This Party Is Over, But the Next One Is Just Beginning

by

After this post, the (anniversary) Party is Over, unless Betty Cracker or someone else sneaks in an anniversary post before midnight!

Here’s an awesome video of Lily and Rosie and Guesley!

So nice to see everyone in their prime!

I want to give another shout-out to Steeplejack for all the time he spent and energy he expended helping to find the classic posts.

John Cole Registers as a Democrat
Tunch’s Cat Tower (did not get the reception Cole hoped for!)
RedKitten Play-by-Play of the Birth
SamKitten

In this last anniversary post, can we talk about favorite comments over the years?

Commenters we miss and why?  (If we build it, they will come?)

And in the spirit of “make new friends, but keep the old”, if you have a favorite commenter or a front-pager who’s still here that you really appreciate, feel free to chime in with that too and tell us why.

And a few more classic posts for your reading pleasure.

Steve
First Meeting with Steve
Say Hello to Steve
Steve Gets ‘Tutored’

Rosie
Rosie!
Doggie Drama Update
Rosie’s Adoption is Official
Rosie Is One of the Pack

Thurston
Ginger, Thurston and Lovey!

There are so many more of Thurston and the whole crew that i will just link to all of them in a comment below.

    2. 2.

      debbie

      Schlemezal (or however he was spelling his nym at the time) chasing trick or treaters down the street will always be my favorite post.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      TattooSydney.
      RedKitten.
      AsianGRRLMN.

      And three who can’t return:
      GeneralStuck
      efGoldman

      Schlemazel

      EDIT: I’m not understanding the format fail here. Obligatory FYWP.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      At the end of 2015, I jotted down a few couplets. Honestly have no recollection whatsoever whether or not I posted any of them in the comments at that time. Anyhow, I’ve dusted them off and slightly tweaked them for the Twentieth. Dedicated to the Jackaltariat, near and far, present and absent. Here’s to another score of years!

      BALLOON JUICE TURNS TWENTY
       
      Balloon Juice is really as good as it gets
      (Come for the politics, stay for the pets)
       
      Sometimes it’s cheerful and sometimes it’s rude
      (Come for the animals, stay for the food)
       
      It’s for excellent jackals — plus assholes and dicks
      (Come for the recipes, stay for the flicks)
       
      It’s for interests, hobbies, and fun of all sorts
      (Come for the movie nights, stay for the sports)
       
      It is run by a fellow who doesn’t wear pants
      (Come for the football and stay for the plants)
       
      It’s for brilliant professors and every-day loons
      (Come for the gardens and stay for the tunes)
       
      We argue the redistribution of wealth
      (Come for the music and stay for the health)
       
      So many smart people! So many good deeds,
      So many great outcomes we planted as seeds.
      This place fits as comfortably as an old glove,
      So come to Balloon Juice and stay for the love.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      Valdivia
      Violet
      arguingwithsignposts
      Mnem
      asiangrrl

      Where did all the Jen’s go?  Jen, JenJen, Too Many Jens…

      I wish we would see more of these guys in real time: cleek, LAMH, aimai, Morzer,

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Raoul Paste

      I’m a relative short timer, but my favourite comment was a response to a very long Tony Jay post:

      ” Sir, this is a Wendy’s drive-through“

      I’m even chuckling now

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Thank you!

      I think John hates me for it. :-)

      Sunday morning: “WaterGirl has all sorts of fun things planned.”

      By 9pm on Sunday John had texted me: “I am tired of the anniversary already.” 🤷‍♀️

      Too late, John, too many things were already in the works.

      edited

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JanieM

      @Raoul Paste: that’s hilarious, I missed that, though i always read Tony Jay’s posts if I catch them.

      It reminds me of another wonderful comment, when a commenter whose name was Uncle (something or other) seriously annoyed a lot of other people, and Uncle Ebeneezer posted this. I laughed all day.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Fair Economist

      This has been great fun. Thanks to the FPs and organizers, and of course all the many contributors who have made this so lively and fun over the years.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      LAO
      RedDirtGirl (not gone but too rarely heard from)
      Hdeki (ditto)
      JAFD (ditto again)
      HeleninEire (ditto thrice)
      Bella Q
      Mingobat
      Just Some Fuckhead
      And I know going in I’m not gonna remember the correct spelling, but sounded like Ladyranxerox.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      I’ve been reading threads and comments for many years and sometimes post a comment. The thread that I thought was the most memorable and most fun was (I think) just last year.  I don’t remember how it started, but it turned into a fun thread full of pedants. It was comment after comment of each jackal’s most hated examples of people mangling the English language. Improper grammar, annoying spelling errors, mispronunciations,  misspellings and so many annoying things that *other people* say. It was so funny and also quite informative.  :)

      It was so much fun and the subject matter was so universal that it seemed to invite new lurkers to join in, which is always nice.  In fact, I like all the threads that welcome lurkers and shy commenters to join in on the discussion.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Gin & Tonic

      Along these lines, I suspect I’m not the only one who finds there are fewer trolls here these days, and of much lower quality. Who misses, say, BiP or BOB, or UNLIMITED CORPORATE CASH!! or the guy for whom every thread could be about guns? Not to mention the, um, characters, like m_c or the small footwear one.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      The Dangerman

      @Scout211: I think that started when the Blog Boss made a comment about a comma. I could easily be wrong.

      Thanks to all for this trip down memory lane.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Steeplejack

      I sometimes wonder what happened to redshirt (not redshift). Lived in Maine, was a prolific commenter who suddenly disappeared right after (I think) Dolt 45’s election in 2016. I remember he(?) and Omnes had a hilarious argument about what constituted a compound. I think redshirt said he lived in one.

      I miss Corner Stone (his kid is 17 now!), seaboogie and Dance Around in Your Bones, in addition to others listed above.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I let Valdivia know about this thread, and she asked me pass on that she loves you all but is horribly busy right now.  I offered to pass on something more insulting and dismissive, but she said no.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Steeplejack:

      I remember he(?) and Omnes had a hilarious argument about what constituted a compound. I think redshirt said he lived in one.

      IIRC, Redshirt(named after the Star Trek redshirts that always end up dead in each episode) was a ‘she’ and lived in rural Maine.  She said she lived in a compound, Omnes said it’s not a compound without a bunker which it didn’t have.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Steeplejack: redshirt never had enough buildings for a compound.  OTOH, I would probably insisted that a compound required n+1 buildings where n= however many redshirt had.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Where has Adam disappeared to? Maybe my timeline is all messed up, but it feels as though he hasn’t commented, let alone FP’d, for several weeks.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      cain

      Hey @watergirl – can you find my first post again? My email address is the same as it has always been. :)

       

      ETA oh wow!! #90!!!! YESSSS!!

      Also, we put an offer on a new house and it got accepted. It’s crazy money though – damn west coast lifestyle.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      raven

      @Baud: Red oak, we left the floor in the closet and the floor dude said “Ah, that beautiful old heart pine”! Unfortunately the powder post beetles like it too!

      Reply
    112. 112.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: No, but it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if that’s what floor layers were using in my latter days. I can’t help but wonder about the look on my face the first time I was told, “No, you can go ahead and trim it out tomorrow.” I remember coming in, opening the door and getting onto my knees and very warily touching the floor. And then a foot out. And then 2 feet out. And then…

      At some point I decided it wasn’t my problem if they were wrong.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      rekoob

      This has been a great retrospective, and thank you, WaterGirl, for putting it all together. I’ve done some searching (thanks for the search-fu, Steep!) and looking at my own archives. As near as I can tell, I started lurking around 2008, just before the election. I have appreciated all the front-pagers and most of the commenters, and while I haven’t added much to the conversation over the years, I’ve followed it assiduously and to my great benefit. This has been an amazing source of information, debate, and reflection.

      I’ve had the good fortune to trade messages with Elizabelle, Quinerly, TomatoQueen, and Steeplejack on various topics relating to my location in Central Virginia, my time in New Mexico, my almae matres (St. John’s College and the University of Chicago), and my forthcoming exploration of the Eastern Seaboard and beyond.

      I am perhaps one of the few who still uses RSS feeds to alert me to new posts. I started with Bloglines, moved to Google Reader, and thence to Feedly, which still operates. Most likely, I got here via Obsidian Wings, since I enjoyed hilzoy’s perspective, as many others here have done.

      I get my dopamine hit when I see an update on Balloon Juice, and since I usually read all of the comments, I’m pretty far behind the commentary most of the time. I seem to comment more frequently on the Medium Cool with BGinCHI, since it’s largely about recommendations and what’s neat. I like that we have such a great group of sentinels watching out for what’s coming next.

      I’ll end this with gratitude to the entire Jackaltariat. In the past 18 months, I lost both my mother and my nearly 18-year-old dog (Floyd and John’s Lily could have been siblings, right down to the curled-back tail). Collectively, you helped me prepare and understand the loss. I’m stronger and better, thanks to all of you.

      Onward and upward!

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Felanius Kootea

      @cain: Congratulations! A friend went through several bidding wars for places that weren’t even at the top of her initial list, so I know it can get crazy on the west coast. Finally she got lucky when a couple made a decision to sell to her (second highest bid) instead of an investor with an all cash bid because they had gone through the same thing for their new home and appreciated that she planned to actually live in the home.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      raven

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: 3/4 red oak and Monocoat finish.

      It wasn’t hard for me to install, I just paid the $9000 to have it done. This job entailed removing the entire flooring system, joists, sills, subfloor (not included in the 9k) and replacing. We took out walls and insulated the whole joint so we’re looking at around $65k we hope

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Another Scott

      Thanks WG and Steep and JGC, and everyone here.  You make me spend far too much time here, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

      He’s not missing, but germy nee germy shoemangler has to be one of my absolute favorite ‘nyms and commenters.  Lots and lots of clever folks here to go with the clever handles.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Redshift

      @cain:

      Hey @watergirl – can you find my first post again? My email address is the same as it has always been. :)

      Me, too! If you posted a response to my original dead-thread request, I missed it.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @raven:

       

      Did the contractor supply the wood or did you pick it up from a box store?

      How long was the installation process?

       

      Thanks.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      CaseyL

      What a trip down memory lane the lists of names are!  We have lost so many people over the years, and considering how many died that we know about, I worry about the ones who dropped off without a further word.

      I do think our tempers have gone completely to shit over the last 5 years, and it’s possible some folks dropped out just because they were worn out – not from BJ, necessarily, but from, well, everything.  I feel it myself pretty often.

      Don’t miss the trolls, though.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Steeplejack

      @raven:

      I like lighter-colored wood floors, but a lot of them look washed out. Yours is just about perfect. Nice touch of honey. Give the boss lady a 👍.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      WaterGirl

      @rekoob:  I use Leaf, which is an RSS reader that uses Feedly for the feed.  I don’t read the posts in Leaf but it does tell me when there’s a new one!

      That’s a lot of loss in a short period of time.  No matter how old you are or whether you can see it coming, you’re always too young to lose your mom.

      Glad you are here.

      Do you have a new dog, or are you planning to get one?

      The first comment I see from you is in this post from 2014, but you might have used a different email before that.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @James E Powell:  Well yeah.  A bunker is a necessary but not sufficient item.

      ETA:  Without it, one has a hunting and/or fishing camp.  Not that there is anything wrong with that.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      raven

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: The wood came from a supplier in “Bethlehem” GA. It sat in the house for three months while the other work was done. We had hoped it was going to be done my Christmas and they got the prep done but didn’t actually lay and finish it until this week. The new tenant was going to come the 15th but we talked and, partly because of covid, he’s going to wait until Feb 1 to come and “furnish” it.  We’re not going to charge him even though he was willing to pay the 1/2 month.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Spanky

      Re-reading the Please get my fucking Subaru out of the field post reminds me how fucking useless AAA is and always has been.

      Ymmv, and if it is, good on you. But three bad experiences between the Mrs and me is two too many.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      Looked up his archives. The last time he posted was December 20. I had hoped to see a 20th-anniversary post from him. Hope you’re right that he’s simply too busy with work to bother with the likes of us to conceive, research, and write a special anniversary message.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I’ve enjoyed the retrospective even though being a relative newbie, there is a sense that you kind of had to have been there to get the repartee. Still amazes me that so many have contributed for so long.

      About the time I started to check in more frequently, HeleninEire was moving to Eire and I was so jealous of her being wisely born to escape the trump regime. Mnemosyne, Cornerstone, Schlemazel (sp?) and EF Goldman we’re almost always around and I miss them too.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      ThresherK

      I cannot Yahoogle things properly, so: Can someone find out my first post in these pages?
      Also, as a fellow Southern New Englander who knows Wright’s Dairy makes a mean pie, I miss EFGoldman, whom I once asked “Is your nym a combination of EFHutton and GoldmanSachs?”

      Reply
    151. 151.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: I did write to every front-pager letting them know the anniversary was coming up.  Not asking them to write a post but letting them know so no one got blind-sided or got caught flat-footed because they didn’t know in advance.

      A few wrote posts, some didn’t.  I’m really pleased that Tim F wrote one!

      Reply
    154. 154.

      James E Powell

      Has anyone seen Amir around lately? Last post I remember from him he said he was checking into a hospital. Anyone know how he’s doing?

      Reply
    156. 156.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve always thought it would be interesting to see a world map with dots or clusters wherever jackals live. Wouldn’t need to identify specific commenters, so no fear of doxxing — just a nice visual representation of how we’re distributed. How hard (or easy) would that be to compile, based on folks’ willingness to volunteer the information?

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      I went there to look up Hillary Rettig. I had completely forgotten about her, but she was a great front-pager for a while. Saw her name when I was spelunking in the archives.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Mike E

      @raven: The oak floor I helped install in my brother’s Philly row house 35 years ago is still going strong…his daughter bought the house and stripped it down to the studs, that floor and the entryway staircase are the only things she left alone!

      Reply
    169. 169.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: I want to know why more of those guys aren’t commenting!  :-)

      edit: Are the 14 from Russia reading, or trolling?  Inquiring minds…

      Actually surely the ones who are trolling have a VPN or something in place so they don’t look like they are coming from Russia.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Mai Naem mobile

    174. @cain: congrats on the house.

      175. @raven: nice looking classic wood floor. I truly believe the currently trendy white/grey plank tile is going to be the future 80s grey/mauve/carpet/tile combo.

      Reply
    179. 178.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @WaterGirl: wow, I wasn’t expecting so many countries. That’s a big reach. Wouldn’t have expected Pakistan, Ukraine and Luxembourg. I am disappointed not to see one African country. Not even South Africa, Egypt or Rwanda.

      Reply
    180. 179.

      FelonyGovt

      I’ve really enjoyed the anniversary retrospective, even though I don’t comment all that much and have only been here since 2016. Thanks, WaterGirl!

      Reply
    182. 181.

      Suzanne

      @Mai Naem mobile: nice looking classic wood floor. I truly believe the currently trendy white/grey plank tile is going to be the future 80s grey/mauve/carpet/tile combo.

       
      Gray is already over. The interior designers I’m working with are doing lots of honey and warmer colors. Warmer than the blonde maple that was so big about 10-15 years ago, but not all Ye Olde Earlye American knotty pine or routed oak.

      But we just did our living room and dining room floors. We pulled up the carpet and intended to just refinish what was there, but there was oak only at the perimeter and pine in the center. And some of the oak had split over the years and the previous owners replaced with cheap lumber. So we decided to put a new floor on top. We did oak, but fairly dark, since there is dark oak elsewhere in the house. It is more formal than I would have chosen had I been working with a blank slate…. but my architectural values lead me to hold fast to what is good.

      Reply
    184. 183.

      WaterGirl

      @Mai Naem mobile: More than that!

      When we get down to countries 98, 99 and 100 (Afghanistan, Belarius and Cuba) there is only per person for each one.  124 countries represented on BJ.  Here are the last 25.  Alphabetical order, of course.

      This Party Is Over, But the Next One Is Just Beginning 3

      Reply
    185. 184.

      Wanderer

      Congratulations Balloon Juice on 20 years. Thank you to all the front pagers for keeping everyone thinking and learning and hoping. Thanks to all the commenters. I really enjoy everything you write (except one pie lover). 

      Reply
    188. 187.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      The same thing struck me, about no African nations. As cosmopolitan as we otherwise are, that really seems anomalous.

      I guess it was always too much to hope for Antarctican representation.

      :-)

      ETA: Just saw WG’s final list, and there are in fact a few African nations listed — Sudan, Rwanda, Niger — so six of the seven continents are represented. Cool!

      Reply
    193. 192.

      rekoob

      @WaterGirl: Thank you for your kind response and observations. Judging from my Bloglines account, I may have used my quadri**** address at gmail earlier. I often forward items from my RSS feed to archive/review later, and I saw that I did that with BJ in September 2008.

      No plans for another dog at the moment, since I plan to split my time between Coastal Delaware and NYC, and I have a friend with a delightful 14-year-old Poodle. We all have that one dog — Floyd was mine.

      Reply
    202. 201.

      Mary G

      @Suzanne: ANY suggestions on how to find a landscape designer/contractor? I took out a mortgage to pay a good one and no one has even had time to do a paid consultation. All my neighbors are probably dissing me for not wanting a giant, ugly “infrastructure installation” or replacing the yards with more house, but somebody must need work.

      Reply
    207. 206.

      There go two miscreants

      @WaterGirl: I have really enjoyed the anniversary posts and comments, and the geographic reach of the blog is impressive! Thank you for all the work putting it together.

      Reply
    208. 207.

      Suzanne

      @Mary G: God, I am having a hard time finding good contractors, too. I found a good landscape company in my area by total chance. Literally just by driving around and I saw a truck, snapped a picture of their info, and looked them up. Do you need design or just work? Does anything you plan to do require a permit? Otherwise, you know all the ways I’d suggest…. ask neighbors, troll local magazines and look at the image credits, check Nextdoor, etc.

      Reply
    209. 208.

      Suzanne

      I would also check nicer neighborhoods for local companies. Usually posher suburban neighborhoods have higher standards for their landscape (plant quantity, size, tree variety, etc.) and the landscape companies that work in those places will be able to help recommend plants that will meet your needs.

      Reply
    210. 209.

      Mai Naem mobile

       

       

      @WaterGirl: I am impressed to see Syria and Papua New Guinea and I am surprised to see Uruguay so low considering there’s supposed to be lots of ex-pats living there.

      Reply
    212. 211.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Suzanne: I just figure ‘standard’ color woods will never look ugly dated and you can do the trendy stuff with furniture and easily removable decor.  My issue with grey is that if grey gets dirty and/or worn it looks dingy. I don’t even like grey cars. I would like to see green(not 70s avocado green) make a comeback. I did notice the 2022 color of the year is what I call an ‘ice green’ which I’ve always liked because it’s the kind of subtle color that changes depending on what it’s next to.

      Reply
    213. 212.

      Suzanne

      @Mai Naem mobile: If you’re talking about the Benjamin Moore color of the year, October Mist, I agree with you 100%. I love that silvery sage green and always have. Thinking about it for my dining room. (Many companies do a Color of the Year thing, it was started by Pantone. They will all say that the color is different. Gives you an idea how rigorous all that color science is.)

      I like gray, but even I am over it for interiors right now. Everything dates. I tend to like things that are fairly spartan and material-y/textural. Honestly, w/r/t personal decorating, I say to mix up things, as long as they are good quality. And not too much brown boxy furniture.

      Reply
    214. 213.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Mary G: i think things will pick up once COVID(cross fingers)rates drop. Good landscape people are hard to find. My neighbor is a property manager who has steady work and even he can’t seem to find good people.

      Reply
    215. 214.

      Fake Irishman

      Late to the party per usual (having an infant and a three year old does that to you), but thanks to Watergirl and Steeplejack for putting this all together. I started lurking in 2010 and commenting a bit in 2011. When my union got put in the crosshairs of a right wing group in 2012, I wrote Kay (then a front pager) asking if she would amplify our plight. I don’t know why I reached out to her, but somehow I trusted her  to understand and you all to help us out. It was gratifying to be right in both counts.

      When one Richard Mayhew became a front pager in 2013, I was amazed at his granular knowledge of health insurance, which really complemented my policy knowledge and interests. He actually @‘s me on Twitter from time to time and always engages with ideas and questions. We’ve written one academic piece together and he’s introduced me to several cool colleagues in addition to discussing a few of my articles in this blog. All these cool things happened to me because John Cole  is a misanthropic mensch that attracted this community of misfit toys through random foresight, basic humanity and lots of pet pictures. It’s incredible and humbling how many really talented and committed folks are on this piece of electronic real estate.

      Now, according to blog custom, I believe I am supposed I tell you all to go F*** yourselves.

      Reply
    217. 216.

      Laura Too

      I am so grateful to you all! Mr. Steeplejack you had a formula to find old posts but I can’t find it, so if you see this could you put that in here? I would love to poke about for some old posts. I spent today in kind of a sad place- it is Schlemazel’s birthday and close to the anniversary of his death and our family keeps his FB page alive to meet every year. It is really nice to stop by here & find people bringing him up with such kindness.

      Watergirl, you are amazing! Putting this all together takes work and you have such a big heart.

      Reply
    218. 217.

      Steeplejack

      @Suzanne:

      The Benjamin Moore “Color Trends 2022” page has some nice looks. I like the October Mist, also the Pale Moon yellow that is in some of the pictures down the page. I am tired of all white, which a lot of the shelter shows (HGTV, etc.) seem to be overdoing now.

      Reply
    219. 218.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Suzanne: the sage silver green is the color I am talking about. I get ideas from a lot of good stuff I see in commercial buildings – don’t care if they’re old or new buildings. Everything from the landscaping features to furniture. And I figure they’re going to put stuff that’s going to be durable not just throwaway garbage.

      Reply
    223. 222.

      One of the Many Jens

      @WaterGirl:  ::waves hand::  Hey there, one of the many Jens is in the building! This anniversary extravaganza has been great, and I’m much appreciating it (and still catching up) – thank you all for putting this together!

      Happy 2022 to all Juicers! (Egads, I’m still having a mini heart attack every time I write “2022.” How?!?)

      Reply
    224. 223.

      J R in WV

      @J R in WV: ​
       

      I see you told us Red Oak, which I would have guessed had I had to guess. Beautiful wood, can’t wait to see the cherry.

      Our floors are hickory with multiple coats of matte poly, really pretty, There’s a frame of walnut around the edges, which if I had properly understood flooring when I dreamed that up I would not have done. It turns the flooring project into cabinet making …

      Reply
    229. 228.

      Steeplejack

      @Laura Too:

      A general Google search would start with

      site:balloon-juice.com [search terms]

      where “[search terms]” is replaced by the word(s) or phrase(s) you are trying to find. (Don’t put the brackets in your search terms.)

      Keep in mind that searching for a single nym is going to be tough, because Google seems to let “ephemeral” terms fade away after about 10 years. And, of course, you may get hundreds of hits for a single nym. It’s usually beetter to search for, or include in your search, words that go to a specific event.

      . . . Okay, I went back through my notes and found the following links re Schlemazel. I don’t know if they’re in order—or even useful—but at least they could provide you a starting point for searching.

      Laura Too (Schlemazel’s niece) on his death:
      https://www.balloon-juice.com/2019/01/25/rip-schlemazel/#comment-7168632

      TomatoQueen: https://www.balloon-juice.com/2019/01/25/rip-schlemazel/#comment-7168748

      J Michael Neal: https://www.balloon-juice.com/2019/01/25/rip-schlemazel/#comment-7169023

      Laura Too (Schlemazel’s niece; [email protected]): https://www.balloon-juice.com/2019/01/25/rip-schlemazel/#comment-7169099

      Picture and bio of Schlemazel on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PowerPlayClubMN/photos/a.155508271208046/2134592426632944/?type=3&theater

      “Into the Mystic” for Schlemazel:
      https://www.balloon-juice.com/2019/01/25/good-thoughts-for-schlemazel-an-ongoing-series-of-posts/#comment-7166946

      I think I’m under the limit for hyperlinks. 🤞

      Reply
    234. 233.

      Laura Too

      @Steeplejack: Thank you for this!!! I will never forget your kindness to me, the tour, the taxi, the talk. I hope someday to come back between variants to meet up and finish our conversation.

      Reply
    236. 235.

      Steeplejack

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      Just went back and read some more of it myself. It is great!

      It reminded me that I miss shortstop. Another good commenter who disappeared. Would occasionally reference the third baseman, apparently their partner.

      Reply
    237. 236.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Suzanne:

      If you’re talking about the Benjamin Moore color of the year, October Mist, I agree with you 100%. I love that silvery sage green and always have. Thinking about it for my dining room. (Many companies do a Color of the Year thing, it was started by Pantone. They will all say that the color is different. Gives you an idea how rigorous all that color science is.)

      Although interestedly for 2020 the majority chose sort shade of green.

      Apparently, according to the YouTube interior designers I follow, it’s rare to see that sort of alignment.

      And I’m happy it’s green — although I prefer stronger, darker greens —because as I’ve been whole-house redecorating (in addition to whole-house remodeling) I’ve been wanting to use green as one of the secondary accent colors, but last year it was really hard to find things like kitchen canisters in green.

      Reply

