Steve from Mendocino

The second half of my collection of French winery photos. It would be interesting to revisit these wineries today to see if they’ve commercialized the visits as they have here in California with tasting bar and purchased samples in a glass. In 1970 you’d just wander in until you found someone, typically the cellarmaster/winemaker. The cellar master would stick a giant eye dropper into the hole at the top of the barrel and lift a bit of wine to be deposited in a glass which would be talked about and discussed.