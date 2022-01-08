Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Open Thread: Pets and More…

by

I could not post anything about my pets this week without acknowledging what many Coloradoans are feeling this week. The presumed loss of two people in the fire and the loss of so many pets, folks who could not get home to rescue their furry and feathered loved ones. Someone I work with lost everything, but she, her partner, and their neighbor were able to get out with their pets, and kick in another neighbor’s door and rescue his dog along the way.

As many know, the last half of 2021 was really rough here – loss of family and pets in numbers that just seemed unbearable. But I was holding it together – mostly with tissue paper and spit – but holding it together, nonetheless. Until the fire and that story. I was out buying dog food, treats and supplies for them and suddenly between the farm store and the pet store, I completely broke down – total ugly cry. I finally had to use my phone-a-friend option so someone could talk me down enough to finish up my errands. Luckily I have a lot of friends who are nurses, LOL.

Grief is a weird thing. You cannot circumvent it, no matter how hard you might try. Something, somewhere, some time will trigger it and you just got to roll with it.

So on to happier things – the face that makes me smile every day, even when she’s chewed something she shouldn’t or is chasing a cat, along with her beautiful big sis.

And here is Emma explaining to her that this is HER crate and she’s just letting Trixie borrow it:

Saturday Open Thread: Pets and More...

A full update on Trixie’s adventures if you’re interested is here: her first snow and all, she’s never going to grow into those ears. 

And this, believe it or not, was Scout, four years ago this past week:

Saturday Open Thread: Pets and More... 1

Still miss that big guy. Sigh.

Also, speaking of loss, the NYT has some really good tributes to Sidney Poitier. I watched In The Heat Of The Night last night – I own it because it is one of my favorite movies of his – and I was once again struck by how this one film defied so many film conventions of the time to make an Oscar-winning film.

This is an open thread….

    6. 6.

      Spanky

      Another anniversary for January 6. We had to say goodbye to our tortie Max. Hard as it was, it wasn’t unexpected. She was 19 1/3 and failing on a couple of fronts. We finally knew the time had come.

      Sadness, but relatively few tears for a wonderful life well lived. And she joins her best bud Archie under the trees in the back yard.

    8. 8.

      Scout211

      TaMara, when you talk about your Scout, I always get a little misty.  Our beloved black lab, our Scout, died in 2006 and we have yet to recover.  We have only had cats in the house since losing her.  (I chose my nym in her honor).

      Thank you for posting all the pics of your assorted menagerie.  It’s a bright spot in everyone’s day.  :)

    9. 9.

      Layer8Problem

      Continuing the festivities for Larry Storch’s 99th birthday from
      below, one note demonstrating his impact on the teevee medium, from memory though.

      Last episode of Boston Legal.

      Four Crane, Poole & Schmidt lawyers in the elevator on their way up to
      make a do-or-die case to the Japanese investors to keep the firm the way it is. Serious faces staring forward. Much stress, very tension.

      Somebody: “What are you thinking?”

      Alan Shore (James Spader): “I’m trying to remember who played Agarn in
      F Troop.”

      Jerry Espenson (great character, great Buffy/Angel writer shout-out),
      immediately: “Larry Storch.”

      Young English associate, blankly: “What’s F Troop?”

      Denny Crane (William Goddamn Shatner, from another beloved mid-Sixties TV series), breaking out in a happy grin:  “I LOVED F Troop!”

    11. 11.

      wmd

      In the Lightning Complex fire I evacuated from in August 2020 I learned about an organization doing animal rescue in disaster areas – Assert – the second responders. 

      They work with to save any animals – pets, livestock, wildlife in consultation with the first responders to avoid impeding the first response efforts. They’ve recently been getting animals rehomed after the tornados in Kentucky; they certainly will be in Colorado if resources are available.

    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      Thank you TaMara for all that you have shared with us.  Best wishes for 2022 and beyond. Hang in there.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    14. 14.

      Starfish

      The magnitude of the fire was hard to grapple with. I thought about the friend who was at the CostCo when the fire started to spread, but not all the people who had to deal with the toppled trees and fences.

      Even though, I am not a pet person, I volunteered as a tech person for a non-profit that has a database of resources to help injured wild animals for a couple of years. The person who started that non-profit lost his home in the fire and got out with his cats. His family set up a GoFundMe for him

      We donated to the YMCA and Sister Carmen. We also donated toys to a local group that runs summer camps out of CU. They are going to make boxes for the kids who lost their homes.

    15. 15.

      Avalune

      Our Bella has had a bad few weeks. She’s lost a fair amount of weight, isn’t eating much. We had bloodwork, ultrasound, xrays done but they can’t really find anything that would be causing all the drama. Vet wanted us to swap to a renal diet but that’s upset her stomach so she spent a couple days vomiting everything she ate. She won’t take one of her pills no matter how sneaky we try to be about it. She’s still got a lot of spark in her but the aging seems to be hitting her pretty fast. She missed a step in her excitement that I was home on Monday and she smacked her face so hard she was swollen for a few days. Teeth seem intact and her swelling is gone now.

      It was upsetting though because it reminded me so much of how our old lab Pepper looked right before we made the decision to ease her pain and I’m just not ready to let go of this pain in the ass sassy little dog.

      In the hopes of trying to pick up her appetite a little, does anyone know of a good homemade renal diet recipe? She’s not having the canned or the dry foods. She’ll eat eggs if we scramble them for her, so that’s basically what we’ve been doing. I know there are a lot of recipes to be found online but I’m not sure how to vet them so to speak

      BTW – before anyone says anything about peanut butter for pills, she HATES peanut butter. Like…I’ve never seen anything like it. Only dog I’ve ever owned that was like GET BACK SATAN when you have peanut butter.

    17. 17.

      dearmaizie

      You’re a good person, TaMara.  I hope you know that. Trixie and Scout and whoever your humans are are lucky to have you in their lives.

    18. 18.

      Layer8Problem

      I, too late, realize that TaMara’s post is about loss of loved ones and I regret my comment’s off-note.  Too many forget how disasters take the innocent as well as the jaded and cynical.

    20. 20.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Layer8Problem: Hey, happy news is always welcome. And since Ken Berry was – I’m going to say friend here because he was just that kind of person – if you were in his life you were his friend – all F-Troop references are welcome!

    21. 21.

      NotMax

      @Layer8Problem

      Wouldn’t fret about it. Says Open Thread right there in the title.

      Plus it’s refreshing to read comments extolling someone that don’t appear as part of an R.I.P. thread.

    22. 22.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Avalune: I don’t know about renal diet, but I do know about dogs who don’t like peanut butter – we used cheap hot dogs and cut off a piece just large enough to hold the pill – worked sometimes, sometimes they spit it out.

    23. 23.

      J R in WV

      A short update on my tiny kitty Spike, who was on last year’s calendar with claws embedded in a bush’s trunk out back. She is eating a little better, is a little more active, still has something going on nasally.

      Vet gave me antibiotic eyedrops to use as nose drops. Have you ever tried to put nosedrops into a cat’s nose who really, really doesn’t want you to? Harder than you might th ink. So I gave her the oral meds on schedule, got some not thyroid diet cat food to spice up the kibble, and she is doing OK. Stands around on me in bed once the sun comes up. Still purring.

      Still lots of snow on the ground here, we got nearly a foot here in out little Cove of a Mtn hollow. Supposed to be in the mid 40s today, is very sunny and bright, Tomorrow should be the same temperature, but rainy, which should do in the snow pretty fast, I hope. Don’t really want to be plowing snow off the farm roads.

    24. 24.

      Avalune

      @TaMara (HFG): We can get her to take the thyroid pill that way but the other one must have a smell because she knows instantly that whatever we are trying to give her is tainted and she wants no part of it. :D

    26. 26.

      brendancalling

      Yesterday my friend Cindy had to put down her wonderful but very old and sick cat Rosie.

      i brought over a care package of hugs, my shoulder to cry on, my ears for listening, a 4 pack of her favorite beer, fancy chocolates (including some edibles from my weed guy), and a nice potted plant. Cats are awesome, and Rosie was a pip.

      Today it is 13F outside (Monday the low is -8F) so with that in mind, I’m likely not going out much today. This weather is for the birds—specifically, penguins.

    28. 28.

      Miss Bianca

      That cartoon has me puddling up already.

      My beautiful Luna would have been ten years old today. I lost her three years ago, and I’m still not over it. She wandered off, in her Siberian fashion, and I spent days – weeks, even, I think – combing the neighborhood, screaming her name until I was hoarse, following leads, doing everything I could think of and trying every One Weird Trick that animal rescue people recommended. And it still wasn’t enough.

      It all ended when I got a call from a local vet saying her body had been dumped on their doorstep. I was too devastated to ask for an autopsy, so I don’t know whether she died from starvation or cold or being shot. Yeah, I was a chickenshit that way.

      I have her ashes in an urn on my desk. In my moments of darkest humor, I tell her spirit, “That’s so I can keep my eye on you, you rascal you – you’ll never run off again!”

      But bad as that was, I can’t even imagine what all those folks up in Superior and Louisville are going through.

    30. 30.

      Starfish

      @Miss Bianca: On Twitter, people have been posting some photos of some of the cats that survived. My husband was telling me about one, and it was a different cat than the one I had seen earlier. I have not shared any of them because they are heartbreaking.

      BoulderOEM had some funny photos of the animals they were evacuating.

    32. 32.

      sab

      @Avalune: I hate peanut butter myself, so I won’t use it for dog pills because then I have to smell it on the dog’s breath. Cream cheese works well for us.

    33. 33.

      Avalune

      @sab: Awe thanks for the suggestion. I’ve tried cream cheese already and she spat it out immediately. She likes that cheese but knew it had a pill in it. I’ve broken them up. Powdered them. Tried stuffing them down her throat and got bit pretty good for my trouble. :D

    34. 34.

      Layer8Problem

      @NotMax:  Fifty years on (I was watching reruns on WPIX) I still get a smile thinking about his performance on that show.  Comedy is hard indeed and a lot of humor’s value is in helping us through the dark stuff.

    37. 37.

      The Moar You Know

      I lost one of my best friends from high school in 2020, guy I’d known well, lived with on occasion, and played music with for close to forty years, and… this is a terrible thing to admit but it’s true…although it was brutal, it did not hurt nearly as bad as losing our Hannah in 2013.

