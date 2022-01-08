Pleeeease, Murphy? Just as a little treat?…
I know what gift I want from the cursed timeline https://t.co/3EacQ5SY1q
— kilgore trout, cryptopolice chief (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 7, 2022
This post is in: GOP Death Cult, Grifters Gonna Grift, Open Threads
Pleeeease, Murphy? Just as a little treat?…
I know what gift I want from the cursed timeline https://t.co/3EacQ5SY1q
— kilgore trout, cryptopolice chief (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 7, 2022
[popcorn-eating.gif]
Jerzy Russian
I think actual bear attacks that result in the (human) victim being eaten are exceedingly small. Sure, the victims get bitten, mauled, scratched, etc., but not eaten. So here is my wish: Mr. Kirk catches COVID, then gets mauled by a bear. I think that would be more realistic than having him getting COVID and being eaten by a bear. Now, if we are allowed to have some impossible/implausible things added in, I would have Mr. Kirk being kicked in the junk by my roving band of robots (that designed for this purpose) before catching COVID.
LeftCoastYankee
One more gravestone: “Fittest? Fuck, I thought it was survival of the shitheads!”
@Jerzy Russian: How about mauled by a bear and then tossed into the Great Salt Lake?
Jerzy Russian
@Alison Rose: I am not sure how many bears are in that part of Utah. On the other hand, there are plenty of bears near the ocean in Alaska (I once saw a nature show featuring Kodiak bears feasting on a beached whale). So instead of the Great Salt Lake it could be the (cold) ocean waters off the Alaskan coast.
HumboldtBlue
If the grizzly bear is Brendan Gleason In Bruges, I’m all for it.
Just finished In Bruges, (again), what a little gem of a movie that is.
@HumboldtBlue: Oh yes. And Colin Farrell is just as good as Gleason in it.
@Alison Rose: Mauled by a bear with chainsaw arms, and then tossed into the Great Salt Lake.
@Sister Golden Bear: Or of course, there’s one of George Carlin’s ideas for new forms of the death penalty: dip a guy in brown gravy and lock him in a small room with a wolverine who’s high on angel dust
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
There is a Covid in the woods.
For some people, the Covid is easy to see.
Others don’t see it at all.
Some people say the Covid is tame.
Others say it’s vicious and dangerous.
Isn’t it smart to be as strong as the Covid?
If there is a Covid.”
HumboldtBlue
It’s the unibrow. That man must shave the space between his eyebrows twice a day.
He and Anthony Davis (NBA) share a common ancestor.
I remember following a recommendation to watch the movie, and Farrell jumped off the screen.
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Well played.
ian
I will be contrarian and say that I agree with Mr. Kirk. I am also more afraid of a grizzly bear than covid. If I was stuck in a hallway with one door out awash with covid germs, and one door with bears behind it, I would choose the infection. That being said, I know the likelihood of being in said situation with the bear is about 10 in 350 million per year in the United States, whereas Mr. Kirk looks like he is likely he could have caught covid in that very room.
@Jerzy Russian: There are bison on Antelope Island in the Great Salt Lake, though. They are huge and terrifying, and I’m sure they could deliver sufficient wounds for the salt to be effective. (And there are black bears, if not grizzlies, in the mountains around SLC.)
Jimmm
Why not both?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
opiejeanne
@Redshift: Probably not a grizzly, but they might maul you if you startle them.
According to someone who worked as a guide and a ranger in Alaska who gave a lecture on the subject, he said that the cute, friendly, not at all threatening black bears are the ones that will eat you. So will a polar bear, but they found more wallets and watches and bits of people inside black bears more often (they used to kill nuisance bears pretty often, according to him).
mrmoshpotato
Charlie Kirk: “I am more afraid of getting eaten by a grizzly bear than COVID”
Stop hiking through grizzly country slathered in salmon, Chuck!
Betty Cracker
I’m thinking of doing a limited cartoon series called “No, Puppy, Noooo!” It would start with Puppy pissing on a Christmas tree skirt.
@HumboldtBlue: That really is a fantastic movie. Wonderful acting all around.
@opiejeanne: I’ve seen one bear in the wild, it paid no attention to us, it was just interested in heading to the river for morning sushi.
opiejeanne
@ian: I’m really afraid of bears. All bears. I have a healthy respect for the damage they can do to my puny body, and I’m really glad that the one that moved into our neighborhood a few years ago has moved elsewhere, since the authorities refused to remove him. It was a really dry year and bears moved south into areas with more food available.
opiejeanne
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: That’s good. I would have wet my pants.
Betty Cracker
We have black bears in Florida that are smallish as bears go. The chief danger they pose to people is being victims of a car crash. I’ve only seen one in the wild, many years ago, while on a hunting trip with my dad. I’m pretty sure there are bears in our swamp, but they leave us alone and vice versa. Last spring, a bear was sighted ambling along a nearby highway. The local paper published multiple sightings of the same bear over a series of days until it disappeared into the forest.
Martin
Apparently my scarceness had been noticed. Everything is fine. Just adjusting my brain from work to retirement. Setting new routines. You aren’t free from me yet.
NotMax
(And because that’s how Anne Laurie rolls, Murphy music.)
;)
Phylllis
@lowtechcyclist: Same for me; June of ’22. I really mean it this time. I’m getting too old for this shit.
OldDave
What’s all this talk of retirement? I’ll turn 69 this year – still going to work. Yes, I am that stupid. ;-)
lowtechcyclist
AFAICT, there aren’t any bears in Calvert County, MD, but there is a fair amount of Covid. I can tell you which concerns me more, and that’s why I don’t carry bear spray, but I’m vaxxed, boosted, and wearing a KN-95 mask to the grocery store.
Apologies if someone has posted this. I’m deep in packing up my house. Not on the interwebs that much. This made my early morning, though, before l get back to the grind. https://www.comicsands.com/buttigieg-troll-fired-instagram-comment-2656247469.html
Just One More Canuck
@Jerzy Russian: How about if he’s kicked in the junk by a bear? Or by a robot bear?
I’ve seen Charlie Kirk mentioned on here, but I have to finally admit I don’t know who he is or what he does or did. So if he wants to get covid, no loss to me.
Ken
@Just One More Canuck: A robot bear piloted by a goldfish? Or is that old news now….
Geminid
The “No Labels” folks got a lot of attention the other day for their silly poll about the January 6 anniversary. Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb was already talking labels when he introduced his first Senate compaign ad right before New Years:
Some people like to divide our party & just want to talk about labels like “progressive Dem” or “moderate Dem.” Well, I’m a Pennsylvania Democrat. In our first ad of the Pennsylvania Senate campaign I talk about what that means to me.
[earnest 30 second video]
@Conor Lamb, Dec. 29 2021
Lamb certainly doesn’t stint on labels for his Twitter heading:
“Marine, Prosecutor, Patriot, Catholic, Democrat”
The Pennsylvania primary will be May 17.
Another Scott
schrodingers_cat has reminded us of what’s going on in India. AlJazeera has a video report on “The Listening Post” (26:10):
Hate speech and online abuse: India’s growing extremism problem
Calls to kill minorities, weak mainstream media and negligent officials in India.
Plus, Russia’s media blacklist.
It’s a dangerous time in too many places. :-(
Cheers,
Scott.
Citizen Alan
@Dorothy A. Winsor: All I know about Charlie Kirk comes from the memes he generates that I regularly see on the Herman Cain Awards about 5 slides before the death announcement.
Jerzy Russian
@Just One More Canuck: Yes, that could work if the robot fleet is not ready for deployment.
LongHairedWeirdo
“In other news, Kirk, who declared he was more at risk of being eaten by a grizzly bear than dying of Covid has died. He was found in the woods, clearly having been unable to function well for a few days, likely due to his low blood oxygen, which caused severe organ damage. Fans of irony will hate this tidbit: the mauling by the bear was *clearly* post mortem, and the pneumonia clearly shows this was a death caused by Covid-19.
“Unconfirmed are rumors that the nations top experts on grizzlies looked at the death scene photos, and said ‘that was no mauling; the bear took one bite and spit it out!'”
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings