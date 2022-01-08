The president and first lady toured a damaged neighborhood and met with families who suffered losses in the Marshall fire https://t.co/ktVcwcQT7Q

… “The situation is a blinking Code Red for our nation,” Biden said, citing unusually high winds, prolonged drought conditions and the late arrival of snow as responsible for creating “a tinderbox.”

The president visited the Louisville neighborhood of Harper Lake, now covered in snow, to witness burned-down houses, charred trees and husks of torched cars from the Dec. 30 Marshall fire.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in this neighborhood,” Biden said, and see winds up to 100 miles per hour and flames approaching. He praised the residents for their “incredible courage.”…

Biden, even more than most presidents, has made a point of visiting disaster areas such as hurricanes and wildfires to console the survivors, and the United States has experienced a high number of such events during his first year…