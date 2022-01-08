Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I really should read my own blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

The revolution will be supervised.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This really is a full service blog.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

The math demands it!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Tick tock motherfuckers!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I did not have this on my fuck 2021 bingo card.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Saturday Night Open Thread: One of the Dumber Timelines

Saturday Night Open Thread: One of the Dumber Timelines

by | 98 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Yes, I investigated, and you can take my word: It’s every bit as stupid and pathetic as the nastiest satirist could imagine. Or even worse!

This clip may, or may not, have been the instigation:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Auntie Anne
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Betty
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • debbie
  • delk
  • Felanius Kootea
  • FelonyGovt
  • frosty
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jackie
  • Jimmm
  • jnfr
  • JWR
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Layer8Problem
  • Leto
  • Lyrebird
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • persistentillusion
  • phdesmond
  • randy khan
  • raven
  • Redshift
  • satby
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soonergrunt
  • Starboard Tack
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • Thor Heyerdahl
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    98Comments

    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      I remember when Possum Queen would single out and try to mock Jim Acosta during pressers (what great fun). I see Jim Acosta still at work with a paying job.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Is this the first time the MAGAts have actually acknowledged his unnatural coloring?

      I think that would be great if they took on oranges as their symbol. I imagine it would piss off TFG, which would be funny as hell.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      frosty

      Ok. I read the post. I clicked the link. I have no fucken idea what any of this is about and I don’t care. I think I’ll go back to getting on with my life.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Soonergrunt

      So.

      20 years.

      Congratulations to John, especially, and to all the Front Pagers, and again, thanks for the honor.

      It was Anne Laurie who first suggested the idea that I should do FP, and the thought that people might be interested in what I had to say was surprising.

      Again, thanks to all of you for helping me to find my voice. Even though I haven’t posted in years to the front (and I can’t even find the damn interface anymore) I still lurk here from time to time, and will always be thankful that you all didn’t handle me too roughly.

      Here’s to Balloon-Juice’s first 20 years, and great anticipation for the next 20 years.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      On the bright side, a year ago the MAGAts tried to storm the Capitol and overthrow the government. Now they’re holding down the repeat key on their smartphones, probably while giggling uncontrollably at how much they’re owning the libs.

      (Though I suppose “Speaker Trump” may have been in the “instigator”, not the “into battle”, category last year too.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      randy khan

      Not even as clever as the Rose Twitter snake emoji from early 2020.  And they weren’t very clever, either.

      Clicking on the link above leads to, besides a truly amazing bit of, uh, poetry, a whole bunch of people who have decided that Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers on job creation must be made up.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      frosty

      @Soonergrunt: Hey, good to see your nym and glad to hear you’re lurking from time to time. Don’t worry about being handled roughly , we’re a tender hearted group of jackals.

      This week. We’ll go back to vitriolic and vicious as soon as the anniversary celebrations are over!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Steeplejack:

      For as long as I’ve been using emojis on my iPhone, I was five minutes ago years old when I realised that if I’m in, say, “Frequently Used” and need something from, say, “Objects” or “Flags,” I don’t have to side-scroll/swipe a million times to get to that section. There’s a row of little icons across the bottom that’ll take me right to the section I want. Has that always been there and I just never noticed, or is it a new feature?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      persistentillusion

      @Soonergrunt: So good to hear from you!  I have been a (mostly) lurker since the late aughts and your’s was one of the voice that captured my attention and kept me engage in this wonderful madhouse ever since.  Thanks!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @Steeplejack: I was trying to bring a bit of class and refinement to the conversation, as they tried with The Emoji Movie by casting Patrick Stewart as the voice of that character.

      (Which I haven’t seen, since all the reviews said it was a steaming double-sized U+1F4A9.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Steeplejack

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I don’t have an iPhone, but it’s probably been there for a while. I’ve had that experience of suddenly discovering the easy way to do something that I was laboriously doing the hard way. I used to go to some website to copy emojis, and then I discovered that in Win10 you can hold down the Windows key and press the [period] key and—boom!—emoji palette. 😲

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mike in NC

      We’re still rewatching “The Loudest Voice In The Room”, starring Russell Crowe as the filthy shitbag Roger Ailes. Glad to know he is still dead.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Leto

      @raven: for a moment I was afraid that the Japanese ghost was going to leap out of my screen and get me, but then I remembered that photography was relatively new in the 1850s :P

      But that’s still neat!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kent

      So what is the actual point of this stupidity?   Are they just making sure that no one bothers to read or retweet their twitter threads?  OK then.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      raven

      @Leto: From what I’m reading that is one of two anchors “near” the ship with no more identifying information! Damn, it’s like the “German” youth knife my old man left me. I decided to get information and the first site I hit said “if it says “Germany” on it it’s fake! It would say Deutschland if it were genuine! The Boulevard of Broken Dreams!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Felanius Kootea

      Reading about the California legislature’s recent proposal on universal healthcare. Every news article I’ve seen so far focuses on the fact that it would mean tax hikes and on Republican/doctor association opposition to those hikes. No discussion of what it means to have so many people without regular access to healthcare 2 years into a pandemic. No discussion that asks any questions of patients, providers who work in the safety net, or people facing bankruptcy-inducing ICU bills. Typical.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mike in NC

      @Leto: The imbecile Donald Trump was committed to advancing the careers of the most mediocre white men that ever lived in this country.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Leto

      @raven: once we’re able to travel more, I wouldn’t mind hitting some of the museum sites like that. If I remember correctly, the 8th AF museum is right there on the GA/SC border on 95. We passed it quite a number of times on the drive between Biloxi and Charleston.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @raven:

      That’s like the old story of the guy who went to sell an antique coin to a collector. “It’s really old! Look at the date on it — 378 B.C.!”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Felanius Kootea: The media owners, in collaboration with their fellow greedhead parasites, don’t want anyone to know that what this will do is lower overall health costs, which means that the middle men will have to find honest work for a change.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ken

      @SiubhanDuinne: Another one: A tourist enters a shop in Egypt and sees two skulls, one large and one small. In response to his question, the shopkeeper says they are the skulls of the famous queen Cleopatra. When he expresses skepticism, the shopkeeper explains “One is the skull of Cleopatra as an adult, and the other when she was a child.”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      hells littlest angel

      So it’s a reference to Trump demanding reporters look into the “oranges” of the Mueller investigation?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      JWR

      Shorter: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

      WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year’s insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

      The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, underscore the uneven and muddled intelligence that circulated to Capitol Police officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, when thousands of Donald Trump loyalists swarmed the Capitol complex and clashed violently with law enforcement officers in their effort to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. The intelligence reports in particular show how the police agency, up to the day of the riot itself, grievously underestimated the prospect of chaotic violence and disruptions.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      WaterGirl

      @Soonergrunt: You still have your WordPress account here.  Send an email to watergirl at balloon-juice.com if you want the details.

      So good to see you here!

      edit: If Sooner is already gone, I would appreciate it if one of you guys who does Twitter would let him know and give him my email address. thanks

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I am just so tired of talking about anything to do with TFG. I know we have to do it to hold him and his pals accountable but I just wish they would just all go away. These are horrible people who intentionally caused  the death of Americans for politics. Completely and totally unforgivable.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      FelonyGovt

      @Ken: Here’s an ethnic joke from my youth, repurposed so it’s not offensive.

      Two Republicans are out walking when they see a head lying in the street. Repub 1 picks up the head, holds it at arm’s length and says, “isn’t that Chad?” Repub 2 says, “no, of course not! Chad is much taller!”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Ken

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: he’s running.

      The Great Betrayer, the one responsible for the failure of the Glorious Revolution*, thinks the base will vote for him?  I see he’s as intelligent and politically adept as ever.

      * Not to be confused with the original, which among other things worked and involved actual royalty.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Suzanne

      One other thing that stood out to me about Mike Pompeo losing weight…. he apparently used to work at his desk and eat cheeseburgers. Is that, like…. a thing? That normal grown-ass men do?

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Ken

      @Suzanne: Well, I don’t; but I’m also not trying to signal that I’m a hard-working caring politician who devotes his lunch hour to serving the people, and a regular Joe guy who shares their love of real American food.

      (I will admit to eating at my desk a lot, but that’s because my desk has been fifteen feet from my kitchen for nearly two years now.)

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Suzanne

      @Ken: I eat at my desk a lot, too…. but more snacky food. Apple slices, string cheese, almonds, those damn flat pretzel cracker things. The idea of eating a big meal like that while at my desk honestly seems bizarre to me.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Ken

      So I’m sitting here with an old Star Trek on TV, “The Lights of Zetar”, and getting annoyed. There’s a character, Mira Romaine, who’s reached the rank of Lieutenant in Star Trek and is a highly-trained scientist. She will be supervising the transfer of information and equipment at Memory Alpha, the Federation’s most important data repository.

      So how do Kirk, Spock, McCoy, and Scotty refer to her nearly every time? “The girl.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.