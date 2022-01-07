Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Morning Open Thread

Say you’re a flack for an organization that’s weathering a PR nightmare. For example, you represent a canned beans company, and a customer posted a viral TikTok of finding a dead rat in a can of your beans. You know a rival organization plans a high-profile media attack that includes a rat-free beans ad.

So, what’s your strategy? Maybe you’d line up your best spokespeople to offer a counter narrative. Perhaps you’d skip town and keep quiet, hoping the whole thing blows over.

What you probably wouldn’t do is let the most clownish dopes in your organization lead the response. But that’s what the Republican Party did yesterday. Via Rolling Stone:

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) don’t feel too bad about what happened on Jan. 6. The far-right lawmakers on Thursday hosted what they described as the Republican “response” to a slate of Democratic events commemorating the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Predictably, they said some really dumb, damaging things. They downplayed the mayhem Trump supporters caused and made wild accusations, such as that the FBI fomented the riot.

But in this case, it’s hard to imagine the seemingly poor crisis communications strategy causing a ripple. Gaetz and Greene, two of the most odious individuals in Congress, are echoing the twice-impeached, two-time popular vote loser who is their party’s leader. Also, their message isn’t appreciably crazier than what up-and-coming party leaders like Ron DeSantis are saying.

It all makes sense when you know the Republican Party isn’t selling a product to a broad consumer base, something like canned beans. The rat is the product.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    95Comments

    6. 6.

      The Thin Black Duke

      OT, but I wanted to thank everybody for the kind words last night. I am both humbled and honored, and I hope not to disappoint anybody in the future. By the way, if you don’t hear from me in the next few days, it’s because I’m buried in a snowbank.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      I believe the expression “bringing the hammer down” applies.

      A judge said Thursday he will fine Cyber Ninjas, the contractor that led Arizona Republicans’ 2020 election review, $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry.

      The judge found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents, which two Maricopa County judges and the state Court of Appeals have ruled are subject to the public records law.

      The $50,000 daily fine imposed by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah far exceeds the $1,000 levy suggested by a lawyer for The Arizona Republic newspaper, which filed the public records lawsuit earlier this year. Hannah said the lower amount would be “grossly insufficient” to coerce Cyber Ninjas to comply with his orders.

      A lawyer for Cyber Ninjas, Jack Wilenchik, said the company is insolvent, has laid off all employees, including former CEO Doug Logan, and can’t afford to sift through its records to find those related to the audit.

      Hannah said the $50,000 daily fine would begin accruing on Friday and warned that, if necessary, he will apply the fine to individuals, not just the Cyber Ninjas corporation.

      “The court is not going to accept the assertion that Cyber Ninjas is an empty shell and that no one is responsible for seeing that it complies,” Hannah said. Source

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      Things are looking up.

      In a discovery truly out of this world, researchers with Keck Observatory said they watched, for the first time, the death of a star.

      Using the technology of telescopes on Mauna Kea and Haleakala, they logged what happened in the days leading up to the red supergiant’s end, saying it was an episode of “rapid self-destruction” before collapsing into a type II supernova. Source

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debbie

      @NotMax:

      I can’t tell from the article whether they’re referring to records the state had to give to Cyber Ninjas which they refuse to return or Cyber Ninjas’ own records of their “research.” 🤷🏻‍♀️

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      Tim Miller
      @Timodc
      ·21h
      The fbi theory is so stupid and doesn’t even vindicate them if it were true. Imagine if you put a few informants in the women’s March and had them tell everyone to CHARGE THE CAPITOL. the participants would call the cops on the insane freaks not start spearing Capitol police.

      Funny and also extra points for the comparison to the Women’s March (actually a good comparison)

      It is true that they never take the FBI conspiracy out- “so the FBI plants some agitators who tell the Trumpists to storm the building and they do it“.

      It’s not even a defense! We’re back to the same problem! They’re still insurrectionists.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      President Biden will fly to Denver today, then tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colorado, ravaged by the Marshall Fire. (from Politico Playbook)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gin & Tonic

      The President of Kazakhstan has issued a shoot-to-kill order to quell anti-government protests going on there this week.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @debbie:

      There should be a list of how many people have been or are in various flavors of legal trouble after association with the Trump Family. It’s thousands. The cult demands a lot of cult members.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      geg6

      @Kay:

      Yeah, my gob is kinda smacked.  Since when is “we shut down and nobody is there to find the paperwork” an excuse for refusing to turn over documents subject to a court order that has been affirmed all the way up the judicial ladder?  What kind of lawyer argues this shit?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      debbie

      Stephen Colbert has refused to refer to TFG by name since Biden took office. Fans have tweeted him all kinds of replacement names which he’s using (some are listed here). Some are really very funny. Now, because he’s tired of imitating TFG’s speaking style, he’s resorted to hiring a 7-year-old to read all those stupid statements.

      You can see both at about 7:20 in last night’s monologue.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      stinger

      @Benw: Hah! I didn’t even think of that!

      My nym is derived from a favorite line in Ball of Fire. “One rough, impetuous bee….”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Cermet

      For the right wing there is no shame, remorse or even the slightest feelings of regret about Jan 6; many, of course, deny it happen, and more think it was just a fun get-together; just a a lark that no one should bother about. Until fake news (aka fox) is utterly destroyed our country is doomed for massive division that is leading to destruction of our civil society and our so-called democracy.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid: I heard he was doing this today, and my first thought was it’s so nice to have a president who won’t be gross in a situation like that, and start throwing paper towels or obsessing over a grounded boat!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Butter Emails

      Republicans put rats in their beans.

      Republicans to the base: Guaranteed rat in every can of beans. Guaranteed to make the libs cry.

      Republicans to Media: It’s outrageous that anyone would suggest that there are rats in our beans.

      Media: Republicans confirm that their cans of beans contain only 100% Grade A beans.

      Republicans to everyone: The Demoncrap Party uses aborted babies in their Pork and Beans.

      Democrats: WTF

      Media: Here’s a panel of Republicans to discuss the serious accusations of aborted baby parts in Democratic Party beans

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      @geg6:

      They wanted to be a fake state election authority- pretend they were doing an audit. They have to take it all the way. Of course newspapers and others want the records. They’re entitled to them. Such ridiculous people-the whole reason they exist was supposedly to serve as a “check” for the state and local employees they smeared and they didn’t keep records? Good thing they’re not actually running elections!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ken

      @The Thin Black Duke: By the way, if you don’t hear from me in the next few days, it’s because I’m buried in a snowbank.

      Give you time to read all the orientation materials and go through the blog-mandated training videos that Cole has provided.  “Lesson 7: How to Bigfoot”…

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Soprano2

      Ok, I’m going to be the the old woman yelling get off my lawn for a few minutes here. I swear, if today’s people had to fight WWII I think we would just give up because it was too hard. If three snowflakes come out of the sky, they cancel school because they’ve got 10 snow days built into the calendar, so it doesn’t cost them anything to cancel. My Jazzercize studio cancelled two classes this morning even though all the main roads are clear and it only snowed an inch on Wednesday! I guess this is my age showing, but places are much more likely to cancel things now the minute the weather is a little bit worse than normal; it seems “weenieish” to me. I know that when I was a kid Springfield never would have cancelled school over an inch of snow, and even most rural districts probably would have gone. When I was young I determined that I was going to learn to drive when the roads were bad because I didn’t want to be trapped or at the mercy of others to help me get around.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ken

      @Soprano2: There is of course an xkcd for this. It even has the right state!

      I learned to drive in Missouri in the late 70s, and drivers could definitely handle snow. Maybe they’re losing the ability because they see it less. In twenty years, it may be like Dallas or Atlanta, where an inch of snow paralyzes the city.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      RobertB

      @Soprano2: This old geezer grew up in a town where they didn’t plow the side streets unless it got really deep, and even then they wouldn’t plow them all the way clear.  They would use sawdust or cinders to make the streets a little less slick.  Studded snow tires and chains were a thing.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Geminid

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Ex-Seminole County Tax Collector and former Gaetz wingman Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal counts last May. One was a charge of sex trafficking a minor. In October, federal prosecurors asked for a second delay for Greenberg’s sentencing, to this coming March:

      “This is an unusual request, but I think this is an unusual case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Hadburg told the judge. “The evidence takes us places, and frankly, it takes us places we did not anticipate.”

      ClickOrlando.com Oct.18 2021

      The crimes Greenberg pleaded guilty to carry a minimum of 12 yers imprisonment, but could be reduced based on his cooperation. Last month two of Greenberg’s associates were charged with federal crimes, and Greenberg agreed to pay $1.9 million in restitution to Seminole County.

      So it seems that if Gaetz gets charged, it will be in the next three months. Gaetz’s dad has the money to hire top defense attorneys, so prosecutors will need a solid case.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Oh, the “election crimes” office makes me sad. Political prosecutions.

      Ugh, imagine how wingnutty and corrupt it will be at the county level, and they won’t be able to afford a good defense.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Thanks for telling me about the election crimes office, though. It’s the kind of thing I follow and they won’t be able to hide who they charge and what they charge on. If it gets super-bad there can be a referral to the DOJ to investigate and look for politically motivated prosecutions. It’s “public corruption”.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Kay

      If approved, the new office would be the first in any state dedicated to investigating and prosecuting election-related crimes, said Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, which promotes legislation restricting voting access.
      Von Spakovsky, a polarizing figure in the world of voting rights who was on Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, likes the idea of an Office of Election Crime and Security.

      Gross. The respected and respectable Wall Street Journal promoted this clown for years. They’re nearly solely responsible for “Hans von Spakovsky”. They should all be ashamed.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Taken4Granite

      @Soprano2: I sympathize with your point of view, but I don’t think the snow days are to protect the kids from the snow. It’s to protect the kids from the idiots who think their all-wheel-drive SUVs can handle the snow just fine. (It’s not enough.) A decade or so ago, a school bus in my school district (I live in New Hampshire) was forced off a major highway by one of these idiots. I can understand the school superintendent being a bit more gun shy after that happened.

      I never had need to drive in snow until I moved to New Hampshire (I grew up in Florida). By the end of my first winter here I knew how to drive in snow, because it was assumed that I already knew. But I try not to be an idiot behind the wheel. Far too many people can’t manage that.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Just One More Canuck: Withdrawing from representation is not always easy.  Especially in the middle of a trial.  They may be a wingnut law firm, they may be chasing a paycheck, or they may just be stuck making the best arguments available.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @debbie:

      In reading some of the old Balloon Juice anniversary stuff I saw a nickname that I had forgotten but still appeals to me: Dolt 45. Snappier than “TFG.”

      Reply
    78. 78.

      geg6

      @Taken4Granite:
      Exactly right.  The way the idiots around here drive in the snow, I’m surprised kids aren’t killed every day there is snow and it’s not because the bus drivers can’t drive in the snow.  It’s because 90% of people who own SUVs think they don’t have to change their driving during a snow event because “I have a manly, he-man, most he-manly vehicle and I can do whatever I want because of it.”  It’s like guns.  The SUVs are their penis replacements.  I am of the opinion that SUVs should be outlawed completely.  I’d say the same about pickups, but I can actually see the utility of a pickup.  Can’t say the same about the most dangerous passenger vehicles on the road.​
       
      ETA: And that doesn’t even take into account all the transplanted assholes from Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana who have come here to work at the new cracker plant. You know, the one that was supposed to provide tons of good local jobs? Yeah, lots of good local jobs that all went to assholes from everywhere south of the Mason Dixon and not to anyone from Pennsylvania, let alone Western PA or Beaver County.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      sab

      @geg6: Back when I was having to commute 35 miles towards Cleveland at every snowstorm I would see SUVs all over, slid off the highway and stuck.

      Unfortunately if you have kids you don’t have much choice since station wagons went out of fashion.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      mrmoshpotato

      Say you’re a flack for an organization that’s weathering a PR nightmare. For example, you represent a canned beans company, and a customer posted a viral TikTok of finding a dead rat in a can of your beans.

      How is that the first thing that comes to mind? 😲  Do I want to know? 🐁📳< vibrating phone for “shudder” apparently.

      ETA – oh, I see.  Clever twist.  But canned beans are off the menu for a while.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax:

      A judge said Thursday he will fine Cyber Ninjas, the contractor that led Arizona Republicans’ 2020 election review, $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry. 

      Look out Power Rangers!  You’re next!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      VOR

      The likes of Gaetz and Empty G are not subject to the orders of the institutional Republican party. There is nobody to be the adult in the room or the voice of reason when TFG is the true leader of the Republican party

      Boehner ran into this buzz saw as Speaker when he could not control the Tea Party types in his caucus. He tired of the game and retired.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      LeftCoastYankee

      PR flack for a group of adults who thought Cyber Ninjas was a good name….

      We’re in the lower circles of hell now.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Ramalama

      @sab: SAME – but commuting from Boston to Montreal. You’d see all these SUVs in the center ditches of the highway (Route 89, thank you very much).

      Quebec enforces that every car and truck wear snow tires as of Dec 15th. Cops do checks of cars in town and also on highway exits.

      Various company parking lots in Vermont are littered with Subarus. Vermonters are resilient that way. I am guessing that the cars that joined the SUVs on the wipe out section in Vermont may have been visitors.

      I drive a turbo Subaru and absolutely love it (fun!) and hate it (delicate! expensive!) – and the subaru dealer in our town is just the worst.

      I say this as a driver who spent years commuting via Toyota Corolla until I finally came to Jesus and got something awd.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      J R in WV

      Brilliant! For Republicans:

      The Rat IS the product!

      Sometimes, late at night, when I browse Balloon Juice with my little tablet at 4 am, I dream of being promoted to the Front Page status. Then I wake up and go back to bed, after seeing Betty Cracker’s work.

      “The Rat IS the product!”

      Brilliant! Thanks Betty. Best of luck to Woodrow and The Thin Black Duke…

      Nearly a foot of snow here in our tiny hollow, Big Dogs were shocked this morning, came back in pretty quickly after doing their business out in the woods.

      Clyde would have spent the night outside on the back porch, with snow building up on top of him — that dog loved snow,  the colder the better, would rub his face into the snow and burrow into it. We had to beg him to come in, he loved being out in it. Clyde had a coat that Siberian dogs would have been jealous of, black, thick fur. Was a beauty with snow on.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Kirk Spencer

      @sab:

      But always remember they went out of fashion to own the libs. SUVs are trucks and trucks don’t have to mind those liberal gas mileage rules.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Barney

      The rat is indeed the product – from the Brand New Monty Python Bok:

      Rat Recipes:
      Rat souffle:
      Make sure that the rat s squeals are not audible from the street, particularly in areas where the Anti-Souffle League and similar do-gooders are out to persecute the innocent pleasures of the table…
      Bits of rat hidden under a chair:
      This isn’t so much a recipe as a bit of advice in the event of members of the Anti-Souffle League or its simpering lackeys breaking into your flat. Your wife (or a friend’s) should engage the pusillanimous toadies from the League in conversation, perhaps turning the chat to the price of corn and the terrible damage inflicted by all kinds of rodents on personal property, and rats attacking small babies (this always lakes the steam out of them) and you should have time to get any rat-bits safely out of sight. Incidentally do make sure that your current copy of The Rat Gourmet hasn’t been left lying around, otherwise all will be in vain, and the braying hounds of the culinary killjoys will be unleashed upon the things you cherish: your chopping-board …

      http://nzetc.victoria.ac.nz/tm/scholarly/tei-Salient37021974-t1-body-d25.html

      49 years ago, and the Monty Python team captured the sense of persecution of the Republicans while they do awful things perfectly …

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Ruckus

      @Taken4Granite:

      But I try not to be an idiot behind the wheel. Far too many people can’t manage that.

      I wonder if they can manage to not be idiots at any time? It may be far beyond their capabilities.

      Reply

