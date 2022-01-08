After this post, the (anniversary) Party is Over, unless Betty Cracker or someone else sneaks in an anniversary post before midnight!
Here’s an awesome video of Lily and Rosie and Guesley!
So nice to see everyone in their prime!
I want to give another shout-out to Steeplejack for all the time he spent and energy he expended helping to find the classic posts.
John Cole Registers as a Democrat
Tunch’s Cat Tower (did not get the reception Cole hoped for!)
RedKitten Play-by-Play of the Birth
SamKitten
In this last anniversary post, can we talk about favorite comments over the years?
Commenters we miss and why? (If we build it, they will come?)
And in the spirit of “make new friends, but keep the old”, if you have a favorite commenter or a front-pager who’s still here that you really appreciate, feel free to chime in with that too and tell us why.
And a few more classic posts for your reading pleasure.
Steve
First Meeting with Steve
Say Hello to Steve
Steve Gets ‘Tutored’
Rosie
Rosie!
Doggie Drama Update
Rosie’s Adoption is Official
Rosie Is One of the Pack
Thurston
Ginger, Thurston and Lovey!
There are so many more of Thurston and the whole crew that i will just link to all of them in a comment below.
Commenters
