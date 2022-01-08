This is how MAGAs are protesting on the anniversary of Trump’s twitter ban. Posting oranges. pic.twitter.com/UursuY157K
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 8, 2022
Yes, I investigated, and you can take my word: It’s every bit as stupid and pathetic as the nastiest satirist could imagine. Or even worse!
This clip may, or may not, have been the instigation:
Acosta: They aren’t going to be doing the fighting themselves. We’ve already seen what happens when the going gets tough for Ted Cruz…These instigators will send others into battle.. and for what? the orange headed love child of Rupert Murdoch and David Duke? pic.twitter.com/Kt2jmZ6gG2
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2022
