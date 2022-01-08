Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

This really is a full service blog.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I did not have this on my fuck 2021 bingo card.

This fight is for everything.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

This blog will pay for itself.

Late Night Open Thread: Tempting the Trickster God

    46Comments

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      I think actual bear attacks that result in the (human) victim being eaten are exceedingly small. Sure, the victims get bitten, mauled, scratched, etc., but not eaten. So here is my wish: Mr. Kirk catches COVID, then gets mauled by a bear. I think that would be more realistic than having him getting COVID and being eaten by a bear.   Now, if we are allowed to have some impossible/implausible things added in, I would have Mr. Kirk being kicked in the junk by my roving band of robots (that designed for this purpose) before catching COVID.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Alison Rose:   I am not sure how many bears are in that part of Utah.  On the other hand, there are plenty of  bears near the ocean in Alaska (I once saw a nature show featuring Kodiak  bears feasting on a beached whale).  So instead of the Great Salt Lake it could be the (cold) ocean waters off the Alaskan coast.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HumboldtBlue

      If the grizzly bear is Brendan Gleason In Bruges, I’m all for it.

      Just finished In Bruges, (again), what a little gem of a movie that is.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      There is a Covid in the woods.
      For some people, the Covid is easy to see.
      Others don’t see it at all.
      Some people say the Covid is tame.
      Others say it’s vicious and dangerous.
      Isn’t it smart to be as strong as the Covid?
      If there is a Covid.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Tehanu:

      It’s the unibrow. That man must shave the space between his eyebrows twice a day.

      He and Anthony Davis (NBA) share a common ancestor.

      I remember following a recommendation to watch the movie, and Farrell jumped off the screen.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      ian

      I will be contrarian and say that I agree with Mr. Kirk. I am also more afraid of a grizzly bear than covid. If I was stuck in a hallway with one door out awash with covid germs, and one door with bears behind it, I would choose the infection. That being said, I know the likelihood of being in said situation with the bear is about 10 in 350 million per year in the United States, whereas Mr. Kirk looks like he is likely he could have caught covid in that very room.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Redshift

      @Jerzy Russian: There are bison on Antelope Island in the Great Salt Lake, though. They are huge and terrifying, and I’m sure they could deliver sufficient wounds for the salt to be effective. (And there are black bears, if not grizzlies, in the mountains around SLC.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      opiejeanne

      @Redshift: Probably not a grizzly, but they might maul you if you startle them.

      According to someone who worked as a guide and a ranger in Alaska who gave a lecture on the subject, he said that the cute, friendly, not at all threatening black bears are the ones that will eat you. So will a polar bear, but they found more wallets and watches and bits of people inside black bears more often (they used to kill nuisance bears pretty often, according to him).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      Charlie Kirk: “I am more afraid of getting eaten by a grizzly bear than COVID”

      Stop hiking through grizzly country slathered in salmon, Chuck!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m thinking of doing a limited cartoon series called “No, Puppy, Noooo!” It would start with Puppy pissing on a Christmas tree skirt.

      @HumboldtBlue: That really is a fantastic movie. Wonderful acting all around.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      opiejeanne

      @ian:  I’m really afraid of bears. All bears. I have a healthy respect for the damage they can do to my puny body, and I’m really glad that the one that moved into our neighborhood a few years ago has moved elsewhere, since the authorities refused to remove him. It was a really dry year and bears moved south into areas with more food available.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      We have black bears in Florida that are smallish as bears go. The chief danger they pose to people is being victims of a car crash. I’ve only seen one in the wild, many years ago, while on a hunting trip with my dad. I’m pretty sure there are bears in our swamp, but they leave us alone and vice versa. Last spring, a bear was sighted ambling along a nearby highway. The local paper published multiple sightings of the same bear over a series of days until it disappeared into the forest.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      Apparently my scarceness had been noticed. Everything is fine. Just adjusting my brain from work to retirement. Setting new routines. You aren’t free from me yet.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Spanky

      @Martin: Apparently that involves a rearranged sleep schedule so that we retirees wind up awake in the middle of the night. I blame naps, though there’s no way I’m going to deprive myself of them.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      OldDave

      What’s all this talk of retirement?  I’ll turn 69 this year – still going to work.  Yes, I am that stupid.  ;-)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      AFAICT, there aren’t any bears in Calvert County, MD, but there is a fair amount of Covid.  I can tell you which concerns me more, and that’s why I don’t carry bear spray, but I’m vaxxed, boosted, and wearing a KN-95 mask to the grocery store.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      The “No Labels” folks got a lot of attention the other day for their silly poll about the January 6 anniversary. Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb was already talking labels when he introduced his first Senate compaign ad right before New Years:

          Some people like to divide our party & just want to talk about labels like “progressive Dem” or “moderate Dem.” Well, I’m a Pennsylvania Democrat. In our first ad of the Pennsylvania Senate campaign I talk about what that means to me.

      [earnest 30 second video]

      @Conor Lamb, Dec. 29 2021

      Lamb certainly doesn’t stint on labels for his Twitter heading:

      “Marine, Prosecutor, Patriot, Catholic, Democrat”

      The Pennsylvania primary will be May 17.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      schrodingers_cat has reminded us of what’s going on in India. AlJazeera has a video report on “The Listening Post” (26:10):

      Hate speech and online abuse: India’s growing extremism problem

      Calls to kill minorities, weak mainstream media and negligent officials in India.

      Plus, Russia’s media blacklist.

      https://aje.io/9kwca2

      It’s a dangerous time in too many places. :-(

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Phylllis

      @HinTN: Working from home most of the Spring & Summer of 2020 let me know I’d be fine not going to the office every day. Plus my husband is an artist who’s work is starting to get noticed. I’d be more than happy helping him with marketing, selling, etc.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      “In other news, Kirk, who declared he was more at risk of being eaten by a grizzly bear than dying of Covid has died. He was found in the woods, clearly having been unable to function well for a few days, likely due to his low blood oxygen, which caused severe organ damage. Fans of irony will hate this tidbit: the mauling by the bear was *clearly* post mortem, and the pneumonia clearly shows this was a death caused by Covid-19.

      “Unconfirmed are rumors that the nations top experts on grizzlies looked at the death scene photos, and said ‘that was no mauling; the bear took one bite and spit it out!'”

      Reply

