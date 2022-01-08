After this post, the (anniversary) Party is Over, unless Betty Cracker or someone else sneaks in an anniversary post before midnight!

Here’s an awesome video of Lily and Rosie and Guesley!

So nice to see everyone in their prime!

I want to give another shout-out to Steeplejack for all the time he spent and energy he expended helping to find the classic posts.

John Cole Registers as a Democrat

Tunch’s Cat Tower (did not get the reception Cole hoped for!)

RedKitten Play-by-Play of the Birth

SamKitten

In this last anniversary post, can we talk about favorite comments over the years?

Commenters we miss and why? (If we build it, they will come?)

And in the spirit of “make new friends, but keep the old”, if you have a favorite commenter or a front-pager who’s still here that you really appreciate, feel free to chime in with that too and tell us why.

And a few more classic posts for your reading pleasure.

Steve

First Meeting with Steve

Say Hello to Steve

Steve Gets ‘Tutored’

Rosie

Rosie!

Doggie Drama Update

Rosie’s Adoption is Official

Rosie Is One of the Pack

Thurston

Ginger, Thurston and Lovey!

There are so many more of Thurston and the whole crew that i will just link to all of them in a comment below.