An Anniversary: Twenty — Well, Almost Thirteen — Years On

I got through all of last year… and I’m here!

Cole invited me to become a front-pager back in May 2009; it took a few weeks to get me started, because even then I was old enough not to be very tech-savvy, or to have much hope of ever becoming so. He was patient, partially because he’d already asked two other prolific commentors to become his site’s first Vagina-American front pagers, and been separately told neither had the time for such foolishness a commitment.

My first post was a book recc for Castle Freeman‘s All That I Have. I referenced Terry Pratchett and Donald Westlake, because I figured at least some of the Jackaltariat knew (and approved) those gentlemen.

Somewhere along the way, I figured out that I could produce a brilliant, witty, heavily-researched post every week… two, in a good week. Or I could (sometimes also) churn out a steady stream of aggregations and open threads, twice or three or four times a day. Since there were always other front-pagers to step up with the B,W,H-R posts (points to anyone who recognizes the light literary reference!)… well, I’m looking forward to my 15,000th post, which should fall somewhere around the end of March, pandemic reading and Murphy the Trickster God willing.

    42Comments

    7. 7.

      Leto

      Thanks for everything, AL! The work you do here is amazing.

      If anyone is interested in listening/watching the live coverage of the James Webb telescope from mission control, here’s NASA’s Twitch stream: LIVE: NASA James Webb Space Telescope Mission Control: Primary Mirror Deployment

      Also here’s NASA’s James Web FAQ page. Not only is it a very informative FAQ page, but also includes quite a number of Q&A’s with a few different system engineers for the project. For example, Lee Feinberg AMA: Optical Telescope Element Manager for Webb. Or

      • Women of Webb Q&AWomen with diverse jobs on the James Webb Space Telescope answered questions about the female experience working on a NASA flagship mission in the TwoXChromosomes subreddit.
      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m looking forward to my 15,000th post, which should fall somewhere around the end of March

      That is seriously amazing! I add my gratitude to that expressed by others. You are a treasure to BJ — and, personally, I will never forget how generously and efficiently you organised a meet-up in Watertown for my visit back in September 2014.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m looking forward to my 15,000th post,

      Anne, if there is a heaven that’s where you’re going, because you’ve already been thru hell.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yarrow

      Appreciate your posts so much, AL. Your Covid posts should be nominated for a Pulitzer. They’re the best aggregated info on the subject on the internets. Thank you for all you do here.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      Thank you, Anne Laurie!

      Thank you for all you do to keep this blog rolling every day and for keeping us informed, entertained and amused.

      Every. Single. Day.  Thank you. 😊

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JanieM

      Add another voice appreciating what you do here, especially the COVID posts, which are a tour de force unlike anything else I’ve seen. There is so much plausible-sounding garbage out there about COVID — it’s priceless to have your threads as a source and touchstone for reliable information.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      I love your efforts here!  Your aggregations are always packed with good info to sift through and ponder.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mai Naem mobile

      You do an awesome job and I have no idea how you keep doing this day in day out. We are lucky to have you.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I think we are all grateful for your presence here – the late-night posts to keep us company, the Covid updates…posting my recipes posts for years. I could go on, but you get the idea!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cephalus Max

      I’m on record as a big AL fan.

      Your editorial judgement and efforts combing through the hellscape of Twitter so the rest of us don’t have to are invaluable.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      You are the hamster who keeps this rickety old wheel turning, and I and countless others appreciate that more than we can express. In addition to keeping this place from being engulfed by tumbleweeds, you’ve done amazing and important work to keep us informed on COVID. It’s entirely possible you’ve saved lives. Seriously, thank you!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      geg6

      You are the engine that keeps BJ fun and informative, AL.  Your daily COVID posts are such a public good and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate them and all you do.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lifeinthebonusround

      My friends are always amazed by the Covid info I share with them:  “How do you *know* all this?” they ask.  “Um, have you ever heard of Anne Laurie at Balloon-Juice?”  Thanks for all that you contribute!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Alison Rose

      I add my thanks and kudos to you, AL. I’m also impressed with how it seems like you never sleep and I hope you’re able to squeeze in some naptime during the day when the other FPers are up and about :)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      wvng

      Ditto what everyone else said. You have been an essential part of this top 10,000 blog since you started, and since you started your covid posts you have become an essential part of my daily life. Thanks for all you do, and thanks to the blogmaster for having the wisdom to bring you aboard. .

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Spanky

      This blog would not be anything like it is without AL. And I do mean it would be much worse.

      It’s an environment that lives or dies on fresh content, and you instinctively made the perfect choice. I just don’t know how you find the hours and the energy, but thank. you. so. much!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      p.a.

      Always grateful, since covid 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

      Reply
    33. 33.

      frosty

      I’ll chime in. Thanks for all your posts at all hours of the day and night. Thanks for the morning COVID roundup for two years running. And thanks for reading Twitter so I don’t have to!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      James E Powell

      AL, your posts are my morning paper. Every day starts with you. Thanks for all your work and the dedication & joy you bring to it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tony Jay

      You’re a Titan, AL, singlehandedly aggregating one of the best Covid data sources on the Intertubes while also keeping this place chugging along with threads both Open and Guest. You even find time to give my unhinged rantathons an airing, which I’ll always be endlessly grateful for, even as I appreciate that the delicate sensibilities of Jackals and Juicers shouldn’t really be exposed to that level of incoherent invective.

      We salute you.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty

      Terrific contribution to all our lives. Let’s not forget the Sunday gardening posts on top of all the other good stuff! Thanks!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      oldster

      Anne Laurie, your title should be Aggregator the Greater. You do an incredible job of pulling together information from all over the web and making it easy for the rest of us to stay informed.

      Thank you for all of the things you do for this blog.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      J R in WV

      I will join the crowd — thanks so much, Anne Laurie, for all you do for this strange and wonderful place.

      Learned about covid, a lot. Also too.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Fair Economist

      I’ve long enjoyed your posts, but like many here I find your COVID posts a special treasure. Part of my morning routine now.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      LNNVA

      As a long-time lurker, I cannot thank you enough for all you post, especially the daily Covid updates. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

      Reply

