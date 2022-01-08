Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I did not have this on my fuck 2021 bingo card.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The math demands it!

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I really should read my own blog.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Let there be snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Not all heroes wear capes.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / DeSantis Admin Squanders a Million COVID-19 Tests

DeSantis Admin Squanders a Million COVID-19 Tests

by | 113 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis admitted Thursday that up to one million COVID rapid test kits the state had stockpiled expired unused in a warehouse. We know about this only because a state government whistleblower told Nikki Fried about it:

The issue of the expiring tests was first raised by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor. In a Dec. 30 statement, she said: “It’s come to my attention that Governor DeSantis’ Department of Health has a significant number of COVID-19 tests stockpiled that are set to expire imminently.”

“Given the Governor’s lack of transparency throughout this pandemic, there’s no known public information about these tests or how soon they expire,” she said. “With omicron infections exploding throughout Florida, I beg of him to release these tests immediately to local counties and cities, and to stand up state-sponsored testing sites. To let these tests expire while Floridians anxiously wait for hours in testing lines is negligent at best, and heartless at worst.”

Responding to DeSantis’ remarks on Thursday, Fried tweeted: “He just admitted that they have a stockpile of ‘800,000 to a million’ expired COVID-19 tests they never sent out.”

DeSantis and his team are bold-faced liars who have brazened their way out of countless inexcusable failures during the pandemic. Predictably, they’re trying to brazen their way out of this jam too:

“Florida had one of the lowest COVID rates in the country during fall, so the demand for testing was correspondingly low,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw told CBS News. “Though tests went unused due to insufficient demand, as the governor said: it’s better to be overprepared than underprepared.”

Yet, in August, Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19 — the most infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

And the state currently has the second-highest 28-day COVID case average in the U.S., with more than 745,200 reported cases in that time frame, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 615 deaths. The state has had nearly 4.5 million cases since COVID first hit the nation.

Many Florida residents have questioned DeSantis’ claim of “low demand” for the tests.

Emphasis mine, and God I hope more Floridians are finally examining the sociopathic governor’s ridiculous claims. Before the holidays, people were desperately trying to find tests and mobbing any site where they heard tests were available. It was all over the news, and we now know this occurred while DeSantis and crew were sitting on a giant stockpile.

Days before Fried’s comments forced DeSantis to admit he had a massive cache of unused and now expired tests, DeSantis and his crackpot surgeon general, Dr. Ladapo, rolled out a Trump-like “there’s too much testing” media strategy. Ladapo scolded Floridians for supposedly “planning and living [their lives] around testing,” which, in addition to being condescending as fuck, contradicts Ladapo’s boss’s claim that demand for tests was low. As of Thursday, this became Florida’s official public health guidance:

Individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms:

COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.

The mind-numbing idiocy and gaslighting continued yesterday:

As these derelict chuckle-fucks surely know, tests for asymptomatic people who’ve been exposed to COVID isn’t about individual clinical benefits but rather PUBLIC health benefits, i.e., keeping asymptomatic infected people from spreading the disease to others. So what’s up with all the lying and bamboozlement?

I think the state almost certainly sat on those tests and is now issuing this guidance that contradicts the public health expert consensus because they want to limit political damage to DeSantis for his ongoing mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis. DeSantis claims he didn’t know about the stockpile of now-expired tests, and possibly that’s even true.

But DeSantis has loaded every state agency with Republican hacks, sycophants and donors whose primary job is to turn the organizations into political assets for DeSantis as he gears up to run for president. He probably didn’t personally forbid state university professors from testifying as expert witnesses in cases opposing DeSantis-championed voter suppression laws or bans on mask mandates either. But his appointees/donors got it done, at great cost to the flagship public university’s reputation.

I keep hoping the growing evidence that DeSantis is focused on self-promotion at the expense of everything else — our health, our university and K-12 education system, the state’s economy — will finally motivate Floridians to kick his ass out of office later this year. But so far, he’s been a Teflon motherfucker, for reasons I cannot fathom. Maybe a sufficient number of the registered independents who decide every election will get a fucking clue this time, but I’m not holding my breath.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • cope
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Edmund Dantes
  • ET
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • germy
  • Gvg
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kalakal
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Ksmiami
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • New Breed Leader
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotoriousJRT
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • Phylllis
  • Ramalama
  • RepubAnon
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Rusty
  • Scout211
  • Starboard Tack
  • Suzanne
  • trnc
  • VeniceRiley
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    113Comments

    6. 6.

      cope

      Sadly, DeSantis is too young to be on my list of asshole fucking fuckers whom I might reasonably expect to outlive but he is on my list of asshole fucking fuckers whom I hope to see fail spectacularly in the public arena and fall into irrelevance. I’m giving him 50/50 odds at this point. Fuck him.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      I hope DeSantis’ Democratic opponent can use his Presidential ambitions against him, and show Floridians that they are being used as stepping stones:

      “If you elect me, I will serve you as a full time Governor, for all four years. Why can’t the Republican candidate say the same? You deserve no less.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      “Think about it. Before COVID, did anyone go out and seek testing to determine if they were sick?”

      What does that even mean? What is the argument it’s making?

      I feel the same way with the annoying people arguing that the vaccine isn’t really a vaccine. I don’t care. Call it what you want. What difference does it make?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Betty, have any news stations been showing the long lines of people trying to get tested pre-holiday, overlaid with the governor’s office’s statements that tests weren’t needed because people had stopped testing or wanting to get tested?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      VOR

      @Geminid: he will pledge to serve Florida for the full term and then file papers for his 2024 Presidential run the day after the election. You cannot shame Trump-era Republicans.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      New Deal democrat

      I wonder how big a hit Florida’s economy has taken from snowbirds taking a pass for the second year in a row because of his objectively pro-COVID actions?

      But the most discouraging thing of all is that even Blue State governors appear to have thrown in the towel. Just for example: mandatory vaccinations for school (just like for all other communicable diseases), Hello? It’s especially discouraging because while the Federal government has limited powers in this area (especially as knocked down by Trumpist judges), it has always been the case that States have plenary power. They could mandate vaccinations for everyone in-State, and quarantine for the unvaccinated entering the State, but no, let’s let-er-rip, and if we get a few 100,000 more deaths, oh well . . . .

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.

      Emphasis on “clinical”. It could have enormous public health benefits, but apparently the “public” part of public health means Republicans don’t want it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      And the obvious answer to that stupid DeSantis question is, YES!

      My doctor and my husband’s doctor order lab tests at least twice a year for us to determine whether we are healthy or not. Twice yearly, and more often if we have symptoms.

      So DeSantis’ stupid question about tests is ridiculous on its face and only designed to confuse. But it sure is not designed to promote the health of his constituents.  Just deflect from his guilt  😡

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geminid: Josh Hawley was accused of running for MO AG for the sole purpose of using it as a stepping stone to higher office. He swore he would stay in Jeff City for the full 4 years and probably more. 2 years later he ran for US Senate and won.

      Misery voters didn’t care, I suspect Floriduh voters won’t either.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RepubAnon

      The standard corporate metrics philosophy is that if there’s no metric being gathered, the problem doesn’t exist.  DeathSantis is following in Trump’s footsteps by discouraging testing – thus lowering the numbers of reported cases, thus making Florida’s Covid metrics appear better for political purposes.

      It’s the same philosophy followed by Bernie Madoff, Enron, and many others – hiding one’s failures through fraudulent accounting practices.  Hopefully the voters will figure this out.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      @VOR: Make it an issue. Get him on record, in a debate. Then call him a liar, in so many words. It doesn’t have to a principal issue. But DeSantis’ ambition might be a good coda for a stump speech:

      “And you know what? Once he’s finished running Florida into the ditch, he’s gonna run away and leave us to call the tow truck!”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: You may be right. But Governor in a state like Florida is a big, responsible job.

      And Florida elections are close, especially Governor elections.* If the issue swings just a hundred thousand votes, it could make the difference. I think the Democratic candidate will have to take it to DeSantis, put him on the defensive. This may be one good way to do it.

      *Rick Scott won in 2010 by 60,000 votes out of over 5 million cast, in 2014 by 66,000 out of over 5 million. DeSantis won in 2018 by less than 40,000 out of over 8 million votes cast.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      VOR

      @RepubAnon: Agree. DeSantis “won the pandemic” according to some pundits, so news like a 948% jump in cases was at odds with the story. One could solve that by addressing the actual problem. But instead they are going to solve the metric by lowering the number of tests. Same logic as TFG yelling “slow the testing down” at his super spreader rally in Tulsa June 2020.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      They should have a big ceremonial bonfire using the expired test kits. “Yay! Covid is over!!1 No need for these evil things because we have no Covid here because of Ron’s leadery leadership!!1” I’m kinda surprised they haven’t done so already.

      :-/

      I posted this link from BlueVirginia.US in the AL Covid thread this morning. I’d never heard this before:

      Many of my asymptomatic patients who have tested positive have presented with headaches, primary psychiatric issues, or were asymptomatic but had a known exposure and required a test prior to admission. Admitted patients who have COVID as a secondary diagnosis still present risk to the staff and require additional time for donning and doffing PPE. Adult patients considered asymptomatic are often brought to the ER for weakness or confusion, so not the classic symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Yet, we’re finding they require admission for altered mental status, acute kidney injury, or metabolic derangements, such as very elevated glucose levels or very low sodium levels.

      As someone pointed out a year or more ago – Covid isn’t just a “bad cold”. It can be a systemic disease, that just happens to start in the respiratory system. Be aware that Omicron symptoms (he says that 93% of what they’re seeing in Arlington is Omicron) can be different from the earlier ones. If you’re feeling weird, don’t assume that it can’t be Omicron.

      Good luck, BC. Stay safe, everyone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      Responding to DeSantis’ remarks on Thursday, Fried tweeted: “He just admitted that they have a stockpile of ‘800,000 to a million’ expired COVID-19 tests they never sent out.”

      I’m just thinking of the amount of warehouse space that many testing kits would take up.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: I hope the eventual Dem nominee also clubs DeSantis for wasting taxpayer dollars. Not just with the tests, but political stunts like traveling to the town of Brandon, FL solely to make hay over the dumb wingnut “Let’s Go Brandon” meme, unethically using the state jet for campaign-style events, spending more than a billion sending FL national Guard soldiers to the TX border, hiring an unqualified FL GOP hack to run the state cybersecurity agency (and spending half a million on office furniture), hiring the crackpot Ladapo for $500k per year, etc. He spends like a drunken sailor for cronies and self-aggrandizement, but is stingy with citizens.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gvg

      You know, I think all these stupid republicans don’t actually understand what contagious is and how it works.

      They also don’t understand exponential growth, or science doesn’t care about politics and viruses aren’t deflected by morals….so many other things. But I really think they flat out don’t get that people who are not “sick” can carry the virus to many other people. And also, we don’t know when we get it.

      Another failing is to not be able to understand anything that isn’t solved by political spin. They take people reporting bad news as personal enemies. Then they make us (people who live in the real world) enemies because they are such a problem for us. They cause their own enemies.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      As of Thursday, this became Florida’s official public health guidance:

      Individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms:

       

      COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.

      “Oh, you want peace of mind knowing you didn’t catch COVID?  Hahahahahaha!!!!🤣🤣🤣”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      If you are surprised the right wing hacks on the court are going to overturn the vaccine mandate you are going to be super surprised when they take out osha and every other government agency designed to protect people in the next few years

      — John Cole (@Johngcole) January 7, 2022

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mrmoshpotato

      “Think about it. Before COVID, did anyone go out and seek testing to determine if they were sick?” @GovRonDeSantis today

      Obviously no! Medical science didn’t even exist before 2019!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Rusty

      Alito’s comments yesterday at the SCOTUS hearing on the vaccine and testing mandate are just in line the Dr. Ladapo’s.  Health concerns are purely personal, there is no concern for anyone else, be that fellow workers, or the public.  It is a world view of self centered nihilism.  The 6 reactionaries on the court are not only going to kill the mandate (I think they will likely kill it for health workers too which was a separate case), but will use it as the launch pad to destroy other public health, workplace safety and environmental regulations.  They are radicals, wanting to remake the whole country in their bizarre vision.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geminid: But Governor in a state like Florida is a big, responsible job.

      It is here in Misery too, but if you belong to a party that has at it’s philosophical core the idea that govt isn’t the solution, it’s the problem, then fucking up in office seems like a good thing.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ken

      @germy: My, that was fast, though not entirely unexpected.  I wonder if they’ll now try some idiocy like claiming having cancer is different from being sick.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kalakal: You can’t. Your mistakes are up for all eternity so that our grandchildren can point and laugh at us.

      @Phylllis: Damn it Phyllis, you beat me to it. My excuse is that I was making breakfast.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      WaterGirl

      @Kalakal:  You can ask for a comment to be deleted.

      “Can you please delete my comment at #10?”  Or if you can still edit your post, you can delete what you had and just leave a “.” or “deleted” as the content of your post.  Whenever I see those I delete them

      edit: I fixed the link in your original comment.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Another Scott

      ICYMI…

      Thousands of Americans are dying from Omicron each week. The good news is that most of these deaths are mild.

      — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) January 8, 2022

      The Zen in that one is very strong.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: DeSantis has given Democrats plenty to attack him on without having to exaggerate or make stuff up. They should use it all.

      People say they don’t like like negative advertising, but social scientist studies show that it works anyway. It doesn’t hurt to mix in positive stuff like Nikki Fried’s cheerful introductory ad. But Democrats will have to be ready to fight dirty, because DeSantis will. I hope their attitude is, “Below the belt? What belt!?”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      @Rusty:

      but will use it as the launch pad to destroy other public health, workplace safety and environmental regulations.

      There’s going to need to be a huge educational effort by Democrats because regulations have been in place so long people know nothing about them at all. They’re background, and all but invisible. “Why do I wear safety glasses? Because it’s required”. “Why is there a guard on this machine or equipment? Because it’s required”.

      First we’ll have to explain that they exist – were deliberately PLACED, not by employers but by regulators- and then what happens when they’re eradicated. You’re safer at work because there’s a whole suite of regulations that made it safer. There was never a time in anyone’s working life when those regulations weren’t there. It’s a hypothetical.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: I agree. Of the three main contenders for the nomination so far, Fried has been the most aggressive, so that’s a factor in her favor in my book. I’ve got concerns about all three, but apparently no better candidate is going to emerge from the woodwork, so maybe we should go with the puncher.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kay

      @Rusty:

      I see it with wage and pay regulations for the lowest paid and youngest workers. They’ll accept outrageous tactics to screw them out of money- a dishwasher in a restaurant who is working absolutely free because he was told it was a “trial period”. If he makes the cut they’ll start paying him. They don’t even know it’s illegal let alone what made it illegal.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Alison Rose

      It’s like every day, DeSantis wakes up and flips a coin to decide if he’ll focus on being stupid or evil that day. And apparently most days the coin lands on its edge and he goes, “Welp, guess we’re doing the twofer today!” Ugh. What a putz.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      trnc

      MSM three days after omicron determined to spread much more rapidly than delta: “Why hasn’t Biden delivered tests yet?”

      MSM after finding out DeSantis withheld test supplies: “”

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kay

      The main concern with a governor like this- and it was one of my top concerns with the Trump Administration- is that they corrupt information. It becomes impossible to catch them out because they corrupt each agencies reporting of what are supposed to be facts. That’s one way to solidify power – he simply hires corrupt hacks who will tell the public anything they’re supposed to tell them, and massage any numbers necessary to get there.

      An additional 4 years of Trump and we would have been getting bullshit numbers from “official” sources. You’re screwed then. No coming back from that.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Brachiator

      @Betty Cracker:

      He spends like a drunken sailor for cronies and self-aggrandizement, but is stingy with citizens.

      DeSantis is the spiritual twin of UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      trnc

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:“Think about it. Before COVID, did anyone go out and seek testing to determine if they were sick?”

      What does that even mean? What is the argument it’s making?

      That’s the beauty of that kind of bullshit. It makes no specific claim, but his supporters can fill in the blanks however they like.

      A good followup question would be, “Which specific pre-covid deadly disease that can be tested in 15 minutes are you thinking of? Do you have a stockpile of a million tests for another pandemic that we should know about?”

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: I read an article about Trump’s jealousy of DeSantis. It quoted Trump telling associates that DeSantis had better watch out, that Charlie Crist was “a killer.” I dont think Crist was ever called that before. I like Crist, but I’d call him “a plodder.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      germy

      The real fun will begin when Biden negotiates a watered down voting rights bill with Manchin and Sinema, signs it into law…

      and the Roberts court immediately overturns it

      — Thanks For Sharing Jerk (@Thx4SharingJerk) January 8, 2022

      Reply
    69. 69.

      trnc

      DeSantis claims he didn’t know about the stockpile of now-expired tests, and possibly that’s even true.

      Absolutely, and obviously a chief executive can’t know what’s tucked away in every agency, but there’s obviously no excuse for either not knowing or not immediately investigating why it happened. It takes a special kind of asshole to just go, “Meh,” not to mention support that pattern of buffoonery and obfuscation.

      ETA: Did DeSantis personally make any negative comments about Biden not having enough covid tests available?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Another Scott

      @germy: Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but that oh so clever hot take is nauseating.

      Repost – Wikipedia:

      The next portion of the act reinstates the federal pre-clearance requirement for new election procedures in certain states by creating a new formula that satisfies the Shelby decision.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Almost Retired

      Obviously, this odious nutsack should have no career other than living under a bridge and shaking down goats for an inflated toll.

      But I honestly don’t understand his strategy with his reelection looming.  He has to get past this year’s gubernatorial election before he can audition for coronation as the “Real Don Jr.” in 2024.  And — (puts on helmet prior to making a tentative positive observation about the Florida electorate) — Florida is somewhat close to evenly divided and doesn’t seem to be one of those places that would elect a rabid vole if it had an R behind its name on the ballot.

      Doesn’t he risk completely alienating the substantial sane and sane-adjacent constituency in Florida?  Or is his reelection irrelevant to his Presidential ambitions because he can blame a loss on fraud or Black Lives Matter Ninjas?  Florida baffles me.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      kindness

      I have to figure Trumpers love DeSantis almost as much as the Orange Menace. He’s a bully. He’s purposefully cruel. He takes revenge. He boldly lies, knowing everyone knows it’s a lie and he doesn’t seem to care. And just like Trump it doesn’t matter with his fans. They love him even more for it.

      Yea if Trump isn’t on the 2024 ticket I have to figure he’ll be the one.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: Lucas Kuntz will face another opponent in the Democrat primary, so that race will get a little attention. The Republican Senate primary will have the spotlight, though, especially with grimy Greitens in the race.

      I see Kuntz being talked up on Twitter by some lefties who believe he’s one of them. I don’t think he really is, but they have hopes.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      gene108

      @Rusty:

      Alito’s comments yesterday at the SCOTUS hearing on the vaccine and testing mandate are just in line the Dr. Ladapo’s. Health concerns are purely personal, there is no concern for anyone else, be that fellow workers, or the public.

      When the Republican puppet* masters add a new song to their prayer book, they all sing this same song. It doesn’t matter if it’s a local sheriff or a Supreme Court justice.

      The new theme their puppet masters want is to overturn vaccine mandates, so they all fall line. I wouldn’t be surprised if Fox News personalities coordinated with Republican Supreme Court justices on what Supreme Court decisions should be, because the Fox News have to sell it to the public to make the justices look good.

      * Sen. Whitehouse has made a point to emphasize that the Republican justices vote in line with what Republican big money donors want from a case 100% of the time.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Another Scott

      @kindness: Of course polling this early has the usual problems, but, … FloridaPolitics.com (from December 11):

      Without Trump in the race, DeSantis is the GOP front-runner. But could he win it all?

      New polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis would lose the popular vote to either President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris if the Florida Governor squared off against either Democrat in 2024.

      A Harvard/Harris Poll asked: “If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Ron DeSantis, the Republican, and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?”

      Biden took a 43% share of respondents; DeSantis took 36%, with an additional 21% saying they were unsure. The Governor had 37% support against Harris, who had 42%. Again, 21% had not formed an opinion.

      If Donald Trump weren’t running again, DeSantis would only be the nominee in this poll’s reckoning.

      In a field including Trump, the former President commands 67% of the vote. DeSantis is a close third in this poll with 8% of the vote, one percentage point behind former Vice President Mike Pence.

      […]

      He’s a weak candidate at the moment.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: man I wish I could find it again. Someone posted his wife’s Twitter where she did a PSA about getting tested early that caught her cancer.

      Who searched out testing before they were sick?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Bill Arnold

      @Rusty:

      Alito’s comments yesterday at the SCOTUS hearing on the vaccine and testing mandate are just in line the Dr. Ladapo’s. Health concerns are purely personal, there is no concern for anyone else, be that fellow workers, or the public.

      When one donates blood, that blood is tested with multiple tests. The results of those tests may have (depending on what is detected) no effect on the health care of the donator, but the results are used to determine whether and how that donation is used. This is to protect the safety of the nation’s blood supply. It’s an imperfect system, to be clear, but it is testing that is not particularly interested in the donator.
      About 15 years ago one of the two screening tests for Hepatitis C triggered on my last Red Cross blood donation. One (or more, I forget) tests by my doctor came back negative, but nonetheless, I can no longer donate blood, at least not without jumping through hoops (they wanted proof of the subsequent testing including paperwork).
      DeSantis and Scalia are literally asserting that such tests performed for reasons of the health of others are philosophically unjustified. They are on team mass stochastic murder. (They are quite deliberate about it.)

      Reply
    83. 83.

      trnc

      @Geminid:

      You may be right. But Governor in a state like Florida is a big, responsible job.

      And Florida elections are close, especially Governor elections.* If the issue swings just a hundred thousand votes, it could make the difference. I think the Democratic candidate will have to take it to DeSantis, put him on the defensive. This may be one good way to do it.

      Enough voters either like what he’s doing or they don’t. If they do, the idea that he’ll run for president will fire them up more, not turn them off.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Betty Cracker

      @Almost Retired: Florida baffles me too, and I’ve lived here all my life. I think kindness at #76 is correct — Trumpers love DeSantis as much as Trump ever since DeSantis stopped pretending to be governor for all and started engaging in “own the libs” stunts full time. So, he’s got a rabid fan base, and they will turn out for him this year.

      But, like Trump, it’s possible DeSantis has pissed off Democrats and alienated the mushy middle so much that he’ll outperform his 2018 numbers (a sure thing, IMO) and STILL lose the race. That’s what I’m hoping, obviously, but the electorate is so weird here. It’s impossible to predict, but the state party is weak, and we haven’t had a Democratic governor this century. The state SEEMS to be trending redder. We’ll see.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geminid: He’s a Marine, so I’m sure he’s more conservative than I am but so are my dogs. He’s got anti corporate monopolies at the center of his campaign, which makes him far better than any Republican. I don’t usually place a stake in the primaries as my campaign money is limited, but if he wins the DEM nomination, he’s about the only kind of DEM who could win in this state.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Another Scott: you are writing like that’ll matter when we have a Supreme Court that literally ignores plain text.

      a court that said couple years ago a a president’s words have no bearing on his mindset then flip around several years later and say “yes utterances by executives or agencies do matter in determining intent”

       

      Dont be obtuse. This court has already shown they have ZERO problem contradicting themselves or just going “argle bargle you lose”.

      Unkess do you actually believe when this case comes along this is going to be the one time they go “oh fuck you used our own words to trap us. Oh well. We give up. Hoisted by our own petard.”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Almost Retired

      @Betty Cracker:  Thanks!  DeSantis scares me as much as anyone, even Trump.  Although he looks and acts like an old man, he was actually born when I was in High School.  So he’ll be around for awhile unless Florida voters or some specialty COVIC mutation that targets the disingenuous finishes him off.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Yarrow

      @Betty Cracker:  What do you make of the Niki Fried and Matt Gaetz apparent friendship? A liability for Fried? A hit job? Will it actually make her look “bipartisan” (whatever that means these days)? Link from May:

      Back home, however, Gaetz has one unlikely ally: Florida’s Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. The outspoken critic of current Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (and presumed 2022 gubernatorial candidate) recently said that the feds either need to lay out the charges against Gaetz or leave him alone.

      “I certainly hope they [the allegations] are not true on behalf of the potential victims of this case, and certainly hope the FBI and DOJ either come to a decision or make further findings, or it is time for people of our country and our state to move on and get on with the business of governing,” she told Politico on Tuesday.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      trnc

      @Betty Cracker:

      As of Thursday, this became Florida’s official public health guidance:

      Individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms:

      COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.

      And apparently on literally the same day they put that out, DeSantis was on Fox saying this:

      “We’ve secured a million at-home tests,” he continued. “We’re going to be distributing them to nursing homes and long-term care facilities throughout the state of Florida and then to the broader senior communities throughout our population because we view testing as something that should lead to then a clinical result.”

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Geminid

      @kindness: A few weeks ago Hew Hewitt talked about a straw poll taken at a dinner party he attended, about who they favored for the 2024 nomination. DeSantis won it easily. I assume this was a group of wealthy white assholes like Hewitt. These people are not that big in number, but they usually punch above their weight in Republican politics, 2016 being an exception. Of course, DeSantis has to win reelection before he can run for President, and that is not a certainty.

      So, why did these wealthy white assholes not favor Trump for 2024? My guess is that they think he’d lose. The dinner was after the Virginia election, and I thought Trump was a big loser that day. How potent can Trump’s electoral MAGA magic be if Youngkin can outperform him by 12 points just one year later?

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Another Scott

      @Edmund Dantes: What’s the alternative?

      We have to work within the system as it exists, not as some twitter bro thinks it should.

      The SCOTUS said the Voting Rights law had to be changed.  There is a bill, that seems likely to pass eventually, to do that using the parameters that the SCOTUS said were required.

      Of course the SCOTUS can decide there’s something wrong with the new bill and we all recognize that there are different Justices on the court now.  3 RWNJ justices could get sick and die next month, too.  Lots of things could happen.  What could happen cannot drive our response.

      But saying, “haha the SCOTUS will throw it out anyway, stupid libtards”, doesn’t do anything except build feelings of helplessness.

      We always have to try.  Always.

      If they strike down a JLVRAA or similar, then that is yet another reason to Fight for 15, and the mewling-to-the-press RWNJs on the SCOTUS know that.  The SCOTUS isn’t the only institution that has agency in this fight.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Geminid

      @trnc: A potential DeSantis Presidential run may well fire up Florida Republicans. But Independents may see it differently. They will be a major factor in a close race. They were in Arizona last year.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Betty Cracker

      @Yarrow: I don’t know what to make of it, and it’s a liability as far as I’m concerned. Fried used to be a medical marijuana lobbyist, and her husband-to-be (a shady character, IMO, who could end up being the source of political damage) is a pot entrepreneur. Gaetz was an ally on that back in the day, so I can see why she was friendly with him professionally, but he’s obviously a scumbag, so if they are personal friends, that’s a red flag.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: Lucas Kuntz could actually be a lefty. Former Marine Lee Carter was the only self-described socialist in Virginia’s House of Delegates until he lost his primary last summer. But I think Kuntz’s ideological North Star is his ambition. He first ran for office while in his early twenties. When he lost, he joined the Marines. Now he’s in his thirties, and he’s running for his second major office- U.S. Senator.

      I generally don’t like the non-politician type of candidate, but I think you’re right that Kuntz has a shot. People don’t like professional politicians as a class, and sometimes an “amateur” outsider can take advantage of this animus.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Yarrow: (you didn’t ask me, but….) Ro Khanna also used to talk about Gaetz as a friend (personally, I’m pretty skeptical of Khanna, too). A lot of what Gaetz does is purely performative (and he strikes me as the sort of trust-fund baby who never evolved much past nineteen) so who knows how far back these relationships go, how deep they were, or how they’ve changed. Adam Schiff says he and Nunes were always cordial colleagues pre-trump, I think Schiff goes so far as to say he respected him. As I recall Elijah Cummings let Mark Meadows claim him as a friend.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Miss Bianca

      @New Deal democrat:

      But the most discouraging thing of all is that even Blue State governors appear to have thrown in the towel.

      Tell me about it. Very disappointed in Gov. Polis right now, who seems to have made the political calculation that his chances of getting re-elected will be better if he *doesn’t* enforce mandates than if he does.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Geminid

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Fried and Gaetz have a political nexus in the cannabis industry. I don’t know know if the herb has been legalized yet in Florida, but Fried was a lobbyist for the industry before her election as Agriculture Commissioner,and Gaetz is a big proponent, probably an investor.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Mike in Pasadena

      Before Covid, did anyone get tested to see if they were sick. There are about a million tests to see if you are sick from colonoscopies to breast xrays. Everyday, millions of people get a test to see whether they are sick. Did any reporter in the room try to question that fatuous statement?

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Miss Bianca

      @Mike in Pasadena: Yeah, interestingly, I did not wait until I felt sick to get either a mammogram or a colonoscopy. Or the blood tests that revealed my high triglyceride levels. But obviously I should have waited for years and felt sicker than a dog to go, because any other option is just CRAZY TALK.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      James E Powell

      @Geminid:

      DeSantis has given Democrats plenty to attack him on without having to exaggerate or make stuff up. They should use it all.

      Do people in Florida still believe he won the pandemic? I have no faith in the voters of that state – burned too many times – but it isn’t like he was a landslide winner in the first place.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: In any event, Gaetz will almost certainly be charged or not charged by March. That’s when his ex-wingman Joel Greenberg’s new sentencing date is. To repeat a report from the other day, federal prosecutors asked a judge to delay Greenberg’s sentencing last October:

        “This is an unusual request, but this is an unusual case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney told the judge. “The evidence takes us places, and frankly, it takes us places we did not anticipate.”

         ClickOrlando.com October 18 2021

      Two business associates of Greenberg’s were charged with federal crimes in December. Greenberg, a former Seminole County Tax Collector, faces a minimum 12 year sentence for the six counts he pled guilty to. It’s possible he could get less time for coopererating with prosecutors, who appear to be gunning for Gaetz.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      James E Powell

      @Miss Bianca:

      Purple state governors have every right to be concerned that rabid Republicans will outperform Democratic voters in a midterm election. And I’ve read several “even Democratic voters are tired of the mandates” articles.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: Officially, pot is legal here for medical use only and recreational use is a misdemeanor, but that’s complete bullshit in practice. As I originally learned from some cool snowbird retiree neighbors and have since confirmed, it’s very easy to get a card for state weed, and half the state is stoned out of its gourd on state-controlled pot.

      It’s ironic because Republicans run the state and did during the transition to legalized medical pot. Before it was approved, there was much moralizing about it and tut-tutting about hippies in those other states.

      I don’t personally know this, but I suspect that young folks and non-white folks probably find it much harder to get state weed. But for middle-aged white people, it’s apparently a snap. (I’m not saying that’s a good thing, but here we are.)

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Geminid

      @James E Powell: I don’t know that people in Florida actually believed that DeSantis “won the pandemic.” That assertion was made by a writer for Politico. It may have been based on polling, but the pollsters likely did not frame it like the reporter did.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.