/wealth is not the central issue. But money/wealth is the central pillar of conservative politics and always has been.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      eddie blake

      neat post.

      yesterday was bowie’s birthday. i mourn his loss, still kind of an open wound. his last record, his post 9/11 output was ethereal and haunting, just great stuff. such a genius.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MisterDancer

      @raven: Yeah, there’s a lot of complex interplays in the African-American community around the Church as a leader. I don’t even know how to start doing that topic any real justice; I’ve got books in my TO READ pile on just the role of the Church, much less the other forces you speak on.

      I think the best way to summarize is that Black folx are still Americans, and the decline in overall church attendance impact across all sectors of society, applies here as well. And, outside of that, my personal opinion is that there was a path to bridging that gap — Dr. King was more and more aggressive in calling out Whites who wern’t really onboard with systemic change, and in parallel, of course, Brother Malcolm was pushing back against the toxicity of the Nation of Islam.

      Now, none of that breaks away from the forces that were shaping the creation of the Black Panther Party, or other groups of like stylings. Yet I suspect there was some way to pull these various threads back into something like alignment, had there been will, and time.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Craig

      This is a well timed post, I was listening to gospel this morning. There’s a church on my corner that has a killer band and gospel chorus. I just sit on the porch and listen on Sunday.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      bluegirlfromwyo

      I looked forward to your first post. You did not disappoint. Music is the best lens to view the world in all its complexity.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Yutsano

      I’m so glad I got the music education I got in college. We had a guest choir director for one semester. She was the director of a gospel choir at a church in Seattle. What I learned not only about gospel music but the Black experience in the US and the world shook me to my core. In even the most bleak gospels there is always hope. African traditions were more coöperative and African culture was much more advanced than the “primitive” tribes I was taught in high school. There are so many layers to the gospel tradition that woke my little Jewish ass up!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      raven

      @MisterDancer: I’ve always thought (not in any way unique) that as long as MLK and Malcolm were seen as divisive they served a purpose to the power structure but when MLK made the connection with racism in America and racism in Vietnam they killed him. Same with Malcolm when he made the analysis that it was America that was the problem, not necessarily skin color.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      West of the Rockies

      I love the clear-eyed recognition of trouble but a heart and head still full of fight.

      An excellent first effort, sir!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’ll confess that I’ve never understood the appeal of this song.  It takes a good melody to pull me in, and this song barely has one (a problem I’ve never encountered with gospel music), so I never got as far as noticing the lyrics, even though I’ve heard it often.

      That said, the late 1990s were a good time for pop music.  Closing Time, Flagpole Sitta, The Impression That I Get…lots of good stuff back then.

      Reply

