Let’s face it. Some of us, even if we’re vaccinated, will contract COVID. It’s a highly contagious respiratory virus. It’s lousy, but it’s not a personal failing. Don’t let embarrassment hold you back from letting your close contacts know—that keeps everyone safe. 📱 pic.twitter.com/YzQCHrwUiC — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) January 6, 2022





COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. are on the verge of a new record high as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections https://t.co/NMECFEmfuI pic.twitter.com/9GrBXhZ4D4 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2022

RECORD CASES: One study says up to 80% of Floridians will have caught COVID-19 by the time this Omicron wave is over. The Omicron variant is also fueling a surge in hospitalizations of children under 5 – the highest levels since the start of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/VLLCE8xSSZ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 7, 2022

CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids https://t.co/hx40t016KT pic.twitter.com/IuFM3seQit — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2022

Pharmacist (and parent) Mousebumples forwarded a glass-half-full story I missed earlier:

After the disappointing news from the Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine trials for age <5 there is some good news from the Moderna trial. Approval for ages 6m-5yo "could happen as soon as late February or early March." https://t.co/pCWdNgASYy — Micah Pollak (@MicahPollak) December 30, 2021

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices leaned against President Biden’s pandemic-related vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses but appeared more receptive to vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities https://t.co/TIaDEWUOlH pic.twitter.com/rNYLCbSkGJ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2022



My take? The ‘conservative’ SC(R)OTUS justices don’t mind the peons getting sick, but damned if they’ll risk having some unvaxxed health care worker breath germs all over them…

======

How India's sequencing mess and laggard response led to the global spread of a deadly coronavirus variant https://t.co/2FRzijxDZg — Businessweek (@BW) January 7, 2022



A long article, but it’s the weekend, and it is well worth reading the whole thing:

… The actions India did — and didn’t take — as delta emerged, ultimately saddled its people and the world with a ruthlessly virulent incarnation of the coronavirus, one that challenged vaccines and containment regimes like none before it. Delta upended even the most successful pandemic strategies, snaking into countries like Australia and China with stringent “Covid Zero” curbs in place and effectively closed borders. It’s been the most dominant form of Covid for much of this year, when more than 3.5 million people died of the virus — almost double the toll during the first year of the pandemic. Multiple scientists interviewed by Bloomberg News said that the way India handled the early days of delta fueled its rise. The variant’s identification was delayed because the country’s laboratories were flying blind for much of 2020 and early 2021, partly because Modi’s government had restricted imports of vital genetic sequencing compounds under a nationalistic agenda to drive self sufficiency, they said. There were repeated efforts to warn the administration about the new strain in early February, the scientists said, yet India went public with details of the more transmissible variant only at the end of March. “The charitable view is they didn’t want to sound the alarm without having more conclusive evidence,” said Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy, a research institute with offices in New Delhi and Washington that has helped conduct some of India’s largest Covid studies. “The more skeptical view is that everything about Covid has been politically managed and therefore it’s a question of whether they didn’t want to alarm people about something happening in India for fear of stigma — almost every country is trying to play this game.” While the fallout from delta has been devastating, many of its lessons are yet to be addressed. South Africa’s vigilance makes it an outlier, with gaping virus surveillance holes across the world, particularly in countries that have already limited means to purchase and distribute vaccines, let alone the luxury of expensive sequencing programs. More than 80% of the 6.5 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes that have been decoded and then uploaded to GISAID, the international database that tracks changes in the virus, have come from Europe and North America. Given the way southern Africa was treated when news of omicron emerged — with travel curbs levied from the U.S. to Japan — there may also be limited political appetite to remedy that disparity… India isn’t the only nation where scientists have struggled to convince governments about the merits of decoding the structure of the virus. Even in the U.K., which has a world-leading Covid sequencing drive that has recorded 13% of all cases, there was early criticism that it was essentially an expensive academic exercise of limited real-world value. The U.S. also reported omicron cases much later than other countries, even though officials said the new variant was likely already in the country, a sign of gaps in its sequencing systems…

Lessons forgotten: Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India as the nation's political leaders hit the campaign trail addressing packed rallies of tens of thousands of people, many without masks. https://t.co/W1DLE4Cheg — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2022

Huge number of Covid cases on second Italy-India flight https://t.co/hGdXBXbGeh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 7, 2022

For a second time in two days, the majority of passengers arriving in India on a flight from Italy have tested positive for Covid according to Indian officials. On Friday, 173 out of 285 passengers aboard the flight from Rome to Amritsar tested positive on arrival. It follows more than a hundred people testing positive after arriving in Amritsar from Milan on Wednesday. On Thursday, cases in Italy reached a new record of nearly 220,000. India reported more than 100,000 cases on Friday – experts believe Omicron is causing the sharp jump in infections the country has seen in the last week… The passengers with Covid who arrived from Rome have been sent for institutional quarantine in their home districts, local health officials said. The infected passengers from the Milan flight two days earlier were taken to hospital. However, at least 13 people on the Milan flight managed to escape quarantine. Police say they will file complaints against them. India has so far recorded more than 35 million Covid cases and around 483,000 deaths from the virus.

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11 https://t.co/tc1mMm8rxh pic.twitter.com/zt3XQdlrHz — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2022

U.S. forces in S.Korea raise COVID-19 alert amid record infections https://t.co/l26Fg5j2ec pic.twitter.com/iTXH1dPNF1 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2022

Australia's former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has tested positive for COVID-19, as case numbers hit new highs across the country and health officials warned that the real number of cases is likely much higher than testing shows. https://t.co/XlEPsryMCK — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2022

As millions of people in Europe wait hours in lines for COVID-19 tests and scour their nasal passages with self-test kits at home, workers are straining to meet the demand. In France, production lines are humming, spitting out freshly packaged tests. https://t.co/YkrhOh61X7 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2022

More than 3.7 million infected with Covid in UK, says ONS https://t.co/rGTO7i4hGB — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 7, 2022

🔻Covid numbers in Britain have fallen for a third day in a row as evidence emerges that each case is bringing up to 12 times fewer hospitalisations than last year’s winter peak pic.twitter.com/k1I6If1T6c — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 7, 2022



From the longer thread:

🏥On the same visit, Amanda Pritchard, the chief executive of the NHS, said that a fortnight of further hospital admissions for Covid-19 are “already baked in” as some NHS staff face “the steepest climb of the pandemic yet” Read the full story 👇https://t.co/AdjIrC18J9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 7, 2022

This isn't good: #Omicron deaths rising in South Africa, despite new infection incidence downturn. The SoAfr epidemic peaked a month ago, but deaths continue to rise… pic.twitter.com/zgrmZjHBQq — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 8, 2022

South African hospital sees less serious disease, coming end of Omicron surge https://t.co/PbT9grOIBf pic.twitter.com/Zjn68Qprm5 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2022

Brazil reports rise in new COVID-19 infections as Omicron variant spreads https://t.co/Nxy3mxFJzc pic.twitter.com/6XcifyvaD8 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2022

Mexico grants emergency use approval for Merck's COVID-19 pill https://t.co/Ip6LxRkY0T pic.twitter.com/Bwkiqw1OmI — Reuters (@Reuters) January 8, 2022

Quebec to require vaccine proof for cannabis and liquor shoppers https://t.co/8PvyXHrRmY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 7, 2022

======

“We’re at a very odd time in terms of outpatient therapies. There’s a number of approved products, but the supply chain for them is tenuous and is being overwhelmed by the number of cases.” ⁦@DrewQJoseph⁩ surveils the #Covid treatment landscape. https://t.co/bOUh0CYP4z — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 7, 2022

Fellow @PeterHotez and colleague @mebottazzi used old but proven technologies that have been around for decades to develop the low-cost #Corbevax #vaccine. Now authorized for use in India, it is available to manufacturers worldwide. Get the story on @NPR: https://t.co/m6HLXs5XHt — Baker Institute (@BakerInstitute) January 7, 2022

======

The US Omicron wave is worse (for hospital admits, ICU) than what we've seen in UK, Denmark, Norway, Ireland and other European countries hit to datehttps://t.co/CXWH6rtaXX insightful, by @dwallacewells @NYMag

w/ @celinegounder

Much is related to less vaccinated/boosted — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 7, 2022

Omicron Isn’t Mild for the Health-Care System

The new variant is spreading quickly enough to inundate hospitals that were already buckling under the cumulative toll of every previous surge. @edyong209 https://t.co/cNKsnA8HIO — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) January 7, 2022

Governors across the U.S. took sweeping action during earlier surges of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are taking a different path during the record caseloads caused by omicron. Governors are displaying little appetite for public orders or shutdowns. https://t.co/UA6mvsKMmW — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2022

Gov. DeSantis admits up to a million Covid-19 tests stockpiled by state expired https://t.co/ka5v3SwkMr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 7, 2022

The difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing increasing frustration and helping drive the surge of infections. https://t.co/4Wnp51qZWs — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2022

They’re so done with it! Masks, nah. Restrictions? None! Everything? Open it all up! Sure cases are higher than ever and systems are at the edge of collapse but ha ha fuck it. “I’m tired of the bridge being out. I’m gonna just accelerate and assume my Toyota Camry can jump it.” — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 8, 2022